Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Annual Science and Technology Day Conference (Transcript)

Well, good morning, everybody. Good afternoon, if you're alive. Thank you so much for joining us. We're so happy to see you in-person. So thank you for making the trip. Some of you from far away, some of you from New York, other places in the U.S.to be with us today. This is our first live meeting since the pandemic started. The last one was in 2019, in Annual Day in New York.

If it's okay with you, I would like to thank and congratulate the Moderna team for the amazing work that has happened. If you think about it, there has been 10 years of really hard work to make the science work. So who could be ready for this moment? And as you can imagine, it has been a crazy two years over the last three years. So please join me. Thank all the Moderna Scientist.

So we believe mRNA is a unique opportunity to change medicine forever. As you all know, we are very excited and have been for 10 years about this concept that mRNA is an information molecule, which has really never existed in pharmaceuticals for 150 ECLs, small molecule recombinants, doing wonderful things for patients, but the power of information medicine has never really happened before.

And because it has never already happened before, as you know, we always believe that the best years mRNA is right ahead of us, that it was going to be an S curve. Like every technology that Moderna has touched and that believe has not changed. And I think what the team will show you today, I hope is how we keep learning. And we keep getting stronger about the technology behind mRNA medicine. And the other piece, which we're very excited about is that we have incredible tailwind because if you look at what's happening in the labs around the world, every day, there's an exponential increase in mechanistic understanding of disease. And that gets us very excited because as we push and increase on knowledge of a platform and of mRNA, we can do more and more things for patients as we have more and more understanding of how the human body works and how disease work.

And so if you think about what we're trying to do as a company is, we're trying to really maximize our impact on patients. And we believe this goes by building a platform so that we can scale and learn very quickly on products, and by obsessing about how fast we can expand the platform in term of its application for patients. So if you think about the expansion of a platform in term of new clinical application, of course, the first thing is the ability to deliver mRNA to new cell type.

And as you see today, there's some very interesting new science we're going to share with you around that angle, being able to get the mRNA in more and more cell types. So we can do interesting medicines. The other angle for us is to make better mRNA. As you know, for those of you who follow the company for many years, there's so many possibilities of how do you design an mRNA molecule to have a specific pharmaceutical effect. And then, of course, which we don't talk a lot about for obvious knowhow reasons and trade secrets is manufacturing.

Manufacturing is really important, third-party manufacturing with the mRNA, how you know put it into a lipid and all the things that goes around. It's a lot of insights right there. And as you know, and I want to go back to it in detail, what is incredible about this technology? It has so many levels of freedom. When you have a small molecule and it doesn't work kind of stuck, but with mRNA, what is really remarkable is that at the mRNA molecule level, you have so many choices you can make. We only put here for you that we've talked about in the previous years, but there are many, many more that the team can make for every medicine.

Same thing for the delivery system, very big design space that the team is always exploring, trying to understand better how we can expand what we can do and then manufacturing, it's -- of course, growth over statement to just show just one decision for mRNA and lipid. There are dozens of decisions that the team has to make for every molecule as we learn about the platform. So it's really incredible because you can learn about how to make a better medicine and explore a lot of space, just use having, being stuck with molecule that ever it works, or it doesn't work in human.

So if you think about this time in the company history, it's kind of really unique. We have this opportunity to really lead this emerging field of mRNA. First and we believe it's really important. That's how we do. We are an mRNA company. So like other companies that do small molecule, large molecule, cell therapy and all of those things at the same time, all of our team thinks about, dreams about, sometime nightmares about is mRNA. So we are very, very strong focus on mRNA technologies with capital team.

We’re pleased that we're very excited about, which is very different from five years or 10 years ago is, we have scientific scale. Today, if you look at the science team on the platform and the science team in technical development process, developmental engineers and scientists, we have working on how to make mRNA, and that will integrate all those pieces together. We have more than 700 people that give us incredible scale because it is not easy to make mRNA work.

The other piece that I feel very proud about is the culture that has been built over the years by Stephen and Juan in this organization in the more cross-functional culture. I do not believe that you can do this technology and optimize it for patient the best ways, if you run the company in silos. There are lot of silos in larger companies around here, the culture is really how do you work together to optimize the system, the drug in the world. And that's a very important feature of company.

The other piece is how we've invested over years and almost we reinvested heavily on digital, to build digital companies so that our scientists have access to data. And now we're starting with a team of data science to a layer of AI into access to that data so that we can learn faster from what we're learning in the labs or in the bioreactors. And then of course, we have a lot of capital that we want, of course, to invest, to keep building the platform.

So I think those five elements really position a really unique in this exciting emerging field of mRNA. As you know, we've always believed we're going for S curve and that our best days are ahead of us. And I hope we'll get a good sense of, as you see the team, you see a lot progress, also a lot of ideas, a lot of excitement about what's coming next. And as you saw when we roll out our mindset in the fall learning is really critical side of a monoculture.

We have this quote that comes from Stephen that he has used for many, many years since we started the company, we don't have to be the smartest and that's really what we believe, but we have to learn the fastest. And I think it's this humility and this ambition for patient, but this humility on the science, that really is part of a secret source of a company that I'm so thankful for the team and how we run the science at Moderna. So we have seen this slide many time, I'm just using as a framework for, we're going to talk about today. We're going to start by working you for some, some very exciting new data on the delivery to launch.

And some of you might have missed it recently in their Q1 earning call of partner Vertex announced that the GLP talk study for this program was successful and that they are on track to be in the clinic in the second half of the year. So we're going to spend time on this piece, the expansion of the platform into more clinical application for the lung, and then what we're going to show you a few wins of scientific work on how we have invented so much in vaccine.

