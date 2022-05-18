Niall_Majury/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) talked about the possibility of spinning off part of their asset management in the 4Q21 letter. They took the next step in the 1Q22 letter, saying they expect to distribute 25% of the shares of the asset management business by the end of the 2022 calendar year. My thesis is that this is a good decision as it will widen the investor base by making it easier for different types of investors to be comfortable with their ownership positions.

Partially Separating Asset Management

In the late 1990s, Brookfield’s asset management services for third parties started becoming a meaningful part of the company. They had been investing their own capital and gaining operational knowledge well before that time and this expertise was highly beneficial as they started investing for others. Having the asset-heavy invested capital part of the business has been a competitive advantage relative to asset-light managers but the asset-heavy parts of Brookfield can cause some investors to be flummoxed. The 4Q21 letter talks about the fact that spinning off part of the asset management business can open up growth options as new investors who understand asset-light businesses will bring in more capital:

Separating a part of our Manager in the public or private market, while ensuring it still benefits from the capital we have at overall Brookfield, could open up growth options to us that do not exist today, as we dislike ever issuing shares at less than what we believe to be at least their full fair value. In addition, as our reinsurance and investment operations grow, separating a part of the Manager might make sense in order to allow investors who only want exposure to the Manager, to own a separate security.

Brookfield has seen the benefits of partially separating various businesses over the years. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) are separately managed businesses but the parent company still holds ownership interests of 48%, 27% and 65%, respectively. Separation brings about dedicated, decentralized management teams with focused goals.

In terms of naming conventions, Brookfield likes to use “Corporation” as the parent name of the company that will hold a 75% interest of the “Manager” which is the asset management business. The Manager’s balance sheet will be asset-light and it will pay out about 90% of annual earnings in dividends. Per the 1Q22 letter, Brookfield is being careful to do this in a way that widens the investor base while keeping their competitive advantage intact:

Through their common ownership and the fact that the Manager will manage many of the Corporation’s investments, we will preserve the extensive synergies that historically have existed between our asset management and proprietary capital investing functions. These include the sharing of industry expertise; accessing the operating expertise across our platforms; joint sourcing of deals; and the capital investor’s use of its strong balance sheet to invest alongside the asset manager, enabling our combined entities to complete large-scale transactions.

Valuation

On the asset management side, slide 6 of the 1Q22 supplemental shows that we have $1.9 billion in annualized fee-related earnings and $2.2 billion in annualized target carried interest. Management uses a 25x multiplier for fee-related earnings and a 10x multiplier for net target carry such that their valuations are around $47.5 billion and $22 billion, respectively:

asset management valuation components (1Q22 supplemental)

The third component on the asset management side is net accumulated unrealized carried interest and slide 17 of the 1Q22 supplemental shows that this is now $5.2 billion such that the total asset management valuation is just under $75 billion.

The 1Q22 letter says the asset management distribution of 25% will be about $20 billion, meaning the total asset management valuation is around $80 billion which is fairly close to our estimate of a little less than $75 billion above.

The blended invested capital valuation is $56.9 billion per slide 7 of the 1Q22 supplemental:

invested capital valuation (1Q22 supplemental)

Summing up, we have the following for valuation:

$47.5 billion fee-related earnings

$22.0 billion target carry

$5.2 billion unrealized carry

$56.9 billion invested capital

—----------------

$131.6 billion

The above number comes from management’s template, so it is the upper end of my valuation range. The lower end of my range is 20% less at $105 billion. The 1Q22 supplemental shows 1,651 million diluted shares at the end of the quarter so this is a range of $64 to $80 per share.

The May 16th share price was $48.92 so I think the stock is reasonably valued.

Closing Thoughts

This partial spinoff is good for investors as some investors only want exposure to the asset-light part of Brookfield as they find the asset-heavy part to be nebulous. It is also good for business as separate companies have decentralized management teams who can focus on local tasks and get things done quickly. This is all being done in a way that doesn’t significantly hurt Brookfield’s advantage of bringing operational expertise to the asset-light part of the business.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.