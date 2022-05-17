UTF: An Infrastructure Play With A 7.2% Distribution Yield

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 3rd, 2022.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) has recently slipped back into a slight discount. This was after spending most of 2021 at some fairly lofty premiums. In my previous article, I explained that I put UTF back into my portfolio. I believe it continues to be a reasonable fund worth investing in at this time.

The overall market declines for the year have made the fund more volatile. Utilities have been holding up a bit better, but UTF has still slipped a bit on a YTD basis. With global exposure in the fund, it can help be a diversifier for an investor's income portfolio.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.27

Discount: -2.42%

Distribution Yield: 7.20%

Expense Ratio: 1.34%

Leverage: 25.86%

Managed Assets: $3.7 billion

Structure: Perpetual

UTF's objective is "total return, with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies." They define infrastructure companies as those that; "typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies."

This leaves them fairly free to invest in just about any infrastructure or utilities they would like, anywhere in the globe and in any part of a company's capital structure. We see this hybrid allocation show up, but the fund does lean towards equity positions regularly.

The fund is a significant size, which can be great for larger shareholders that need more daily trading volume to enter or exit positions. Some of the managed assets are due to the leverage that is utilized.

Leverage can increase risks, but can also increase potential upside when things are going right. That isn't the only concern with leverage in this current environment, though. At this time, the cost of leverage is a focus, with higher interest rates coming. The reason is that most closed-end funds will have borrowings based on a floating rate such as LIBOR or, as we move forward, SOFR.

UTF is in a position where they are mostly in fixed-rate financing. At the end of 2021, they had reported that they have 4.5 years in the average term on their fixed-rate financing. That leaves them in a better position overall, at least for predictability of where their interest expenses can go.

UTF Leverage Facts (Cohen & Steers)

When including these leverage expenses, the fund's expense ratio comes to 2.19%.

Performance - Strong Results

Despite the fund's tilt towards global positions, it has delivered solid results. I say that because most global funds have lagged considerably, given the underperformance of global securities. A CEF is a wrapper of other assets; it isn't an asset itself.

One fund that always seems to be compared with UTF is Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG). I think it is fine to compare these two, but I prefer to just hold both myself. I feel that there is a strong enough reason to own both as both invest differently.

YCharts

Over the last decade, which is what the graph above is showing us, we can see that UTF has clearly come out on top. Throughout most of the period, the fund has been on top on a total price return basis. On a total NAV return basis, the outperformance doesn't appear to have kicked in really until 2020. One reason for this is that UTG actually shifted to reduce their leverage and hadn't significantly added back to borrowings throughout 2021. That meant they ultimately missed out on a significant rebound that UTF stayed invested in.

To be clear, though, it wasn't a forced deleveraging for the fund that some CEFs had experienced. This was a management decision that ultimately hurt them in the end.

If we look at UTF's discount/premium over the last decade. We can see that the fund had clearly regularly traded at a discount to its NAV. That changed throughout most of 2021, and even at the start of 2022 so far, it has still been elevated.

Data by YCharts

This puts the fund in a unique position that can leave investors split. On the one hand, I believe the fund is attractively priced now. That would be looking more towards where the fund had been trading over the last couple of years. Another investor could clearly make a solid argument that UTF is still too expensive at this time, though. I say buy now and average down later if the fund becomes even more attractively priced.

Distribution - A 7.20% Distribution Yield Paid Monthly

UTF has a fairly attractive and steady distribution history. They had only cut once, and that was through the 2008/09 GFC. I don't think that is something that we should hold against a fund. There had only been a handful of funds that have maintained their distributions with an inception date previous to 2008/09. UTG is actually one of those names.

During that time, UTF cut quite drastically. They had even switched from a monthly distribution to a quarterly payout. The monthly distributions are often a selling point for income-focused investors. So those investors were probably happy to see the monthly schedule return in 2017.

