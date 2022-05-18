shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 9.

In this article, we provide an update for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) - a Business Development Company currently trading a 9.07% dividend yield. OCSL had a good Q1. Both GAAP and adjusted income increased from the previous quarter while non-accruals remained at zero. NAV was marked down due to wider credit spreads - a theme we are seeing across the broader sector.

With a credit-focused portfolio, a small equity footprint, modest leverage, and no non-accruals, OCSL is an attractive BDC hold given the elevated level of uncertainty over the market and macro environment in the near term. Its historic sector outperformance in total NAV terms and below-sector valuation is another attractive feature. We would consider adding at a sub-99% valuation level (i.e., below $7.19) given the NAV is likely down another 1% since the start of Q2 due to a further rise in credit spreads.

Q1 Update

Total investment income fell about 1% as dividends fell considerably while other sources of income rose.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

GAAP net income jumped 23%, driven primarily by a sharp drop in incentive fees while adjusted net income rose by 6%. Adjusted net income strips out the effect of the OCSI merger accounting as well as some of the incentive fees which is something you tend to see quite often. For this reason, it is arguably more useful than GAAP net income, particularly from the perspective of dividend coverage and overall income trend.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company also increased the dividend by 3% to $0.165 - the 8th straight quarter this has happened. The company's normalized dividend trend compares favorably to the broader sector.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

That said, we don't want to get too excited about this dividend prowess because, rather than making a bigger dividend rise or an annual special, the company decided to raise it incrementally which optically makes it look as though this is something the company can do indefinitely. The dividend trajectory was also supported by a steady rise in leverage which is now above the company's target range, though not by much.

Dividend coverage is still well above 100% as the following chart shows (red bars are most relevant in our view), so further rises are not out of the question as we discuss in a section below.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV fell 1.1%, which was the first drop since March of 2020.

Systematic Income

It was also on the lower end of the sector in Q1.

Systematic Income

As management indicated, the drop was due to wider credit spreads as well as lower public equity valuations. As the NAV bridge below shows, the loss was entirely unrealized and a function of mark-to-market volatility rather than any systemic portfolio losses or idiosyncratic markdowns. Realized gains were actually a small plus.

OCSL

Investors might recall that this NAV dynamic is an echo of what happened in Q1-2020 when OCSL had among the worst NAV drops.

Systematic Income

In our view, this is really a function of a more conservative portfolio marking approach by OCSL. Despite the underperformance in Q1-2020, OCSL has actually outperformed the broader sector from the start of 2020 to the end of 2021, highlighting that the Q1-2020 drawdown was more a reflection of cautious marks rather than any serious losses.

Income Profile

GAAP leverage rose to 1.05x. Net leverage came in at 1.02x or just above targets of 0.85 - 1.0x. This clearly suggests that the income tailwind we have seen from the overall increase in leverage since the end of 2020 will likely disappear. This doesn't mean income will drop but it does mean one tailwind is no longer there.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net new investments were positive for the third quarter in a row which will add to the overall level of income. The company took advantage of a weaker market environment to source assets at a yield of 8.7%, up from 8.1% in Q4. Interestingly, the company sourced some assets in the public markets, allowing it to move quickly to source attractively-priced securities. This is not something many BDCs would feel comfortable doing but it does give Oaktree another lever to generate returns.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The overall weighted-average portfolio yield at fair value ticked up to 8.8% from 8.7% in the prior quarter. It's important to highlight that OCSL has managed to actually increase its portfolio yield in a period where most BDCs have seen a drop in their portfolio yields. This is likely as much a function of conservative marks as opportunistic reinvestments at higher yields. It is also due to the fact that the company's prepayments have been in lower-yielding assets.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

And although the weighted-average cost of debt ticked up, the increase was roughly offset by the rise in the weighted-average portfolio yield given the leverage cost applies to only about half the amount of the overall portfolio (i.e., given leverage is roughly 1x).

