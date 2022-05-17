jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) continues to surge even though the general market feels like it's in shambles. While acting as a perfect hedge recently, I still see people calling for the end of the oil run. The supply and demand issue is one that runs deep and cannot be solved overnight, especially with the global issues we are currently facing. The demand destruction isn't even happening here in North America, why would it start to occur in other countries?

In the meantime, Exxon is raking in the cash and continues to increase long-term plans to reward shareholders as they reach revenue levels not seen since 2014. This party is far from over. Pull up a chair, grab a fork and have some cake.

Where's The Demand Destruction In Oil Prices?!

Before I dive into Exxon specifically, I have more or less been sitting on the sidelines watching everything unfold the last month. While most oil stocks, Exxon included, are still up near 52-week highs, the general market has folded, and some tech stocks/bitcoin are down near 52-week lows. I have been wondering myself when the demand destruction, which is the only thing that would cause the price of oil to fundamentally drop (outside of drastic government interference...maybe..) will kick in.

We have officially entered driving season here in North America as summer approaches. Over the last week, we saw gasoline demand rise 3% in the United States, and it was up 1.8% compared to the four-week average. Oil is currently sitting at $114 a barrel, yet here we are. All we hear about is the high gas prices, but it doesn't seem to be bothering the consumer. Well, there could be an explanation. Looking below, you will see a chart outlining the price of gasoline per mile driven going back to 1980. Think about it for a second and then keep reading.

Twitter.com (@ukarlewitz)

The answer is that the REAL price hasn't changed that much at all. I won't play dumb and pretend there aren't people feeling the squeeze, because there are millions. BUT, the reason this chart looks the way it does is that consumers are making more money now, and cars are getting more efficient, meaning fewer trips to the pump. Again, I know this doesn't apply to everyone, but the data is there and it explains why we aren't seeing the demand destruction at the pump that we may have expected. Part of the issue at play here is that people have been unable to feel, or haven't felt, safe enough to travel the last two summers due to Covid-19. The handcuffs are finally off.

We also saw the news today that Shanghai is ending its lockdown on June 1st. This will also cause recent demand to increase. "Private cars and taxis will also be allowed on the streets from Monday onwards, and some public transit will resume on May 22" As life goes back to normal, so does oil consumption. We have seen this happen with every major lockdown over the last two years.

So where does this end? Where does the demand destruction start? I don't know. I won't pretend to know. I could guess and say $125-$130. There's the old saying that the best cure for high prices, is high prices. That saying came to be due to producers producing more, causing the prices to drop. The issue is, that we're not seeing that happen here. The Permian rig count has been essentially flat over the last 6 weeks even with oil averaging ~$103 per barrel. No one is trying to flood the market at this point. It's unbelievable, but it's true.

Just How Much Money Is Exxon Making?

On April 29th, Exxon reported revenue of $90.5 billion. This beat expectations by $6.93 billion. This was the highest quarterly earnings for Exxon since Q3 2014. Looking below, you can see what the road back to this level has looked like. Obviously, the company is very different now than it was then, but the common factor is the increased oil price. Current projections see Exxon breaking the $100 billion mark for a quarter in Q4 of 2022. Will we see that come to fruition? Will it come sooner? Anything is possible in this oil environment.

TIKR.com

While the company did actually miss earnings by $0.16, the major story of the report was the revenue, the free cash flow, and the shareholder returns. The debt has been a point of contention for myself and many shareholders over the last few years. But, management is very happy with the current levels. The company is currently sitting at a 1.7x leverage ratio after Q1, which is really good considering they were as high as 34x back in 2020. While the debt will continue to slowly get paid off, it is not the priority. Management would rather have the extra cash on hand and a manageable debt level than pay it all off now. Which, being as large as they are really isn't an issue. Especially at 1.7x.

This must mean they are making it rain on shareholders right? Well, sort of. What we do know is that Exxon wants to keep $20-$30 billion in cash on hand to ensure shareholders can continue to get paid without having to dive into debt as we saw in 2020. For reference, the old policy was more in the $3- $5 billion range. In Q1, they spent $5.8 billion on shareholder returns, of which $3.8 billion was dividends and the rest was share repurchases. Exxon also announced that they would be increasing the share repurchase plan to $30 billion by the end of 2023. This is up $20 billion since announcing the plan in December.

Something tells me this isn't the last increase to that plan that we see over the next couple of quarters. With debt at the low end of the target range, and cash continues to pile up as oil prices remain elevated, it has to go somewhere!

What Does The Price Say?

It's been almost two months since I last wrote on Exxon. It has almost been a perfect hedge to the market. Since that article, the S&P 500 is down just over 11%, while Exxon has returned just over 12%. I hope some of you listened and stuck with energy over the last few months. It's never been about the price of oil and how sustainable it is, it's about the cash these companies are raking in, which I think the world is starting to see as these monsters report earnings.

Back in late March, I was calling for $95, which rings true today. Thus far, the cap has been $92, but the stock is gearing up for another run at $92. A breakthrough would certainly send the stock to $95 and above. Looking below at the weekly chart, we can see the long-term history around these levels. Yes, I know that the difference between $92 and $95 is minimal, but if we can't get through $92, it's impossible to get to $95, and that's where the current lid is on the stock.

TC2000.com

Could we see $100 before the summer is up? I sure think so. But as said, let's take one target out at a time and then get excited about the next one. Now, for the potential bear case, assuming you are already up handsomely on the investment, I would go with $79. If you aren't, I would use $83. The reason for this is simply capital protection. As more people are entering the oil game at this point, there will be weaker hands which could lead to volatility if something goes wrong fundamentally.

While the price history on these two points dates back much further than just 2022, I think it's important to see why these levels matter on a more recent basis. I have mentioned $83 as a key level in previous articles, but looking below we can see that this level has been a fairly stable mark on both sides. When it did get busted over the weekend in late April, we saw it settle just above $79 and then launch back up over $83 the next day. Coincidence? I think not.

Price levels matter. If you choose to hold down to $79, you would be looking at about a 13% downside, which is steeper than I would like on a large-cap like this. Mostly because if I take a position, I increase leverage. This is why if you own a good chunk and are fairly new to the name, I would recommend $83 to keep losses small. At the end of the day, as long as you have your own plan, who cares about mine. Just please, have a plan. I'm tired of reading about how much people have lost money in this market downturn. It could have all been avoided with a simple stop.

TC2000.com

Lastly, we do have good 50-day moving average support. While I trust price over a moving average every day of the week, it's nice insurance to have, if you will. If that breaks, either the stock is going to trade sideways for some time, or the trend is changing. The fact it lines up close to $83 is a bonus. Remember, as the price moves up, look to move your stop up as well. Simply following support just below the 50-day moving average isn't the worst strategy out there.

TC2000.com

Wrap-Up

So why buy Exxon today? Well, the price of oil is at a point where the company is simply printing cash. While the company does want to keep excess cash on hand, they are going to spend it one way or another down the road. They are also going to continue to repurchase shares to the tune of $30 billion (maybe increasing?) over the next two years.

Exxon has always been very conservative with its timelines and long-term plans and that isn't about to change. This is a company built for the long term and they aren't going away anytime soon. Of course, there is risk, but the energy market is in an incredible position given the current supply and demand situation, and it's not too late to get in. The party is far from over on this oil run.