Jupiterimages/PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

Introduction

Understanding what type of stock and what type of business you are dealing with is extremely important in order to achieve good investment results. The first two metrics I examine with every stock I consider buying are their historical earnings and historical price patterns. Eight out of every 10 stocks that I examine are usually rejected in less than 30 seconds because they either 1) don't have much in the way of historical earnings or price to examine, or 2) don't have earnings and price patterns consistent enough to help me estimate what their future will look like. The remaining stocks that pass these two tests can be broken down into about 20 basic categories, give or take. Once I know what category a stock falls into, then I can apply the most appropriate analysis for that type of stock and try to estimate its future value.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), falls into a relatively rare category, and because of that, many investors can become perplexed by its price movements. I consider TROW a high-quality business, with moderate earnings cyclicality and deep price cyclicality. There actually aren't very many stocks like this, but they can offer some very good opportunities for investors, as long as investors buy these stocks at the right price. I've owned TROW stock twice in the past and have done reasonably well both times. The last time I wrote about TROW was in my article "Six Financial Stocks I Recently Sold and 2 I Will Hold For The Long-term" in which I shared that TROW was a stock I had recently sold on January 12th of this year.

Data by YCharts

Since then, the price has dropped about -31%, about twice as deep as the S&P 500 index, of which it is a component. I explained the reason for my sale at the time in the article, but the chart above sums up most of the reasoning. TROW had a long history, not just of selling off deeply, but also selling off much more deeply than the wider market especially relative to its earnings cyclicality.

Now that the stock price has fallen a lot, the fundamentals of the business make the stock look pretty attractive at today's price levels. In this article, I'm going to share three ways to value the stock in the current environment, and which one of those three I'm actually using myself. First, I'll share my standard analysis, then I'll share some modifications and additional factors that I think are appropriate to add to it, and lastly, I'll examine the stock from a dividend perspective.

T. Rowe Stock - My Basic Valuation Process

I always start every stock valuation with the question: How Cyclical Are Earnings? The answer to that question will help determine 1) if this is a stock with enough data I can confidently analyze, 2) if it does have enough data, what sort of analytical technique I should use, and 3) if there are any particular patterns I should be aware of.

FAST Graphs

Over the course of the past 20 years, T Rowe has only had two years of negative EPS growth. They occurred in 2008 and 2009, when EPS growth declined -24% and -9% respectively. Right now, EPS is expected to decline -18% in 2022. Overall, during this period EPS experienced steady growth, which turned into pretty fast growth from 2017 through 2021. Overall, this is a very good-looking business that tends to have earnings declines during recessions, which is probably what we should expect, but when not in recession, has grown earnings consistently over time. It is appropriate to use my standard "Full-Cycle Earnings" analysis for these types of stocks, so that is the valuation method I'll start with for T. Rowe.

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market sentiment returns and business returns. I then combine those expected returns together in the form of a 10-year CAGR expectation and use that to value the stock.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we have had a recent recession (albeit an unusual one) I'm starting this cycle in fiscal year 2015 and running it through 2022's estimates.

FAST Graphs

TROW's average P/E from 2015 to the present has been 15.45 (the blue bar circled in gold on the FAST Graph). Using 2022's forward earnings estimates of $10.40 (also circled in gold), T Rowe has a current P/E of 11.73. If that 11.73 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 15.45 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, TROW's price would rise and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of about +2.79%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the gains could be quicker and steeper.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: The first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so, the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +8.52%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.52 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2015, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

T Rowe has bought back about 13% of the shares outstanding since 2015. I will adjust for those buybacks with my earnings growth estimate. After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +10.85% over this period.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought T. Rowe's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.52 plus +10.85% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +10.85% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $257.19 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +9.91% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for TROW, it will produce a +2.79% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +9.91% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +12.70% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: Above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. This puts TROW stock just into my "Buy" range using my standard method of analysis.

There are some additional considerations to take into account here, though. The first, is that we probably don't know how far earnings will decline during this downcycle, yet. If the $10.40 analysts expect TROW to earn this year turns out to be significantly lower, then the valuation will not look as good. During the last recession, earnings fell more than -30%, so if I had to guess, earnings will likely be lower than currently expected over the next year or two. Also, it's possible that if TROW's client base is more tech-oriented in terms of their investments, then a disproportionate sell-off in tech this time around (as compared to banks and real estate in 2008) could cause AUM at TROW to fall even more, in excess of the last downturn. Unfortunately I don't have a good way to estimate or quantify this, but it's worth thinking about.

