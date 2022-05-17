Matt Molloy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Hold rating on Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") following the release of H1 FY22 (ending 31 March) results this morning (May 17). IMB finished the day in London up 7.9%.

We initiated our Hold rating on Imperial Brands in July 2019. IMB has significantly underperformed its peers since then, and its share price remains lower than at our initiation nearly three years ago:

IMB Share Price vs. Peers (Since July 3, 2019) Source: Yahoo Finance (17-May-22). NB. Graph is based on USD share prices for ADRs of U.K. companies.

Year-to-date, Imperial Brands shares have gained 8.3% in USD, but is the only Tobacco stock that has not generated a double-digit return:

IMB Total Gain vs. Tobacco Peers in USD (2022 YTD) Source: Financial Times (17-May-22).

Despite the positive share price reaction, we believe H1 results showed IMB's underlying fundamentals have got worse. High-single-digit EPS growth was mostly due to non-operational or non-recurring factors. Price/mix was far weaker than in prior years. EBIT fell in Europe, and was helped by one-offs in the U.S. and in Emerging Markets. Progress in Next Generation Products ("NGPs") was limited. We also see an increasing threat from Philip Morris (PM). There is a meaningful chance of a major profit decline in the coming years.

IMB's valuation is superficially attractive, with a 7.5x P/E and a 7.6% Dividend Yield, but we view the stock as too speculative. We reiterate our Hold rating.

Imperial Brands Hold Rating Recap

We have been cautious on IMB due to its fundamental business problems:

IMB is mostly in markets with unfavorable demographics or regulations; profit growth was weak, even before the threat from NGPs

IMB has under-invested, including in NGPs, instead prioritizing an unsustainable dividend growth, until a dividend reset in May 2020

IMB's NGPs are far behind peers and have little hope of catching up

IMB's largest region is Europe (47% of EBIT), followed by the U.S. (approx. 30%). The U.S. and Germany together were 49% of its Combustible EBIT; the U.K., Spain and Australia together were another 23%. Other top-10 markets were France, Italy, Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia:

IMB EBIT By Segment & Top 5 Markets Source: IMB company filings. NB. U.S. not reported separately since FY19.

Since 2021 IMB has been executing a 5-year strategic plan, which specifies an Adjusted EBIT trajectory that is relatively flat in FY21-22 but accelerates to a mid single-digit 3-year CAGR in FY23-25:

IMB FY21-25 Outlook Source: IMB investor day presentation (Jan-21).

For FY21, excluding currency, IMB reported revenue growth of 1.4% and EBIT growth of 4.3% for its Tobacco & NGP business, and group EBIT growth of 4.8% (including its Distribution business). However, excluding one-off items (particularly write-downs and larger investments in NGP in the prior year), group EBIT grew just 3.5%. Revenue growth was dominated by the Americas (up 9.6% excluding currency), with Europe basically flat (up 0.2%) and Africa, Asia & Australasia ("AAA") declining 8.2%. COVID was an overall positive.

H1 FY22 results contained favorable headlines but in fact indicate IMB's fundamentals have worsened.

Imperial Brands H1 FY22 Results Headlines

IMB's Adjusted EPS grew 7.7% year-on-year (excluding currency) in H1 FY22, but largely due to non-operational or non-recurring factors; underlying operational growth was far lower.

IMB Results Headlines (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Year) Source: IMB results release (H1 FY22).

Adjusted EBIT growth was 2.9% (excluding currency), which would have generated an Adjusted EPS growth of 2.9% (with leverage and a higher share count). However, debt paydowns reduced Net Finance Costs by 20% year-on-year and IMB's effective tax rate also fell 1 ppt (to 22%), giving the 7.7% EPS growth. (The lower tax rate is due to "favourable developments in several tax jurisdictions in recent weeks".)

