Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum (Transcript)

Good afternoon, folks. Thank you for joining us. I hope you all enjoyed the lunch. But we're back and now to cleanse after the lunch, we've got the well-known toothpaste company. And here representing Colgate is Mr. John Faucher.

Now, John and I go way back, I think we've known each other for 13 -- probably going on 14 years now. Back when he was guy I looked up to and learned a lot from on the sell-side of JPMorgan, before he made the big switch a number years ago, I think 2016 over to Colgate before becoming the Chief Investor Relations Officer in 2019 and now more recently, I don't know exactly when, but somehow he slipped in and grabbed another title to layer on top of that, Head of Strategy and M&A. So, he's a male, multiple hats, who is deeply embedded in the business.

Thanks Jason, good to see you.

Pleasure is all mine.

Not all, mostly.

I appreciate that. It is flattering to me. All right. I want to start with a high level big picture.

You joined in 2016. So, kind of tail end of Ian Cook's heir. You were there with the CEO transition, a new CEO, he decided to keep you around. That's a good sign. Matter of fact, I think soon after he actually even promoted you to Chief Investor Relations Officer. So, congrats on that.

Step back, help me understand like, what's the difference between the two? How have you seen this evolve the transition from -- or maybe you the tail end? What was happening tail end of Ian's career? How it's transitioned since now?

Yes, I mean, I think that the key factor to think about here is, and -- we talked a lot about our growth mindset. So, what appears to be a strategic shift under Noel and really is, was something that was put in place heading into Noel's ascension as CEO. And we really had to look at how we were going to grow differently than what we had done in the past.

I would -- I think one of the things that happened was sort of post-financial crisis, it became more incumbent upon the big players, big brands, and big categories, to really rethink how they drove growth within their categories through more differentiated innovation, through revenue growth management, through focusing more on digital et cetera. And so we kind of put that into place, sort of 2018 into 2019 and part of that was the fact that our growth had really slow.

So if you look back into 2015 and 2016, we were delivering organic sales growth, but a lot of that was really more FX driven pricing. And we weren't as the category leader driving as much growth, again, through innovation, et cetera, as I think we could have, a little too much focus on line extensions. And so what we decided to do and again, the work on this began, let's say 2018 into 2019, Noel comes in and really accelerates change within the organization, as you can often do when you get a new CEO. And so created, I think, a greater sense of urgency and created a greater focus behind, what we call our growth mindset.

And part of that was, I think, a different view of how we were looking at the core businesses that we have. So, core is probably about 60% to 70% of our portfolio and what we're doing there is we're saying look, we need to get past line extensions, as I mentioned, and really revitalize our core through bigger reinventions. So, the Colgate Total relaunch we basically reframed the price points on Colgate Total, we changed up the formula, switching over to arginine in international markets moving out of triclosan, big shift in that brand. Science Diet relaunch, which you and I have talked a lot about. We're going to really refocus tales on what was true about the brand, the focus on science leading to better health outcomes, happened kind of as the pendulum was beginning to swing back towards science away from organic and naturals and pet food. And so these big core relaunches was a big piece of it.

Then we talked about moving into faster growth adjacencies, some of those segments where we saw greater growth opportunities, Whitening, which is still a huge opportunity for us. Whitening is underdeveloped around the world. And we have, I think, the best whitening technology with our hydrogen peroxide toothpastes, and then other segments like Naturals.

And then finally, the third piece of this was faster growth channels and markets. And this was an opportunity for us to really look at areas where we were underdeveloped relative to the category and this is particularly true in oral care, but it's also true across the business pharmacies, right, some pharmacies didn't want the Colgate brand because they wanted something that was differentiated. Okay, can we bring them elmex in Brazil and China? Can we bring them meridol, which is a great gum health brand, which has had [technical difficulty]

[Technical difficulty]

example, you gave by pretty much I mean, every example you gave was isolated to oral care and pet. So, let's stay on those for a minute. And then I do want to come back to the rest of the portfolio. Let's pick up the cleaner and easier one first, and that's pet. Science Diet relaunches behind us a massive surge in marketing accompany that. With the success there and you now having to comp that and comp and sizeable step up in marketing, what's the next chapter to keep that momentum going?

Yes, I mean, I think that the issue is Science Diet -- not issue, but the opportunity is, we have very low market share, right. So, we basically have a mid-single-digit market share in the U.S., which is the best market for Hill's from that standpoint. So, on Science Diet, we have a real opportunity to continue to increase the household penetration.

