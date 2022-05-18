Vonovia Stock: Poor Valuation Is A Long-Term Opportunity

benedek/E+ via Getty Images

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) is a stock we've written about in the past.

It's not a real estate investment trust (REIT), but it is a real estate company. And it happens to be the largest player of its kind in all of Germany.

When the company reported its latest earnings, the market took a dislike to the data, sending it down fast. At last check, it was sitting at €33.19 as a result – down 16% in one month.

Yet we’re seeing this action as a clear "Buy" signal for Vonovia in particular, and German real estate in general.

The “Problem” With Vonovia

The current negative sentiment about Vonovia can’t be laid at the feet of the company's rental business. That was up 3.3%, which was more or less in line with expectations.

If anything, it increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 1% year-over-year. Vonovia also confirmed its overall guidance for 2022 at 3.3% top-line growth.

Clearly then, the problem lay elsewhere.

Specifically, the company announced a shift of close to €1 billion of developed units from a "Hold" to a "Sell." That means it’s trying to lighten its balance sheet and benefit from a quick cash-back transaction – as opposed to long-term management of its development.

While this will contribute to its 2022 results, it’s important to note that this contribution would be non-recurring. But it will certainly weigh on the 2023-2024 top-line rental growth, even if it did de-risk 2023.

That’s what the market doesn’t care for.

Considering a conservative, sub-45% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Vonovia could instead try reducing its debt level in relative terms. That would match its stated strategy with Adler, a company it intends to acquire.

There’s also the question of why Vonovia doesn't seize the moment with these units and take advantage of high prices on an sqm-basis versus still relatively low interest rates.

On top of that, the accelerated disposal of existing units – which is up 10% compared to the previous communication – is really bothering it.

Given its number of units coming in at half a million, selling off 3,300 as opposed to 3,000 shouldn't be seen as all that significant. But it's still something to consider.

The net result of such disposal is obviously providing funds from operations (FFO) with unexpected, non-recurring capital gains – perhaps to compensate for lower recurring cash flows.

We want to emphasize that Q1 results were actually good, and that guidance is very much in line.

(Vonovia 1Q22 Results – Vonovia IR)

However, with accelerated disposals and the company targeting non-recurring earnings through sales and other measures – as well as guiding for new priorities given the cost of capital and new considerations with inflation – it's perhaps not that big a surprise that investors are taking a step back to re-evaluate Vonovia's short-term return potential.

With that said, for value investors like us, this is actually a good thing in the long term.

We've already covered in other REIT articles that inflation is a good thing for real estate (in aggregate and in run rate). However, it's not necessarily the best during the first phase of inflation, which usually last 1-2 years.

That’s when an increase in payroll happens. Plus, rising interest rates cut buyer solvency during the initial years of such periods.

But that risk-reward ratio turns positive from there, as valuations appreciate and accurately reflect the situation.

So we’re paying attention to how Vonovia has announced the intention to start cutting swathes away from its debt. This impacts short-term plans, including the plan for Adler.

(Vonovia Adler Update – Vonovia IR)

It seems that an all-cash deal for that company is completely off the table. The rising interest-rate environment and increased risks are changing the deal somewhat.

Before Vonovia moves, it probably wants to see how Adler handles its close to half-billion euros worth of write-offs. And with rising interest rates, this could make the company's balance sheet less solid.

If Adler needs to raise cash, Vonovia could participate in such an equity raise. The company's market cap makes it a very small player compared to its suitor. So a share deal would be fairly neutral to Vonovia.

If Vonovia’s most recent underperformance was only about Adler’s announcements, we’d say the market was overestimating both the potential dilution and cash out. But we believe it can be laid at the feet of:

The initial stages of inflation;

Higher disposals and sales;

Tenant solvency questions;

Rising interest rates.

Vonovia is obviously impacted by inflation, but the nature of these impacts can be both positive and negative.

Understanding Vonovia’s Environment

(Vonovia Inflation impacts – Vonovia IR)

Since this is a German company, it's necessary to understand some of the German renting environment.

Rents there are regulated by the so-called Mietspiegel, which is a scientifically recognized method to define the local benchmark for comparable local rent levels.

Residential leases are usually automatically renewing contracts, with the company's average lease duration being at around >13 years. And in the absence of regular renewals, the Mietspiegel is used to assist landlords in growing rents for existing, sitting tenants.

Mietspiegel rent increases are one of the few sources of income growth for a majority of all landlords in Germany. This is especially true for government-owned housing companies.

Since the Mietspiegel is based on scientifically backed data, it can’t ever be "fixed" by lawmakers. The levels are instead based on rents that have been agreed upon for comparable apartments for the past years.

This average effect means that new market higher rent rates – including new construction, letting, modernization, and index leasing agreements – will feed into the dataset for existing tenant levels.

