Though a bear market is gut-wrenching for most investors (even the seasoned ones), it is the golden opportunity for you. In other words, you have to think like Warren Buffett. Precisely speaking, the Oracle of Omaha Buffett looks toward bear markets as the best opportunities to build additional shares in his favorite companies. In executing Buffett's strategy, you're positioning yourself for mega profits at the next bull market cycle. That being said, I'll continue to review more companies to bring to you for your consideration.

As you guessed it, my next stock to feature is ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). As an intriguing turnaround play, ImmunoGen is now operating at an "inflection point" in growth. For instance, the lead medicine (mirvetuximab) is most likely to gain approval for ovarian cancer toward yearend. The first time ImmunoGen went to the FDA, it did not have success. Having learned its mistakes, I believe that the second time would be the charm for this company. Heading into H2 this year, there is a flurry of catalysts to power more upsides. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of ImmunoGen and share with you my expectation on this turnaround equity.

About The company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Waltham Massachusetts, ImmunoGen is laser beam focused on the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") to fulfill the unmet needs in various cancer indications. ImmunoGen has an interesting strategy, in which the company out-licensed its technology to get the cash for funding additional pipeline developments.

As shown on the figure below, the firm is brewing an intriguing pipeline of "smart medicines." Among various molecules, I believe that mirvetuximab (i.e., Mirve) is the crown jewel of this pipeline. Accordingly, ImmunoGen is investigating its use an monotherapy (i.e., stand alone treatment) and in combo with other drugs for various cancers. That aside, ImmunoGen is advancing other intriguing molecules such as IMGN-632 (i.e., pivekimab), IMGC-9326, and IMGN-151 for both solid tumors and blood cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic Pipeline

Lilly Deal

As you know, I love it when there are corporate deals in biotech. After all, a deal would help a young biotech companies having more resources (i.e., both funding and expertise) to expedite their innovation. Ultimately, that would translate into more value unlocking for shareholders and the delivery of hope to patients worldwide.

On this metric, ImmunoGen recently disclosed that the company had entered into a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). Under the aforesaid partnership, ImmunoGen would grant Lilly the exclusive rights to research, develop, and commercialized ADCs (i.e., the camptothecin technology) on therapeutic targets selected by Lilly.

You can appreciate this deal because it could procure up to $1.7B in potential exercise fees and milestone payments for ImmunoGen. Better yet, ImmunoGen doesn't need to do anything but pretty much waiting to get the paychecks. As such, the deal would provide ample cash for ImmunoGen to advance its pipeline. That's the power of having a hidden asset (i.e., the ADC for ImmunoGen).

Upcoming Mirve Approval & Launch

Shifting gears, let us check into the development of Mirve because it's the most important franchise. Back in March, ImmunoGen released the Phase 3 SORAYA trial data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2022 Annual Meeting. As you recall, SORAYA is the single-arm study that assessed the efficacy/safety of Mirve in patients afflicted by ovarian cancer who have high FRA-expression.

Keep in mind, these patients already went through one to three prior treatments - at least one of which is bevacizumab (Avastin). Therefore, you can argue that Mirve is now their last hope. As depicted below, Mirve easily cleared its primary endpoint that is the objective response rate (ORR).

Figure 3: SORAYA highlights

In my opinion, the secondary endpoints - Duration of Response (i.e., DOR) and Progression-Free Survival (i.e., PFS) - were also strong in the appropriate disease context. You can read more on this data analysis here. Simply put, a drug only need to clear its primary endpoint for approval. Interestingly, ImmunoGen is also projected to release additional data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (i.e., ASCO) Annual Meeting in June. Perhaps, you can see more results on the secondary endpoints by next month.

