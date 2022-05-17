Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has sold slightly less than 150,000 electric cars, but the market values the company already at $15 billion. Investors might ask: Is the company's market capitalization justified? Can the EV start-up grow into its current valuation? In this article, I try to answer this question by valuing Xpeng based on a Residual Earnings framework. My conclusion implies that there is considerable speculation built into XPeng's valuation. Only by assuming a terminal-value growth of greater than 6.5% and a WACC below 9.5% is XPEV current share price justified.

About XPeng

XPeng is an emerging automotive company based in Guangzhou China. Founded in 2015 the company designs, develops, manufactures and markets electric vehicles. Like many 'start-up' car manufacturers such as Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO), XPeng is not only focused on vehicle electrification, but also on smart/data technology including autonomous driving and smart connectivity. That said, XPeng's EVs are positioned to appeal to the technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China and abroad, with car prices ranging from approximately $22,000 to $45,000. As of early 2022, XPeng has launched four main models: the P7, a mid-sized sedan; the P4, an executive sedan; the G3i (SUV) and the G9 (SUV). With regards to XPeng's technology, two solutions stand out: First, the company developed an advanced driving and automatic parking assistant named XPILOT. Second, XPeng cars are equipped with the proprietary Xmart OS, which is marketed as a smart ecosystem including solutions such as AI-voice assistant and remote app control. Interestingly, XPeng is also experimenting with flying cars through its subsidiary HT Aero.

XPeng's mission reads as follows:

Driving Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future.

XPeng has received equity funding from many international corporations including Foxconn, Alibaba (BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF), Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) and Sequoia Capital China. The biggest shareholders are He Xiaopeng, who owns 23% of the company's shares and Alibaba, who ownes 12%. XPeng had its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on 2020, with shares surging 40% on the first trading day. Since July 2021, XPeng is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Market Opportunity

Although XPeng has sold slightly less than 150,000 electric cars, the Chinese market for electric vehicles is enormous. According to CPCA, the Chinese market for EV in 2021 was 3.31 million vehicles, which is 53% of the global market. While many Chinese tech companies experienced regulatory scrutiny in 2021, the EV market is actually strongly supported by the government. This is due to the strong air pollution that the country is experiencing. After the government announced a cap on annual fossil fuel vehicle registration, the electric vehicle market witnessed enormous growth, with startups such as XPeng, NIO and Li Auto (LI) entering the market. Although the market is growing rapidly and the Chinese government provides a favorable tailwind, investors must not forget that the market remains highly competitive. When buying a car, Chinese customers still tend to prefer foreign brands such as Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW. According to the China Passenger Car Association, XPeng's P7 ranked as the 10th best-selling electric vehicle in China, with Tesla Model 3 and Model Y taking ranking 2 and 3 respectively. Notably, XPeng is also aiming to expand into the European market, which is the second-biggest EV market after China with 33% of global market share. In Q4 2021 the company inaugurated the first branded overseas experience store in Stockholm.

Financials

XPeng is operating and growing like a true start-up. In 2021, XPeng delivered a total of 98,155 vehicles, which represents an increase of 263% year-over-year, and the company's total revenues increased 259.1% year-over-year from $860 million to $3.3 billion. Also gross-margin improved: from 4.6% in 202 to 12.5% in 2021. However, profitability is still negative. In 2021 XPeng recorded a net loss of $763.1 million, or a $0.93 loss per XPEV ADS share. The loss is not surprising if you consider that XPeng expenses more than one-third of revenues in research, development and marketing. Going forward, XPeng will likely continue to write losses at least until early 2024. This, however, isn't necessarily bearish. For reference, it took Tesla almost two decades to reach operating profitability.

XPeng ended the FY 2021 with $6.3 billion of Cash and Cash Equivalents and less than $1 billion in total debt. That said, XPeng's financial position appears healthy and well-funded to finance significant R&D expensing and growth opportunities.

Valuation

To value XPEV, I use the Residual Earnings Framework, which is broadly considered as a reliable valuation tool for loss-writing in fast-growing companies such as XPeng. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2026.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (10.5%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is adequate, if not understated. However, investors should be cautious paying for high terminal-value growth.

My calculation returns a base-case target price of $9.04/share. Thus, XPEV appears considerably overvalued. Moreover, my conclusion isn't necessarily dependent on the above assumptions with regards to the WACC and TV-growth combination. In fact, I have also enclosed a sensitivity table, which shows that almost all scenarios of WACC and TV-growth imply an overvaluation. Only by assuming a TV-growth of greater than 6.5% and a WACC below 9.5% is XPEV current share price justified. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculation Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculation

Risks

Investors looking to buy into XPeng's equity - despite the stock's valuation premium - should be aware of the following risks: First, XPeng is a loss-making company and there is no guarantee the company will reach profitability in 2024, if ever. Second, as the company is investing heavily in R&D, there is no guarantee that the company's innovation efforts - e.g., autonomous driving and flying cars--will ever materialize. Third, XPeng is based in China. Although the CCP currently acts favorably towards EV companies, this may change in the future. Investors should keep in mind that XPeng collects and operates with lots of customer data, which is a dimension that both the CCP and the EU are looking to regulate more effectively. Finally, the ongoing economic challenges in China such as inflation, the real estate crisis and low consumer confidence will definitely add a transitory headwind to XPeng's short-/medium-term operations.

Conclusion

XPEV stock appears overvalued. While the stock is currently trading at $22.83/share, my base-case valuation calculates a fair target price of $9.04/share. As I advise investors to anchor on valuation instead of speculation, I conclude my analysis with a sell recommendation.