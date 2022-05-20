Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Introduction

When reviewing Affirm's (NASDAQ:AFRM) results, there are three important questions to keep in mind.

1. Are Affirm's delinquencies in line with management's expectations and superior to traditional models?

Yes

2. Is Affirm generating the necessary distribution of its financial products to enable it to scale and drive attractive unit economics as it pursues hypergrowth?

Yes

3. Is Affirm successfully expanding into new credit verticals and finding distribution for these new products?

Yes

Once Affirm reaches a large enough scale through the distribution of its financial services, specifically everyday financial products, the demand for Affirm's products will be strong enough that Affirm will control the elasticity of its products, thereby demanding higher prices for its products as its network scales and it offers mechanisms that support both merchants and consumers.

Topics of Discussion

The Results Adaptive Checkout Featuring eCommerce wins via Shopify and Stripe Debit+ Delinquencies Funding Profitability Updated Valuation

1. The Results

Affirm's Investor Presentation FYQ3 2022

Active consumers grew 137% YoY and 13.4% sequentially to 12.7M

Active merchants were up 1,698% YoY and 23% sequentially to 207M

Repeat customer transactions were up 193% YoY, compared to overall transactions per customer up 162%

GMV increased by 73% to $3.9B

Total revenue increased by 54% to $355M

Total revenue less transaction costs increased by 37% to $182.4M

Adjusted operating income: $4M

Operating loss: $226.6M

Net loss: $54.7M

Excluding transaction costs, non-GAAP operating expenses grew by $48.9M, 38%

Affirm's Investor Presentation FYQ3 2022

Affirm's KPIs are performing well, highlighted by strong active user growth and increasing transactions per active user.

Affirm's revenue is dynamic in the sense that the fees it derives from its loans, or its partnered merchants, are unique for each transaction and for each different use case. Affirm believes its revenue less transaction fees are a useful metric to evaluate the value of Affirm's network and a measurement of its unit economics.

Affirm's Investor FYQ3 2022 Earnings Release

Notice that Affirm's GMV has nearly doubled during the first nine months of its FY 2022. Revenue less transaction fees were up 37% YoY and represented 4.7% of GMV, above management's long-term range of 3%-4%. Affirm's CFO attributed the company's top-line revenue outperformance during the quarter to strong revenue less transaction fees, enabled by better underwriting than anticipated. Affirm has over $3.2B in cash and equivalents with ~$5B in net cash and equivalents (including loans retained on their balance sheet that Affirm could sell or receive as principal cash payments). With a market cap of ~$7B today, Affirm is trading at a discount while it remains well capitalized (as we will further explore in the funding section). Affirm's unit economics continue to demonstrate the strength of Affirm's underlying business.

2. Adaptive Checkout: Why Is It So Special?

Adaptive Checkout is a massive value-add for merchants, especially for larger merchants and Affirm's CEO explained why it separates Affirm from its competitors on the call.

A couple of different reasons... Vast majority of large enterprise partners that we have won picked us because we span the entire gamut of products possible. If you are just a split pay specialist, it's great. But if you sell both bicycles and bicycle tires, you will need two providers. And if you are picking a technology partner, and you want to scale, you want to be good at underwriting, you want them to have a good capital markets. You don't want to go out of business. We did all those criteria really well, but the one thing that we do have is we have excellent well-performing products that meet the price point as the consumer needs… products is great, but you still may have to integrate those products with multiple clients. I have to check out was this idea that what if we gave you just one single integration, and we will guide the consumer to the right financial choice for them so that the consumer satisfaction actually accretes to both us and the brand that we are literally helping the person live a healthier financial life. And so it's only resonated with our partners. It's certainly really resonated with us because it's extremely on mission. And it allows us to just continue driving savings in terms of paid interest to consumers and better conversion to the merchant. So, it's almost a meta product. It's infrastructure for multiple products that we have built in the past to live together in harmony in a single page. And it has been really well received by the market. You are right in that set. And some merchants, by the way, are not really appropriate. If you only sell apparel within sort of a very tight $30 to $50 price range, you might not care about the ability to pay for things over 12 months. But if you are Walmart or an Amazon or many, many, many other merchants that sell multiple SKUs in a fairly wide range of price points that have to check out is the ideal product is you only integrated one, it has old same properties of Affirm and it self-changes to meet the consumer need on the spot without the version having to configure anything. By the way, also supports things like 0% deals or all is something we are famous for it that we have done so well with the last 10 years. It's all baked inside a set integration." - Max Levchin Q3 2022 Earnings Call

This quote from Levchin is critical because Affirm is redefining the checkout process for merchants and consumers with its Adaptive Checkout. Adaptive Checkout enables Affirm to be in control of its financial products, meaning that Affirm can tailor the specific terms of each of its products to meet the needs of each consumer through shorter or longer duration loans, while Affirm is uniquely positioned to guide its customers to the appropriate financial product.

