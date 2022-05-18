FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

I first presented Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) as part of an overview of the re-emerging Austin Chalk play, which is a rock formation of chalk with some bands of clay, shale and organic-rich marl in the Gulf Coast that overly the better-known Eagle Ford shale. The stock has recently reached an all-time high after having survived an unprecedented oil crash.

Below, let's have a close look at the stock, using the investment principle as I outlined in a recent interview.

Landholdings

In creating Magnolia Oil & Gas, in March 2018, TPG Pace Energy Holdings - a SPAC headed by former chairman and CEO of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stephen Chazen - acquired some 360,000 net acres in South Texas for $2.66 billion from EnerVest Ltd. of John Walker, which had been going through a tough patch since the previous year.

In August 2018, Magnolia consolidated the working interest in the existing Karnes County and Giddings field assets through a transaction with Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., paying $191 million.

Today, Magnolia owns 23,793 net acres in the liquids-prone window of the Eagle Ford play in Karnes County, and 447,415 net acres in the heart of the Austin Chalk play in the Giddings Field area (Fig. 1). Eagle Ford contributed 28.9 Mboe/d or (40.3%) while Austin Chalk contributed 42.9 Mboe/d (or 59.7%) of the total net production, both as of 1Q2022.

Fig. 1. Magnolia Oil & Gas' landholdings in South Texas. (Magnolia Oil & Gas)

With these assets, Magnolia Oil & Gas intends to deliver consistent organic production growth, achieve high full-cycle operating margins and generate significant free cash flow after capital expenditures, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile.

At a depressed oil and gas price environment, low-cost assets give its operator resilience, while in an oil up-cycle, expansive landholdings and large reserves enable the operator to raise production to capture the benefit of high commodity prices. Are the assets owned by Magnolia low-cost in terms of finding and development (F&D) and production costs, and do they support rapid production growth?

Cost Structure

The cost structure of an oil and gas well (or property) includes two main components, i.e., the reserve F&D cost and the operating expenses (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Components of various breakeven points. DUC represents the cost of wells that are drilled, cased, and cemented, but not completed. F represents the cost of fracturing or refracturing a well. (Robert L. Kleinberg et al.)

Magnolia achieved organic proved developed reserve F&D cost of $12.29/boe, $6.41/boe and $7.48/boe in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

Magnolia has kept the cash operating expenses between $10/boe and $12/boe (Fig. 3). Thanks to production growth and ensuing economies of scale, general & administrative expenses as a fixed cost item has actually declined, partially offsetting rising gathering, transportation & processing, lease operating, and royalty and tax expenses.

Fig. 3. Cash operating expenses of Magnolia Oil & Gas, shown with non-cash stock based compensation, all per boe of production. LOE, lease operating expenses; GT&P, gathering, transportation & processing; G&A, general & administrative expense. (Laurentian Research based on data from Seeking Alpha and Magnolia Oil & Gas.)

Between the F&D cost and operating expenses, the full-cycle cash cost came to ~$20/boe, which makes Magnolia one of the lowest-cost, and highest-margin producers in the U.S. Thanks to advantageous cost structure, Magnolia was able to achieve an adjusted cash operating margin of >$40/boe or as high as 78% of the realized price (Table 1).

Table 1. Cost structure and adjusted cash operating margin of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1Q2022 and 1Q2021. (Magnolia Oil & Gas)

Growth

Production Growth Underpinned By Healthy Reserve Replacement

With regard to growth, I am most interested in whether Magnolia can efficiently expand reserves to support organic production growth. It appears the company can book and develop reserves rather effortlessly, judging from the following lines of evidence:

To begin with, Magnolia owns ~360,000 net acres in core Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk plays, so richly-endowed that plenty of headroom for organic reserve expansion still exists.

Due to its policy of adding proved undeveloped reserves as field development progresses, Magnolia only books proved undeveloped reserves that are planned to be developed within one year, as opposed to the commonly-practiced five-year development plans. That's the background behind the 5.2-year proved reserve life.

On a 2018-2021 aggregate basis, Magnolia replaced 143.5% of the production with additions of proved developed reserves. As a result, since 2018, it grew proved developed reserves by 43.5% (or at a CAGR of 12.8%) and proved reserves by 34.7% (or at a CAGR of 10.5%), roughly in pace with production growth (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Expansion of proved reserves of Magnolia Oil & Gas. ( Laurentian Research based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha and Magnolia.)

By 1Q2022, total production has fully recovered from the Covid-induced output crash and reached 71,835 boe/d, which includes 43.6% of crude oil, 24.5% of natural gas liquids and 31.9% of natural gas. From 1Q2018 to 1Q2022, Magnolia was able to grow production at a CAGR of 11.5% despite the operations having been interrupted by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, production became progressively gassier, with the percentage of natural gas and NGLs increasing from 21.5% to 31.9% and from 15.7% to 24.5%, respectively, while oil cut dropping from 62.8% to 43.6% (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Daily average production of Magnolia. (Laurentian Research based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha and Magnolia Oil & Gas.)

Revenue And Profit Growth

Magnolia enjoys excellent commodity price realization relative to the benchmarks, thanks to its acreage being located close to infrastructure and downstream market in the Gulf Coast (Table 2). Since 2018, on average the company has been able to sell crude oil at ~100% of WTI and natural gas at ~93% of Henry Hub.

Table 2. Magnolia Oil & Gas' operating highlights. (Magnolia Oil & Gas)

The 52.4% decline in realized price is nearly entirely to blame for the lackluster performance of Magnolia from 2018 to 3Q2020. However, the financial achievement since then has been nothing short of amazing, with revenue, adjusted EBITDAX and free cash flow having all reached their all-time highs and multiplied 3.1X, 3.9X and 4.3X, respectively (Fig. 6).