But also how there's so much more to invent in vaccine. We really believe that there's still a lot of opportunities and wider space for us to make better vaccine. And that's what the team is going to spend the day with you –throughout the morning. So what I going to do now, I'm going to hand over to Melissa. She will introduce you with her team and the plan of a day. And then at the end, Stéphane will come and close and we'll take Q&A with the team.

Melissa Moore

Thank you, Stéphane. Wow, it's great to be back in-person. It was -- as Stéphane said, it was 2019 was the last time that we had this in-person. So really glad to be looking out at friendly faces instead of -- to a screen and not knowing whether anybody's listening or not. So I'm Melissa Moore and I'm the Chief Scientific Officer now of Scientific Affairs, but I've been at Moderna since 2016. And until recently, I was running the entire platform research team.

Now one of the things that I wanted to say, and also thank Stephen and Stéphane who are back there in the back for when they recruited me to come out of academics and give up my academic tenure and give up my Hughes position, they promised me that Moderna was obsessing over science and would invest heavily over science and would continue to do so.

Now I came to the company at a time when we were about 300 people. And that promise has been completely not only held, but also much done, much bigger than I had ever imagined. And so now our science and technology ecosystem consists as Stéphane said, over 700 people in our discovery and platform science teams, and then our technical development teams. And then we have another 200 people who are engaged in what -- they're the so-called -- what I call the app developers for developing the applications for our platform technology, so the therapeutics.

Now the therapeutic area research is what you hear about on Vaccines Day and on R&D day, but today, which used to be called Science Day, but this year we're expanding that. So it's now Science and Technology day to really give acknowledgement to the fact that we do both fundamental science and a lot of it, but also a lot of engineering and technology buildup. And so we -- that's why we've renamed it as Science and Technology Day.

Now in previous Science days, what we have done is, there's no way that with this many people working hard and really hard, and they're very dedicated that we can possibly give you an overview of everything that we do. And as Stéphane said, a lot of what we do, of course, we're not going to talk about it in public because it's our secret sauce. So what we try to do every year at this day is to give you a peak into things that an early view into things that we're either have recently patented and are patents have published, or we're going to soon be publishing or new technologies that we expect to go into new medicines. And so oftentimes what we do, and I just want to show you is in a lot of these science days. So this is one of the vignettes from 2020-21 science days. We talked about engineering T7 RNA polymerase, not to make double stranded RNA. That's now impressed that nature biotechnology.

We also a couple of years ago talked about a Novel Amino Lipid that [technical difficulty] The impact of size on vaccine of lipid nanoparticle size on vaccine performance and so a lot of the things that you're going to see here today are things that, as I said, you're getting an early view into things that we are [technical difficulty]

We are a deep science company. We not only obsess over learning, but we want to then take the -- those learnings and communicate those to the world. So that it's very clear that we do also peer reviewed research that supports all of our patent filings. Now what are we going to talk about today? So first of all, today we're announcing our new inhalable pulmonary LNP.

Secondly, we will be talking about our -- how we achieved a better understanding of our -- the pathways leading to mRNA activation during -- and that was affecting vaccine stability. And this particular, vignette will tell you why our vaccine was very -- much more stable at the outset than competitors.

We also -- I'm going to tell a story about biodistribution and safety of our iron vaccines, because we often get questions about, well, when the mRNAs injected, where is it going? We're going to show you that today. And then lastly, we're going to talk about the use of mathematical modeling to help us predict vaccine immunogenicity and reactogenicity. So for this first part, before that, I want to tell you a little bit more about a Moderna's mRNA delivery systems.

So as Stéphane said, we are a fully integrated company, and that's really one of the reasons for our success so far is that the people working on RNA, the people working on the delivery, the people working on scale up and manufacturing are all under one roof with no CDAs between them.

So they can easily interact with one another. And so if a problem arises with, say, Phil White over there when he's trying to scale something up that we've invented at the research level, and it's not working, then we rapidly talk together and swarm onto problems and fix them quite quickly. And that is really different from many other companies in the space where one company is an RNA company. One company is a delivery company. One company is a manufacturing company. And so that's a real strength of Moderna.

Now this has thus enabled us over the last several years to have an incredible number of programs and development. We now have, as it says at the bottom of the slide here, 46 programs, including 31 vaccines in development, this is just an unprecedented number of new therapeutics coming out of a company at this stage. Now for this, all of these different potential medicines of course, we need different routes of administration. And so we -- for each of these routes of administration, we use different delivery vehicles because we need off -- we're not only using the route administration to get into certain tissues, but also we need our delivery vehicles to be picked up by the particular cell types that we want.

And of course, our preferred delivery vehicle at this point is lipid nanoparticles, which just to remind you are contained -- the RNA and ionizable lipid that has binds to the RNA via charge interactions. A phospholipid, and a sterol that form, a beautiful lipid bilayer around the outside of the lipid nanoparticles, and then the PEG load and the, the polyethylene glycol lipid is there to prevent the lipid nanoparticles from fusing when they're in the vial, because these are soft materials. And so they're basically big fat balls. If you left their devices on the vial, they would start fusing with each other and getting bigger and bigger. And so the polyethylene glycol keeps them apart.

Now that cry OEM image there in the lower left hand corner is Spikevax. So then just see what beautiful particles these things make. Now, in order to as I said, we don't just have one lipid nanoparticle that we use for all applications. In fact, we have many different lipid nanoparticle formulations as I will you in a moment, but we engineer the – we spend a lot of those folks who are in the early research and technical development space. They spend their time trying to figure out how to engineer our lipid nanoparticles for different applications.

And there's a lot of different levers that we can play with. So not only can we play with changing the molecules that are interacting with our RNA and their chemical makeup. And so we have a bunch of organic chemists and they make lots and lots of molecules. We can also change the composition. So how much of each one we're mixing and we can change the process by which we're mixing them. Do we put them all together at one time, or do we put in a couple first and then add some others?

