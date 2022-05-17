PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that is poised to capitalize on rising rates. The company invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), with 99% of its loan portfolio consisting of senior loans and 98% of it consisting of floating rate debt. Ares' dividends have been consistently increasing over the past decade, and the nature of its portfolio should keep that trend on track. The company's hedge coverage isn't incredible, but it is sufficient. While Ares does trade at a premium to book value, I anticipate rate hikes to boost book value and distributions moving forward. For those looking for an mREIT providing a strong dividend yield that won't be adversely affected by a higher rate market, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is worth consideration.

(Note: All financial information is sourced from ycharts.com, Ares 1Q22 10Q, and 1Q22 earnings presentation.)

mREIT portfolio that benefits from rate hikes

Mortgage real estate investment trusts have experienced turmoil with the sudden hike of interest rates. Book values and share prices of mREITs have tanked, as low, fixed-rate MBS prices continue to slide.

This is what makes Ares' CMBS portfolio particularly attractive.

The REIT's loan portfolio is comprised of senior loans (99% of portfolio) that generate income from floating rate interest (98% of portfolio). Senior loans mean that Ares holds legal claim to borrower assets above all other debt obligations. Floating rate interest means that as rates continue to rise, income and CMBS values will continue to rise.

This bodes well for book value, dividend hikes, and share price appreciation, especially when considering the Fed is eyeballing an additional 200 basis points (bps) in rate hikes moving forward. In short, Ares' portfolio is poised for success in a rising-rate market.

Ares valuation and rate sensitivity

Ares is currently trading at a premium of roughly 5.5% to book value. This would generally place the stock in the "hold" to "sell" range. However, Ares has been public since roughly 2012, operating during times of historically low interest rates. Considering the floating rate portfolio of Ares, I believe this mREIT has great potential moving into a higher rate market.

For example, per Ares' 1Q22 earnings presentation, the company expects annual net income to increase $0.24 per share should rates increase by 200bps and $0.37 per share should rates increase by 250bps. This would translate to roughly a 17.5%-27% increase to funds from operations (FFO) based on 1Q22 FFO of $0.3422. Ares' portfolio is expected to experience far more cash flow generation as rates rise, indicating higher distributions should be in order. Ares is paying nearly all distributable earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Thus, buying at current prices with an 8.6% yield today could mean a yield of roughly 10.1%-10.9% as the Fed hikes rates to its target rate range of 2.75%-3.00%.

Ares' rate sensitivity is also highly positive for the company's CMBS portfolio and book value. An example of this is the change in book value between 4Q21 and 1Q22 with respect to weighted average yield. Ares' 4Q21 book value per share came in at $14.39 with 1Q22 coming in at $14.54, representing a 1.04% increase in book value. Ares' weighted average yield was 5.5% in 4Q21 and 5.6% in 1Q22. A 10bps change in average yield increased book value by just over 1%. As Ares' weighted average yield begins to rise, its book value will follow suit. While the current share prices are trading at a premium, the premium doesn't appear unreasonable when considering the value potential Ares has as rates continue to rise.

Hedge coverage appears sufficient but could be better

Ares' hedge coverage of floating rate debt sits at approximately 39.43%. This means that of the $1.775 billion in floating rate debt, 39.43% of it is hedged with fixed-rate derivative investments. To be exact, Ares has $550 million in interest rate swaps and $150 million in fixed-rate debt. The remaining $1.075 billion in debt is connected to LIBOR and SOFR as base rates with additional pricing ranging from 1.26%-3.75%. Of the company's $2.4 billion portfolio, $1.075 billion or 44.8% of it will be adversely affected by rising rates.

This indicates that 55% of Ares' portfolio will be highly productive moving into the higher rate market. Ares' hedge coverage is sufficient enough to produce solid cash flow growth moving forward, however, more hedging in fixed-rate interest rate swaps would have proven to be highly beneficial.

Risks to monitor with Ares moving forward

Ares appears to be running a tight operation regarding FFO and dividends. The company noted in its 1Q22 presentation that its distributable earnings came in at $1.49 per share with an annual dividend of $1.40, representing coverage of 6.43%. However, FFO in 1Q22 came in at $1.342 per share with adjusted FFO coming in at $1.29 per share. Ares is not clear on where additional distributable earnings came from. It will be important to monitor FFO to ensure there are enough earnings to safely cover distributions. As rates rise Ares' FFO should see enough growth to easily cover its current quarterly distribution of $0.35 per share. Ares' FFO, and particularly adjusted FFO, should be closely monitored to ensure the current dividend is being covered. Adjusted FFO can also be used to determine the likelihood of dividend hikes.

While mREITs vested in fixed-rate MBS typically experience prepayment risk as rates fall, Ares will likely see heightened prepayment risk as rates rise. This is due to the fact that borrowers with floating rate mortgages will likely begin to refinance into fixed-rate mortgages before additional rate hikes occur. It will be important to monitor Ares' CMBS portfolio and net income for any significant changes. Ares cites prepayment risk in its 10Q regarding its potential to affect net income and earnings. I find alterations in portfolio to be an important risk to monitor, as Ares' ability to generate income from floating rate CMBS is imperative for book value and dividend growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a solid mREIT to consider with additional interest rate hikes on the horizon. The company's CMBS portfolio is comprised of senior, floating rate mortgages, which have a favorable outlook as the Fed is planning to hike rates by an additional 200bps. While hedge coverage could be better, it is sufficient enough to enable cash flow growth as rates continue to rise.

Ares is trading at a 5.5% premium to book at current market levels. While this isn't great to see, I do believe the higher rate market will increase Ares' FFO and book value. Again, FFO and Ares' portfolio should be monitored closely to ensure there is enough cash flow to cover dividends.

This isn't a pure value play with a handsome dividend. There are some risk factors that need to be closely monitored. However, if Ares can keep its portfolio intact, FFO and book value should experience favorable growth as the Fed hikes rates. I believe this would lead to share price appreciation and likely dividend hikes. Ares may not be for everyone; however, the 8.6% yield and floating rate nature of the business is worth consideration in light of the direction of the market.