You talked about the increase in advertising, we have significantly increased the advertising, what that's really allowed us to do is to generate scale on the business for the first time, creating a much bigger sort of retail entity. There's a lot of market share opportunity in even within pet specialty, also within ecommerce, but then one of the next steps for us is going to be moving into what we call small pause.

,So we recently launched a new innovation center as part of our pet nutrition center in Topeka, Kansas, which is focused on smaller pets, which is the fastest growing segment of the category. And then where we are under indexed and then also wet food. We under index on wet foods. So, we do really well, big bags of kibble, we've got an opportunity on wet. We recently purchased a facility in Europe that will increase our wet food capacity. So, there's a number of opportunities there on Hill's.

And then I know you asked about Science Diet, but one of the things we're excited about this year is the relaunch. So, again, another core relaunch Prescription Diet. And basically the issue there is Prescription Diet, within the therapeutic foods segment, we do have high market share, but not enough dogs or cats are getting therapeutic food when they need it.

And so if you have a pet with an obesity problem, if you have a pet with arthritis, like my 13 year old Labradoodle has, we have products that will enable them to lay -- lead healthier lives. And so we're very focused on delivering that. And we think these types of therapeutic foods are under-prescribed. And so what we are doing is changing the packaging, changing the formulas, changing the marketing, changing the messaging with the vets. So, the vets have a better knowledge base in terms of using food as therapy with pets.

Now, if I'm a vet, and I go out and recommend this, and maybe I even get the initial sale out of my Veterinary Clinic, how do I participate in the repeat, particularly, if that consumer doesn't really want to go back to the veterinarian store to repeat and they want to obviously order online? Is there an opportunity for them to do that?

Yes. So a few years ago, we launched a program called Hill's to Home. And let's be fair here, the vets are most concerned about the health outcomes for the pets. And yes, the revenue is an opportunity, but as we talk with vets what they really want to make sure is they're providing the best care possible. So, historically the business model has been buy a couple of bags in the vet's office, maybe you go back, maybe you don't. And what we would see is generally the vet would prescribe the food and the pet parent would buy it maybe one, two times.

Obviously, with ecommerce and subscription models, what you can see is that one to two times can go up to six to seven times, which is obviously again, a better health outcome. So, that can happen through ecommerce. We have also built an app called Hill's to Home, where we have built basically a direct-to-consumer model. And so when the pet parent goes to the vet's office, the vet will prescribe, let's say, JD for arthritis, and you can sign up with the app in the vet's office, they will confirm the prescription. And then we will actually ship that product directly to the pet parent's home.

So, that enables the vet not only to participate, like you were talking about from economic standpoint, but they also get to see what's going on from a treatment standpoint. So, they can see, okay, is the pet parent following up and making sure that the pet gets the appropriate food for the appropriate bags to help with their condition?

Yes, yes, that makes sense to me. Your Hill's business is interesting enough that we could talk about it for an hour, but we'll run out of time. The Oral Care business, you give a lot of examples of how you've had a lot of investment and a lot of initiatives behind it. All of that I believe has translated into a moderation of share losses, approaching share stability last year, but not yet a return to share growth. And that's obvious. That's very obvious. When we stare at the Nielsen data every month or every two weeks, we see good toothpaste result or good toothbrush results, but not good toothpaste results. How long is it going to take? Is there a path back to market share growth? And what's the cadence or the pathway to get there?

Yes, so our global market share on a currency neutral basis, which we think is the right way to look at it is flat over the last three years. So, to your point, we've made some progress, but not enough progress from that standpoint. U.S. has turned positive the past couple of months, we're optimistic that that trend will continue.

Look that my view of this is that share is an outcome of running your business the right way and you and I've had this discussion before. We had been growing ecommerce market share which the vast majority of which is not included in the scanner data. We have been growing market share in club and pharmacies, a lot of which is not in the scanner data.

So, in the U.S. alone, we estimate that Nielsen covers 80% of the volume -- or 80% of the takeaway, but only 50% of the growth. So, there was a lot of growth outside measure channels.

Now, the real answer is you have to deliver growth in both, you have to deliver share growth in both measured channels and unmeasured channels. And I think now as we are looking at some of the supply chain issues that we've dealt with over the past six months or so, in terms of tightness in logistics, capacity, et cetera, you're starting to see that roll off. And I think you'll start to see that combined with I think sort of some favorable on-shelf dynamics within accounts turn into better share performance in the U.S.