And then this gives us different lipid nanoparticles that have different surfaces, and it's those surfaces on the thought of lipid nanoparticle that dictate what proteins are bind to the lipid nanoparticles once they get into the body. So the so-called options and then also what cells like to take up those particular nanoparticles. Now we also have to there's a real sort of goalie Naloxone here, because we also have to think about chemical and physical stability in the vial. We have to think about, does it -- is it getting to the right cell types once it is in the -- what has gotten to those cells does, is it able to get into the cells be efficiently taken up? Is it able to release the RNA efficiently?

Last year, I talked about a problem called sticky lipids and that we found a lipid nanoparticle that seemed to get into the cells really well, but it wouldn't let go of the RNA. And so we had to engineer around that. In fact, that's part of what Jean's going to talk about today. That was our pulmonary LNP then we -- to make sure that once the RNA is out of lipid nanoparticle, it is well translated. And so all of those individual steps we obsess over and we have developed assays and techniques to measure each one of those steps so that we can then optimize each of those steps.

So in doing so and we have a here's -- we're showing our virtuous cycle of engineering. We have synthesized over 2,000 novel delivery components to date. So those could be 2,000 unique molecules that we have looked at for making better lipid nanoparticles, and we've tested over 10,000 different composition and process variants to date, and that continues. So we will keep doing that. So that has resulted in four different lipid nanoparticles that are now in the clinic.

Are you're very familiar with our prophylactic vaccine and cancer vaccine, lipid nanoparticle for IM delivery, that's what we -- that's the SM-102 lipid nanoparticle. We now have two different lipid nanoparticles for systemic delivery, one that we're using for the MMA and PA program, one that we're using for the GSD1a program. And we also use a different lipid nanoparticle for our intratumoral immuno-oncology product. And what I've listed here are a lot of the papers that we've published, describing the components of these lipid nanoparticles and their discovery. But what we're really excited about to tell you today is the culmination of a collaboration that started in 2016 with Vertex. And they were very interested in treating the 10% of patients who they cannot currently treat with their small molecule drugs, because these patients don't even make CFTR at all.

And so we've been quiet about this for six years now. It was a hard slog, it was a difficult delivery problem, but we obsessed and we kept at it and we would not give up. And we worked very hard with Vertex to finally arrive at this point where we're able to tell you about the work that we did at Moderna to enable now Vertex to soon be filing an IND. And so we now have a fifth LNP, which is our inhaled pulmonary LNP.

So with that, I am going to turn over the podium to Jean Sung, who is a Senior Director of Respiratory Delivery and Drug Product Development. And Jean was really, I would say the key player in driving the -- our ability to bring this pulmonary LNP over the finish line.

And so here she is to tell you about it. Jean?

Jean Sung

Thank you, Melissa. I'm Jean, I've been at Moderna for a little over five years and really have the honor of leading the efforts from discovery and now bringing this program forward into development, I'm representing the efforts of an incredibly large team that was relentless in solving this delivery challenge as well as collaborative. And cross-functional, it was really important to be able to develop tools as well as understanding of the cells and the in-vivo systems and the delivery challenges, but it wasn't only the Moderna scientist, as Melissa mentioned. It was really important that we have a very strong collaboration with Vertex in solving this problem. And it has been inspiring in terms of their dedication to having a solution to the patients that they have not been able to treat with their small molecules. So we have both a mRNA program to deliver CFTR, mRNA, as well as moving into the gene editing space with these delivery vehicles.

So I'll tell you a little bit of the story today about how we were able to solve this problem, the applications for an inhalable LNP expand beyond CF as well, this ranges from a number of different rare diseases to infectious diseases. And each of these may have different cell types, even within the lung that we want to achieve delivery to. There are a number of challenges in how we deliver to the lung that are a little bit different than our other roots of administration.

So first, we have to get this vehicle into the lung, and that requires device you can use nebulizer for liquid delivery that creates droplets. These droplets are similar to a humidifier that you have in your home that creates a fine mist, but the sophistication of the devices requires manipulation of both the droplet size, as well as the LNPs that are contained within that droplet.

So, as you can imagine, the aerosolization in the process of creating these droplets can impact the retention of activity of these LNPs. Once they're delivered into the lung and the size of these droplets impacts where it's delivered into the lung for certain indications, like cystic fibrosis, you want to be in the conducting airway, which is your upper airway, and you might want larger droplet sizes. If we have other diseases where we want to get into the LVR range you need to have smaller droplet sizes.

So you need to think about not only the delivery vehicle, but how you deliver it into the person. Once it gets into the lung, there are a number of other challenges here. If you think about it, the lung is your first defense mechanism to what you breathe in every day and is built to then protect you from what you breathe in. There are a number of different cell types here. So depending on the disease as well, what type of cell you get into how many cells you get into can all impact how efficacious you are as a therapeutic. There's also a layer of mucus that's on your lung surface that moves by mucus cellular trends clearance to remove anything that you are breathing in.

And that, as you can imagine, if you're trying to get into those cells, provides a barrier and a delivery challenge to get through that and to access the cells themselves. So once you get to the cells, you have to get inside of them. And that surface is really important in terms of how it interacts with the cell and is able to get in, but you also need to be able to get out of the endosome once you're into the cell and release the mRNA to allow for protein translation. So we'll walk through a little bit of the tools that we use to look at the cellular level, as well as delivery to the lung through this story.

So some of the key questions if you start from the delivery to the cell, we kind of worked backwards because the largest challenge here was delivery to the cell. So can we officially deliver mRNA using our LNPs to target specific pulmonary cells? For CF, we were looking at the epithelial cells of the bronchial region in particular.

Next does as delivered mRNA express protein, once you get it in, does it actually release the sticky lipids that Melissa was talking about? And can we get translation into the protein that we want. The next, can we aerosolize them, can we use a certain device to get into the body and maintain the functionality of those LNPs?

