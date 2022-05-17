brightstars/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in early-stage biotechnology companies is a lot like betting on horse races; the goal is to find bets with a positive expected value, even if the odds of a "win" aren't above 50%. The vast majority of drug trials fail, but a successful result usually produces appealing investment returns. There are a few key factors to consider when estimating the expected value of a drug candidate: What is the probability that clinical trials will be successful? How much will trials cost and how long will they take to complete? And finally, how much does the company stand to make in revenue and earnings if their drug candidate is approved? In this article I will dig into each of these factors for Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV), a biotech company that has multiple vaccine candidates in its pipeline but has not yet begun clinical trials.

Will Clinical Trials Be Successful?

BWV has five vaccine candidates in their pipeline, all of which are in the preclinical stage:

BWV Pipeline (Company 10-Q)

Vaccine candidates are interesting because they have a higher probability of being approved by the FDA than other types of drugs. According to a paper published a few years ago in the academic journal Biostatistics, vaccines have about a 33% chance of making it through all FDA approval stages (source). This compares favorably to an overall average success rate of about 14% and is far higher than the lowest-success drug category, oncology, which has less than a 4% success rate. As a drug candidate successfully clears clinical trial phases, the odds of success improve. For a vaccine that makes it through Phase 1 trials, the odds of eventual approval jump to 42%, and those odds improve to over 80% if phase 2 trials are successful. That being said, the odds of a preclinical vaccine drug candidate making it to commercialization are still low, so the most likely outcome is that BWV's vaccines will not be approved. That doesn't mean the company is necessarily a bad investment if the payoff for a successful trial is high enough, but investors should be clear that the odds of failure are higher than those of success.

Approval Probabilities for Each Phase of Trials (Compiled by Author)

How Much Will Clinical Trials Cost?

Drug trials can vary in cost and duration, but after compiling data from numerous sources the rough breakdown looks like this:

Average Cost and Length of Clinical Trials (Compiled by Author)

To move a drug from the preclinical stage to full FDA approval costs roughly $40mm and takes six years on average. Duration is important because it affects an investor's annual rate of return and there are additional overhead costs to running the business. BWV is on track to spend about $6.5mm for general and administrative purposes in 2022, and that number will likely rise as trials progress and additional headcount is added. If trials last six years the company will need to cover an additional $39mm of "run the business" expenses. With cash on hand of about $18.5mm as of the end of Q1, BWV is going to have to dilute shareholders substantially or issue a large of amount of high-interest debt. I will discuss this more in the valuation section later in this article.

What Is The Addressable Market For BWV?

If BWV's vaccines make it through clinical trials, what is the size of the market for its drugs? Management has stated that their primary focus is their universal flu vaccine (BWV-101), so I will focus on that particular drug candidate. The company's annual report cites the global vaccine market at over $70b (source), but concedes that the annual global spend on flu vaccinations is only $4b. About half a dozen large companies are the primary producers of flu vaccines today (source), though none of them currently produce a universal flu vaccine.

So, how much market share could BWV take with a universal vaccine? The existence of multiple producers of existing vaccines suggests that there is room for multiple market players. By that same measure, grabbing the majority of market share is probably not realistic. A universal vaccine that protects recipients for multiple years would have a clear competitive advantage over existing offerings; I think BWV-101 has a good chance of taking meaningful market share. If BWV becomes the 8th major participant in the market with a competitive product, taking a proportional 12.5% of the market seems reasonable.

If investors want to be conservative and say that BWV's vaccine would only capture half of that 12.5% number, that is still a hefty $250mm a year in potential revenue. I could see the market capture being much higher, given the convenience of a universal vaccine, though if the vaccine can protect against the flu for multiple years there might be some demand destruction on an annual basis.

Expected Value

To summarize the estimates made in the previous three sections, BWV's universal flu vaccine has about a 33% chance of becoming at least a $250mm a year business. I expect clinical trials to take at least six years to complete and cost at least $80mm (including "run the business" expenses). Using a price-to-sales ratio of 2, which is conservative but not unrealistic for the industry, BWV would be a $500mm market cap company in six years. Compared to the company's current market cap of $52mm, even this conservatively estimated outcome looks fantastic. However, we need to handicap this amount by the expected chance of success and account for significant shareholder dilution.