On the global share number, currency obviously has been a headwind. That's why I talked about the currency neutral basis. With Latin American currencies looking a little more favorable, that may help the global share number. But again, that's sort of FX-driven math as far as the fundamental.

Sure. Okay, to pieces to go a little bit deeper on that, first, supply chain logistics issues as an impediment to your market performance. How big how meaningful?

It's not that meaningful. So, I mean, I would say there's two aspects to this. So, I get a lot of questions, because everyone's talking about supply chain. And so it's kind of like, well, how is this impacting you? So, the first thing we saw and we talked about this on the Q3 call was, we -- wait, let me take a step back. We have certain aspects of our supply chain that are global, and certain aspects of our supply chain that I would argue are more local or regional from that standpoint. By regional I mean, we produce a lot of personal care products and toothpaste in Mexico that we shipped to the U.S., for example. We have a lot of U.S. manufacturing, but we do, let's say Optic White, for example, goes from Mexico to the U.S.

So, on the global side, we did see some shutdowns related to COVID in Q3 Q4, that had an impact on some of our product lines, really into the first quarter. But that seems to be done with. We're not really seeing any impacts on our manufacturing footprint right now due to COVID-related restrictions. And then -- so we think that's mostly dealt with for now.

On the sort of local regional side, which is really more of a U.S. issue. Along with other companies, we did see an impact from Omicron in terms of heightened absenteeism, some sort of congestion within plants as well as in logistics networks, and so that did have an impact on on-shelf availability, as Noel talked about on the Q1 call. And so we have, we've dealt with those we feel like those are generally behind us. And we think that is reflected in the improvement in the scanner data. And that also was one of the reasons as we said, on the Q1 call, January was our lowest pricing month of the quarter -- the first quarter, as we ramped more pricing up in February, March and into April, but also the lowest volume month in the quarter and volumes improved from what we saw in January to what we saw in February and March. And that to me is symptomatic of the fact that we're seeing this pressure from a supply chain standpoint abate.

Okay. And you said you expect better on-shelf availability or better on*shelf placement to drive measurable improvement. And in what we see, at least in the U.S. data later this year, we--

So I mean, I think what I would say is that's not necessarily supply chain related. And I think our innovation, et cetera, is driving better, shelf placement--

Those are two separate things. One is a resolution of an issue that had been weighing on your business. The other is something new and different new innovations. You've secured new shelf space, you secure new merchandising something like that?

Correct.

Yes. Yes. That's the nature of my question. And when does that take effect?

That basically has been taking effect in Q1.

Okay. Ramping now, or has been ramping?

Yes.

And more evident. I haven't had a chance to look at the Nielsen data today.

Got some other stuff?

Yes. I had a couple of things going on.

Okay, preparing for this interview.

Exactly. Nonstop. I barely slept last night. I was so nervous. You very intimidate me. Let's switch gears from Pet to Oral and does come at the Home and Personal Care side of the business. Results have looked bad for the last year, but I think it's in large part because we're comparing against a lot of COVID-induced strength.

I would say on Personal Care, yes, clearly liquid hand soap and to some extent bar soap, we've seen some impact from that. Homecare, very strong year in 2020 with driven by COVID. Decent year last year, especially considering the comps. On a compound basis, Home Care continues to deliver organic sales growth within our 3% to 5% range. So, we're very pleased with the performance of the Homecare portfolio.

To your point on Personal Care, definitely a little bit choppier. I think we feel good about that business, we're getting good pricing out there. Liquid hand soap is a category that still seems to be sort of finding its level from that standpoint. So, we had seen, obviously, big increases in that category and 2020, a falloff in 2021, there's still been some weakness in the category year-to-date in 2022. I think we found sort of the right level of sales, it's still ahead of where we were in 2019 before COVID. But from that standpoint, I think that's kind of a drag.

The one thing I will say is Personal Care tends to skew a little bit more towards Europe, categories, like shower gels and things like that, which tends to be just naturally a lower growth market. But other than that, there's still a lot of opportunity in Personal Care. Great businesses in Latin America, particularly Mexico and Brazil. We have less Personal Care exposure over in Asia. But we have to your point on core launches, we have had core relaunches on brands like Xanax and Protex. We've had some great innovation on Protex, which is primarily in emerging markets, antibacterial soap brand, where we launched a new flaxseed-based natural antibacterial formula, which has great efficacy and really nice natural position.