And then finally, once you have something that looks like it works, can you actually bring that forward? The scale of material that's needed for something like a CF therapeutic, which is a daily delivery can be a large scale. So can we scale that up? Is it stable? And can we move that forward into further development? So we do go through the cycle that Melissa mentioned in terms of discovery, design, making these LNP, the process in terms of how they're put together is really important in terms of getting functionality and then testing them in, in different systems. So we'll show you some of the in vivo data, as well as in vitro data that we generated through this process.

So first we started by using LNPs that were within our existing LNP library. And this included some of those LNPs as shown for different roots of administration and delivered them to mice through inter tracheal installation, which is essentially just directly delivering the liquid into the lung. You could see that we saw a range of performance here in terms of imaging results.

And that was really exciting to see in terms of some things worked really well and some things didn't. But as we looked, and this was through whole body imaging of the animals, but as we looked a little bit more closely into the lungs of the animals, you can see that this is in the same order. It was shown in the previous slide, but that a lot of them look very similar. So as you delve a little bit deeper into what's happening, just seeing a long light up as exciting as that may be when we first saw it doesn't always tell the entirety of the story.

And really, as we dug in even deeper, we saw that this really was not all of the story. So when we switched to looking at a different reporter here the eGFP reporter, where we could look a little more closely and say, Where was the mRNA once we get it into the lung, and where is the protein being expressed? As I said, for something like certain indications, we want to get into the endothelial cells. So, that's shown in kind of the open whitespace on the right is the airway. And the cells lining that space are where we want to have expression.

So, many, many of the LNPs that we saw prior to this had absolutely no expression in that space. So even though it was promising to see these things lining up, there was really nothing and that was, you know, little disheartening.

But we did see that some of those LNPs did have expression, but it was localized, alveolar macrophages. So again, for our purpose, this was not so interesting. But for certain disease indications you may want to target the macrophages. So there's always something that these different areas could be used for in terms of different indications.

So, we continue to screen and go through that process of designing LNPs. And then the chemistry as well as the way that we put them together and started to see a little bit of expression, so this [technical difficulty].

Melissa Moore

Jean Sung

-- needed tools to enable us to understand that better and to allow us to have a higher throughput way in terms of screening these LNPs.

So, the -- what we really wanted to look at them more deeply was where along the way right now we're just looking at if we get protein on the other end. But where is the delivery limitation here? So, you have the LNPs to get into the cell, it has to escape the end zone, it has to be able to be translated into protein, and then that protein has to get to the right place and express.

So, we have tools to look at all of the different steps along this way that are quantitative as well as qualitative. One of the first steps here was for long delivery, to have a higher throughput system. And this is where a human bronchial epithelial cell system is an incredibly useful tool. This takes lungs and dissociates it into progenitor cells that are then put in a dish and are grown at an air liquid interface.

So, this system really recapitulates what you see in the lung, you have the different cell types. These cells create mucus and have the different barriers that you would encounter in the lung. This is enables a higher throughput way then of being able to look at the delivery challenges that we see in an animal and then a human.

The next step was to have a better reporter, as mentioned in the mouse studies, we see a lot of this blushing in background noise in our imaging. So, we took a concept of nascent peptide imaging, and optimize the mRNA that we use for this purpose.

So here is where you have a system where you can really detect a nascent peptide, and it localizes into the nucleus of the cell, so that you can get a much stronger signal within that cell. This tool also has a number of other applications that will give us a more advanced understanding of the delivery that I'll walk through in a little bit.

But as you can see from these images, which is the same delivery vehicle delivered using either a eGFP mRNA, or this NPI-Luc mRNA, that it's a much cleaner signal, you can see a very strong localized signal within the nucleus of the cells.

We could also apply this within that HBE system to look for protein expression not only in terms of the percent of expressing cells, but also how much protein we got in the cells, as well as applying a fluorescent dye label to the LNPs themselves.

So, we take a dye and incorporate within the particle and can then count how much of the LNP has actually gotten into the cell. So, how many cells have uptake and how much is taken out into those cells. The other piece of the NPI-Luc mRNA is that we can use it to look even deeper into what's happening within the cell. We can use it to count the number of mRNA that have made it into the cytoplasm of the cell, and also assess their translational activity.

So you can label the mRNA, label the nascent peptide that is being translated, see if those are co localize together to count how many of mRNA are actually translating, look at how many proteins are within the cell, and then also how many are within the nucleus. So this really allowed us a deeper insight into where our delivery challenges were.

So, when we translated this, into the HBE cell system, as well as the mouse system, you can see on the left an indication of uptake into the cells. So, in the mouse that's looking at the mRNA, and then the HBE, that's -- that fluorescent uptake.

And we were getting into a large number of cells, 60 percent plus of cells with uptake. But if you look at the image on the right, which is a representation of the protein expression in those cells, in the mouse, you can see a little bit of those cells within the epithelium, and then the HBE, about 1 percent of those cells were expressing. So these tools really allowed us a more quantitative way to say, well, we're getting into a lot of cells, but we're not actually expressing in all of them.

So what's going on here? What can we do to solve this? Not really knowing, you know, what else is going on. So, when we looked even more deeply using one of those tools with NPI-Luc, we could see that for this specific delivery vehicle, that a large number of those of the mRNA were in the cytoplasm, so they had gotten into the cell and out of the end zone, and were in the cytoplasm and able to be accessed.

However, they weren't actually translating. So they were there, but they couldn't actually be used. And this is where that sticky lipid story comes in. So, how do we solve this problem in terms of mRNA, that's there, we've solved this difficult delivery challenge.

But now we will need to be able to use these LNPs to actually get protein. So, we went through this process of now how can we think about how we put together the particles and use the different components to separate out these different needs of getting into the cell and then translation.

