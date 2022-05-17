My Top 3 Stocks For The Overdue Countertrend Rally

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks, in general, have seen violent and precipitous declines this year. However, the SPX hit a significant support point in recent sessions. The major average touched down on the 3,850 level, a critical technical milestone consistent with a 20% decline from the ATH achieved at the start of the year. This technical support is the level where a full-blown correction threatens to transition into a bear market. Several weeks ago, I wrote about the S&P 500 heading down to the 4,000-3,800 support region, and now that we're down here, we could see a powerful countertrend rally begin.

While the upcoming rally could last for several weeks and could significantly raise the SPX in the near term, we will probably still see lower levels materialize later in the year. Inflation remains very high, the Fed should continue raising interest rates, and the probability of a recession in the next year has been rising. Nevertheless, we should take advantage of the market dynamics here and profit from the upcoming rise.

S&P 500 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

The SPX dropped lower recently, opening a new down leg in this "correction." We see a pattern of lower lows and lower highs in the SPX chart. Additionally, the 50-day moving average has dipped decisively below the 200-day moving average, illustrating worsening technical momentum in the leading stock index. Furthermore, we see a series of lower lows and lower highs developing. Therefore, the technical image is relatively bearish from an intermediate-term perspective.

However, there are some positive developments on the short-term side. First, I want to point out the decisive reversal from the critical 3,850 support level. Also, while SPX made a new low in the recent down leg, the RSI remained above 30, illustrating relative stability. Furthermore, the CCI and the full stochastic are moving upward, shifting toward a more positive technical momentum in the SPX.

What Does Elliott Wave See?

Let's also consider the Elliott Wave approach. We can see several waves developing. The first wave started right at the start of the downturn at the beginning of this year. It took the SPX lower from 4,820 to about 4,100, a 15% decline. The second, a much shorter wave, was a countertrend rally that took the major average up to the 4,600-4,650 level, roughly a 12% up move. Next, the third wave that we concluded took SPX down to 3,850, about a 16% decline from the March high (end of wave two). Now, we should see a fourth wave begin. The fourth wave should be another countertrend rally of approximately 10%-15%. Therefore, I recently picked up several badly beaten-down stocks. There should also be a fifth wave, but we'll talk about that one in another article.

Three Badly Beaten Down Stocks

We've discussed several sectors recently, but I want to focus on a few badly beaten-down tech stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AMD (StockCharts.com)

AMD looks like it hit a double bottom around the critical $85 support level recently. We've already seen a robust reversal, but this rebound could continue to around the $110-130 range (my near-term price target). Moreover, AMD is relatively cheap here as the company's EPS projections are for about $5 next year. This valuation dynamic implies that AMD traded at only 17 times forward earnings estimates at $85 and is trading at only 18-19 times forward EPS expectations now. This valuation is relatively inexpensive for a company expanding at AMD's pace. Moreover, AMD often beats consensus estimates, and the stock could be even more undervalued than it seems now. Therefore, I doubled down on my AMD position around the recent lows.

Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA (StockCharts.com)

Nvidia has experienced a severe selloff since I wrote about the November tech top blowing off. Nvidia's drop has been epic, about 57% from peak to trough. However, the stock caught my attention recently. Next year's EPS estimates imply that Nvidia could earn around $6.55 in EPS, putting its forward valuation down at just 24 times earnings during the recent lows. Moreover, we should continue seeing double-digit revenue and EPS growth in future quarters, making the stock quite attractive around its current price. I can't remember the last time I saw Nvidia trading anywhere near this multiple, so I picked up some shares around the low in the latest decline.

Palantir (PLTR)

PLTR (StockCharts.com)

Palantir recently slid below $7, well below its IPO price. Palantir's declines have been dramatic as the stock declined by about 85% from its all-time high. Next year's EPS estimates are about $0.30 and approximately $2.6 billion in revenues. Therefore, the stock traded at only around 21 times forward earnings estimates at its recent lows and is trading at only about 25 times forward earnings projections now. Also, the company's market cap nosedived recently, and Palantir's valuation came down to just five times sales. The company's revenue growth should persist at around 30% through 2025. Thus, we have a rapidly-growing market-leading company trading at valuations unimaginable to most several months ago. So, I doubled down on my Palantir position in recent days.

Recession Odds Are Increasing

We're due for a countertrend rally, but it may be a transitory event. The primary reason why the upcoming rally may be temporary is due to the increasing probability of a recession in the next 12 months. The U.S.'s GDP just went through a negative quarter in Q1, and we could see more declines in the coming quarters as the economy continues to slow.

The primary catalyst for the slowdown:

The Federal Reserve is raising rates and should begin unloading its massive balance sheet soon. Tighter monetary standards should increase borrowing costs, decreasing economic activity. While this strategy may cool inflation, there's no guarantee that it will bring inflation down to an acceptable rate of about 2% any time soon. Moreover, monetary tightening impacts consumer confidence, sentiment, and spending. The U.S. economy is highly dependent on the consumer, and pressure on consumer spending should further impact economic growth.

Furthermore, inflation is a critical factor in higher costs for businesses, and corporations will face margin pressure due to the rising price atmosphere. Ultimately, higher borrowing costs, less spending, higher material/operational costs, and other unintended consequences of inflation should lead to profit declines, downward EPS revisions, and lower stock prices as the economy advance through this tightening economic environment. Therefore, despite the probability of a countertrend rally in the near term, we could see more declines during this summer and fall.

Nevertheless, market participants should take advantage of the volatility in the stock market. Picking up shares in badly-beaten down quality tech companies here should provide an opportunity to sell into the fourth wave of this downward cycle here. While the SPX and other major averages could rally by approximately 10%-15% from the recent lows, the stocks we discussed could appreciate considerably more in a relatively short time frame.