OCSL is one of the few BDCs that disclose a more granular impact on their net income from the rise in Libor. Q1 closed with Libor around 1% and it is around 1.36% as of this writing. The chart below shows that when Libor is around 1.5% (i.e., 0.5% higher than the Q1-end level of 1%), OCSL will enjoy a rise in net income of 3.5% relative to its Q1-end level. Keep in mind that Q1-end income level is not the same as the reported income as of Q1 because income that was reported as of Q1 actually accrued over the entire quarter when Libor was significantly lower than it was at the end of Q1. What this means is that the numbers in the charts are actually somewhat understated and we should expect greater increases though these will take some time to filter through the income statement given different loans reset Libor at different times and the fact that Libor is set in arrears i.e., at the start of the accrual period.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Relative to the sector, OCSL is roughly in the middle of the pack in its income beta to higher rates. The chart we put together a few months ago highlights this.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company has a relatively low weighted-average Libor floor of 0.8% which allows it to generate a higher income level earlier than many other BDCs. However, its above-average floating-rate debt lowers its income beta to higher rates and its pretty average leverage is not a big factor.

Turning to portfolio quality, non-accruals have remained at zero since the end of 2020. There are only three other BDCs in our coverage universe with zero non-accruals. The company's non-core portfolio of $86m (3% of the portfolio) continues to fall - $3m was sold down during the quarter above marks.

Management also stressed the relative strength of the portfolio versus the broader middle-market segment.

The underlying leverage at our portfolio companies was approximately 5 times, lower than middle market leverage multiples, which are near historical highs at around 5.6 times. The portfolio’s weighted average interest coverage is strong at approximately 3 times, meaning our borrowers are well positioned for a rising interest rate environment.

If this is correct, we should continue to see its non-accrual numbers hold in better than the broader sector in case of recession.

Performance Profile

OCSL put in a relatively muted total NAV return so far in Q1. This is very likely a function of its portfolio mark policy as highlighted above.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Since it took over the portfolio, OCSL has tended to outperform the broader sector which we can see in the chart below. The yellow line which shows the trailing-twelve-month has tended to be above zero, meaning OCSL has tended to perform above the median BDC on this basis.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

OCSL has generated total NAV return of 11.3% over the last 3 years, which is just above the median and 1.2% above the average BDC per annum.

If we look at the 3Y total NAV return (y-axis) in the context of its valuation (x-axis), we see that OCSL is bunched together with a few other BDCs such as TCPC, NMFC, and WHF. It also shows that across the group of BDCs that have generated 3Y total NAV CAGR in the range of 9-12%, it is reasonably valued. The two BDCs in the same return range with lower valuations (PNNT, CGBD) have a lower level of income and a higher level of non-accruals. This doesn't make them unattractive but they don't present as clean a profile as OCSL.

Systematic Income

OCSL sold 2.6m shares above the NAV over the quarter (about 1.5% of the float) which has likely kept the stock under pressure somewhat, leading to a slightly lower valuation than we would have seen in its absence.

The stock is currently trading right around a 100% valuation but has ranged between 96-105% over the last 9 months or so. Unfortunately, the valuations of around 80% in the chart below are long gone and we don't expect them to come back (in the absence of another market crash) for the simple reason that OCSL has demonstrated they can deliver strong performance when they took over the portfolio from Fifth Street (OTCPK:FSAM).

Systematic Income

OCSL has continued to see its valuation converge with the sector average though it still trades about 3% below the average (and right at the median level). Given its above-average performance, this is an attractive level though we would not chase it above 100% given continued market volatility.

Systematic Income

Takeaways

OCSL put in a good Q1 with a continued rise in income, zero non-accruals, and positive net investments. OCSL will continue to benefit from further rises in short-term rates which we expect to feed through into income over the coming quarters. This, plus the fact that coverage remains well above 100% suggests that further dividend hikes are not out of the question. A drop in the NAV of around 1% is worse than the sector average but appears to be due to a more conservative marking approach rather than any serious portfolio issues. The stock remains attractively valued and worth nibbling on at a sub-99% valuation (i.e., $7.19).