And we use the HBE system here to have a much higher throughput. So, in the mouse studies that were shown, we were looking at 10s of particles. And now on the HBE, we were able to look at hundreds of particles. This is a representation of some of the higher throughput screening that was done in the HBE, where we started really at the baseline of that original LNP.

And we're able to as we iterated through the process, that cyclic design process, get us up to 10 to 20, fold over that original LNP. So, we took ourselves from this level -- high level of uptake and a small amount of protein expression. And we're really able to dilute to develop this pulmonary LNP, where we have a lot of protein expression, as well as maintain that amount of uptake into the cells.

So, the next part of this is then applying the aerosol delivery, as well as further advancing our tools in terms of how we look at the quantification in the mouse or in the -- in vivo systems. And here's where we applied AI learning to really automate the system.

First, we can take auto sampling to bring the different slides in and get a larger number of samples taken from the different lungs, and then apply AI detection to teach the system in terms of what we're looking at. It was previously a very manual process where somebody would go in and say, here's the epithelial layer, and we want to look at that and count the number of cells.

Here we're able to teach through the neural network, the system how to see that -- itself and to translate that into an algorithm that can then go in and identify the cell types of interest and how many cells were expressing versus the number of epithelial cells. So this really gave us a number a quantitative number in vivo systems, so the number of cells in this can allow us then to look at 10s of 1000s of cells within a given lung.

So, we applied this to a rat aerosol delivery study and saw this -- these beautiful images of a high level of protein expression, really throughout the airway and folk -- localized to the airway epithelium in the rat. The dots in green as well as the brown on the bottom are showing the positive expression in the epithelium.

And we're also interested, of course, in the nonhuman primate system and the delivery challenges there. And we saw the same level of expression. So this is not always the case for as we move, you know, up in species. So, this was really nice to see that we were able to maintain and even increase the level of expression throughout the lung and also in that lung epithelium again.

So the next part of this, then is that question around development and scalability. So we have shown that we can develop this product at a larger scale, the materials that were used in those early mouse studies were in the milligram range. And we've now been able to scale up to hundreds of grams of material to support these studies.

Through that, it's not always the case that the expression and the activity of the particles will be retained. And we've been able to show that even an increase in performance of those particles, as we scale up across this 10,000 fold scale increase.

The next piece of this is around stability and can be stored it and use it for the patient. So we've shown that these LNPs can be stored for up to a year at our -70°C storage conditions. And finally, for the aerosol delivery piece, can you put it into a device and can it actually make it into the lungs?

And for this part, the size, the aerodynamic size of that droplet is what matters. So it's not just the LNPs that we care about, but the droplet that they're contained within. And we looked across a range of different devices to see if they worked, and can optimize the kind of droplets size for different indications. So the smaller size is for delivery to the deep airway and larger sizes for more into the conducting airway.

So really, in summary, we've developed this new LNP specific to the inhalation area. It has efficient delivery to the epithelium and also has been enabled by aerosol delivery. We were able to do this by using in-house systems and assays that we've developed to have higher throughput, specific to this route of administration, but also tools that could be applied more broadly, and allowed rational LNP design to look at really what the problem was in the different steps of the process and solve for those.

This LNP that we've designed does have high levels of protein expression that are localized to the airway epithelium. And we've also shown through our studies that they're well tolerated in rats, as well as HBEs. And that this LNP is suitable for development and can be scaled up is stable, and is able to be delivered by an aerosol.

So in combination, as mentioned, we're very excited that our program will be moving forward with Vertex. And they're bringing it into the clinic and looking at an IND in the second half of this year.

So that was the story. And next I'd like to introduce you to Phil White, who will be telling you about improving that vaccine stability.

Phil White

Thanks a lot, Jean. Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here today with you to speak to you about some of the aspects of applying that fundamental learning of our platform to development and scale up of our products.

So, I sit in the chemistry, manufacturing and controls organization and I've been at Moderna for almost seven years now. And so I've seen firsthand how that fundamental understanding and how that deep obsession with learning has led to better products, more scalable products, and what you've just seen as part of our response to the global pandemic.

So again, just reiterating that we've been investing very heavily for over 10 years, I've seen this firsthand, both through research and development. And that fundamental learning really did help us with the COVID vaccine, scale up and stability and I will talk a little bit about a couple of mechanisms that we identified, that we're able to control and fundamentally then get us a much more consistent product.

So right now we sit here with a industry leading knowledge of this type of product of the mRNA LNP product and that has led to significant consistency and control of our products. So I just wanted to go back a little bit to start off with here and do a little bit of a history lesson on our vaccine platform, and to really give you the route into how we identified one mechanism of an activation of our product.

And this was identified, first off in the personalized cancer vaccine program, which has a back in 2017. And this product, as you know, is, as the name suggests personalized to individual subjects. But the important aspect of this from a chemistry manufacturing controls perspective was the -- the way that we chose to store the product and formulate the product.

And for the PCV program, originally, we started off with a drug product that was stored at refrigerated temperatures 5°C, [indiscernible], but in a simple phosphate buffered

system. And this was really for ease of storage and administration, given that we were dosing for nine cycles over a course of about six months to aid maximum flexibility in the clinic.

But we had an interesting observation. And this observation is shown here, specifically that the method that we used to look at mRNA content, how much mRNA is actually in the vial, which we use here was something called anion exchange chromatography, we saw an apparent drop in the mRNA content when we stored these products at 5°C.

And this was somewhat confusing for us because this method is not intended to be what we call stability indicating, this method just looks at total mRNA. And you'll see why that is because the diagram here shows that the method requires us to break the LNPs apart with a detergent into their mRNA and constituent lipid parts, we capture those, the mRNA molecules on an anion exchange column.

And then we elute them off into a single peak. And we quantitate that, so we know how much mRNA is the product. So that method really shouldn't see any differences as we store the product. So we ended up with a quandary. And we saw this numerous times on numerous batches because of course, we were generating a lot of product here for a lot of different products, for different subjects.

