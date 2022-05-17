pichitstocker/iStock via Getty Images

HLX Is Changing Gears

The energy market environment and increased drilling in the US Gulf of Mexico and many international territories will drive Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in 2022. The company focuses on expanding its full-field abandonment capabilities - a growing market in the North Sea, Brazil, Australia, and the Gulf of Mexico. Many of its well intervention vessels are contracted for the next two-to-three quarters, and rates are also expected to improve in the medium term.

However, uncertainty over Q7000's utilization after the maintenance work and the adverse effects of seasonality and low volume in the Robotics and the Production Facilities segments can drag the top line down. The balance sheet remains robust, with low leverage and sufficient liquidity despite the current cash flow concerns. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. So, I think the energy sector's strong momentum will encourage investors to hold the stock, with an expectation of steady returns in the medium term.

The Market Outlook And Strategy

Please read my previous article here to learn about Helix Energy's strategy. Here is how Helix wants to go about its business after the energy market recovery. It plans to extend the life of existing reserves. This includes its ability to contract, operate, and manage reservoirs in preparation for abandonment for the operators. In 2022, it will add shallow water full-field abandonment capabilities to the mix. The abandonment wells are a rapidly growing market as the backlog of abandonment continues to grow in the North Sea, Brazil, Australia, and the Gulf of Mexico. By the company's estimates, production and abandonment are now ~50% of its total intervention work.

Earlier, in 2021, HLX initiated programs to reduce its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. In Helix Robotics, the company focuses on jet trenching as it bears the cables for wind farms. However, investors may note that it is difficult for contractors to achieve a satisfactory return from wind farm work.

Challenges And Geographic Scope

In 2022, HLX expects a recovery in all the well intervention vessels. Securing long-term contracts will continue to be challenging, though. While both Q4000 and Q5000 vessels are under the spot rate, they have contracted work into 2H 2022. So, we will likely see increasing rates and building backlog in 2023. In the Well Intervention business in the North Sea, its Well Enhancer and Seawell vessels are expected to commence work in mid-Q2. Siem Helix 1 is contracted until December at a relatively low rate in Brazil. While the recovery in the North Sea market has been slow, it should pick up later in the year.

Q7000 completed its contracted work in West Africa in April and is now undergoing maintenance. It performed strongly in Q1 with 100% uptime working with the integrated Helix-Schlumberger alliance team. After that, the vessel's workload or utilization is uncertain, although it is planned to take up the Tui field abandonment work in the APAC region. In September 2021, the alliance received a three-year award for Helix Q5000 and the 15K Intervention Riser System in the US GoM.

Utilization And Outlook

While well intervention asset utilization was low in the North Sea, the U.S. market was quite busy. In Q1 2022, HLX received a long-term contract in Brazil and a multi-year contract in the Gulf of Mexico. Its fleets achieved utilization of 67% globally, but the Gulf of Mexico outperformed with 86% utilization in Q1. The Q5000's utilization was 72%, while Q4000's utilization picked up, increasing to 99% during the quarter compared to 90% in Q4. It undertook production enhancement on various wells and abandonment work for one well in ultra-deepwater. It is contracted to work into Q3.

I have already discussed Q7000's outlook and challenges. Geographically, too, HLX's vessel utilization varied widely. The Well Enhancer achieved a mere 16% utilization in Q1. Siem Helix 1, on the other hand, was 100% utilized on a short-term FPSO in Ghana, and Siem Helix 2 had 74% utilization. Siem Helix 1 is expected to return to Brazil to commence an ROV survey in Q4. The contract runs for a minimum of two years. Siem Helix 2 is contracted to Petrobras until December.

Analyzing The Q1 drivers

In Q1 2022, HLX's revenues from the Well Intervention segment decreased by 11% compared to Q4 2021, while the segment operating loss steepened further. In Q1, the company undertook several regulatory maintenance and inspection programs, lowering segment asset utilization and revenues. Also, during the quarter, it warm-stacked the vessels due to seasonal factors. The Well Enhancer, for example, achieved a meager 16% utilization in Q1. However, the benefits of the improved maintenance program should result in a better rate environment in 2H 2022.

The Robotics segment witnessed a 9% sequential revenue fall in Q1, resulting in operating income declining by 58% quarter-over-quarter. Due to seasonality, the segment saw the lower activities for its vessel, ROV, and trenchers. Chartered vessel days and utilization of ROVs decreased sharply in Q1. Revenues from the Production Facilities segment decreased by 9% in Q4 versus the previous quarter due to lower energy production volume.

Cash Flows And Debt

HLX's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative in Q1 2022 compared to a positive CFO in the previous year. On top of lower revenues, higher regulatory recertification costs for the vessels, and negative changes in net working capital led to the CFO's fall. So, free cash flows also turned negative in this period.

HLX's liquidity is strong ($271 million). So, it faces insignificant repayment risk in the near term. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.19x) is lower than many of its peers. Most of its debt repayment lies in 2026, leaving limited scope for short-term financial risks.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on a regression equation between various industry indicators (crude oil price and offshore rig count) and HLX's reported revenues for the past seven years and the past four quarters, I expect its revenues to increase moderately in a couple of years.

The regression model indicates that HLX's EBITDA will rise marginally in the next 12-months (NTM 2023). The growth rate can accelerate in the following two years.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

HLX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers, typically resulting in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (18.2x) is higher than its peers' Oceaneering International (OII), Dril-Quip (DRQ), and Oil States International (OIS) average (12.8x). In my view, the stock is reasonably valued versus its peers.

The sell-side analysts have set a target price of $6.3 for HLX, which, at the current price, yields ~57% upside. Also, returns potential (18% downside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (12.4x) is lower than the past average (3% upside).

What's The Take On HLX?

Helix is about to a corner here. While the company continues to perform the short-term awards under spot rate, it received a three-year award for Q5000 and the 15K Intervention Riser System in the US GoM. With increased activity, dayrates and vessel utilization also improve. Recently, it has added full-field abandonment capabilities to the mix. The backlog of abandonment continues to grow in the Gulf of Mexico and many other international territories.

However, the general oversupply in the oilfield service sector and project slowdown in the North Sea can upset its short-term plans. The Robotics and the Production Facilities segments also witnessed some weaknesses due to seasonality and low volume. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Cash flow concerns have also raised their ugly head in Q1. Despite the challenges, I expect the stock to generate moderately positive returns in the medium term.