Adjusted EBIT growth was largely due to "NGP reduced costs", after IMB scaled down its loss-making NGP activities (exiting some markets completely). Tobacco Adjusted EBIT was flat, after two non-recurring items (a prior-year US state litigation charge and this year's strategic investments) cancelled each other out:

IMB Adjusted EBIT Bridge (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Year) Source: IMB results presentation (H1 FY22).

Tobacco & NGP Net Revenues grew just 0.3% (excluding currency), much weaker than recent years.

Weaker Price/Mix In Tobacco

In H1 FY22, excluding currency, IMB Net Revenues grew just 0.3%, including growth of 0.1% in Tobacco and 9% in NGP. Tobacco Net Revenue growth came with a year-on-year volume decline of 0.7%.

H1's Tobacco Net Revenue growth was far weaker than previous half-years (for example, 3.2% in H1 FY21), even though volume decline was better:

IMB Tobacco Volume & Revenue Growth Y/Y (Ex. Currency) (Since FY17) Source: IMB company filings.

The reason for this is a much weaker price/mix of less than 1%, which management attributed to a combination of negative product mix (to discount brands in Americas), geographic mix (more volume growth in lower-priced markets in AAA) and price phasing.

Management stated that price/mix improved from Q1 to Q2 of FY22, and that they expect it to be stronger in H2, but they also "expect volume declines to revert to historic norms" as COVID-19's benefit fades.

Another Profit Decline In Europe

In H1 FY22, IMB's Adjusted EBIT fell 7.3% year-on-year (excluding currency) in Europe, its largest segment:

IMB Revenues & EBIT - Europe (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Year) Source: IMB results release (H1 FY22).

Management attributed this to lower Tobacco revenues (driven by price phasing and adverse geographic mix) and increased investments. During H1, IMB raised Tobacco prices for the first time in two years in the U.K. and for the first time in five years in Spain. The decline in EBIT occurred despite reduced losses in NGPs.

This is not the first profit decline in Europe. Adjusted EBIT also fell in both FY19 and FY20 (by 0.3% and 5.9% respectively, excluding currency), before rebounding in FY21 (by 5.6%).

Such declines are worrying because, in addition to being 47% of IMB's Adjusted EBIT in FY21, Europe also has more mature demographics and higher NGP penetration than other regions (except Japan). Declines in Europe therefore may indicate where other regions will be heading over time.

Negative Mix & Competition In The U.S.

In Americas, IMB had strong headline numbers but some negative underlying trends:

IMB Revenues & EBIT - Americas (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Year) Source: IMB results release (H1 FY22).

Excluding currency, Americas Adjusted EBIT grew 6.0% and Net Revenues grew 2.2%, largely due to Tobacco Net Revenues growing 3.2%.

IMB's Tobacco volume grew 3.9%, compared to an industry volume decline of 6.8%, gaining share thanks to both its deep discount brands and KT&G's (OTCPK:KTCIF) exit from the U.S. market. However, the latter is non-recurring by definition, and Tobacco price/mix was negative despite two price increases (of unspecified size).

IMB's NGP revenues in Americas fell 28% year-on-year, "reflecting the continued competitive environment with greater discounting in the category".

This means IMB has continued to lose ground in NGPs in the U.S. - we know from estimates from Altria (MO) that U.S. vapor industry volume grew by approx. 12% year-on-year for IMB's H1 FY22, with British American Tobacco (BTI) leading the growth and achieving breakeven on a Gross Profit basis in H2 CY22.

Africa, Asia & Australia Recovery From COVID

In the AAA region, IMB had volume growth of 2.6% and Net Revenue growth of 4.1% (excluding currency). Loss-making NGP activities were exited completely, helping Adjusted EBIT grew 25.8%:

IMB Revenues & EBIT - Africa, Asia & Australia (H1 FY22 vs. Prior Year) Source: IMB results release (H1 FY22).

Emerging Markets in the AAA region benefited from a recovery from the pandemic, and the termination of NGP activities is non-recurring by definition, so growth rates in H1 FY22 likely will not be repeated in future.

Little Progress In Next Generation Products

IMB has made little progress in NGPs during H1 FY22.