Fascinating. Never would have thought. Okay, let's pivot off of those components, your portfolio for a moment and let's zoom in on the here and now on the pricing side and the cost side of the equation. You mentioned that price was sequentially building through the quarter, remind me of your exit rate at the quarter?

So, on the call, we mentioned that we were exiting the quarter with a high single-digit pricing.

And was that -- did that reflect all the price increases that you put into the market or is there more to come?

I mean, there's always -- pricing is always flowing in and out, right. So, if you take a look at our pricing -- so in Q1 on a two-year stacks, we delivered 5% pricing for two-year stack of 10%. That two-year stack has been increasing sequentially over the past several quarters. We're obviously exiting at high single-digits, so more pricing going in. But we will be continually lapping up against pricing that we took showing the back half of last year, which is predominantly emerging markets pricing. So, as we looked at it, I would expect pricing to continue to roll-through through the balance of the year.

If you take a look at the guidance we gave, we said that we're going to have an incremental $500 million of raw material inflation versus our expectations in January, right? So, the increase in predominantly fats and oils, but also other raw materials, from January to the end of March represented a nice incremental increase. And so as you look at that, our guidance did go down, but we're offsetting a lot of that incremental cost impact with presumed additional pricing.

And with that $500 million step up, I believe embedded within that was not just an assumption that what you see is what you get on cost. But that some components of that I think it was really the fats and oil side, were likely to continue to creep higher.

Yes. So, what we have decided is we looked at this, our procurement team has done a ton of work on this and basically said, okay, let's not just take spot rates here, let's focus on what we think is going to happen sequentially with these raw materials. And what they saw was they expected lower year-over-year levels of increase, mostly because of the comparisons as we cycled through the year. But we still expect some sequential increase in commodity prices in that fats and oils buckets, which is soybean oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, tallow, et cetera, we expect prices to move up sequentially, a little bit in the back half of the year.

Jason English

John Faucher

Jason English

Zooming out, it looks like we could be looking at a cost basket that's maybe found its peak, at least from a spot basis. And I appreciate those contracts and flags that that take time to roll through. But when you look at overall cost basket, do you think there's a reasonable chance that that holds that we do in fact, say this is probably as high as it gets?

You hesitate to say that just simply because again, we have some things moving up. Do I think there are some things that will likely move down? Yes, I think there are. We felt that this was the most prudent way to deal with our guidance. And again, given what we see as a strong demand cycle, which really works for a lot of the biodiesel demand that's out there. We felt that that was the appropriate way to go.

Obviously, oil comes down, if resins come down more, that will be favorable. But it's all about what's moving here and what's moving there. It's not one particular commodity that's really going to make -- make or break that that overall inflation number.

Yes. Okay. We asked one of your multinational competitors earlier, what they're seeing in terms of price sensitivity? Their answer was, well, in the U.S. still not a lot. In Europe, still not a lot; emerging markets a little more mixed; Latin America, one example of where they're seeing some downgrading. Love your view on what you're seeing across those and how it impacts your business?

Sure. So, as we said, on the first quarter call and I don't think we're seeing anything different so far in the second quarter. It's about what we would expect maybe a little bit better, depending on the categories. Still early, I would say given the fact that we're still seeing, as you mentioned, a lot of pricing continuing to flow through, not just across our categories, but across food -- I mean, everything consumer is seeing price increases at this point.

So, I think we're optimistic so far, that nothing, at least should be worse than expected and things seem to be better than expected. We did see a little bit of an impact in Brazil, from a volume standpoint, which we talked about on the first quarter call. But in general, I think that's the right. I think that's the right viewpoint. We are seeing generally, elasticity is no worse than expected, in some cases better.

And correct me if I'm wrong, but our perception -- it's based on the work we've done. So, our work suggest that your portfolio generally benefits from downgrading, particularly in Latin America, where you cover all the price runs, I think on average, you actually are sold at a discount and we see the consumer under duress or trading down. Now, as a category not really slow, but your market share generally steps higher. Is this true? Is this generally held over time?

It is. What I would say is we've talked a lot about the ability, the opportunity for premiumization, right, and part of that is because our portfolio is currently situated on average, around the world and an 88, 89 index versus the category. And it's still traded an index, even if you adjust for the price segments that we're in.

So, that is an opportunity for us longer term in terms of driving premiumization and it's one of the things you've really heard us talk about with our revenue growth management strategies. Whitening is a big opportunity for us, again, the pharmacy channel, things like that. But yes, we have, in almost every market we compete in, we compete across every price here. And we tend to have a fairly big base business. It's one of the reasons why I talked about core innovation and why it's so important, right?

