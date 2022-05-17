Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) hit an all-time-high of $82 per share on the back of 50% - 75% revenue growth and 100% y.y. EPS growth in April, 2000, and hasn't really been back close to that level since. The stock fell all the way to $8 per share in October, 2002, in the midst of the Nasdaq losing 80% of it's value from March, 2000, and October, 2002.

It was an ugly time, with 9/11, the fraud and ultimate bankruptcies around Enron and Worldcom, and the start of Gulf War II.

Today almost 22 years later, and since 2010, Cisco has averaged 3% revenue growth on 7% EPS growth.

The chart:

Cisco weekly chart (Worden 2000 )

Looking at the latest weekly chart, Cisco is testing it's 200-week moving average. That's typically not a bad place to initiate or add to positions. In Cisco's case, the stock is "oversold" and looks prone to bounce, but it isn't exactly the kind of market today where investors might see a sharp bounce with a good earnings report.

EPS and revenue estimate revisions:

Cisco EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

Readers should focus on fiscal 2022 and forward.

Cisco's fiscal year ends typically the last day of July or the first day of August every year, so with this expected Q3 '22 earnings release, Street consensus is expecting $0.86 in EPS on $13.36 billion in revenue for expected y.y growth of 4% and 4% respectively.

The trend in EPS over the last 12 months and for calendar 2022 are mostly positive, with the modestly higher revisions being a modest positive.

Cisco revenue estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

If readers focus on the revenue revisions since 12/31/21, you can see the revisions are very modest. There are continued supply chain issues Cisco guided to 3% - 5% revenue growth in Q3 '22, which is where the 4% expected growth lands perfectly.

As readers can see with both Cisco's EPS and revenue revisions, the trends are higher, just painstakingly so, which is actually better suited for the kind of stock market PE-compression being seen for 2022.

Valuation:

Cisco is currently trading at 13x an average 3-year PE, for an expected 7% EPS and 5% revenue growth rate over the next three years (i.e. 2022 - 2024). The 5.5 price-to-sales and the 16x and 33x cash-flow and free-cash valuation are less compelling.

The dividend yield at just over 3% and increasing $0.04 or low-single-digits percentages is also consistent with a stable mid-single-digit EPS and revenue grower.

To get multiple expansion, CSCO needs to eventually drive better revenue growth (in my opinion) and that is still yet to be seen.

Morningstar has a "fair value" on Cisco of $56 per share

Performance:

Running the numbers, what was surprising for 2022 was that for the calendar year, Cisco is down 21.5% YTD, versus the SP 500's -15.5% YTD drop.

The expectation is that a long-time laggard like Cisco would be more "defensive" in a down market.

Cisco vs SP 500 since 2010 (Ycharts)

In this 12 year bull market, Cisco has lagged the SP 500's average, annual return about 450 bp's per year.

Historical average growth rates for Cisco revenue, operating income and EPS:

Revenue Op Income EPS 1-yr (4 qtrs) 7% 6% 6% 3-yr (12 qtrs) 1% 2% 6% 5-yr (20 qtrs) 1% 3% 7% 10-ys (40 qtrs) 2% 6% 7%

Source: valuation spreadsheet

Summary / conclusion: To look at the bigger picture on Cisco, it's hard not to ignore the 1990's and that incredible growth period for networking and internet hardware, and not see the contrast of Cisco today 22 years later.

John Chambers was a great CEO during the hyper growth period of the 1990's, but I felt like John clung to the old growth model for far too long after it was obvious growth had permanently slowed. Today, Chuck Robbins is fighting a totally different battle.

It's exceedingly difficult to transform a company as Cisco, and Intel, and many of the late 1990's hardware giants have discovered. Even for Microsoft and Oracle, it took the development of the cloud to really drive a second secular growth phase for enterprise software.

With Cisco moving towards software and recurring revenue, the giant has made significant advances, but as readers and investors can see from the numbers, the secular growth is far slower today.

What's struck me in the last 5 years is how the Security segment (software), Cybersecurity and Applications (Newco) have never really made a dent in revenue in terms of growth or transplanting "Oldco" or the old networking infrastructure or switching / routing business.

The performance in 2022 is disappointing: the stock should have performed better in this type of tape but Cisco is afflicted with the same supply chain issues seemingly as everyone else.

The stock is a solid, mid-single-digit EPS and lower single-digit revenue grower so it shouldn't be subject to the kind of downside pullback that growthier technology stocks see.

Clients own a 1% position in Cisco and it's really been in the "value" or non-momentum part of the portfolios, held as "uncorrelated" with the SP 500 for the last 5 - 6 years. If the stock can't seem to generate alpha in either growth or value markets (and it's a definite "value" market today), it's going to be harder to justify holding the stock.

Chuck Robbins deserves the benefit of the doubt but patience is wearing thin.