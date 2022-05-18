Investors Sour On Domestic Equity ETFs And Conventional Funds In April

Summary

  • For the fourth straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $159.7 billion from conventional funds for April.
  • Fixed income funds (-$43.5 billion for April) witnessed net outflows for the fifth month in a row, while money market funds (-$70.6 billion) handed back money for the third month in four.
  • For the thirteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$45.6 billion).
  • APs were net redeemers of ETFs, withdrawing $4.1 billion for April—the first monthly net redemption in 32.
  • And, for the third month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$8.9 billion for April) witnessed net inflows while investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (-$13.0 billion), their first monthly redemption in 26.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the fourth month in a row, redeeming $159.7 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for April. For the thirteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$45.6 billion). And in anticipation of the Federal Reserve Board hiking its key lending rate on May 4 by a least 50 basis points (bps) and with more to come, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the fifth consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $43.5 billion for April. Money market funds (-$70.6 billion) suffered net redemptions for the third month in four.

For the first month in 32, ETFs witnessed net outflows, handing back $4.1 billion for April. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the first month in 23, withdrawing $13.0 billion from equity ETF coffers. For the third month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $8.9 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of three of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of World Equity ETFs (+$4.5 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$3.0 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$59 million), while being net sellers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (-$20.0 billion) and Alternatives ETFs (-$539 million).

In this report, I highlight the April 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

