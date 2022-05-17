shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), or Scotiabank, is the third-largest bank in Canada. It has been a rock-solid investment choice for dividend growth investors for several decades. During the pandemic, their revenue and profit suffered dramatically, similar to other major banks and the overall economy, but Scotiabank is roaring back with a higher Return on Equity and profit than its pre-pandemic level. With their strong balance sheet and improving credit quality, their dividend is very safe, and I expect them to keep raising the dividend.

A strong dividend growth stock like Scotiabank is a great place to store one's wealth during volatile times. I believe Scotiabank is a great investment choice because:

Scotiabank revenue and profit dipped during the pandemic, but it blew past its pre-pandemic level as the economy recovered, seeing strong performance from all segments (Canadian Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and International Banking).

Scotiabank has a very strong balance sheet and high credit quality. Net write-offs and Provision for Credit Loss (PCL) are clearly trending downward, indicating strong credit quality.

Recent price drop brought their valuation below its pre-pandemic level and pushed up the dividend yield to 5.1%. The stock is too attractive to ignore.

Recovering Revenue and Profit

During the pandemic, Scotiabank's revenue and profit dropped due to economic shutdowns and severely lower consumer banking activity. However, since 2021, both revenue and profit have recovered, blowing past the pre-pandemic level. Led by the Canadian Banking segment (net income up 32% YoY), all of their segments (International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets) performed strongly. Overall, their Earnings Per Share (EPS) was up 14% YoY.

Most importantly, their Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) recovered and are now slightly above its pre-pandemic level. These two numbers are the most important profitability metrics for financial institutions, and the high numbers represent strong efficiency and effective capital allocation. The ROE of Scotiabank in 1Q 2022 was 15.8%, which was 1.0% higher than the previous quarter, and the ROTCE was 19.9%, which was 1.2% higher than the previous quarter.

Both consumers and corporations currently have strong credit, and the economy is recovering, so I believe that Scotiabank is set for continued strong performance. During the last earnings call, management mentioned that they are naturally positioned to benefit from interest rate increases in Canada, Mexico, and Chile. They are expecting to benefit throughout 2022.

Return on Equity by Operating Segment (Scotiabank Investor Relations)

Return on Tangible Common Equity (Scotiabank Investor Relations)

Strong Balance Sheet and High Credit Quality

Scotiabank has an exceptional balance sheet. They have total cash of $330 B against total debt of $151.74 B, which gives a negative net debt position of -178.82B. They also have excess capital of $4 B, providing great optionality. Also, Scotiabank has a very high-quality portfolio. Their focus of customers with strong individual balance sheets and investment-grade corporate clients is really contributing to their strong credit.

Net Write-Offs Trend of Scotiabank (Scotiabank Investor Relations)

Total PCL Trend of Scotiabank (Scotiabank Investor Relations)

Their net write-off and Provision for Credit Loss continue to decline. During the last earnings call, management mentioned that they continue to see a positive trend, with lower impairments across all portfolios. Between the strong balance sheet and high credit quality, Scotiabank (Bank of Nova Scotia) lands in the #3 spot as the Safest Bank in North America 2021 by Global Finance. Scotiabank investors' money is literally in some of the safest hands around.

Safest Bank in North America 2021 (Global Finance)

Attractive Valuation and Dividend Yield

Recent stock market volatility has brought down Scotiabank's stock price, which is now trading at 9.83x of P/E (FWD). This is below the current sector median (10.26x) and lower than the pre-pandemic level (11.2x). Given their leadership position in the business, strong economic moat, and strong balance sheet, this is clear mispricing by the market. I expect the stock price to recover and even exceed its pre-pandemic level.

The recent stock price drop also pushed the dividend yield all the way up to 5.1%. Scotiabank has been consistently paying a dividend over several decades at this point, and they have been increasing this dividend by about 6% per year. Given their strong performance across all segments and improving profitability, I expect them to continue increasing the dividend, which makes the current stock price even more attractive.

Cappuccino Stock Rating

The detail of Cappuccino Stock Rating can be found here.

Weighting BNS Economic Moat Strength 30% 5 Financial Strength 30% 5 Growth Rate vs. Sector 15% 3 Margin of Safety 15% 4 Sector Outlook 10% 3 Overall 4.3/5

Economic Moat Strength (5/5)

The five major banks of Canada (Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) basically run as an oligarchy and enjoy a great economic moat. Thanks to their size advantage and favorable government regulation, Scotiabank will enjoy this great economic moat for a long time.

Financial Strength (5/5)

As mentioned before, Scotiabank has a great balance sheet and high-quality portfolio. Also, their credit quality continues to improve. It's not really surprising that they were chosen as one of the top 3 safest banks in North America. With a dividend payout ratio around 47%, Scotiabank has a substantial cushion to ensure that they can continue dividend payments. Investors' money is in good hands.

Growth Rate (3/5)

Scotiabank revenue and profit have been growing in line (or slightly above) with the overall Canada banking sector. Coming out of the pandemic, revenue growth hit 18% YoY, but I don't expect that to be the case long-term. Scotiabank's revenue and profit will grow in line with North American economic growth.

Margin of Safety (5/5)

Due to the recent drop in price, their stock is trading at P/E ratio below the sector median. Given their competitive advantage and growth prospects, this is clear mispricing, and I expect the market to correct the mistake soon. Also, the dividend yield of 5.1% is hard to ignore.

Sector Outlook (3/5)

The financial sector is closely tied with the overall economy for obvious reasons. Being a financier for businesses and consumers, their revenues and profits will move with the overall economy. Given the recovering economy and rising interest rate environment, I expect banks to do well for the next couple of years. Nothing exceptional is expected though.

Risk

There are some signs that OSFI (a regulator for the Canadian financial institution) is tightening regulations. For example, during NBF 20th Annual Financial Services Conference, there were some questions regarding OSFI's inquiry on combined mortgage and HELOC products. Changes to regulatory or underwriting requirements certainly could impact Scotiabank's profit. So, investors should keep their eyes on possible regulatory changes.

Recently, Scotiabank announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 16.8% minority interest of Scotiabank Chile from their partner. Scotiabank Chile is very competitively positioned and expected to add $35 M per quarter to the international bank's earnings. However, there is always the chance of a regulatory hiccup or disappointing revenue/cost reduction after acquisition.

Conclusion

Scotiabank has been an exceptional investment for the past several decades. With strong financials, solid growth prospects, and an attractive dividend yield, I expect Scotiabank to continue to be a great investment for the next several decades. Potential regulatory changes could pose challenges, but I expect them to handle it well. I expect 10-15% upside from stock appreciation along with 5% dividend yield.