So we asked ourselves a question, you know what, based on our understanding of the platform, that fundamental understanding of the platform? And with the tools that are available to us could really be causing these observations that I just presented to you?

As a parallel activity as well, I have to introduce that. We're also developing a new purity method for looking at the mRNA itself and seeing how that degrades. Now, I have to note that, that we use something called reverse phase HPLC those of you who have some background in analytical chemistry will know that this is a methodology that's well established and has been used for a number of years for smaller RNA and nucleic acids, but hadn't previously been applied to longer molecules to mRNA molecules.

But in this technique, we use a HPLC column, which is able to separate the mRNA molecules according to both their size, but also their charge. Understand the mRNA molecules have various different charged groups on them, which we can use as a handle to separate the molecule out and get more information about the product.

And typically, what we expect to see is shown here in the graph on the bottom right hand side. We expect to see a front area peak on an HPLC trace where we see degraded mRNA molecules. And that's how we can see how much, how pure the product is and then a significant main peak, which represents the full length intact mRNA molecule. That's the mRNA molecule that we are very interested in.

But we didn't see that when we extracted mRNA from lipid nanoparticles. This diagram shows an HPLC trace of mRNA that was not formulated into lipid nanoparticles, that's the blue trace. And you'll see that actually does demonstrate that expected profile, but the mRNA that was extracted from the lipid nanoparticles showed this significant late-eluting peak.

Interestingly, when we looked at the UV spectrum, this is an indication of what that actually is. It had very similar properties to the main pick area, which showed to us that it was largely comprised of mRNA.

When we isolated that peak and re-injected it in the same methodology and the same reverse phase HPLC method, we saw the same profile and this was very indicative to us that this just wasn't simply an analytical issue. We know we can isolate the peak re-injected and get the same results. We also applied a number of other parameters to really dig in to see whether this was fundamentally the method. And it wasn't.

So, I'm going to introduce some other analytical techniques here that have been used historically and we have also applied to characterization of mRNA that's been extracted from lipid nanoparticles.

Firstly, capillary electrophoresis. This is the methodology where we introduce mRNA into a small glass capillary with a matrix and apply a current charge across the capillary. And in this separation methodology, we can separate out molecules according to the size and their charge.

And that's important again, because if you imagine if mRNA is degraded, if it's cleaved, if it's broken down, we will see a larger predominance of smaller mRNA molecules in there. Also, another technique that's been applied historically is size exclusion chromatography. And in this methodology, we put the mRNA molecules down on a -- an HPLC column.

And larger molecules on this particular matrix are not able to interact with the pores of the colon and move through very quickly. Smaller molecules can interact, and elute more slowly. So again, both of these techniques also show us something about the size of the mRNA molecule and how intact it is. The reason I'm introducing these techniques to you is that we applied these to that late-eluting peak to see if we could learn something more about what it actually was.

So again, you'll see on the left here, this is the same HPLC -- reverse phase HPLC chromatography with a late-eluting peak and that later late-eluting peak was subjected to CE or capillary electrophoresis.

And interestingly, whether we isolated mRNA from the lipid nanoparticle, whether we introduced it or we analyzed it from the main peak area, or just from a mix of both, we didn't see any of this profile that we saw on the reverse phase HPLC analytical methodology.

And again, not methodology of size exclusion chromatography, they introduced similarly was completely blind to this impurity, it didn't see it, it didn't show any differences when we identified it, when we injected it and when we did combinations of the main peak, and non-formulated mRNA.

Worryingly for us, though, at this stage, we did some time cost studies and we showed that main peak, that additional material which we hadn't characterized at the time grew over time, there was more of it. And that also was exacerbated by increased storage temperature. So, if you store the product for long at a higher temperature, you get a rapid increase in this additional peak on the HPLC analysis that we had previously seen.

Even more worrying than that for us, we noted as we identified and isolated that late-eluting peak that essentially did not express the intended protein. And in my world, and chemistry, manufacturing controls this talks to me about a very important critical quality attribute of our product, we have something in there that we hadn't seen before. And we have something in there that we know is not expressing the intended protein. So, very, very concerning.

So we threw the analytical toolkit that we had at Moderna, at the time, at the characterization of this late-eluting peak, to try and find out what it was. And as is the case in many scientific investigations, and majority of the techniques that we applied, didn't really give us a smoking gun when we digested the mRNA down to its constituent nucleotides, we saw very similar chromatographic profiles.

And when we added some other standard analytical techniques, FT-IR Spectroscopy digestion, and Oligo Mapping, nuclear magnetic resonance and a whole host of other techniques, they all looked consistent when we isolated the main peak and the late-eluting peak.

So you can understand, we asked ourselves another question, what is this thing? What is the late-eluting peak? And where is it coming from? It was only when we started to really dig into using a mass spec analysis that we started to see differences between the main peak and the late-eluting peak.

And notably, these were very low level changes that we had seen, there wasn't a high abundance, even though we'd seen like a high peak change, but there wasn't a high abundance here of these of these changes. And what I'm showing here is that as we digested the mRNA away from both the main peak, as I said and late-eluting peak, we noted that there were additional masses associated with the nuclear bases, so that the nitrogenous bases of the mRNA would be modified in some way.

But again, at a low level, if you look at the mass spec trace, you'll see that the main bases are called out and they look consistent. But there's this low level of impurities and peaks that we see, which as we looked at corresponded to modification of those nuclear bases.

So, then let us down at least to have a handle of what potentially might be going on. So, we knew from the previous analysis that these additional masses could be related to something coming from the lipid nanoparticle system itself. And of course, the previous observations where we had seen main peak versus or so where we had looked at non formulated and formulated mRNA, that we could see differences there. So we started a series of studies, which we call binary studies, where we add combinations of the lipids together with the mRNA.

