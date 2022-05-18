Investors Sour On Domestic Equity ETFs And Conventional Funds In April

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the fourth month in a row, redeeming $159.7 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for April. For the thirteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$45.6 billion). And in anticipation of the Federal Reserve Board hiking its key lending rate on May 4 by a least 50 basis points (bps) and with more to come, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the fifth consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $43.5 billion for April. Money market funds (-$70.6 billion) suffered net redemptions for the third month in four.

For the first month in 32, ETFs witnessed net outflows, handing back $4.1 billion for April. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the first month in 23, withdrawing $13.0 billion from equity ETF coffers. For the third month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $8.9 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of three of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of World Equity ETFs (+$4.5 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$3.0 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$59 million), while being net sellers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (-$20.0 billion) and Alternatives ETFs (-$539 million).

In this report, I highlight the April 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).