Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been about 3 months since I locked in my 73% gain on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), and in that time the shares are down about 17.6% against a loss of about 8.6% for the overall market. The sudden drop in price has put the company on my radar, yet again, so I thought I'd review it again here. After all, what was a bad investment at $20.50 might be a decent investment at $16.90. I'll have a look at the most recently released financial statements, and will spend some time writing about the stock. Additionally, I wrote some puts on the company earlier, and I need to work out what to do about that situation.

Those who know me best know that I absolutely love to brag. This might account for why people like to cross the street when they see me coming, or just try to avoid me altogether. While this tendency to brag has played havoc with my social life, I gotta be me. Anyway, I remind you of my personal odiousness as a backdrop for a review of my history with this stock. I bought it, I then sold it for a 73% gain, and then the stock dropped dramatically. I hope to maintain my record on this name by buying back in today. I think the shares are relatively cheap in spite of the fact that the company posted amazing results in the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. While I normally like to sell deep out of the money puts, I don't think it's worth it in this case, and so I'll simply buy shares. That said, I'll let the puts I wrote earlier either expire worthless or be put to me before September.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent financial performance has been quite impressive in some ways. Specifically, revenue and net income in the first quarter of 2022 were 139%, and 218% (!) greater than the same period in 2021. This remarkable result follows on to the great results for 2021, which seem to have gotten the market quite excited. I should also write that this isn't simply about outperforming an off-year. Relative to the first quarter of 2019, too, results were good. I chose that as another comparison year because, as you may recall, the world suffered a global pandemic in 2020. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, revenue was up by about 304%, and net income swung from a loss of $1.77 million in 2019 to a profit of just under $62 million. The growth here is quite impressive in my view.

All that said, I'm the sort of person who's likely to tell you that those "glass half empty" kinda guys are naively optimistic. I am, in short, a "downer." It's in this spirit that I'd point out that the dilution I've written about previously continues apace. More importantly, long-term debt exploded higher during the first quarter of the year, up from $180.5 million to just over $220 million. In my view, increased debt increases risk, and the share price should reflect that risk. In spite of that, I have to acknowledge that they just sold the same amount in the first quarter of 2022 as they did in all of 2015. Thus, I'd be happy to buy the shares of this company at the right price.

Cross Country Healthcare Financials (Cross Country Healthcare investor relations)

The Stock

In case you're new to my articles, I'll point out that I consider the underlying company to be distinct from the stock that supposedly represents the health of the company. If you're not new, you know that I make this point very, very, very frequently. All businesses have a few things in common. They buy a number of inputs, including labour, they perform value-adding activities to those, and then they sell the results, hopefully for a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded instrument that reflects the crowd's aggregate belief about the long-term prospects for a given company. The crowd changes its views very frequently, which is what drives the share price up and down. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done.

While you may understand this concept in theory, I see some value in drawing it out at you, using Cross Country stock itself to demonstrate. The company reported its latest quarterly results on May 4th. If you bought shares that day, you're down about 8.6% since. If you waited a mere 8 days before buying, you're up about 11% since. Not enough happened at the company in these 8 days to warrant a near 20% variance in returns, which highlights the fact that the stock is a poor proxy for the health of the underlying. The investor who bought shares more cheaply did way better than the investor who bought virtually identical shares more dearly.

I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins.

In my previous missive on this name, I complained about the fact that both the price to book ratio and the price to sales ratio were at 3.7 and .6 times, respectively. Each of these values was near 5-year highs. Each of these valuation measures is much more reasonably priced, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

I like the fact that ratios are more in line with historical norms. That's a necessary but not sufficient precondition to get me excited at the moment.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Cross Country at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about .7% over the long term. This is a nicely pessimistic forecast, and for the above reasons, I'll take a small position here.

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the September puts with a strike of $7.50 for $.10. In spite of the drop in the share price, these puts are currently bid at $0, suggesting the trade is working well so far. While I like to repeat success when I can, I can't recommend selling puts at the moment, as the premia on offer aren't worth it. I think a better use of capital, in this case, would be to simply buy the stock at the moment. If the investor then needs income from the capital thus tied up, they have the capacity to sell call options on their shares.

Conclusion

I like the performance I've seen here, in spite of the deterioration of the capital structure. I think the shares are now much more reasonably priced and so I'll be buying back in. While I would normally recommend selling put options, the premia for newcomers isn't worth it in my view, so I think it makes the most sense to simply buy shares. I think "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy at current levels before price rises to match value.