Riding the robust SORAYA results, ImmunoGen went ahead and filed a Biologic License Application (i.e., BLA) for Mirve with the FDA. The company is expecting the Agency to accept the BLA this month. As the filing is under "accelerated approval," you can anticipate an approval decision as soon as this November. After all, a Priority Review consummates 6 months rather than the standard 9 months. Commenting on the said development, the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy) remarked,

Following the presentation of the results from our positive pivotal SORAYA trial at SGO, we were pleased to submit the BLA to support the accelerated approval of mirvetuximab monotherapy in FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We requested Priority Review for the BLA and look forward to acceptance towards the end of May and a PDUFA date on the application later this year. In preparation for potential commercialization, we have significantly ramped our launch readiness activities, with a focus on increasing mirvetuximab and FRα awareness among prescribers.

Despite that the FDA has a higher hurdle to approval nowadays, I believe that Mirve would succeed because SORAYA cleared all study endpoints. More importantly, ovarian cancer is a deadly condition that is in desperate hope of new treatment option like Mirve. Denying patients approval to their life-saving drug would be a disservice by the agency. That aside, the FDA has another Phase 3 confirmatory (MIRASOL) trial to solidify its decision.

Confirmatory Mirasol Data

As you remember, MIRASOL is a much larger study that seeks to enroll roughly 430 patients. Here, ImmunoGen completed a pre-specified interim utility analysis. And, the Independent data Monitoring Committee recommended the study to continue. Essentially, that means they observed therapeutic merits (i.e., more benefits over harms) that warrant Mirve's continuing development.

Figure 4: MIRASOL trial

Going into early 2023, ImmunoGen would post results of the highly exciting MIRASOL study. Leveraging my Integrated System of Forecasting, I ascribed a 70% (i.e., strongly favorable) chance of a positive MIRSA data release. I based my forecasting on prior trial data, disease context, and over two decade of forecasting experience.

Label Expansion Underway

As a hallmark of a growth company, ImmunoGen is studying Mirve's potential uses in other cancer indications. The more label expansions, the better. Viewing the figure below, you can see that the company is advancing Mirve in two combo studies. Dubbed Trial0420, this is a single-arm Phase 2 study of Mirve and carboplatin in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer having low, high, and medium, FRα expression. By looking at various level of expression, the company can tease out the effects of Mirve in patients having high FRa expression.

The other combo study is known as GLORIOSA, in which ImmunoGen is assessing Mirve plus Avastin for maintenance in high FRa-expressed patients. On this front, the company wold initiate this study very soon, i.e., mid-year. Make sure you keep tabs on their development.

Figure 5: Mirve label expansion studies

Other Pipeline Catalysts

Beyond what I mentioned, ImmunoGen is also advancing other younger pipeline assets. While that might not mean much right now, they can unlock tremendous value in the future. On that note, you have the upcoming report of early efficacy data for the pivotal CADENZA study of pivekimab in BPDCN before yearend. Interestingly, I've seen small biotech companies that rallied much more aggressively on a positive early-stage data than you might believe.

Figure 6: CADENZA study of pivekimab

Toward yearend (i.e., in December), there's the 2022 American Society of Hematology (i.e., ASH) Annual Meeting. Here, ImmunoGen would also release data for the frontline/relapsed AML expansion cohorts that received pivekimab, azacitidine, and venetoclax treatment.

Additionally, the firm completed the dose-escalation in the Phase 1 study of IMGC936. As such, they'll release that data before yearend. Taking all that into consideration, you can see that ImmunoGen would have a busy 2H. And as you get closer toward yearend (if the bear market ease up), I believe this stock would enjoy a substantial rally.

Competitor Landscape

About competition, Mirve has strong competitors in the ovarian cancer space. The notable ones are chemotherapies and immunotherapies like bevacizumab and various PARP inhibitors. Regarding PARP inhibitors, there are rucaparib (Rubraca) of Clovis Oncology (CLVS), olaparib (Lynparza) of AstraZeneca/Merck, and niraparib (Zejula) that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) acquired from Tesaro (TSRO) for $5.1B. I noted in the prior research,

Viewing various ORRs below, you can see that Mirve's 32% ORR is competitive against Lynparza, Rubraca, and Zejula (which range in the 27% to 34%). Now, the weakness for Mirve is its 5.9 months DOR and 4.3 months PFS but that's still competitive.

