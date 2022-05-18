fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

What Is The Hurdle Rate?

A minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR), or what's more informally known as a hurdle rate, is a metric for evaluating potential investments. The hurdle rate helps determine the least amount a proposed investment can earn and still be superior to alternatives. In other words, potential projects must clear the hurdle rate to be worthy of funding.

Generally, management teams consider factors such as their own cost of capital and returns available on other potential investments. A new proposed investment -- for example, the expansion of a factory -- must be reasonably likely to earn a higher rate of return than the other options that management could pursue.

If the project's expected return passes that hurdle rate, management will likely do more diligence on the proposed investment and potentially allocate funds toward it. Given this, the hurdle rate or MARR acts as a sort of filter to eliminate projects which would not be a good use of a company's financial resources.

Note: Sometimes the phrase hurdle rate is also used in conjunction with the calculation of performance fees for hedge funds. However, that's a different usage altogether than the hurdle rate discussed in this article.

What Is The Minimum Acceptable Rate Of Return?

The minimum acceptable rate of return is synonymous with the hurdle rate. As the concept is widely used in various fields including civil and industrial engineering in addition to finance, various terms have developed for explaining the hurdle rate concept. However, hurdle rate and MARR are usually interchangeable.

How To Calculate The Hurdle Rate Or MARR

The hurdle rate is generally calculated as follows:

Cost of capital + risk premium = Hurdle rate

A company's cost of capital is how much it pays to access funding. This is usually calculated by blending together a company's funding sources such as debt, preferred stock, and common equity.

Then, a project's risk premium is added to the cost of capital to arrive at the hurdle rate. The risk premium varies by the type of investment.

The idea is based on how much additional risk an asset has compared to a "risk-free asset", which is generally a treasury bond. Assets with small additional risk, such as high-grade corporate bonds, would have a small risk premium. Whereas something like a proposed gold mine in a developing country would have a large risk premium due to substantial uncertainty from commodity prices, geopolitical concerns, and operational risks.

Combine the risk premium with the company's cost of capital, and that arrives at the hurdle rate.

Hurdle Rate Vs. Discount Rate And WACC

A hurdle rate and a discount rate work in conjunction together. A discount rate is how much value people subtract from a future year's cash flow in comparison to that money's value today. Analysts use higher discount rates if a project is particularly risky or there are other outside factors (such as elevated inflation) that would make it strongly preferable to have a lump of cash in hand today rather than cash flows in future years.

A hurdle rate, by extension, can be thought about as the level of return on investment that will generate positive incremental returns above a given discount rate. If an industry has a discount rate of 7%, and a company specifically has its own hurdle rate higher than that due to idiosyncratic risks, a potential new project should still be able to generate positive cash flows against the level of discounting built into the company's specific hurdle rate.

Another way to think about this is with the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). As discussed above, a company obtains capital from the market at a variety of different costs, depending on the form of the investment. That blended average is its WACC. A hurdle rate tends to be a company's WACC plus a risk premium for the particular project or investment which is being evaluated.

NPV Vs. Hurdle Rate

Another key concept that management teams use in analyzing investments is net present value (NPV). Net present value is a calculation which adjusts the value of cash that will be earned in the future for the time value of money and works out the value of that investment in today's dollars.

If a company builds a mine, for example, it will earn revenue for many years. The revenue earned in year one of the mine's operation are worth more to the company than revenues earned in year twenty since the value of future cash flow is diminished due to inflation, commodity price fluctuations, and other such uncertainties.

The NPV discounts these cash flows to reflect their true economic value today. A management team will often decide to pass on a project if the NPV of a potential investment is not significantly greater than the up-front cost of paying for it today.

The NPV and hurdle rate are often used together. The NPV gives a management team a sense of how much an investment will be worth over its life and then the hurdle rate can establish whether the NPV is high enough to meet a company's investment criteria or not.

Evaluating Investment With Hurdle Rate

A hurdle rate gives both investors and management teams a way to think about opportunity cost. When allocating capital, it's not enough just to think about the absolute return that a project may deliver. But that return should also be considered in the context of the risk being taken to achieve that return and also the other opportunities which must be passed up if capital is allocated to a specific project.

For many publicly-traded companies, the option is between investing in growth, such as a new factory, or working on the balance sheet. A company could choose to pay off debt instead of building a factory, for example, and reduce its interest expense. For another option, a company could buy back stock instead of investing for growth; this would save it the cash it outlays on its dividend for those retired shares, while also buying up more of an ownership stake in the company's existing assets.

If a company is trading at 20 times earnings, for example, repurchasing its stock would yield an immediate 5% earnings yield on that purchase. An investment in, say, a plant expansion would likely need to earn a hurdle rate significantly in excess of 5% to justify management taking on that additional risk as opposed to simply repurchasing company stock or paying down corporate debt.

Hurdle Rate Considerations

The formula for calculating a hurdle rate is not too complicated. However, there are a number of considerations that can come into play as economic conditions change. The following three factors are of primary important in determining a hurdle rate.

Project risk : The riskier a potential investment is, the higher a premium it must be expected to return to justify the added uncertainty.

: The riskier a potential investment is, the higher a premium it must be expected to return to justify the added uncertainty. Interest rates : A company's hurdle rate will tend to rise when it has to pay more for funds, as is the case now given the sharply increasing interest rate environment.

: A company's hurdle rate will tend to rise when it has to pay more for funds, as is the case now given the sharply increasing interest rate environment. Inflation: Generally, investors and management teams have built their discount rates and financial models around the assumption of low inflation and easy access to capital. These long-standing assumptions are being re-evaluated in the current economic climate.

Bottom Line

The hurdle rate is a useful tool for management teams to evaluate potential projects and investment opportunities. Use of the hurdle rate helps ensure that management teams aren't misallocating resources into marginal or unattractive prospects.