UTF Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

The fund holds a lot of utility and infrastructure plays; these are often associated with steady dividends due to regular cash flow. Therefore, UTF is expected to also show quite a material amount of income in their earnings too.

However, as a CEF that invests heavily in equity positions, we know a lot is going to come from capital gains as well.

UTF Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

Net investment coverage for the fund comes to right around 30%. The remainder was easily covered through realized gains. They even had a massive amount of unrealized appreciation on the portfolio as stocks rebounded. This also represents a material increase year-over-year. In 2020, we can see that NII coverage came in at just 22.22%. For that year, we also see that even combining the realized capital gains, the earnings weren't enough to cover the payout to shareholders.

For tax purposes, this fund comes out to be a fairly strong consideration for a taxable account. The reason for this is because they pay out the majority of their distribution which is classified as long-term capital gains.

UTF Tax Classifications (Cohen & Steers)

The ordinary income doesn't generally translate to being tax-friendly, but in 2021, it ended up being all qualified dividends. Meaning that the taxes for that portion of the distribution were also reduced relative to ordinary income rates.

UTF's Portfolio

UTF's managers can be fairly active. This can result in several changes to the fund's positions each quarter. How active a manager is (or not) is highlighted by the portfolio turnover rate that is reported. For 2021, they had reported a turnover rate of 47%. This has been as high as 54% in the last five years and as low as 37%.

Despite this fairly active turnover rate, the overall changes in the fund's composition are relatively low. Additionally, we see some of the top holdings remain top holdings for years. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, though. If it is working and investors are receiving returns, then they must be holding the right positions.

At the end of Q1, 2022 (March 31st, 2022,) they are showing that 89% of the fund is invested in common stocks. The remaining 11% is in a combination of preferred and fixed income. This is fairly standard for the fund to be quite heavy in equity positions. Additionally, with their latest update, it appears that the largest sector exposure is in the electric utility space.

They also have a fairly meaningful 11% exposure to midstream companies. As we know, energy plays have been a solid bet to be in for 2022 as commodity prices have been running higher.

UTF Sector Exposure (Cohen & Steers)

Taking a quick look at the geographic diversification, we can see that while U.S. positions make up the highest allocation, it isn't the only country. Canada also has a fairly meaningful amount of exposure. However, second place is simply "other."

UTF Geographic Exposure (Cohen & Steers)

The sector diversification and geographic breakdown haven't changed too much over the years since I've begun watching the fund.

Looking at the top ten, we can see that these account for a fairly heavy weighting of 35.3% of the portfolio. That can be fairly significant. It would sometimes suggest that the portfolio overall will be rather narrowly focused. However, that isn't nearly the case, as they have 235 total holdings listed on their website. We can see that even in the top ten, as you move beyond the first few positions, the weightings start to drop quite rapidly.

UTF Top Ten (Cohen & Steers)

The largest position for UTF is NextEra Energy (NEE). This has been one of the largest positions in the fund for several years now. If you go back to my article at the end of 2018, we can see NEE is present at the number one spot there. Similarly, in my brief update on the fund in February of this year, we see that NEE comes in as the largest position. However, the allocation has come down since then; at that time, it was a 6.3% weighting.

One of the reasons for this could be due to the name underperforming in the first quarter. If we look at a comparison between the top five positions listed above, we can see that NEE only outperformed American Tower Corp. (AMT) during that first quarter. Otherwise, this group of stocks was led by Enbridge (ENB), with a significant lead.

YCharts

Overall, I like the strong mix of names in their top ten holdings. They are some of the top names in their respective sectors.

Conclusion

UTF is a solid fund and has delivered solid results to shareholders over the years. The fund could be considered a fair deal at this time if we are looking at the valuation of the last couple of years. However, we still have a long way to go if one is looking at the longer-term average discount the fund typically carries. For me, it appears to be a buy now and a buy later if it gets to those wider discount levels. Leave some room to average down for this fund. That's exactly what I had done when I added the name back into my portfolio a few months ago.