Figure 7: PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2022 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As follows, ImmunoGen procured $30.8M in revenue compared to only $157K for the same quarter a year prior. As you can see, the significant revenue increase is due to the collaborative agreement with Huadong Medicine and the $9.2M/$13.0M recognized in conjunction with the Lilly deal. Though significant, the revenues are non-recurring. Now, the royalty was lower due to the completion of the first tranches of the Kadcyla payment.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $44.2M and $34.4M. I viewed the 28.4% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $24.1M ($0.10 per share) net losses compared to $34.0M ($0.17 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 70%. That's a good sign, as the company is streamlining its operations and reducing its expenses.

Figure 8: Key financial metrics

About the balance sheet, there were $437.7M in cash and equivalents. Against the $60.9M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 1Q2024. As you can see, I didn't account for the revenues into the cash runway estimation because the revenues are still quite insignificant. Simply put, the cash position is strong relative to the burn rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if ImmunoGen is a "serial diluter." A company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 198.8M to 253.2M, my math reveals a 27.3% annual dilution. At this rate, ImmunoGen cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise ImmunoGen to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I like to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage a combination of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. Qualitatively, I heavily rely on my intuition and forecasting experience over the years.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 215.8M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Mirve for ovarian cancer $500M (estimated based on the $2.3B market for ovarian cancer with roughly 25% market penetration) $125M $5.80 $5.22 (only 10% discount because it's about to be approved) pivekimab for blood cancer (AML and BPDCN) $1.5B (estimated from the $17.1B blood cancer market with a 8.7% market penetration) $375M $17.3 $12.11 (30% discount because it's only in Phase 2) Others (IMGN936 and IMGN151 for various cancers) $1B (estimated from the $581.2B cancer market) $250M $11.58 $1.15 (90% discount because extremely early in development) The Sum of The Parts $18.48

Figure 9: Valuation analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is whether Mirve would be approved in November.

There is also a risk that MIRASOL won't post positive results which can lead to approval recall. While I've seen most studies of ImmunoGen, I'd say that a key weakness is that they do not blind the treatment. That can potentially come back to haunt them in this FDA environment. Moreover, ImmunoGen might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into cash flow constant. Furthermore, a turnaround play entails extremely high risk of failure that can cause a total loss in investment.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my recommendation on ImmunoGen, a strong buy with the 4.8/5 stars rating. On the two to three years horizon, I expect the $18.48 price target to be reached. A turnaround stock is definitely not one to "anchor" your portfolio against volatility. In fact, the opposite is true. Despite its high volatility, a turnaround stock can give you multiple fold profits that is, if and only if, the company can successfully turnaround. As a highly promising turnaround play, ImmunoGen has tremendous risk yet its smart medicines (i.e., the ADCs) have the best chances of delivering strong data and thereby gaining approval. Importantly, the company is operating at an inflection point in growth.

As you move into 2H this year, you can expect the upcoming Mirve approval for ovarian cancer with high FRA expression. Keep in mind, the FDA nowadays has a higher hurdle to approval. As such, the different FDA environment can bring unexpected and unnecessary delays. Nevertheless, I anticipate approval because of the dire need for innovation in the ovarian cancer treatment landscape. After all, it's a highly deadly cancer that is killing many women. And, Mirve is a stellar medicine that is backed by precision medicine to deliver them hope.

As you move closer toward yearend, there are other catalysts to give the shares more fuel to run. The most immediate one is the upcoming ASCO in June where ImmunoGen is likely to present additional SORAYA data. Then in December, you have more ASH data presentation. The company is also poised to release the results of the Phase 1 CADENZA trial for pivekimab before yearend. Synthesizing all catalysts together, this year can be quite fundamentally transformative for ImmunoGen.