In Heat Not Burn, in its two pilot markets in the Czech Republic and Greece, IMB has achieved category shares of 3.7% and 2.8% respectively after 6 months. Philip Morris (PM) continues to dominate the category. IMB plans to launch its Pulze and iD products in "additional European markets", but success seems unlikely.

In Vapor, IMB claims to have "relatively stable" market shares in countries including the U.K., France and Italy, i.e. no improvement from before. As described above, IMB has likely lost share in Vapor in the U.S. Several of its products also received Marketing Denial Orders from the FDA in April, though IMB is appealing and these products remain on sale. IMB is piloting a new device (blu 2.0) in "several cities" in France.

Increasing Threat From Philip Morris

Philip Morris' threat to IMB is increasing.

IQOS has continued to grow in Europe. While IQOS' share of the nicotine market remains at mid-single-digits or less in top IMB markets such as Germany (5.9%), U.K. (2.6%) and Spain (not disclosed), its share is higher and rising share in key cities in these markets, including Munich (9.1%), London (6.4%) and Madrid (3.1%):

PM Heated Tobacco Offtake Share in Selected European Cities (Q1 2022) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022).

Since Q4 2021, PM's new ILUMA device has helped accelerate IQOS growth in its launch markets, including the German-speaking parts of Switzerland, which PM management has explicitly described as a trial run for Germany, IMB's second largest market. ILUMA has also been launched in Madrid in March 2022, potentially threatening IMB's fourth biggest market.

PM's agreement to acquire Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) can potentially disrupt IMB's biggest market. While IMB has no oral tobacco sales in the U.S., half of the new users for Swedish Match's ZYN nicotine pouches are believed to have come from cigarettes or Vapor, both IMB markets. PM also expects Swedish Match U.S. distribution infrastructure to help "unlock the significant opportunity across other smoke-free categories over the coming years", which will likely involve scaling up its plans for Vapor and Heat Not Burn in the U.S.

FY22 Outlook Still Has 1% EBIT Growth

IMB reiterated most of its FY22 outlook, including Net Revenue growth of 0-1% and Adjusted EBIT growth of approx. 1% (both excluding currency):

IMB FY22 Outlook Source: IMB results presentation (H1 FY22).

However, IMB now expects its tax rate to be 22% this year, compared to 24% previously. (The lower tax rate is expected to remain for FY23 but to revert upwards in the medium term.) We believe this means management expects EPS to grow by mid-single-digit this year (excluding currency).

IMB's exit from Russa will not have a material impact, as the country was just 1.5% of group sales and 0.2% of Adjusted EBIT in FY21.

Valuation: Is Imperial Brands Stock Cheap?

At 1,847.5p, relative to FY21, IMB shares are trading at a 7.5x P/E and a 12.5% Free Cash Flow Yield:

IMB Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (FY18-21) Source: IMB company filings. NB. Cashflows not adjusted for sale of Premium Cigars.

IMB stock has a Dividend Yield of 7.6%, based on its last-twelve-month dividend figure of 139.5p. The interim dividend was raised 1% (from 42.1p to 42.5p) with H1 FY22 results.

We expect IMB to start buying back shares later this year. Net Debt / EBITDA was reduced by another 0.2x during H1 FY22 to 2.2x, and within the targeted 2.0-2.5x range.

Is Imperial Brands A Buy?

Imperial Brands shares rose 7.9% in London after H1 FY22 results, but we believe they show that underlying fundamentals have got worse.

Adjusted EPS rose 7.7% excluding currency, but largely due to non-operational or non-recurring factors. Revenues rose just 0.3%.

Price/mix was less than 1%, weaker than prior years. Profit fell in Europe, but was helped by one-offs in U.S. and Emerging Markets

Next Generation Products made little progress, with a low 3% share in Heat Not Burn in two countries, and a falling share in U.S. Vapor.

At 1,847.5p, shares have a 7.5x P/E and a 7.6% Dividend Yield, but we expect them to continue underperforming peers. Avoid.