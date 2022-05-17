Kruck20/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to take a little detour to a company I haven't covered since the depths of the 2020 COVID-19 sell-off. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), to use its full name, is one of America's largest office REITs with attractive office assets in the hottest markets. My most recent article was written back in May of 2020, when I made the case that, "The stock has been punished severely and is getting close to attractive buying levels."

In this article, I'm going to take another look at the company after it has dropped more than 16% year-to-date. The yield is now close to 3.8%, which makes it a more attractive investment for yield-seeking investors. However, I believe that long-term outperformance could continue to be limited, which makes buying at the right price so much more important for the income-oriented investors among us.

Let's look at the details!

What's Cousins?

With a market cap of $5.0 billion, Cousins is America's 6th-largest office REIT. Unlike some of the bigger players in the industry, Cousins has most of its exposure in the South. Its biggest markets are Atlanta and Austin, where it generates close to 70% of its net operating income.

Cousins Properties

What this means is that the company benefits from the migration from "blue" to "red" states. In the 12 months after July 2020, a big migration took place from states like California, New York, and Illinois to Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and a few states in the Mountain time zone.

TaxProf Blog

According to Cousins, the company owns properties in six of the hottest markets since the pandemic. This move seems to be sustainable, as it is backed by the migration of companies as well.

Cousins Properties

With that said, there's an argument for and against office real estate after the pandemic. A lot of companies will offer partial work-from-home, or even make it mandatory. It will mean a lower need for office space, as the "traditional" way of working in an office has changed for good after the 2020 lockdowns. That's a huge argument against Cousins and any of its peers.

However, the company has a young portfolio, with 25% of its buildings younger than 5 years. The average building was built in 2004, and all of its assets are located in attractive markets. Hence, the company has leased 91.6% of its office space.

For example, in Atlanta, the company has a high market share in Class A real estate. The same goes for Austin, and other cities, which you can check out in the company's presentation.

Cousins Properties

As Harold Samuel said, real estate is about three things: location, location, and location. The company's top-tier locations provide it with above-average rents. In Atlanta, for example, it charges $41.62 per square foot. That's well above the market average of $34.25. In Austin, the company charges $61.81 (versus $50.59). In Dallas, the difference is even bigger ($54.22 versus $32.80).

Moreover, without losing tenants, the company has increased average rents by 18% between 4Q18 and 4Q21. Most of it was provided by the surge after the start of the pandemic in 2020, which really fueled demand for the company's buildings.

Cousins Properties

This has provided the company with strong operating income growth.

TIKR.com

Moreover, the company is constantly looking to expand its 18.9 million square foot portfolio. The company's current land bank supports 5.1 million SF in additional development.

Cousins Properties

This is only possible because of the company's healthy balance sheet. Especially in these times balance sheet health matters, as higher rates are a reason behind the stock market weakness.

While surges in mortgage rates have only caused minor damage in the past 10 years, CUZ started weakening the moment the 30-year mortgage rate in the US gained momentum going into this year.

Data by YCharts

With that said, I doubt higher rates can damage Cousins. The company's net debt is at 4.9x. The industry average is at 7.0x. As of March 31, 2022, Cousins has $2.35 billion in total notes payable. $1.7 billion of this comes from unsecured notes with interest rates between 1.5% to 4.09%. Secured mortgage notes account for $675 million with maturities between 3.37% for the company's Fifth Third Center to 5.25% covering its Terminus 100 building. While the company has just $9 million in cash, it has access to a $772 million revolving credit facility.

The Dividend & Underperformance

The dividend is OK, but nothing special. Overall, dividends have been steady since 2014, which includes a steady payout during the pandemic and a decline announced in 2017 due to a business spin-off. So, adjusted for that, it's consistent. Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth is 6.1%, according to Seeking Alpha, which rates dividend growth a C+ compared to real estate peers (based on a comparison of numbers).

TIKR.com

On March 21, 2022, the company announced a 3.2% dividend hike to $0.32 per quarter. That translates to a yield of 3.7%. This yield is well above the industry "average" using the real estate ETF (IYR) and roughly 100 basis points above the Vanguard High Yield ETF (VYM), which is yielding less than 3%.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, Cousins is a major underperformed. To show you that I'm not biased, I let the graph below begin in 2010. Since then, Cousins has returned 145% including dividends. High yield stocks (using the IYR ETF again) returned 317% while the "average" REIT returned 222%.

Data by YCharts

The problem that comes with this is that 3.8% isn't a yield that warrants this much underperformance. While I do believe that the company will come with long-term capital gains, I doubt it's enough to warrant underperformance.

To give you more numbers, I backtested the stock against the aforementioned VYM ETF (high yield). Since 2010 (again, I'm ignoring the Great Financial Recession), the stock has returned 7.1% per year including dividends. VYM has returned 12.2%. The standard deviation of CUZ during this period is 23.3% versus 12.8%. The best year was 34.6% versus 30.1%. In other words, adjusted for volatility, investors are even worse off, as the Sharpe Ratio is at just 0.39.

According to Investopedia:

The greater a portfolio's Sharpe ratio, the better its risk-adjusted performance. If the analysis results in a negative Sharpe ratio, it either means the risk-free rate is greater than the portfolio’s return, or the portfolio's return is expected to be negative. In either case, a negative Sharpe ratio does not convey any useful meaning.

Portfolio Visualizer

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

On a full-year basis, Cousins expects to generate funds from operations between $2.70 to $2.78 per share.

According to the company:

Guidance includes settlement, during the first half of 2022, of forward contracts outstanding for 2.6 million shares of common stock sold under the Company's ATM program. Gross proceeds of approximately $105 million will fund the Company's recent acquisition of Heights Union on a leverage neutral basis.

This guidance puts the valuation between 12.1x and 12.5x FFO.

Data by YCharts

This valuation is good. I believe CUZ should be trading at no less than $40. However, as usual, getting there is the tough part, as investors aren't really eager to buy assets that "suffer" when rates are high and/or further rising.

It's also a problem because I don't want dividend growth investors to buy too much CUZ - or any at all in a lot of cases. This brings some to my takeaway.

Takeaway

I'm not a big fan of "don't buy this stock" articles, because it feels like a waste of time. I prefer to explain why I love a certain investment opportunity. Don't get me wrong, Cousins isn't a stock that needs to be ignored by anybody. The company is actually in a good place. It owns top-tier office assets in the best markets. It has a very healthy balance sheet, access to enough capital, a pipeline that will provide long-term growth, the ability to raise rents, a nice yield, and decent dividend growth.

So, what's the problem? The problem is that the yield isn't high enough to warrant above-average volatility and below-average (expected) returns. Most investors are better off buying a high-yield ETF, high-yield utilities, consumer staples, or anything else that gives you a high yield, some decent growth, and balance sheet safety.

Is that the fault of Cousins? Absolutely not. The problem is that the market has a lot of really good stocks, which gives investors so much to pick from.

With that said, Cousins is on my list. In 2020, the stock was way too cheap as a result of the pandemic. It would have given investors a >6% yield, which would have had a major impact on long-term total returns.

Hence, I'm keeping CUZ on my list to buy once we get another serious decline in real estate stocks. It's a long shot that may end up in me not buying the stock for many years, but I think it's worth it.

As always, feel free to (dis)agree with me in the comment section!