When it comes to a higher-inflation environment, we're likely to see elevated rent growth in the future.

(Vonovia Inflation/Mietspiegel – Vonovia IR)

Indexed rents may become more attractive going forward, governed in German law (the civil code). This index rent can be adjusted annually to correspond on the basis of CPI as determined by the Destatis, the federal statistics office of Germany.

Vonovia has 140,000 units that might be subject to index rent increases.

These index rent increases are not subject to maximum rent growth levels. They can be agreed upon with new or sitting tenants. Though "regular" Mietspiegel rent increases based on comparative rents are no longer possible.

A landlord going for indexed rents also means that modernization rent increases (beyond what’s legally required) are no longer possible. It's also worth noting that a tenant need not agree to switch to indexed rents.

Vonovia as a business has exposure to no less than 203 different geographical Mietspiegel levels, which are locally determined. The top exposures here are seen in Hanover, Regensburg, Gelsenkirchen, Lübeck, and Hamburg.

The current Mietspiegel revisions in 2022 show significant increases to the previous versions. As such, these are not results of random political decisions, but indeed do follow actual market changes.

The logic here is very clear. If Vonovia has units that are newly built and where rents are already at-or-above comparable local levels, it makes zero sense to go for a Mietspiegel rent increase. The company would instead push for indexed rents.

Whereas with older units or properties that could still be retrofitted/modernized, Mietspiegel may be the better choice.

Turning back to fundamentals, Vonovia’s real cost of debt is incredibly low. Its long maturity profile hedges against increased financing costs. And with real rates still in negative territory despite increases from ECB, real estate remains a prime investment to hedge inflation.

Also, with the exception of high vacancy phases, prices in Germany have been absolutely solid here.

(Vonovia Prices – Vonovia IR)

That was perhaps a deeper dive into German rent law/markets than was strictly necessary. But we want you to understand what you're getting into.

Back To The Quarterly Results

The fact remains that rental segment gains were in accordance with expectations.

Vonovia saw continued margin expansion in Q1 and organic rent growth of nearly 4% year-over-year. That came down to 3.3% when excluding the one-off Berlin rent freeze law reversal.

Demand for Vonovia units is absolutely unbroken. Maintenance costs are currently in line, and there are very few fundamental signs (if any) that it’s in any sort of serious trouble.

Some things raise questions, yes. But none of those questions overshadow the fundamental appeal of this company's asset base. Or the way it’s set to appreciate going forward.

Vonovia’s fair values are also increasing, with Q1 recurring sales up significantly, implying increased demand for the products/units sold.

This leads us to guidance updates for the company. Despite the 17% drop there, this update is actually mostly positive, in that most of the upside is still in place.

(Vonovia 2022E Guidance – Vonovia IR)

The long-term implication for Vonovia is still a resounding positive how we see it. There's simply not enough supply of apartments or property in Germany to go around – similar to how it is in the rest of Northern Europe.

Vonovia Stock Valuation

While some have lowered their overall PT on Vonovia, we're sticking with Wolf’s €50 long-term target. We prefer to see its value through the initial stages of inflation.

Vonovia is trading significantly below its peers while having what we argue to be higher safety/quality (residential, as opposed to office) properties with safer cash flows. For this, we assign a 25% premium to its peer-based valuation, which gives a €54 share price on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis.

We give the most weight to P/E and DCF, and a lower one to NAV. That’s because we believe the NAV and valuation for Vonovia’s units and assets will appreciate over the coming years.

Analyst peers at Alpha Value are around €5 lower on a per-share basis than we are. S&P Global analysts call for the company to trade at a range of €48-€73, with an average of €59/share.

So, as you can see, we're still on the conservative side of things. Though we do add the caution that it might be 1-2 years at least before we see this materialize.

In Conclusion…

In the end, Vonovia is a 5%-yielding real estate play on 500,000 units in some of the most attractive areas in all of Europe. At below €34, it can legitimately be called "cheap," with an upside is well above 20%.

The recent quarter essentially marked the end to a years-long buying spree, which now ended in a screeching halt.

Vonovia announced that there will be no new debt. And over 10 pages of the original quarterly report is dedicated to inflation, highlighting what the company believes to be important.

That makes sense, because it’s seen almost no inflation and very few interest rate increases for decades. But that’s about to change, and Vonovia knows it needs to adapt.

Given the company's fundamentals, we have every confidence that it will succeed.

That’s why we view the market reaction as excessive – and one that puts Vonovia at a 0.45x price to per-share S&P Global NAV. We can compare this to a 0.91x NAV/share less than a year ago.

Has the company suddenly become half as valuable, fundamentally?

Nope.

Vonovia, dear readers, is a "Buy."