And then look at the amount of that late-eluting peak that's generated to see, you know, where the culprit was. And I think it's very clear to see from this figure here, that wherever our ionizable lipid are SM one or two lipid in this instance was present within these binaries, we saw quite a high level of this late-eluting peak formed where there was no ionizable lipid, as you see in the three figures, the second three bars here, there was little to know late-eluting peak in the sample.

So, we looked -- started to look at ways that lipids themselves can potentially degrade or can interact with mRNA molecules. And we looked at various different standard mechanisms of degradation and different reactive groups that could be causing us a problem.

And, you know, I'm jumping really very much the point here that we identified very early on that aldehydes as a very reactive moiety, or very reactive functional group have the potential to interact with mRNA, we of course, looked at many others, and looked at similar studies that I'm going to show you here, but really, we keyed in on aldehydes very early, as a potential functional group, as a potential reactive group, being derived from the lipids that could be causing this observation.

And in fact, this actually was proven out to be the case, we did a series of well-designed studies based on fundamental science. And we really saw the following, which was the first of all, when we took the lipid, and particularly when we took on oxidized form of that lipid, and did these binary studies, we saw a higher amount of that late-eluting peak.

And again, this is important because we know that if we store our lipids for a period of time, if we store them in oxygen, in air, there is a propensity there for those lipids to degrade through an oxidative degradation mechanism to form something called the N-oxide or the lipid oxide.

But when we look at that oxidized form of the lipid, we saw a higher amount of the addict. When we made things worse, when we did perform that in a acidic buffer, which again talks to this mechanism of formation of this aldehyde group, and did the precipitation again, we saw even further and a more profound generation of that later.

And then bringing that all together, when we generated some synthetic aldehydes to probe the system, see if that was really going on. We in fact saw exactly the same chromatography, we saw the same profiles that we'd seen before, which led us to this mechanism to elucidating this mechanism.

So, what we see is when we generate and manufacture our ionizable liquid which is important as Melissa introduced earlier on in terms of delivery and an activity of the product, when we generate that there is a possibility for that to become oxidized just as normal storage responds manufacturing. That N-oxide molecule that oxidized lipid can then undergo subsequent degradation through a hydrolytic mechanism to form an aldehyde.

And the aldehyde group, as you see here is the culprit. This is just going into this into a little bit more detail. That's the culprit that really interacts with the nuclear bases and forms what we term adduct. This is a covalent linkage between the component coming from the lipid and the mRNA molecule. So was this we asked ourselves another question, you know, is this specific to that particular molecule? We know that a lot of these ionizable lipids have similar structures, and certainly at Moderna as again as Melissa and she studied along.

We have screened many hundreds of different compounds. And here is just a smattering of some analysis of those different compounds that were in development at the time. And again, you can see these later looting peaks. So this was consistent across our platform for molecules that had - that have the structure. And indeed, we can say that this is a - this proposed adduct formation, this mechanism, it's likely to be widely applicable to all RNA LNP products.

And you'll see here our competitor product from Pfizer, out in the market, suspect has similar properties. So why is that a problem - I talked about a moment ago about lack of expression. And clearly that's a problem but exactly you know how is this thing stopping expression. So you'll be aware that the mRNA is a large complex molecule that folds in a very, in a very specific way based on the sequence of the mRNA itself.

But there are many single stranded regions, meaning that those are available to participate in this reaction that we just saw and have a lipid component essentially stuck onto an mRNA molecule. And where that causes us problems from a biology perspective is that as that mRNA molecules interacting with the cellular machine, with the ribosome, in this case, as the ribosome is moving along the mRNA, and expressing the protein, if it meets something like we see here, if it meets a component of a lipid, somewhere along its molecule that will then stop.

The ribosome will essentially choke on that mRNA molecule. And - that won't be able to produce the intended protein so a significant quality problem for us from a vaccine perspective and from a platform perspective. So in my world and chemistry, manufacturing controls, we have used that fundamental understanding, but also we invest deeply in our understanding of our processes of our manufacturing approaches, and are analytical tools.

And we have this triumvirate of opportunities to be able to control our products. So first of all, we control the raw material, we have manufacturing controls in place, through the origination of the synthetic schema, how we make the lipids, the control of those oxidation mechanisms, and our purification processes, which are all proprietary to us - to make sure that we start off with high quality lipids in our process.

Allied to that we have deep and detailed analytical understanding and state-of-the-art techniques to be able to understand degradants and impurities, both in the in the lipids mRNA and in our final drug product. And combined with specifications and limits, we can make sure we have a consistent manufacturing process. And then finally, on the drug product side, and the final vial the drug in the vial.

We have manufacturing controls around that. And we also have an opportunity to optimize the formulation, what's actually in there, what buffer is in that product to see if we can prevent this. And through these, as we demonstrated through the pandemic, we have, we're able to improve the shelf life of the product to maintain a higher storage temperature, better activity and a very consistent manufacturer.

I will just talk a little bit about one specific control we have in place around our products. And it's just based on this historical knowledge and learning going back all the way back to 2017 around the original product. Is that we know that these aldehydes are presence now we have characterized them. And so we opted to include within the formulation, a molecule that could essentially serve as a sink to those aldehydes.

So as they're being generated, can they be mopped up can they be prevented from interacting with mRNA molecule and maintain stability. So we use a well-known buffer known as Tris [ph] and this is in our commercial product. And this does exactly what I said a moment ago this serves as a sink as a sponge. So when these aldehydes have formed, the Tris forms an adduct with the aldehyde, as opposed to the aldehyde forming an adduct with the mRNA molecule.

