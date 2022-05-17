ozgurdonmaz/iStock via Getty Images

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been celebrating a post-COVID surge in revenue and profits. It touts two different factors in its recent success: growing demand in its home markets in Latin America, and increased production capacity as new manufacturing facilities have opened.

Steel production in Latin America has been surging as production in other parts of the world has slowed. Chinese steel mills have been slowing production as the government there forced manufacturers to lower energy use and help reduce pollution.

Increased Latin American demand came as Ternium S.A. opened a new manufacturing facility in Mexico in May of 2021. The company said the new plant helped propel strong earnings growth as it began producing more steel when prices were near 12-month highs as steel inventories plummeted.

When considering these current stories about Ternium S.A., we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. The increased manufacturing capacity by Ternium S.A. will continue to impact the company’s ability to generate revenue in the long-term. And while higher prices and increased demand may exist now, prices fluctuate over time and will likely decrease as post-COVID supply chain issues subside.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if TX is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 86/100. Therefore, Ternium S.A. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. TX has high scores for ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and ROIC. It has mediocre scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Gross Margin Percent, and PEG Ratio. Ternium S.A. does not have any low scores. In summary, these findings show us that TX seems to have above average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been inconsistent at increasing over the last 10 years. After steady gains between 2013 and 2015, the stock dipped in 2016. Shares climbed steadily again between 2017 and 2019 before two sharp declines in 2020 and 2021. This was followed by a big surge in 2022. Overall, share price average has grown by about 160.1% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.2%. This is a decent return for this period, but nothing spectacular.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings were mostly flat in 2012 and 2013 before the company reported negative earnings in 2014. In 2015 the company returned to profitability and improved earnings at a faster rate in 2016, 2017 and 2018. While earnings dropped in 2019 and 2020, the company remained profitable before soaring by more than 400% in 2021.

When reviewing earnings, such a large increase in 2021 is worth homing in on. Net sales for Ternium S.A. jumped 84% in 2021 when compared to the prior year. The company attributes these large gains to the onboarding two new steel facilities in Colombia and Mexico, as well as a steep increase in steel orders as the COVID pandemic subsided. And earnings for the first quarter of 2022 appear to show the company’s increased sales are sustainable.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, TX is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been wildly variable over the past five years. After increasing in 2018, ROE dropped by more than 65% in 2019. After a marginal increase in 2020, ROE more than tripled in 2021. Five-year average ROE is satisfactory at around 22%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, TX meets my requirements.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 28 Steel companies is 40.05%.

Therefore, Ternium S.A.’s 5-year average of 21.6% is below average and its current ROE of 42.9% is about average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been inconsistent. After growing in 2018, ROIC dropped by more than 50% before rebounding slightly in 2020 and more than quadrupling in 2021. Five-year average ROIC is acceptable at around 16.7%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, TX barely meets this test.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has also been inconsistent over the last five years. After a small increase in 2018, GMP dropped in 2019. After another small increase in 2020, GMP soared in 2021. Five-year GMP is substandard at around 24.8%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, TX has proven that it does not have the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

TX’s Current Ratio of 3.2 is satisfactory, indicating that it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so TX exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is strong.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 2.3 indicates that TX might be selling at a low price when comparing TX’s P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of TX has typically been between 11 and 7.2, so this indicates that TX could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to TX’s average historical P/E Ratio range.

TX currently pays a dividend of 6.55% (or 6.72% over the last 12 months).

BTMA Stock Analyzer

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

Morningstar.com

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 14%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 3.17% to 6.66%. This stock pays out a hefty dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the past 5 years, however the company didn’t pay a dividend in 2020.

If I were currently interested in buying TX now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Gurufocus

Overall, the dividend situation with TX is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a hefty and somewhat consistently increasing dividend. The low payout ratio leaves plenty of room to growth the dividend more. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, the company didn’t pay a dividend in 2020. Therefore, some dividend investors might not be sure if they could count on Ternium’s dividend every year.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 19.5. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, TX is undervalued. When focusing on the valuation based on the growth average as forecasted by analysts (yellow highlighted in the table), the stock is overpriced. This valuation is between $28 and $36.

However, because of the exponential and possibly temporary growth caused by COVID, this valuation which uses the most recent growth might be unreliable.

To get a more conservative and possibly more accurate valuation, I will consider the past 10 and 5 years growth, while excluding the outlier growth of COVID.

VALUATION BASED ON “NORMAL” PRE-COVID GROWTH

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

This pre-COVID analysis shows an average valuation of around $23 per share versus its current price of about $39, this would indicate that Ternium is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

On the surface, Ternium seems like a chance to own a high dividend yield stock (6.5%+). It’s also a company that produces a necessary product (steel and iron ore). On top of that, with a P/E of only around 2, it appears to be selling a ridiculously low price.

But, as I analyzed this stock closer, I have concerns. First, the stock is wildly inconsistent in almost every fundamental category (EPS, ROE, ROIC, Gross Margins). Gross Margins are also below standard for solid companies with pricing power.

Next, there is a red-flag when looking at income and cash flows. For instance, pre-COVID earnings were $2.9 and post-COVID were $19.50, a 574% increase in earnings!

Pre-COVID cash flow was $595 and post-COVID was $2,154, a 262% increase!

These astronomical increases concern me because it’s likely that they are temporary surges that can’t possibly sustain. It seems probable that these temporary inflated numbers will fall back to reality as the steel industry normalizes.

Finally, a conservative valuation analysis, which removes the inflated growth post-COVID, shows that this stock is currently overpriced.

I realize that some investors, are looking for high-paying dividend stocks to help counterbalance the current inflation situation. But for me, the choice is certain. I have taken an objective look at this company and I realize that the risks outweigh the perceived benefits. This company is too inconsistent for me and I feel that it’s not likely to sustain the COVID-growth moving forward. I’ll pass on Ternium to look for more consistent companies with less risk.