Adaptive Checkout is a win for merchants and it will be notable how Amazon, Shopify, and Stripe integrate Adaptive Checkout into their checkout pages for merchants. Affirm's Adaptive Checkout will also be available through the Chrome browser extension, further expanding Affirm's financial products to merchants not directly integrated with Affirm. Affirm's Adaptive Checkout is one of the many reasons merchants choose to partner with Affirm as they look to leverage the data within Affirm's vertically integrated payments network.

eCommerce Wins

Affirm extended its partnership with Shopify to be the exclusive BNPL provider for Shop Pay through June or 2025. All eligible merchants that use Shop Pay will now have the ability to offer Affirm's Adaptive Checkout. This will allow Shopify merchants to offer Affirm's full range of loan products from Split Pay to longer duration loans, while Affirm will optimize the financial product on an item-by-item basis, based on each customer. We believe this is indicative of what's to be the norm at Amazon, Walmart, and many more stores.

In regard to other eCommerce wins, Affirm entered into a strategic partnership with Stripe to enable its merchants to offer Affirm's Adaptive Checkout. Stripe has over 3 million active websites and now it will be seamless for them to offer Adaptive Checkout. Affirm's positioned to win over merchants since it offers a wide variety of loans suitable to all different types of merchants.

Stripe is super cool. Basically, one of the common delays, if you will, when we sign a merchant to launch them the cost always, hey, how long it's going to be before we can go live and say, hey, we've got to put $200 script to your checkout and on your product page and off you go. And then we have to integrate with your payment system and plum, if you will, the settlement and money transfer and everything. And if you have a deal with an existing payment provider for that merchant, EG, FIS or Global Payments or Adyen or Stripe, which is the latest one, you can literally replace that whole back-end integration with, yes, we'll just route a firm transactions on the rail that has already been put in there by Stripe. And that's literally flipping a switch to an enormous number of merchants that have partnered with Stripe, it's really millions in their case. We also have a bunch of really interesting projects planned with them that probably be on the scope. Again, I would want you to not think of them as an immediately accretive thing, but it is a vast market opportunity that we're very, very excited. And as a long-time friend and fan of Stripe and full disclosure investor in the company, we're very happy with the partnership there." -Max Levchin Q3 2022 Earnings Call

Affirm's Website

Between the progress on the Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart partnerships as well as partnerships with Verifone, Adyen, and Stripe, distribution continues to be an area of strength for Affirm, which ultimately drives user adoption as more people are introduced to Affirm.

3. Debit+

Affirm Debit+ will be released to the public from its beta version in the fourth quarter of 2022 and all Affirm users will be eligible for the card, which is also supported by mobile wallets. Affirm is inviting "tens of thousands of users per day" to get the card and noticing significant increases in engagement levels from active users. Levchin also announced that there are a plethora of features that haven't yet been rolled out to Debit+, but Affirm will offer its full realm of products (as offered by its Adaptive Checkout) as options for Debit + users, which includes longer duration and interest-bearing loans as well as Affirm Rewards. Affirm Rewards are critical because they will certify Debit+ as a legitimate alternative to credit cards for consumers who choose a credit card based on something like cashback rewards or air miles. Affirm will leverage its software-defined vertically integrated network, while the release of Debit+ represents a missive opportunity for Affirm to shift away from the online POS and diversify its revenue stream by targeting consumers through offering an entirely new credit product and capturing offline payments, which represent ~80% of all transactions.

Better yet, Affirm's already seeing "an order of magnitude higher of engagement" amongst Debit+ users compared to Affirm's non-Debit+ users, but what's more telling is how consumers are using Debit+. The number one most visited physical retailer for Debit + is Walmart groceries. This is informative because people are using Debit+ for everyday transactions.