The Recession P/E Factor

Due to macro-factors like the elimination of government stimulus, Federal Reserve hawkishness, and a market that in many cases is still pricing in earnings growth over the next 12-18 months when it's more likely earnings growth will turn negative (as it has started to do for TROW), I think it's fair to assume that some sort of moderate bear market along with at least a mild recession is likely. T Rowe's recent price decline has started to reflect that, but it has not yet fallen as far as it did during the last two full-length recessions in 2002, and 2008/9.

Data by YCharts

During those two recessions, TROW's stock price dropped roughly -55% and -65% off its highs and right now it is only about -45% off its high. This sort of disconnect between TROW's relatively moderate historical earnings declines compared to its relatively deep historical price declines (along with a history of overall high quality earnings growth) is what makes TROW fairly unique as a stock. Based solely on fundamentals, the stock looks like a pretty good buying opportunity here, but based on history, its likely the market gives us an even better buying opportunity if we indeed have some sort of recession and/or moderate bear market.

The factor that I use to help me avoid buying too soon and to get better prices in situations like this is what I call the Recession P/E factor. In conjunction with simply looking at historical price drawdowns like the chart above, the recession P/E often helps keep me from buying too soon during a steep sell-off. For this factor I use the monthly average P/E from FAST Graphs, just so that I'm roughly in the ballpark of where the market has historically valued the stock during deep drawdown periods. The daily P/E would certainly be lower in every case, but I'm not necessarily trying to bottom-tick these stocks. I just want very good prices that also have a good chance of actually occurring.

TROW's case is a little unusual in this respect, too, because the 2020 recession was actually its lowest recession P/E at 10.06, while 2008's was 11.77 (even though the 2020 drawdown was not as severe). I have decided to use the most recent and more conservative 10.06 P/E as my guide for entry this time around. The price of the stock would need to drop about another -15% in order to hit that forward recession P/E, provided earnings expectations don't decline more before then. Chances are, earnings expectations will fall a little more, and so we are probably looking at a buy price somewhere between -15% to -25% lower than where we are now using this approach. Interestingly, that would also coincide with TROW's previous historical drawdowns (even though the valuation looks better going into this drawdown than in the past).

This is the method I'm currently using to guide my potential purchase of TROW stock, so if the stock price fell to $105 per share tomorrow, I'd likely be a buyer. That's a price that both has a decent chance of hitting, and also contains a decent margin of safety in case things don't go as expected for one reason or another.

Dividend Time Until Payback Approach

T Rowe Price has a long history of increasing dividend payouts, occasionally complimented with special dividends as well. Most high quality dividend stocks are trading at premiums right now. I think that's due to a combination of low bond yields and lots of boomers in or entering retirement that prefer income from high quality businesses (potentially with some inflation protection) instead of growth without the income. Because of TROW's unique price volatility, it could offer a unique opportunity for dividend investors who are looking for a decent yield, because when the stock price has a deep dip (as is historically common for it to do), the dividend yield rises.

I have recently developed a dividend valuation method that focuses solely on dividends and dividend growth for investors that are focused mostly on income from dividends. Here is my standard description of the approach.

When it comes to the vast majority of individual stocks, risk increases with time. This situation is different for major stock indexes, where the longer one holds a major index like the S&P 500, the more likely it is their investment will succeed and produce positive returns. Many investors do not understand this very important distinction. The reason risk increases with time for individual stocks is because it becomes more difficult to predict the future the farther out in time we go. For example, analysts will probably be much closer to predicting earnings next quarter for an individual stock than they will be predicting it in the same quarter 10 years from now. And I have zero confidence an analyst can predict what earnings will be 20 years from now. Whereas, when it comes to the S&P 500, an analyst might be able to get pretty close to predicting long-term earnings because the earnings average out over time to a somewhat predictable level. This fundamental fact when it comes to individual stocks is rarely, if ever, taken into account with traditional analysis like a DCF or dividend discount model, or most other models of dividend valuation. But it should be. What I set out to do with the form of analysis I will share in this article is to integrate the time-risk into the analysis. And the way I have done that is to frame the valuation question in terms of how long it is likely to take an investor to earn an amount equal to their investment in a stock back, strictly from dividends and dividend growth over time. In other words, if you invest $100 into a stock, what I want to know is how long it will take to earn $100 back only from the dividends. I call this measurement "Dividend Time Until Payback". Whether a dividend stock is a good value or not is then based on how far out an investor thinks they can forecast into the future and what they expect to earn in dividends. The time-risk will be subjective for each investor and might vary from stock to stock. But, my view is that for most reasonably high-quality stocks like those in the S&P 500 index, I can probably do a good job forecasting out 10 years into the future, so if I can earn my money back in that amount of time, then it's likely to be a good dividend investment including time-risk into the equation. On the high end, other than maybe Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), I don't feel confident predicting the future of any individual stock 20 years into the future or more. So, any dividend stock that looks to take more time than that to pay me back an amount equal to my investment is too risky for me because the risk of disruption, competition, or changing consumer demand over the course of 20 years is too high. And in between 10 and 20 years is a range of payback periods where an investor might be able to make the case of making small adjustments for individual circumstances of each business depending on their predictability. But I think it's fair to say any dividend stock that takes over 15 years to pay back an amount equal to its investment probably isn't a "buy", but perhaps, depending on other factors (like prevailing interest rates, inflation expectations, stability of the industry, etc.), individual cases can be made for those stocks that fall in the 11-14 years range. Putting all this together, I think it's fair to create a valuation range using dividend time until payback where 10 years or under is a "Buy", 11-14 years is a fairly valued "Hold", 15-19 years is a "Hold", but overvalued, and 20 years and over is a "Sell" if there are better alternatives that can be found in the market.

