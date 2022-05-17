Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 16th, 2022.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is having a tough year along with the rest of the market. As a plain equity fund, this is to be expected, especially considering that this fund mostly just mirrors the S&P 500 itself. This is reflected in the YTD performance when comparing ADX and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Last year investors received a significant special year-end distribution. That trailed both 2020 and 2021, which were incredibly strong years for the overall markets. They have a minimum distribution target of 6%, but last year came to 15.7%.

Over the last decade, we've had strong results for equity investments. However, I was curious to remind myself how much ADX had paid in some of the other lean years. 2022 seems that it will be one of those lean years unless something significant happens.

Two other years in the last decade resulted in poor returns for the markets. That was 2018 with a -6.24% return and 2015 with -0.73%. Despite this, ADX still paid sizable year-end distributions. In particular, 2018's special was still significant - but it was following a year prior that resulted in returns of 19.42% for the market.

So despite that, investors were still rewarded. Again, being a strong decade of results likely contributed to the fund's generous payouts. Going back to years that were even worse, I'm thinking of the GFC. In 2008, it appears that they paid out $0.49, and in 2009, it was a weaker $0.30 per share. Even 2010 resulted in only around a $0.36 payout, according to CEFConnect. Those figures all also include the regular $0.05 quarterly.

So I wouldn't quite expect something too large for this year. Staying realistic could lead to being pleasantly surprised. I'm still comfortable holding this fund, despite all its flaws. Now could be an appropriate time for a long-term investor to add to ADX due to the overall equity declines making it a better deal.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.61

Discount: 14.78%

Distribution Yield: 1.23% (not counting the regular year-end "special")

Expense Ratio: 0.61%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $2.5 billion

Structure: Perpetual

ADX's investment objective is simply; "long-term capital appreciation." The investment policy is quite straightforward as well. They intend to meet this objective by "investing primarily in large U.S. companies." They also add that they "seek to deliver superior returns over time by investing in a broadly diversified equity portfolio. The Fund invests in a blend of high-quality, large-cap companies."

Their "distinguishing characteristics," as they say in their own words, are "internally managed closed-end equity fund with exposure to a broadly-diversified, sector-neutral, large-cap equity portfolio. Committed to an annual distribution rate of at least 6%."

Of course, if we are being honest, the only distinguishing characteristic here is the annual distribution rate of at least 6%. Most CEFs otherwise provide this very same exposure. One thing that I believe is more impressive, that they don't highlight as a characteristic when talking about themselves, is the inception date of 1929. However, that was simply when they became structured as a CEF. It really has roots all the way back to 1840.

The fund doesn't operate with any leverage, and the expense ratio for this fund is one of the lowest I've ever seen for a CEF.

Performance - Persistent Discount

Overall, the fund has returned annual results that one would expect throughout a strong run in the equity market for the last decade. I wouldn't expect these results to sway too far from the broader markets. If the market performs poorly going forward, there is nothing with ADX that could help hedge this fund. Likewise, if equity markets start heading higher, ADX's results will return to brighter days.

One other 'distinguishing characteristic' of this fund is that persistent discount. This is a permanent feature of the fund as well, which can be put under the category of the flaws of the fund.

At the current time, it isn't too far away from this average discount either. It experienced a run higher as we were heading into 2020 - before hitting COVID and the discount widening back out again. Even at its peak, we were still around a 12% discount for this fund.

In fact, this discount should be expected to stay around the same unless they significantly shake things up. One of the reasons is that for the fund's distribution, it automatically gets reinvested in new shares if you participate in their dividend reinvestment. That means they are issuing shares at a discount. This isn't usually the case for CEFs, as they would look to buy shares in the open market if at a discount and then only issue new shares when at a premium.

Therefore, when we had that large year-end special, it actually resulted in a significant amount of new shares being created. They had 111,027,037 in total outstanding shares at the end of March 31st, 2021. By the end of March 31st, 2022, we now see 117,872,270 shares outstanding. An increase of 6.17% year-over-year in outstanding shares. In 2020, they repurchased $1,573,374 worth of shares. Not really the significant shake-up that would be required to close some of the discount.