If there is only a 33% chance that clinical trials succeed, then the expected value of the business drops to "only" $165mm. Our inputs here assumes that the business will either be worth $500mm or $0 in practice, but we are attempting to produce an expected value today.

With $18.5mm in cash on the balance sheet and an expected bill of $79mm for clinical trials, BWV is going to need to raise a lot more cash even if things go as planned. This cash will come from selling additional shares to the market, perhaps mixed with some debt. I think dilution is the most likely path. BWV has about 13mm shares outstanding and a share price of $4.10 at the time of this writing. If the company were able to raise the remaining $50mm needed by selling shares at the current $4.10 price, total share count would rise to 25mm shares. This means that the $165mm expected market cap would translate to a share price of $6.50.

Two important notes. First, the valuation above doesn't account for the costs of producing and distributing the vaccine if trials are successful. These costs are real but not meaningful in the scenario where BWV has an approved universal flu vaccine and access to a $4b market. Second, there is a good chance that BWV could be acquired prior to completing all three stages of clinical trials if they show early promising results. A buyout would remove the need to dilute shareholders to raise cash, assuming the buyer has more resources at its disposal. If the acquiring company already has an established research budget they can allocate to BWV-101 and BWV-102, an acquisition could be a win for all parties.

What Else Is In The Pipeline?

BWV has three categories of vaccine candidates covering influenza, AOM (Acute Otitis Media), and noroviruses. I've looked at the influenza options already, and the other two categories have similar approval probabilities but smaller estimated market sizes. It is more difficult to predict the size of the AOM and norovirus vaccine markets because no vaccines currently exist. The only data I see to compare is the proportionality between total costs incurred from a disease vs the size of the existing vaccine market. BWV's annual report estimates the total cost to the US economy from flu impacts is $87b, while the annual spend on flu vaccines in the US is $1.6b (source). This means the size of vaccine market is roughly 2% of the damage done by the underlying disease. I realize this is a very rough way to estimate the size of a market, but with this metric we can look at the AOM and norovirus markets.

Management cites a $4.3b figure for annual AOM treatment spending in the US. The 2% ratio implies an $86mm annual market in the US, and then proportionally about a $200mm worldwide market. Management's estimates for global noroviruses costs are $60b, so the 2% estimate puts the global market at $1.2b. I will again stress that these aren't rock-solid estimates, they are just a way to roughly consider the bigger picture for these vaccine candidates. Although the markets are smaller, it is also stands to reason that there is more room to take market share if there are few or no competitors; the larger battle would be getting market penetration/adoption in the first place.

If BWV could capture 20% of these addressable markets, and we use the same vaccine approval odds and trial costs, the expected value of the AOM vaccine works out to about $2.20 per share ($200mm market * .20 market share * P/S ratio of 2 * .33 trial success probability / 12mm additional shares outstanding). The norovirus segment works out to about $13 per share in present expected value. Combining all three segments together results in a rough expected value of $18/share. I'm willing to assign another 50% margin of error to those estimates, given how rough they are, but that still leaves an expected value per share of $9.

Risks

A BWV investment comes with many risks. First and foremost, the odds of BWV going to zero are high. The company doesn't have any drugs approved for commercial sale, so if their vaccine trials fail then the company will have nothing to fall back on, and as shown above a drug trial is more likely to fail than it is to succeed. The second major risk is estimation error. In order to come up with even a rough valuation for a company like BWV, you have to make a lot of estimates. If the estimates about BWV's market share potential or the price at which the company can raise more capital are way off, then the overall valuation estimate is going to be way off as well. If readers see any particularly egregious estimation errors in my thinking, please leave a comment below.

Finally, the elephant in the room is that BWV's share price in the short term is not going to be driven by investors who plan to hold the company until phase 3 results are announced. The stock is making 15-20% moves on a daily basis on no news, which tells me this company has piqued the interest of short-term traders more than long-term investors. This isn't inherently good or bad, but long-term investors should be prepared for heavy daily volatility as a result.

Conclusion

A stock like BWV isn't going to find its way into my portfolio. My style of investing is highly concentrated and can't afford a stock with such a high probability of going to zero. For seasoned and appropriately structured biotech investors, however, BWV might be worth a look given their relatively high probability of successful clinical trials and large addressable market. Using the high-level estimates discussed in this article, I think a price target of ~$9-10 is reasonable, though that comes with a lot of risk. Please leave a comment if you disagree with any of my estimates and a note about what values you would use instead.