There are three reasons behind such a stellar performance, namely, a 2.4X increase in price realization, respectable production growth, and relatively stable costs.

That 98.1% of the aggregate net income was converted to free cash flow in the past five quarters speaks volumes of the high quality of Magnolia's earnings.

Fig. 6. Financials of Magnolia Oil & Gas by quarter, as compared with the realized total production price. (Laurentian Research based on data gathered from Seeking Alpha and Magnolia Oil & Gas.)

Upside And Risk

As compared with a group of U.S. shale pure-play stocks, Magnolia distinguishes itself by posting superior profitability while keeping an exceptionally clean balance sheet.

The conservatism as being practiced by the management means that its revenue growth may not beat peers although it is still respectable; it tripled revenue from 3Q2020 to date. In addition, given its conservative booking of reserves, it may be unfair to value Magnolia based on its proved reserves.

Magnolia is undervalued relative to its peers by 15-65% in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/FCF multiples on a trailing twelve-month basis. Due to the rapid pace of improving business, the EV/EBITDA (4.67X) and P/FCF (6.98X) multiples are yet lower on a 1Q2022 run-rate basis.

Dividend Policy

Magnolia's dividend policy is meant to "appeal to long-term investors who seek dividend safety, moderate and regular dividend growth, and a dividend that is paid out of actual earnings." Such a policy assumes a stable product price environment ($55/bo WTI and $2.75/Mcf Henry Hub) as well as a continuation of its current cost structure.

Magnolia pays out no more than 50% net income generated by the business as dividends. At present, it pays a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.20 per share, yielding 1.69%. It plans to grow its dividend by at least 10% annually.

Shareholders may expect a >15% total shareholder return from (1) the current dividend yield, (2) 10% dividend growth, and (3) opportunistic repurchase of >1% the total shares outstanding each quarter.

The above shareholder reward program implies an intrinsic value of $25 per share, as compared with the share price of $23.73 as of May 13, 2022. In other words, the market values Magnolia at $55 oil and $2.75 natural gas prices. Today, WTI and Henry Hub trade at ~$110/bo and ~$7.62/Mcf, respectively, amidst a commodity super-cycle and an energy crisis.

Under conservative assumptions on production profile (historical 11.5% growth to continue for an additional five years, plateau production for five years, followed by 10 years of terminal decline), a $55 oil and $2.75 natural gas price regime, and the current cost structure, I reckon Magnolia is worth $25-$30 per share using variously-estimated WACC.

However, should the oil and gas prices sustain at the 1Q2022 level, Magnolia can easily reach a per-share intrinsic value of $47-$56, which implies an upside of 100-140%.

To put it in another way, the downside of the Magnolia stock is well supported by the flowing production, the buoyant commodity prices and its robust balance sheet, while a re-rating to recognize the presently prevailing oil and gas prices and guided growth outlook will likely deliver multi-bagger returns.

Back in 2018 when Magnolia was just founded, Chazen had the ambition to grow it into a $10 billion company by late 2023. The Covid -19 pandemic and the oil crash may have delayed the completion of his plan, but I believe he will most likely get there in the next couple of years.

Risk

As I previously discussed, steep decline of conventional wells and repeatability of well productivity used to plague the Austin Chalk play. Magnolia uses seismic data to selectively de-risk parts of the play, and modern techniques of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to solve those old problems, with great success. Going forward, the Giddings field may still have some execution risk so investors should keep an eye on it.

Magnolia has limited asset diversification, which would have increased its exposure to regional regulatory risk if it did not operate in Texas. The company has small booked reserves relative to its peers, but that has more to do with its reserves booking policy than geological deficiency.

The market treats the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk plays as the second fiddle to the Permian Basin, oblivious to two comparative advantages these two plays command, i.e., abundant midstream infrastructure, which leads to lower development capex, and proximity to the Gulf Coast, which help South Texas production to capture prices close to LLS and favorable pricing differentials. Eagle Ford may be a maturing play; however, those 447,415 net acres in core Austin Chalk should give Magnolia a lengthy runway to carry out its growth plan.

Magnolia does not hedge commodity prices as approved by its credit facility lending group, which can be a disadvantage if the oil and natural gas prices crash, but it's providing tailwinds on its back in the high-priced environment of today. The combination of low break-evens, low financial leverage and robust FCF generation mitigate the need to hedge.

Chairman, president and CEO Stephen Chazen and his long-time consigliere, EVP and CFO Christopher Stavros are part of the reason I think a shareholders can sleep well at night holding the stock. These guys share the philosophy of generating attractive full-cycle returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet with low leverage, which much to my dismay is not as widely practiced in the oil patch as it should be. They reward long-term shareholders with safe and growing dividends and stock buybacks.

Magnolia has $400 million of 6.0% senior note that is not due until 2026, which it could pay off within two quarters with its free cash flow at the rate of free cash flow generation as in the 1Q2022. Magnolia has $346 million cash as well as $450 million undrawn credit facility, giving it close to $800 million of liquidity.

Investor Takeaways

Stephen Chazen came out of retirement to show Houston how to build a successful oil company with low-cost properties, bulletproof balance sheet and attention to profitability. He has had a splashing success so far in accomplishing what he set out to do.

In my opinion, Magnolia offers investors an extremely attractive risk-reward profile at this time, characterized by very solid downside protection and a 100%-140% upside. Therefore, I reentered Magnolia during the recent pullback (Fig. 7) and may add to the position opportunistically in the future.