Distribution - Minimum 6% Annually

As we touched on at the opening of the article, we can see that they often exceed their annual distributions by a significant amount. The fund pays out the regular $0.05 per quarter and then makes the year-end adjustment to meet their minimum target. Last year's year-end was the largest in the last 30 years, to give some context on how large it was.

Similar to other equity funds, they will rely significantly on capital gains to fund their distribution. With the DRIP creating new shares, that can actually help keep the fund distributing more too. Since they aren't actually losing the assets, they are just going back into the fund to be invested.

In Q1 2022, despite the tough market, they have been able to lock in nearly $70 million in realized gains.

Based on the nickel a share quarterly distribution and the total outstanding shares at the end of March, they are really only going to require around $5.9 million to pay investors for the quarter. This is where the fund could still make a significant year-end special since they are a regulated investment company. They are required to pay out the majority of their earnings or face excise taxes.

I'm still being cautious about taking too much away from these sizeable gains due to still having three-quarters of the year left. A lot can happen in that time. They can realize many losses to offset these gains we are seeing. This will be something to monitor as the quarterly reports become available.

Last year they ended up realizing over $308.5 million in gains and sitting on almost $300 million in unrealized gains. That is why they paid out such a massive year-end in the prior year, which is something we touched on in our last update.

ADX's Portfolio

One thing that surprised me with this fund is just how much portfolio turnover there is. Given how plain this fund is, with the top positions generally being the same quarter after quarter - they still manage to average around 56.5% in portfolio turnover over the past five years.

One thing that helps boost this figure is that while the fund mirrors the S&P 500, it certainly isn't holding as many positions. They reported that at the end of March, they had 89 total positions. It doesn't take too many buying and selling changes between names to produce turnover in the underlying holdings while letting your top holdings just ride it out.

This fund certainly favors the mega-cap tech names too. This isn't too surprising as they have been working incredibly well. They are also included in the S&P 500. So for a fund to want to beat or come close to market returns, keeping similar weightings in top allocations is one way to at least stay close to results. You can say that you provided similar results or didn't slip too far away at the end of the day. Essentially, the safe bet is how it appears to be managed.

The top ten weightings have climbed to a larger allocation from the 34.6% we had seen previously. We also have Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) as new names in the top ten. Admittedly, not a good look to be seen as self-dealing by holding another one of their funds. They are now collecting fees on fees; I wonder if they have the DRIP on? To be fair, it is a small allocation, though.

It was also a position in the fund for years. It would seem that only now since energy has performed so well that it has become a larger position. To replace those positions, we have seen the removal of Visa (V) and Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRK.B). At least they aren't in a top ten position anymore; they were still in the portfolio at smaller allocations.

The performance of BRK.B would make it appear that it was a conscious effort to reduce the position or to increase the LLY position. Otherwise, LLY had underperformed and would have meant the position wouldn't have shown up in the top ten due to performance comparison only.

One thing that is great about their quarterly updates from the fund sponsor is that we don't have to guess what might have happened though. We can get an idea by looking at the performance, but we can confirm with their reports.

ADX was holding 204,600 shares of BRK.B at the end of Q3 2021; this was dropped to 96,600 shares at the end of Q1 2022. LLY, on the other hand, had its position upped from the 87,800 shares it held previously to the 149,600 it held at the end of Q1 2022.

Conclusion

ADX is at a deep discount, but it should always be at a deep discount based on history. They also continue to issue shares at a discount to NAV, which should keep them at a discount unless they start aggressively repurchasing shares. That isn't likely to happen based on what we have seen with the fund so far.

Despite these flaws, the 6% minimum annual distribution is attractive as an "annual bonus," and owning a bit of history with this fund is interesting, too. With equity positions off their highs and flirting with a bear market, this fund seems as though it could be appropriate for the right long-term investor to add to their position at this time.