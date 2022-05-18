Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It seems like Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has turned into a somewhat predictable pattern for me. I write up the stock, a couple months go by, and shares sell off. I buy some more, write up the stock, and shares sell off. I don’t know if the third time’s the charm, but I’m sitting here writing it up once again after buying another chunk of shares. I think most of the selloff is due to broader market conditions instead of any problems with the company.

The valuation is near the cheapest level in the company’s history, and I think we are long overdue for a rally. If shares keep going lower, I will have to seriously consider selling other positions, because IIPR with a 5% yield is a no brainer in my opinion. It’s starting to get to the point where the opportunity cost of holding other positions that I don’t like as much just doesn’t make sense.

Investment Thesis

IIPR is the largest cannabis REIT on public markets, and it has been the best performing REIT over the last 5 years. It is also one of the worst-performing REITs in 2022, as shares have nearly been cut in half YTD. The company continues to add new properties to the portfolio, and the focus on the cannabis sector allows the company to generate huge cap rates and significant rent escalators. The valuation is about as cheap as it has ever been, and investors can pick up a 5% yield that is still growing about as fast as any company out there. I’m still adding to my position in IIPR, and dividend growth investors might want to consider buying shares at these levels.

Q1 Update

IIPR added 4 properties to the real estate portfolio in Q1, for a total of $62.4M, along with 3 properties in April for $75.2M. I think we will continue to see IIPR grow at an impressive clip due to the regulatory picture and limited competition. It feels like cannabis regulatory reform has been a couple years away for at least four years now, but IIPR will be able to thrive even after financial regulations on the industry start to loosen. The head start and relationships they have built will allow them to continue to be one of major players in the cannabis real estate industry, even if major banks start to play in the sector.

IIPR Summary (innovativeindustrialproperties.com)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) and Advanced Flower Capital Gamma (AFCG) both went public in 2021, but don’t have nearly the size or scale of IIPR. I own all three, but I think IIPR is the lowest-risk option of the three. Both have larger dividends, but NLCP isn’t listed on a major exchange and AFCG is still externally managed. Once those issues get resolved, it would remove major sticking points for investors in both companies and I think would allow for faster growth in the long run. That certainly doesn’t make IIPR riskless, but at the current valuation, the risk/reward is massively skewed to the upside.

Valuation

Like I mentioned earlier, IIPR is currently near its cheapest valuation in history. Shares have rarely traded below 20x price/FFO, and it has proven to be a buying opportunity in the past. Shares now sit at a 19.7x price/FFO, which is well below its average multiple. I shortened the Fast Graphs timeline to pull out the absurd growth in the first couple years as a public company, but I think we are looking at double digit FFO/share growth for a long time to come with IIPR.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

While I think the share price decline is a short-term thing, it means that IIPR will not get the same bang for the buck on its equity issuances to fund new acquisitions. If it stays that way for an extended period of time, the company would be wise to explore debt opportunities instead. The company has a solid balance sheet and plenty of firepower to add some leverage if it is a more attractive alternative to equity financing.

The other thing that I think is going to happen in the next 12 to 24 months is significant multiple expansion from here. I think a 25x price/FFO is a reasonable floor, but I think a 30x multiple could be easily justified with the growth of the company. Even if we don't get to a 30x multiple, investors are still looking at double digit returns from here. I also think you aren’t going to find many 5.1% yields out there growing as fast as IIPR.

The Dividend

I first bought IIPR in the summer of 2020, when the quarterly dividend was at $1.06 per share. The dividend is now $1.75 per share, and the company is likely to continue hiking every other quarter. I think the 5.1% yield is a gift to investors looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to income. A lot of times investors have to pick current income or dividend growth, but IIPR has both in spades right now. I don’t think the 5.1% yield will be around for long, but I would be buying as long as it is.

Call Options For The Brave

I have moved away from options for the most part as I concentrated my portfolio over the last six months. However, for investors looking for a small lottery ticket on IIPR, I think there are several opportunities for investors that know their way around an options chain.

Jan 2023 Options Chain (5/16 close) (schwab.com)

I picked the longest possible chain that expires in January 2023 (I have no desire to trade options shorter than six months), but if you think like I do - that IIPR could rally in the second half of 2022 - the OTM call options could be an interesting short- to mid-term trade. The strike all depends on your risk tolerance, but the first strikes I would look at would be $160, $180, and $200. If shares continue to go lower, I might take a flyer on a $200 strike in my retirement account. For now, I will be sticking with the regular shares.

Conclusion

IIPR is one my favorite REITs and is quickly growing into one of my larger positions. I am looking forward to seeing how the shares do over the next couple of years because I think there is going to be multiple expansion combined with impressive dividend growth on a 5.1% yield to boot. The company continues to add properties to its real estate portfolio, and I think the company will be just fine even if the regulatory environment changes.

For investors that are as bullish as I am and familiar with options, the January 2023 calls could be an interesting way to lever the potential returns with IIPR. For now, I’m adding to my position in IIPR’s regular shares, and I think investors looking for a rare combination of current income and dividend growth might want to do the same.