The fact that people are using it to buy food is the best indicator I have heard, like we want it to be top of wallet. We want it to be the thing that people take to go shopping for their family, to give them financial flexibility." - Max Levchin Q3 2022 Earnings Call

Affirm's FYQ3 2022 Infographic

As Affirm extends the utility of its financial products for everyday transactions, it allows Affirm's products to help consumers manage their costs and cash flows on an everyday basis as Affirm users get access to the most appropriate financial products based on their specific needs. The example of Walmart groceries highlights that consumers are looking to Affirm as they experience higher prices as the food at home index rose over 10% during the last 12 months. Over the long-term, Affirm's building a massive network between distributing its financial products through Adaptive Checkout at the POS offered by merchants as well as its direct to consumer offerings like Debit+, and as a result, Affirm's revenue concentration is evaporating.

We believe paying overtime without late fees and gotchas will be in greater demand during a downturn. It is our mission to improve people's lives and we will be prepared to meet this demand. But again, our approach is only to extend credit that we believe can and will be repaid. The multibillion-dollar business we have today is the result of years of trial and error, ideation, and execution. One of the many attractive properties of operating a network at scale is that it can be very cost-effective to deliver new products and services to a large active audience." - Affirm's Q3 2022 Earnings Call

There's both a massive runway for Debit+ and Affirm's Adaptive Checkout while this quarter demonstrated that Affirm is continuing to execute on its product road map that it unveiled last fall at its Investor Day Forum.

Now, let's move on to delinquencies.

4. Delinquencies

Affirm's management looks at delinquencies as parameters or inputs that Affirm controls.

Affirm's Investor Presentation FYQ3 2022

*Split Pay loans are not included due to the shorter nature of their loans (50 days), while the information included above includes only charge-offs at 120 days.

Affirm's delinquency performance is trending in the right direction and tracking within management's expectations. Affirm's credit performance was better than expected, which contributed to strong quarterly results. The provision for credit losses increased to 6.4%, which is an increase year-over-year, but slightly down sequentially.

Affirm's Investor Presentation FYQ3 2022

Affirm's provision for credit losses was impacted by the excess release of Covid-related government stimulus, which resulted in a net negative provision last year while Affirm remains well funded. Management expects delinquency performance to track at or below 2019 levels. As seen below, Affirm's proprietary ITACS scoring system indicates that the more loans Affirm holds, the higher the average ITACS scores.

Affirm's Investor Presentation FYQ3 2022

*Loans with no score could be associated with loans in new markets or associated with new products as the model is continuously learning and strengthening as it processes more data.

ITACS is Affirm's proprietary underwriting model, which Levchin detailed in-depth in Affirm's previous earnings call. More on why ITACS is superior to FICO can be found in this note, Affirm: Eyes Set On Disrupting Fico.

5. Funding

$9B of capacity to end the first quarter

Over $10.1B in capacity today

Affirm closed a $500M asset-backed securitization on May 4th and offered five classes of fixed notes ranging between AAA (SF) and BB (SF), Affirm's first AAA rating.

Affirm also added a new $500M forward flow partnership with a large Midwest-based insurance company.

We actually have over $10.1 billion as we sit here today, additional capital that we talked about on the call, the AAA deal and the ABS market as well as the onboarding of the new flow partner. Both of those two are just, we think, massive endorsements of the product. I think it's just - it's a good time to remind everybody that there is widespread support for the asset we generate in the capital markets. And we have not seen that be a real difficulty. We have seen the overall macro market change. So that changes rates, it changes spread. But the asset underneath it, the asset we create continues to be something that all of our capital partners, both understand and value and even the rating agent sees value, as I talked about, the AAA rating on the senior tranche in our last ABS deal. That suggests we're producing really quality assets and it's linked back to the credit question." - Michael Lindford Q3 2022 Earnings Call

Affirm continues to generate high-quality assets, while this was demonstrated this past quarter.

6. Profitability

Affirm announced that it will achieve a sustained profitability run rate on an adjusted operating basis as of July 1, 2023, which highlights Affirm's ability to generate attractive unit economics as it grows its network at a large scale.

