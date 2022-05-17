BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

A Fortunate Bet, for 90% Return

Back in January, Zymeworks, Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) issued a press release detailing expectations for the Company in 2022. The first order of busines was to install a new CEO. Next, they cordially dismissed half the management and a quarter of the workforce. Finally, they raised new capital by tapping the public markets. ZYME shares did not react well, and have continued their steady decline, at one point sinking under $5.00. Then in April, the Company received a non-binding proposal from All Blue Falcon FZE for $10.50/share. As of now, the market still isn’t convinced. Since these events have little to do with the drug pipeline – notably zanidatamab and ZW49 – there’s reason to believe the market isn’t accounting for the possibility of corporate action. As a result, there exists an opportunity for 90% return on investment, should the management agree to a deal.

Background

As a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, there is not going to be much to write home about when it comes to ZYME’s financial statements. The company spends about $200 million/year in R&D, has increased the share count by 60% in just over two years (from 38 million to 61 million in 2019 and 2022 Q1, respectively), and continues to raise money through the public markets. In 2019 they amassed $300 million via share issuance, and most recently, added $100 million at about $8.00 per share.

The business is burning through cash; yet, that is not unexpected when it comes to a biopharma company. The main attraction for most investors would be the drug pipeline – specifically zanidatamab and ZW49, with the former being tested for treatment of patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer & metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma ("GEA"), and the latter being a phase 1 HER2 Antibody Drug Conjugate. Importantly, zanidatamab data will be presented in abstract later this month, and the company will participate in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June.

The above information presented thus far can be gleaned from the annual reports and company press releases. As applied toward ZYME, we can say that there’s a relatively tight timeframe to the investment. We will know more sooner rather than later. For my part, the focus is not on the Zymeworks pipeline (and its other assets/platforms not discussed), but rather the special situation involving management and private equity.

Changing of the Guard

Since there’s no valuation or growth to talk about, one crux of the thesis leans on management itself. That is, CEO Kenneth Galbraith recently took the helm, and immediately moved to replace 50% of senior management while also announcing workforce cuts. Galbraith replaced one of the Company cofounders, and it was not a blind hire by any means: Mr. Galbraith served on the Zymeworks Board from 2009 to 2013.

Whenever a Board changes management (especially in the cut of wide swath that Zymeworks has), it means one of two things: either the company needs a new strategy, or there may be some members ready to sell. Similarly, no Board of Directors would ever hire a new CEO and say, “let’s keep things just the way they are”. In that vein, I take notice of the ZYME changeover in earnest, especially given the stock price decline despite the pipeline assets still relatively intact.

But more than that, in the case of ZYME it’s worth digging a bit deeper to see what Mr. Galbraith’s resume looks like. For the sake of brevity, I’ll hit on a few standouts. In 2007 Galbraith became a Partner at Ventures West, a private equity firm where he represented VW on several boards: Alder Pharmaceuticals, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, OncoGenex Technologies, and Presidio Pharmaceuticals. The list is not exhaustive; prior to Ventures West, he was the Chair and CEO of AnorMED, which sold to Genzyme (SNY) for $600 million in cash.

Interestingly enough, in addition to the AnorMED sale, all four of the businesses were either sold or merged with other pharmaceutical companies. Lundbeck bought Alder for $1.95 billion in cash, Aquinox changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) post-merger, OncoGenex acquired Achieve Life Science (ACHV), and Presidio was acquired by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX). It is clear that M&A is the name of the game, and it is the job of management to help create value for the business and its equity holders. Simply stated, Mr. Galbraith is a seasoned professional in the industry, and if history is any guide, ZYME holders can expect a busy future.

The All Blue Kicker

The other crux of the thesis lies with All Blue Falcons FZE (“All Blue Capital”) and their $10.50/share offer for ZYME. From mid-March through April, All Blue purchased roughly 2.7 million shares at an average price of $6.81, and one week later, as a 5.4% owner of the company, offered to pay $10.50 for the rest of ZYME shares. Of note, the proposal offers no financing contingency; there would not be much regulatory risk, given that All Blue is a private equity firm – as opposed to another biopharma player.

For your consideration, I offer a key quote from All Blue’s proposal, that adds intrigue to the management changeover discussed prior:

We have previously approached the Board privately to express our concerns about the questionable decision [to raise capital via share dilution], but unfortunately our communications seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Given the timeline between the new CEO appointment (January) and All Blue’s proposal (April), there are a few unknowns. Why would Zymeworks management turn a blind eye to money on the table? It could be that the Board wants to give new management the chance to get settled, as opposed to saying, “let’s sell now”. Or, there could very well be discussions with All Blue that aren’t public, which would fall in line with Mr. Galbraith’s expertise; and with that expertise, management could be saying ZYME is worth much more than $10.50. Regardless of the deal politics, we find ourselves in a situation where two very interested parties are saying ZYME isn’t worth less than it is now.

Positive Expectation

The impetus for investment, therefore, lies in the idea that ZYME represents a favorable bet with positive expectation. Understandably, there’s much more to Zymeworks than simply a $10.50 bid. However, I must admit that my own experience with pharmaceuticals has been boom or bust. That is, for my intentions and purposes, I will assume a biotech event has binary outcomes. I could view ZYME shares as worth $0, or worth $10.50.

Mathematically, the situation becomes unusually simple. Assuming a 50% probability of a deal at $10.50 and 50% probability of total loss, then the expected value of the investment is $5.25/share – that’s pretty close to where it’s trading now.

However, as previously discussed, there are multiple parties who think ZYME is worth much more, lending credence to two ideas: either (1) ZYME gets a higher bid than $10.50 or (2) the probability of deal closure is higher than 50%. Both outcomes would raise the expected value of the investment. Take note that for better or worse I have not accounted for any future appreciation from the pipeline.

Conclusion

Under general assumptions – equal chance of success or failure in a binary bet – ZYME shares have dropped to the level where an investment is very much warranted. Should a deal happen, current holders stand to earn a 90% return on investment. While the pipeline & assets for Zymeworks provide upside optionality, the new management team is seeking to refresh the company strategy, deploy those assets, and in turn, create shareholder value. I see an experienced CEO at the helm, who in just a few short months has already pressed for significant change. Moreover, All Blue Falcons FZE continues to show interest in taking ZYME private at a significant premium. The bottom line is that even though pharmaceutical investments pose binary risk, the case of ZYME represents asymmetric risk with potential for high reward. As usual, do your own due diligence, and size appropriately.