And you can see very clearly that you know when we store our product in 100 millimolar Tris 5C compared to the original PVS formulation, we have a much more stable product, we have much less adduct and that material is obviously going to be much more active. And we can see direct evidence from that if we if we take synthetic aldehydes again, if we incubate them with Tris, we can see the Tris and aldehyde adduct forming so we know this is a mechanism.

So just looping back to the original observation if remember I wanted to just double down on this to ask whether that original observation we've seen did the adduct formation and this mechanism that I just outlined for you, did that explain that original observation. And again, if you remember, the methodology that we used was anion exchange chromatography where we put these extracted mRNA molecules down an anion exchange column.

And we then look at the quantitation from that column. And indeed, the methodology is sensitive to these adducts. What you're seeing here is an HPLC trace for an anion exchange methodology where we have a control mRNA, the main peak that we've seen before and then the re-injected late eluting peak, and the late eluting peak has a very aberrant chromatographic profile, it has an additional peak and a sorry, additional shoulder and it loosen later off the column itself.

And this is indicative of the fact that bio-molecule is more hydrophobic is interacting with the anion exchange column, and is not giving us good recovery in the methodology, which explains the original observation. So just for a few moments here, before we go to break, I just want to add in another component, we know that that mechanism that I just outlined, is very important in determining shelf life of our product.

But what are the factors determine our shelf life for our product. And for this, I just like to give you an orientation here on the mRNA molecule, which I'm sure many of you have seen many times here. But I think I would just like to say that of course, in order for an mRNA molecule to be expressing the protein that we intend or the peptide that we intend these structural elements need to be present, there needs to be a five prime cap.

There needs to be five prime and three prime untranslated regions, which are regulatory, the coding region, and then a polyadenylated tail. All of these components enable the mRNA to interact with the ribosome and to express the protein. But mRNA itself is inherently unstable. And this is just due to the chemistry of the mRNA molecule. And what we see if we just store mRNA, at elevated temperatures for a period of time, we will see strand session we will see the mRNA molecule starting to break into chunks.

And this is driven just again, fundamentally by the way that the backbone of the molecule is put together with the nuclear bases. So you'll see here a mechanism that we're outlining called transesterification. And really what happens is the hydroxyl group on the nitrogenous base here, which I can probably point to, loses its hydrogen and deprotonates. And that then leads to a very reactive side group here, a, an oxygen group, which actually has which, which is deprotonated, and is very reactive.

And what can actually happen is that that oxygen moiety then interacts with the phosphate group on the backbone through this transesterification reaction, forming an intermediate, which then cleaves the backbone. And this just happens inherently for mRNA. That this, this is well known. And, and this happens over time. And, of course, through that mechanism, we see over time, we see degradation of the products, and we also see a reduction in expression from that product. And that is essentially what drives a lot of the shelf life for our product.

So what we can say is that we know that as we have these cleavage events, these transesterification and these transition events, we see degradation of the mRNA molecule, and we see a net reduction in the amount of protein that's expressed. And then of course, that impacts the efficacy of the product. And this is a well-defined process. It's well understood and we can simulate exactly the degradation rates for our product.

So we know because that's a stochastic event, it happens randomly across the mRNA molecule. And it's also chemists. But it's, it will increase that breakage amount will increase as a function of temperature. And you see this very clearly here. That, you know, when stored at minus 20, our products, our mRNA products are pretty stable. For our platform, when we increase the storage 5C that chemical reaction occurs more quickly or you see a higher degradation and breakage of those strands.

And then even more, obviously, when we take this up to 25 degree storage to essentially room temperature, we see a very rapid degradation in mRNA molecules of the molecule through this through this mechanism. And you'll note here that the scales are in ours in that final graph, they are showing that's a very rapid, a very rapid degradation, but also the length of the mRNA molecule has an important part to play here in determining the overall degradation rate, and ultimately the shelf life of a product.

So these are some rates of degradation for mRNAs in the Moderna platform. And you'll see clearly that as the mRNA length increases, the rate of degradation also increases because the probability of getting a strand cleavage somewhere on that molecule increases also. And this is unfortunately where everybody else ourselves included, had a challenge when responding to the Coronavirus because the spike protein which we drove immunological response to is a particularly large protein.

And it of course, has a particularly large mRNA associated with it, which means that our shelf life is reduced as a function of that and the reason why our product is stored at minus 20. And many others are at ultra-low temperatures, because of this perhaps of this mechanism. So just before we get a break, I will just point you in the direction particularly around that lipid adduct mechanism.

This is this has been published in Nature Communications for those of you who want to see more information and more specific details on that mechanism, I'll point you in the in the direction of that publication. So in conclusion, but knowledge of the platform, through all these fundamental investments that you've been hearing about, really led us to some of these key observations. You know, our broad analytical toolkit, which I think I've shown you some examples of here.

And our state-of-the-art methods, they uncovered this critical quality attribute which had never been reported before. And a lot of the state-of-the-art techniques were completely blocked first quality attribute that had never been seen before and method identity. We know that the formation of this app affects it's a universal impurity in lipid nano-particles that have an ionizable lipid in them, which contains a tertiary aiming.

And by extension, it's an important component of driving a shelf life in addition to strand decision, which I've just outlined to you, which is the degradation of the product. So we are in a fantastic position as an organization to have a very well characterized platform, we have leading industry leading knowledge. And we also have very detailed manufacturing and pharmaceutical controls. And that gives us a very robust and consistent product.

And it's a privilege to be in the manufacturing and scale of organization and be able to leverage all of that knowledge, that platform, those analytical tools, all of that know how to get ourselves a much more consistent, much more scalable, commercial product, and have these fantastic partnerships that we have with the platform and the rest of the organization. And we're continuing to invest we're continuing to do this.

Every day, we look in this level of depth in our both commercial products and our manufacturing processes to make sure we have a much more robust product. So that's - gets us to the natural breaking point here. I think we're going to take a break for 10 minutes. So thanks very much for listening in.