Max Levchin on what ultimately gets Affirm to profitability:

So first of all, the most important thing to take away is that it really is the scale that's allowing us to get there. I mean if you look back a few quarters, you'll see that we're sort of flirting with profitability without ever seeing it out lapped. I think it was a useful and intelligent thing to do to tell the market, hey, we know exactly when it's going to happen. Here's a date. But it's not the same thing as saying, we got to get there fast. So let's pull some tricks and doing natural things, not at all. And so in that sense, it really is the function. The difficult thing was to build a product that commands a price and maintains a good margin and to be disciplined about credit. You can grow faster if you just approve everyone and some of our competitors do that. And it's a lot easier, but you then have to deal with bad losses. We are not okay with bad losses or losses that we can control. And so those are all things that we've always done, and that's the scale advantage that we have today is the variable revenue or adjusted. I'm going to trip up on my accounting terms, Michael will correct me later. But at a certain scale, your fixed costs get overwhelmed by our variable revenue is basically what's happening here. So yes, the statement about profitability is fundamentally about telling the market. We've always had a plan. We know where we're going. Here's the save of dates. We'll continue to invest. We are not doing unnatural things to get there." - Max Levchin Q3 2022 Earnings Call

Growth remains strong for Affirm and I expect that this will be reflected in Affirm's guidance for FY2023 when it reports next. Affirm's growth through large partnerships like Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart is starting to pay off, but there remains a long-product roadmap ahead. When Affirm reports its guide for FY2023, it should include revenue from large partnerships like Amazon and Stripe as well as the roll-out of Debit+. The profitability announcement highlights that Affirm delivers strong unit economics as it rapidly scales because of the overall strong demand for its products.

Affirm's FYQ3 2022 Infographic

We do not see network and revenue growth and margin as quantities in conflict with each other. Indeed, our growth, combined with strong unit economics, is what propels us towards profitability. Consumer demand for our products is significant and we only expect it to increase and the value we create for our customers goes directly to their bottom line. Meanwhile, the market penetration in the U.S. is still in the low single-digits." - Max Levchin Q3 2022 Earnings Call

7. Updated Valuation

We expect that Affirm will generate more than ~$23-25B in GMV over the next 12 months, which represents ~75% growth. For our valuation, we expect that Affirm's take rate (representing revenue less transaction costs) over the next 12 months will be ~4%, which will decrease over time as Affirm launches everyday financial products with lower MDRs. Affirm's take rate will be ~3.5% long-term, which will normalize as its business and GMV scale.

Revenue less transaction fees = ~$950M

To determine Affirm's fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Revenue Less Transaction Fees [A] $950M Potential Free Cash Flow Margin (50% of revenue less transaction fees) [B] 55% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 350 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $1.49 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 27.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Expected Returns:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on our updated valuation, Affirm is expected to generate better than 38% annually as our price target is $615 by 2032. Hence, Affirm is still a strong buy today at $23, with an intrinsic value of ~$142 per share.

Margin Of Safety

We were too aggressive with our prior revenue estimates for Affirm, which accounted for significant growth from Amazon over the past six months. However, as indicated above, there is an extensive product road map at Amazon and we are confident that will see revenue growth acceleration from this partnership once Affirm offers its full suite of products, like Adaptive Checkout, on Amazon and as an option for "Buy with Prime". Currently on Amazon, Affirm predominantly offers interest-bearing loans, while management indicated that there's more to be unveiled on behalf of the Amazon product roadmap as has been unveiled with Shopify. Affirm sold 15-20% of its shares to Amazon, which is why we use 350M shares in our estimate, but according to Affirm's 10Q, Affirm's share count is much lower (290M). Hence, our model is very conservative. Amazon's growth has yet to have a major impact on Affirm's revenues, but given the dilution, Affirm will need to generate a significant return on this investment, while we believe that it will.

Our estimates of 27.5% free cash flow per share growth are highly conservative because Affirm's constantly growing its GMV by 70%+ on a yearly basis, while it is reasonable that Affirm could extract up to 60% of revenues less network fees as free cash flow.

Conclusion

Affirm continues to be one of my highest convictions stocks and we couldn't feel better about our understanding of the founders' vision for Affirm, specifically Max's, and Affirm's path to profitability. Affirm is attempting to redefine how people interact with financial services in an entirely new way. While Affirm won't necessarily be GAAP profitable over the next 12 months, Affirm is well-capitalized and well on its track to reaching sustained profitability as it launches more products to support everyday transactions.

Affirm's fiscal year third quarter of 2022 was another strong quarter demonstrating that Affirm possesses superior underwriting, while Affirm is gaining massive levels of distribution through Adaptive Checkout and partnering with large enterprises. Affirm is also expanding into new verticals like everyday financial products through the launch of Debit +, which will be released from its beta version by the end of 2022.

We continue to feel great about this business within our "business of owning businesses" at Beating The Market, and we are gladly partnering with 99th percentile management who produce 99th percentile results when partnering with Max Levchin and Company.

Thanks for reading and happy investing BTM!