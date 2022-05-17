Market Adjustments Are Being Made

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Things are changing.

The Federal Reserve is on a different path these days, and this is causing many to adjust their thinking to see what is the best near-term future for their investment decisions.

There is plenty of money around, and it will continue to be around for some time.

The question is, what should be done, given the changes that are underway.

Just look at how cryptocurrencies are being treated now in the open market.

The prices of cryptocurrencies are responding like those of other market assets.

"The three-month correlation between the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether and the major U.S. stock indexes hit its highest level on record last week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That level, between 0.67 and 0.78, is more than triple the average correlation between crypto and the S&P 500 from 2019 to 2021."

"A correlation of 1 suggests the markets are moving in lockstep, while 0 says they aren’t related. The one- and two-month correlations are at record levels."

Crypto has “become part of the mainstream financial system, and that’s not good for its viability as an alternative asset class,” said Richard Craib, who runs a quant hedge fund in San Francisco called Numerai.

“It’s not serving its original purpose as an uncorrelated asset.”

The financial markets are trying to resolve all the dislocations that have been created over the past few years and are also trying to adjust to the movements of the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

I have written several articles about the correlation of the boom in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and have shown how the Fed's efforts in 2020 and 2021 to protect the economy against a financial collapse resulted in a bubble in bitcoin prices.

Well, now we are seeing the other side of that picture.

The Fed is working to control inflation.

The air is coming out of the Bitcoin bubble.

Signs Of Other Changes

There are other, more subtle, signs that changes are taking place.

Another example of this is in the area of private equity.

It looks as if this will be a banner year for private equity firms or controlling shareholders where they buy public companies and delist them from the stock exchanges.

By the end of 2021, it had become pretty obvious that these take-private transactions were on the rise.

"PE firms and investors had access to cash and debt and interest rates stayed low."

Last year 47 such deals were made. This is up from 33 in the year before. Note that the 2020 number was the highest total since 2010.

Through Tuesday, May 10, the number of new deals for 2022 was 26. Note that only 17 new deals had been made last year at this time.

The value of the deals? So far this year, what value is $121 billion, the highest since 2007.

Will this continue?

Private equity firms are sitting on more than $1.32 trillion in unspent capital. This will be the driving force of PE effort.

As the stock market moves lower in upcoming weeks and months, the situation in this space will just become more attractive. As stock prices decline, these possible acquisitions become more and more attractive.

And, obviously, private equity firms have the funds to do it.

Actually, this may be a good thing economically.

For example, some companies see benefits in not having to worry about their stock price and instead focus more on running the business.

Furthermore, private companies don't face the same regulatory filing requirements as public companies.

And, there are even more benefits.

The point is, however, that a move to go private may open up a lot of opportunities for management.

And, of course, there is great opportunity for the private equity investor or major shareholder.

Investors Beware

The important thing to take away from this is that sophisticated investors are making moves.

In a real sense, markets move from disequilibrium to disequilibrium and sophisticated investors shift their approaches as one state of disequilibrium breaks up and moves on toward another.

This is the way the world works.

Keep your eyes open for where these changes are taking place and what seems to be occurring.

Much of the change will be good.

However, some people in a disequilibrium situation may have to adjust out of a very uncomfortable position.

These adjustments could cause breakdowns here or there, that may require policy changes.

There are still a lot of good opportunities out there.

But, because of all the efforts over the past years to protect the economy and the financial system against a disruption, the economy and the financial system are very much out-of-sync.

The efforts to combat inflation only add to this picture of dislocation.

There is a lot to deal with.