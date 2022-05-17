Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Crescera

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) has raised $201 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company not limited to a particular industry, sector, or geographic region in Latin America. The Company's sponsor is associated with the Brazilian asset management firm Crescera Capital.

Absent a previous successful SPAC track record in this case, I'm on Hold on Crescera Capital's SPAC in the near term.

Crescera Sponsor Background

Crescera has 3 executives leading its sponsor, CC Sponsor LLC.

The SPAC is headed by:

- Chief Executive Officer, Felipe Samuel Argalji, who is a partner at Brazil-based Crescera Capital with investment experience in agribusiness, logistics, retail and utilities.

- Chairman Jaime, Cardoso Danvila, who is a partner at Crescera Capital with investment expertise in consumer, retail, healthcare and services.

- Chief Financial Officer, Laura Guaraná Carvalho, who is also a partner at Crescera Capital and has significant experience in finance.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

Crescera's SPAC IPO Terms

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based Crescera sold 20.125 million units of Class A common stock and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $201.25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share at least 30 from the closing of an initial business combination, and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 24 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (CRECU)

Warrants (CRECW)

Common Stock (CREC)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 10.15 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. The private placement warrants are similar to the public warrants but are not redeemable by the company, are subject to certain transfer restrictions until 30 days after the completion of an initial business combination, may be exercised on a cashless basis, and are subject to registration rights.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Crescera

This SPAC is another recent SPAC that has provided no real insight into the particular industry it will seek to focus on, so it's difficult to get an idea of the growth characteristics of its approach.

The leadership team has extensive private equity investment expertise in Brazil and the greater Latin America region.

Latin America has produced opportunities in financial services in recent years, but the region faces currency devaluation prospects given its problematic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, with a rising U.S. dollar, investments denominated in Latin American currencies may suffer from a depreciating local currency, adding a currency risk to the mix.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value, and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous SPAC track record, which is a negative characteristic.

I seek SPAC opportunities that have management experienced in a particular industry plus previous positive returns for SPAC vehicles.

Absent a previous successful SPAC track record in this case, I'm on Hold for Crescera Capital's SPAC in the near term.