If you if you don't keep the core strong, and that's 60% to 70% of your business, that's where you're you really run the risk of leaking market share at that lower end, so we have done a good job revitalizing the core. Categories like Anti-Cavity, Max Fresh, Triple Action, Sorriso in Brazil, which is our lower priced offering there. These are all real strong opportunities, great brands.

And honestly, from a margin standpoint, because of the efficiency and how we manufacture and go-to-market, many of these are actually higher from a margin standpoint than some of our more expensive brands.

And one of the markets or two of the markets that think you've had success, premiumizing, actually playing catch up to competitors, that that premiumized, how do you go with both China and India, how have they played out? And what's the status of those markets today?

Yes, so China has been fascinating and that -- what happened was, you saw a number of multinationals enter China in the 1990s, and go with what would have been considered sort of a popular price point, right. And then what happened was, as the category premiumize much more rapidly than anyone would have anticipated, we went from selling at a 90 index, category premiumizes and all of a sudden, we're selling an 80, 70, 60 index. And this is true on the Colgate brand.

And so, what you realize is just because people are buying premium products and the average price point in the category is going up, that doesn't mean that you can simply price your way to parity within the category. So, what you need to do is you need to innovate.

Now, if you have a product sitting at RMB8 on the shelf, put in a RMB40 product on the shelf, there's going to be some disconnect, some discontinuity from a consumer standpoint. So, what we did was we focused on what we call a Hero Halo strategy, which is where we launched super premium innovation in ecommerce. So, RMB40, RMB50, RMB60 up to RMB80, okay, and we built these brands in ecommerce. And you can do that because China is the most penetrated ecommerce market we have from a toothpaste standpoint -- from an Oral Care standpoint. So, that 30% of the category is in ecommerce. So, you can establish brands and ecommerce in China.

And then what we do is we create brick-and-mortar versions of those at lower price points. So, maybe it's a RMB40, RMB50 Whitening toothpaste, where we can launch a RMB20 brick-and-mortar and that's a little bit easier for the consumer to fathom why there's a Colgate brand at RMB20, because again, they've seen the digital advertising for the RMB40 ecommerce brand and then they see this version on-shelf. So, that's sort of the second part of the strategy that's laying out in brick-and-mortar now. And that's -- it's worked very well in ecommerce, we now significantly over index on the Colgate branded ecommerce versus brick-and-mortar, we're gaining overall share. So that's been a great job premiumizing the portfolio. And the second leg is then bringing that to brick-and-mortar.

India. India has been sort of interesting because a lot of the Ayurvedic innovation that's happened, has happened at the market level, or below. So, you're competing in Ayurvedic at those prices, and then also introducing new segments, et cetera, like Whitening, we have a big Whitening launch in India this year that we're very excited about. And so you have to work really all ends of the spectrum from that standpoint, in India.

India I would argue is a market where, the premium innovation, not just us, but the entire category. Again, a lot of that's happened sort of market or below. So, I think there's a big opportunity longer term in terms of that premiumization strategy.

Well, let's step back on that, because it's -- it brings in the question of the longer term growth opportunity for Oral Care. On one side of the debate is the argument that it's one of the most penetrated categories globally. And we sit here we talk about diapers earlier, and the notion that there's still penetration opportunity, let alone meaningful frequency opportunity, let alone by right -- we've got triple enablers there, a lot of people look and say God's goodness, it's already saturated -- saturate category.

Flipside, for years, we used to talk about this trade off ladder and how you could drive the buy rate higher and you could also drive frequency higher. But hearing you talk about where the categories go on, it begs the question of how much more scope is there like we've already gravitated beyond toothpowder to not just toothpaste, but we're talking about some of these higher end products, like a Whitening launch into India? Are we close to maturation in Oral Care?

No, not at all. So, think if you think about this, so the average person in the U.S. -- so first off, there's no country in the world where people on average, brush their teeth twice a day. Okay, so Brazil,

Even Brazil?

Even Brazil, Brazil is at about 1.8. The U.S. is

I'm going to round that up and call it 2.

Okay, well, I mean -- but it's technically not 2.

Okay.

So, you have large markets like India and China where so -- in China is about 0.6, 0.65. India is below 0.5. Most of Africa is lower than that. So, about 65% of our addressable population lives in markets, where are now average people brush their teeth less than one time a day.

