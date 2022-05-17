Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has gotten considerable attention over the past month, along with a jump in share price, after Warren Buffett revealed a huge position in the company in April, with Berkshire Hathaway now owning about 11% of the outstanding shares in HPQ. The share price has risen almost 4% so far in 2022, bucking the overall decline in U.S. equities.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for HPQ (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Goldman Sachs recently included HPQ on a list of attractive dividend growth stocks, based on current yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. While the forward yield is not especially high, at 2.67%, the trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 14.0%, 11.6%, and 15.1%, respectively. The payout ratio is very low, at 20.9%.

HPQ has done an impressive job of growing earnings over the past several years and has consistently beaten expectations for EPS. Earnings growth is expected to be slower for the next couple of years, however. The consensus outlook for Q1 2023 EPS is slightly below the Q1 2022 EPS, for example.

ETrade

Trailing and estimated future quarterly earnings per share (EPS) for HPQ. Green values are amounts by which quarterly EPS beat the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade)

Along with looking at fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks when analyzing a stock. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target. The second is the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus view implied by the prices of options on the stock. The market-implied outlook has additional value for income investors considering selling covered calls.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, an explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market's consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the options strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of put and call options at a range of strike prices, it is possible to construct a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view among buyers and sellers of options. For readers seeking a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

For those considering selling covered calls or cash-secured puts to generate income, the market-implied outlook provides a cohesive overview of what the prices of options across the range of strikes are indicating.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for HPQ to early 2023 and I have compared this with the Wall Street consensus outlook, along with considering the fundamentals, in assigning an overall rating on HPQ.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for HPQ

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for HPQ by combining the views of 8 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past three months. The consensus rating is neutral, as it has been since the beginning of September of 2021, and the consensus 12-month price target is 7.2% below the current share price. The prevailing view among the analysts can be interpreted to suggest that share price gains since Q3 of 2021 have overshot fair value.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for HPQ (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha's calculation of the Wall Street consensus is based on ratings and price targets from 18 analysts who have published opinions over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is 5% below the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for HPQ (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These two versions of the Wall Street consensus are very similar, with a neutral rating and a 12-month price target that is 5%-7% below the current share price. Combined with the 2.7% dividend yield, the expected total return is in the range of -2% to -4%.

Market-Implied Outlook for HPQ

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for HPQ for the 8.1-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this expiration date to provide a view through the end of 2022 and because the options that expire in January tend to be among the most liquid, adding confidence in the representativeness of the market-implied outlook.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for HPQ for the 8.1-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 8.1 months is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns. The peak in probability is slightly tilted to favor negative returns and the maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -6% over this period. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 40% (annualized).

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for HPQ for the 8.1-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The probabilities for negative returns are somewhat higher than the probabilities for positive returns of the same magnitude for returns in the range +/-25% (The red dashed line is above the solid blue line over the range of returns from 0% to about 25% on the chart above). The probabilities for larger-magnitude positive and negative returns match very closely between.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because risk-averse investors tend to overpay for downside protection (e.g., put options). There is no way to directly measure the magnitude of this bias, however. Given the expectation that this bias is present, however, leads me to interpret this market-implied outlook as neutral, perhaps with a slight bearish tilt.

An overall neutral rating, combined with fairly high expected volatility, suggests that selling covered calls, with strike prices not far above the current share price, may be worth considering. As I have been writing this post, I bought shares of HPQ for $39.16 and sold call options with a strike price of $40, and expiration date of January 20, 2023, for $4.43. These options provide option premium income yield of 11.3% over an 8.1-month period. Over this same period, the long position in HPQ is expected to pay out $0.75 in dividends (1.9% in yield), for a total income yield of about 13% over 8.1 months (about 19.5% in annualized return). Selling these covered calls entails giving up all but 2% of potential price appreciation, of course.

Summary

HPQ has enjoyed tailwinds from elevated pandemic era demand for personal computers and the company has executed well through this period. Looking ahead, earnings growth is expected to slow. The modest forward P/E, 8.8, means that the shares don't need much growth to justify the valuation, however. The high and consistent dividend growth rate makes HPQ attractive to income investors, although the current yield is not especially high, at 2.7%. The Wall Street analyst consensus rating is neutral, with a 12-month price target that is slightly below the current share price. The market-implied outlook is also neutral, with somewhat high expected volatility, 40% annualized. I am assigning a neutral / hold overall rating for HPQ. The stock is quite attractive for selling covered calls, however.