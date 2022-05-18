Chart Of The Week - Global Equity Regime Change

Summary

  • Bull market winners find sharp downside momentum in recent months as investors shift preferences.
  • Parallels between the current bear market and that of the dot com bust are evident.
  • Changing central bank moves have led to a global equity reassessment.
Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Chart of the Week - Global Equity Regime Change

Bubble-Bursting Bear-Market: The major drivers of strength in global equities since the market bottom in 2009 (and ensuing decade-long bull market) namely: momentum/growth/cyclicals have taken a clear and decisive turn for the worst since peaking in early 2021.

Just as this group was a key driver of strength during the bull market phase, they are now a key driver of weakness during this apparent bear market phase.

Aside from the interesting parallels to the dot com bubble peak and subsequent burst (which also shared similarities with regards to stretched valuations and excess speculation), the main point or driver this time is the decade of monetary stimulus — and in particular the final phase: aka the pandemic stimulus tsunami.

Now that monetary stimulus is being withdrawn globally, the speculative tides are going out, and this chart is perhaps one of the most exquisite representations of the current equity market regime.

bear market leaders

Topdown Charts, Refinitiv Datastream

Key point: The bubble in growth/momentum/cyclicals is bursting.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