Okay, so there is a big opportunity there. And if you took all of those markets, where people brush their teeth less than one time a day and just moved it to one time a day, you would increase the volume size of the category by 40%. So, there is a big, big per capita consumption opportunity there.

And what's interesting is when you talk with consumers about why they brush their teeth. The number one reason is freshness. Okay, so freshness is the main benefit that people receive by brushing their teeth. And then what happens it starts off with freshness, particularly amongst young people. And then over time, you add these higher order benefits, whether that's whitening, whether that's sensitivity, whether that's gums, what have you. So, there's still a big opportunity within the base on freshness, which is, Max Fresh, Triple Action, these other segments that we're in. So, we're just beginning from that standpoint.

So, I think there's a real opportunity to increase the price paid. I think there is still nice per capita consumption opportunities again, in Brazil in the U.S., probably less so. But significant swaps of the population, we have an opportunity. And by the way, you mentioned tooth powder or tooth powder, that may be something we see come back, given sustainability questions.

So, there is an ability to take something which used to be seen as the low end of the category and whether it's tablets or powders, you can find a more sustainable solution, you might be able to actually monetize that.

Yes. Just looking in the audience. Any questions out there? Feel free to raise your hand? If so. All right, we're running down, we got three and a half minutes left. So, not time for a lot of questions. The one initiative you didn't talk about so far, let's see, you talked about pricing is building as the year progresses, we'll see more just given the exit rate. You've secured more shelf space behind more innovation in U.S., it's going to become readily apparent or increasingly apparent in the data. We've got a fairly large launch coming in India with Whitening product.

That's already happened, that's out in the market. We talked about that in the Q1 call.

It's now -- it's happening now. And you've got the lot of disruption, which you didn't talk about. So, it's my way leg into it. The H&H relaunch and in China create a lot of turbulence last quarter, you guys send a really confident sort of exit rate or what it looks like -- tell me more about that, where do we stand?

Yes, so what we're doing is we have lost some share in H&H lately. We saw an opportunity for a rebranding, something we needed to do. So, H&H has -- had some issues over the past couple of quarters more related to some of the community group buying issues that we've seen in China, that seems to be abating. We think that bodes well for the brand.

This is about new advertising, increases in advertising, new packaging, new branding, we're very optimistic about how this is going to play out. We think this is a really good opportunity for the brand to refresh. The response from retailers, the response and social media has been positive. So, we feel good about the progress. And we think this is a real good opportunity to sort of change the narrative around the brand.

Okay. What's -- what are the risks? Because I stack all these up and it sounds like you got a lot of good initiatives that should drive better performance as the year progresses? Like, what are the offsets?

I would say there's a couple of different things. So, first off, just highlighting the macro level risks, right, in terms of what happens with pricing and elasticity is when you see everyone's market basket going up, right? You look at what's happened with energy prices in Europe, and then you look at the value of the euro versus the dollar, and you can see, pressure on consumers around the globe. So, we're very focused on that.

Look there -- and then you still have situations where we're not dealing with any plant shutdowns related to COVID restrictions right now. And that's not in our guidance, but that's always the situation there.

Yes, look, I think we are trying to balance the right levels of investment, while still delivering on our guidance, and I think that's the key thing. We are working and driving productivity and driving price and driving revenue growth management in the market to make sure that we can deliver both to our guidance, as well as making sure we have the brand support to support this innovation, right, because that's really the key factor.

So, I'd say those are sort of the key factors, and just standard making sure the innovation hits and making sure that it delivers impactful consumer messaging, getting the advertising, right, continuing to execute in ecommerce. Ecommerce continues to get more and more competitive, making sure we continue to improve the ROI in our digital advertising and really building the capabilities within the organization, right.

It kind of goes back to how you started off the question which is what's been different? And Noel talked about this at CAGNY and then also at our annual meeting, really building these capabilities in the organization and really seeing them through everybody, right? Because what happens is way things are going with digital and ecommerce and these other factors, it can't just be a couple of people who own it. Everything has to be digital at this point. Same thing with the SGA, right? You really have to see these through the entire organization, so that everyone's operating on the same framework.

Yes, yes. Okay, that makes sense to me. So I'm going to paraphrase what you said, because you said a lot, because a lot of things outside of your control that could go wrong. And you're going to be spending still right back into the business in terms of capabilities, people brands, et cetera, right?

I think that sounds good.

Cool. Awesome. Mr. Faucher, thank you so much for your time today. Really appreciate it.

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.