In order to estimate how long it would take to earn our investment amount back via dividends, we first need to estimate what the starting dividend yield is, and then also estimate what the dividend growth rate is likely to be. Since most good companies' dividends often rise year over year, I pull forward dividends expected for the current year rather than use the trailing twelve-month dividends.

If we assume TROW pays out $4.80 in dividends this year, then TROW's current dividend yield is about 3.86%.

Next, we need to estimate how fast this dividend is likely to grow over time. This requires a little more judgment. Since I am using very long-term projections in most cases, I never want to assume that dividend growth, over the very long term, will exceed earnings growth (because dividends come from earnings). That said, there are situations where if a payout ratio is relatively low, dividend growth can potentially exceed earnings growth for some period of time. So, what I do, is if the payout ratio is under 50%, and dividends are growing faster than earnings, then I will blend the two growth rates together and use that as our dividend growth rate estimate. But if the payout ratio is above 50%, I will cap dividend growth rate expectations at whatever the earnings growth rate expectation is.

As I noted earlier in the article, my earnings growth expectation is +10.85%. According to FAST Graphs, the dividend growth CAGR over this time period is +22.58% (this includes two special dividend payouts). The payout ratio is only +41.78%. In this case, dividend growth has been higher than earnings growth and the payout ratio is under +50%, so I will blend the earnings and dividend growth to use as our forward dividend growth estimate. When I do that I get a dividend growth estimate of +16.72%.

Ultimately, what I am interested in estimating is how long it would take to earn $100 on a theoretical investment of $100. We can do this by taking the current dividend yield of 3.86% and applying that to $100, which would pay us out $3.86 per year if the dividend never grew. But, we expect the dividend to grow at about +16.72% each year, so we need to take that into account as well. I assume that this money is collected by the investor and not reinvested in the stock and I go ahead and pull the first year's dividend growth forward. So, at the end of the first year, I assume we would get paid $4.51 on our $100 investment. This process continues for however long it takes to collect $100 worth of dividends and when it crosses that threshold, it will be our "Dividend Time Until Payback" as measured in years. Using this method, it will take about 11 years to earn our money back via only dividends with TROW stock.

Of the 60 or so high quality dividend growth stocks I currently track, this ranks TROW 2nd, only behind Altria (MO) in terms of how quickly an investor might earn their initial investment back via dividends and dividend growth. And a slight dip in price to $123 per share would lower that time until payback into the 10-year category. So, basically, TROW is sitting right at the 'buy' threshold for a dividend stock on an absolute basis and is far cheaper than almost any other high quality dividend investments in the market right now.

Conclusion

Of the three valuation methods I shared in this article, two of them are pointing toward TROW being a buy around today's price. One of them requires the stock price drop another -15% before buying. Since I think there is a good chance of a coming recession, I'm waiting for the price to drop down to those lower levels. But for investors with extra cash on the sidelines, or those who are more optimistic about the market and the economy over the near-term, starting to layer into TROW here is reasonable. Since I am cautious, a little stubborn, and notoriously cheap when it comes to my buy prices, I am going to continue to be patient and wait for a little bit lower price before I buy myself, currently that price is around $105, assuming earning estimates don't drop further.