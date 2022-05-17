Mequi 1000 on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo. The largest McDonald"s store in Brazil and Latin America. Matheus Silva/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apparently, market volatility is the new black. As the Federal Reverse keeps up its aggressive approach to curb inflation, volatility will continue. So, long-term investors may need to pivot their strategy - look for small-cap, defensive stocks that respond well to company-specific catalysts. One stock that fits that bill is Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO).

To say it: Arcos Dorados is the Latin American franchisee of McDonald's in the Latin American and Caribbean region. It means "golden arches" in Spanish, if you were wondering.

Arcos Dorados has more than 2,250 restaurants in Brazil, NOLAD (North Latin American Division), and SLAD (South Latin American Division) regions, which account for approximately 11% of McDonald's total revenue. Headquartered in Argentina, Arcos Dorados' money-making operation is predominantly in Brazil. In fact, Brazil's restaurants accounted for more than 40% of McDonald's restaurants operating in Latin America in 2021.

Leaner Cost Structure Keeps Margins High

Arcos Dorados did go through a bit of a lull, like most restaurants did, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now that the worst is behind us, Arcos Dorados is emerging from the trough a winner. This McDonald's franchisee has shown robust revenue growth in the past year, at 34%. Arcos Dorados is off to a good start! Revenue growth is expected to accelerate over the next five years.

Yearly Revenue versus Estimates (ChartMill)

Management has been laser-focused on honing operating efficiencies to keep the cost structure lean. Arcos Dorados reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5% in 4Q21, the highest since becoming a public company in April 2011.

Keeping Pace with Digital Sales

Digital sales and delivery services impressively expanded due to the effects of the pandemic. For example, adopting different delivery models, including third-party delivery options and fleet types, has been key to many companies. However, the challenge with using third-party providers is often incomplete integration, inconsistent visibility and branding, and a lack of quality control and direct relationships with customers.

Arcos Dorados got in on this technology trend early, before most restaurants had yet to prioritize this aspect of their operations. In 2019, Arcos Dorados brought on Bringg, a leading delivery logistics platform, to optimize Arcos Dorados' delivery operations. This partnership provided the McDonald's franchisees with significant operational efficiency, letting them control the entire delivery process - from managing incoming orders, quality control, and customer experience optimization.

Bringg logistics platform streamlined digital sales experience. (Bringg)

Fundamental and Technical Analyses Suggest Good Entry

Arcos Dorados stock has been hammered recently, down approximately 10.7% over the past month. The loss is narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector (16.7%) and the S&P 500 (10.8%).

I believe the stock is trading at a reasonable multiple, still relatively cheap compared to peers. At an Enterprise Value to EBITDA of 7.4, Arcos Dorados is more affordable than the industry average of 11.62 and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) at 17.7.

Arcos Dorados has maintained support on a technical level and is now trending to the upside in an ascending channel. There is room for the stock to reach $9 from its current $7. The RSI also indicates that the stock has been recently oversold and may be due for a bounce.

Arcos Dorados' next earnings release will be on May 18, 2022.

Arcos Dorados daily chart (ChartMill)

Conclusion

Like most companies in the foodservice industry, Arcos Dorados has been hit hard during the pandemic. But, as the world returns to a new normal, I believe Arcos Dorados is best positioned to provide tasty returns for investors. The company strives for a lean cost structure that keeps margins high. Arcos Dorados' partnership with Bringg allowed the company to streamline its digital sales experience. Furthermore, both fundamental and technical analysis suggests that Arcos Dorados is ripe for entry to the upside.