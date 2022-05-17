Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investment Pundit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:LNG) is a Houston, Texas-based liquefied natural gas firm. In spite, of the share price of the company has grown 32.23% YTD, Cheniere Energy is inexpensive. Also, the company is going to enjoy the dramatic price hikes in the Europe region which will be reflected in sales of the current fiscal year results.

The United States has expressed concern about commodity shortages, such as gasoline and food, as a result of Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine, and has implemented economic sanctions against Russia. The United States said in late March 2022 that it will collaborate with foreign partners to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year, lessening Europe's reliance on Russian supplies. Europe is rushing to stockpile oil and natural gas before tightening sanctions on Russian energy, demonstrating the rush to rearrange the global energy supply in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict. Governments and businesses are bracing for a slowdown in Russian imports by looking for alternatives in the United States, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as squeezing more supply out of Europe. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this step could be Cheniere. With energy prices in Europe being 5x to 6x higher as compared to the USA, the profit margins are set to improve with the export growth. The scarcity of natural gas and hiked prices will act as a primary catalyst for fundamental growth in FY2022. The company has also signed a 15-years integrated production marketing agreement with ARC Resources. I believe the company will add new long-term contracts and extend existing ones in the coming period, which will boost sales and create a stable revenue flow for the company.

Cheniere has seen a steady revenue growth rate of 29.56% CAGR for the last 5 years. Along with steady revenue growth, the company saw a Steller EPS growth rate of 61.62% CAGR for the last five years, mostly driven by EPS growth in 2021. The company has managed to beat the market estimates and the company shows the potential to continue the growth rate in the coming quarters. After considering all the growth factors and downside risks, I think Cheniere is still expected to increase its EPS in 2022 and 2023.

1Q22: Strong Guidance

Revenue of the first quarter stands at $7,484 million which is a growth of 142% as compared to the same period of the last quarter. The company reported a net loss of $865 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $393 million in the first quarter of 2021. The drop was principally due to an increase of about $3.5 billion in derivative losses from changes in fair value and settlements (pre-tax and excluding the impact of noncontrolling interests), as well as a smaller contribution from certain portfolio optimization operations. Increased LNG margins and quantities supplied in the first quarter of 2022, as well as the income tax gain provided by the pre-tax derivative losses, somewhat offset these effects. The company earned adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion and distributable cash flow of $2.5 billion and paid a $0.33 quarterly dividend.

Due to increased volumes from maintenance optimization, general outperformance, and sustained higher LNG margins throughout 2022, the company has raised its full-year 2022 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to $8.2 - $8.7 billion and full-year 2022 Distributable Cash Flow guidance to $5.5 - $6.0 billion.

According to Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President, and Chief Executive Officer:

The criticality of energy security and the long-term role of LNG and natural gas as a reliable, flexible, and cleaner-burning fuel has never been more evident and we are proud to be able to support our customers and end-users across the globe, Cheniere's continued focus on execution, seamless operations, and maintenance optimization has enabled record LNG production to help balance the global energy market.

Key Growth Factors

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war: In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union is considering imposing a ban on Russian oil. Russia supplies roughly 27% of Europe's crude oil and 41% of its natural gas, so a boycott would almost certainly result in a massive spike in EU energy costs and significant shortages. Unless better short-term energy sources are available, primarily coal and liquid natural gas can be imported from overseas. Cheniere is the world's second-largest LNG firm (by storage capacity) and outweighs its American competitors. Given that LNG demand in the EU is already high and is likely to rise considerably if Russia is banned or restricted, Cheniere is positioned to be a benefactor of this situation. With the energy cost difference between the USA and the EU around 5x to 6x the profit margins are set to improve in the future for the company.

Global LNG prices and US netbacks are both down from historic highs, but still quite high compared to previous levels: Global LNG prices have fallen from historic highs in early March when UK gas touched $65.69/mmbtu and JKM hit $51.77/mmbtu. Netbacks to US exporters are nevertheless high relative to historical levels, averaging $22.65/mmbtu for Asian destinations and $17.46/mmbtu for European destinations.

Quarterly Dividend Policy and Share Repurchase: Recently, the company has adopted a new regular quarterly dividend policy to attract new investors with diversified risk profiles. Despite the huge debt on the balance sheet, the company is paying $0.33 as a regular quarterly dividend and repurchased an aggregate of 0.24 million common shares for $104 per share. This action reflects the confidence of the management in their operations.

Integrated Production Marketing agreement with ARC Resources: Cheniere and ARC Resources have established an integrated production marketing agreement for the right to purchase 140,000mmbtu/d of Canadian natural gas. The contract has a 15-year term and begins with the commercial operation of Corpus Stage III train 7. I anticipate a positive Final investment decision in the coming months, with Stage III now fully commercialized and the business entering into a $5.5 billion turnkey EPC with Bechtel in March. Further development opportunities appear more likely if the company adds long-term contracts and extends existing ones (EOG, Engie), though I don't expect any remark until after the positive CCL Stage 3 FID and more contract signings.

Strong 5-year Revenue and EPS CAGR: Cheniere has seen a steady revenue growth rate of 29.56% CAGR for the last 5 years. Along with steady revenue growth, the company saw a Steller EPS growth rate of 61.62% CAGR for the last five years, mostly driven by EPS growth in 2021.

Record LNG Export in First Quarter: In the first three months of 2022, the business exported 160 LNG cargoes, the most it has ever done. Around 75% of the cargo was shipped to Europe, indicating both higher prices in the EU and a national-security objective to provide an alternative to Russian gas supply for America's NATO allies.

Downside Risk

Huge Debt: The company has a long-term debt of $28.9 Billion as of March 2022. High debt along with high-interest payments has affected the company’s cash flow. But the company has shown a decline in long-term borrowings in the last 3 years. If the company continues to grow at the estimated pace, then I can assume that the cash flow will improve in the coming quarters.

Target Price

Cheniere has seen a YTD increase of 33.5% and is currently trading at $136.7. I have used ratio analysis, Income Statement/Balance Sheet/Cash Flow statements forecasts with the given growth prospects and inline margins, and by considering the growth of 200% in annual EPS (estimating higher EPS growth because of the rising prices and new long term contracts). I have reached EPS estimates of $11.20 and $12.53 for 2022 and 2023 respectively. If we divide the current share price by EPS estimates of 2022 and 2023 we reach the leading PE estimates of 2022 at 12.2x and 2023 at 10.9x, which shows that the stock is inexpensive. I have reached the target price of $175 after multiplying the EPS of 2022[$11.20] with P/E ratio of 15.6x, which will provide a 28% upside from the current levels.

Conclusion

Cheniere Energy’s stock has performed well for investors over the last couple of years on the back of good financial performance. As operating leverage gains help financial performance and the company continues generating organic growth, I believe that there is still further room for upside potential. I recommend a target price of $175 for the stock, which implies a further upside of 29% from the current price levels. With improving margins and huge growth potential from the current levels, I recommend a buy for Cheniere Energy.