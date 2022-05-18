BeauSnyder/E+ via Getty Images

With record December and March quarter revenues and record June quarter guidance, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) crushed it. For investors, it's important to understand what drove growth and what can be expected. Soo, let's go empty can stomping.

March Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

For the quarter, Cirrus delivered $490 million in revenue with non-GAAP earnings of $2.01. For the year, revenue reached $1.8 billion delivering non-GAAP earnings of $6.90. Apple (AAPL) represented 77% of the total revenue for the quarter and year leaving a record of $113 million in March for non-Apple business. The previous quarter, non-Apple revenue equaled $99 million. Lion Semiconductor revenue softened representing $45 million for the year, lower by $35 million than originally estimated. Much lower China smartphone sales were the cause. The two businesses, high-performance Mixed-Signal and Audio Products split revenue by 33% and 67% respectively. The news release reaffirmed that the company expects a 50% split in the future. Continuing, "In audio, we maintained our leadership position in smartphones while also expanding our presence in laptops." The company reported $450 million in cash at the end of March. Without cash being generated in the March quarter included, the company probably added $110 million ($490 times 0.5 - $123 times 0.87). Cash on hand, minus any cash spent on buybacks, now equals $560 million, plenty to buy shares of stock or for other purposes.

Speaking of the record total quarterly revenue, management noted, "Revenue for the quarter was substantially above the high end of guidance as component shipments into smartphones exceeded expectations."

Making Sense of the Inventory Mess

An important question for investors is determining the source of the revenue and is it a one-off occurrence. It begins with understanding inventory issues. From our article, "Cirrus Logic's Undelivered Letter", we stated for the December quarter, "Cirrus delivered $450 million to Apple or $60 million short of the estimate. Clearly, Apple was using September's excess." We included in that article a lengthy display of math and discussion to arrive at that conclusion. We believe that that statement has basically been verified.

To calculate Apple's revenue usage of Cirrus parts, we look back at one of our old articles "Apple: Sizing Up iPhone Sales With The Help Of Skyworks, Qorvo And Cirrus Logic." We noted, "This places the iPhone average ASP at $820 in line with the thinking of Canalys and Counterpoint." We suspect that the average iPhone ASP hasn't changed much. At $820-$825 per unit, Apple sold 62 million in March (iPhone revenue equaled 50.5 billion) vs. 58 million in March of 2021. iPad revenue was similar YoY. Wearables were up significantly at $8.8 billion vs. $7.8 billion. Cirrus's iWatch and AirPad content equals from $1.00 to $2.00 per unit. With actual unit sells number absent, an estimate of $5-$10 million YoY seems in order (increase of 5 million units YoY).

The following table estimates additional iPhone revenue based on 2021 vs. 2022.

Apple iPhone ASP Units Sold (millions) Revenue Change 2021 $3.75 58 2022 +$1.35 (80%) 62 $70 +$3 = $75 *

* Calculation follows, 62 * $1.35 + 4 * 0.2 * $3.75 (2021 iPhone ASP)

As state above, Cirrus delivered $380 million worth of revenue in 2022 to Apple compared to $295 times 0.76 equaling $225 in 2021, a difference of $155 million. Subtracting off the approximately $100 million in revenue from ASP and unit sales gain, the difference is about $50-$60 million. With the average ASPs for Cirrus in iPhone and iPads equaling $4.0-$4.25 ($4 for iPads and $4.5 for iPhones), this estimates that Apple ordered an additional 10-15 units worth of parts. Also of importance, Cirrus guided March at $420-$450, a clear $50 million less than actual results. We suspect that Apple added back spare inventory depleted in December.

Heading into the June quarter, management guided $350-$390 million ($370 million at mid-point). June quarters tend to be lower in Apple percentage. From a range of 70%-75% for Apple percentage, Apple would take $260 million $280 million. Subtracting out $20-$30 for Macs and Wearable etc., Apple is expected to receive about $230 - $260 million from Cirrus for iPhones and iPads. At $4.25 average ASP between the two, Apple ordered about 55-60 million units. Apple sells approximately 15-20 million units of iPads a quarter. With Apple reporting continued supple constraints ranging between $4-$8 billion in the June quarter, a conservative approach for estimating iPad units delivered is 15 million. At 15 million units for iPads, the number of iPhone unit parts delivered would equal between 40-45 million. It appears that Apple plans to use March delivered surpluses during the June quarter leaving Apple with less inventory. Our point is that going forward into September, we don't see any inventory overhang for Cirrus with Apple.

Sources of the Non-Apple Revenue Growth

Cirrus reported a surprising higher non-Apple revenue for March. Answering whether this is a one-off type event or something predicting the future is important. We noted above that smartphone revenue drove a lot of the growth in the quarter. But China smartphone business weakness shunted Lion Semiconductor revenue. That leaves either Samsung and/or Apple or new design wins in China or PCs as possible sources for the growth.

To dig a little deeper, Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna, asked, "And then secondly, we've been looking at some teardowns recently, and you guys have been making some progress in Android, which is great. I was wondering if maybe you could give us some expectations for Android perhaps for this year. Is this an inflection year in Android?"

John Forsyth, Cirrus' CEO answered, "We’ve been making good progress in Android both in the boosted amplifier space which is obviously be a part of our strategy to maintain our smartphone audio leadership and in Haptics," then continued, "that fiscal '22 was very strong, certainly relative to fiscal ’21 and fiscal ’20. I would, though, also say it's been supply constrained." He also explained that constraints with Android are likely to continue well into calendar year 2023.

Again, noted above, the shareholder letter noted continued progress with laptop computer penetration.

With smartphone Android unit sales being shunted, investors ought to expect additional non-Apple revenue from fast-charging, amplifiers, haptics devices and larger penetration with laptops. This isn't a one-off occurrence.

Tax Law Change

Management noted this accounting change, depreciate R&D over 5 years, due to changes coming in the 2017 tax code "that requires companies to capitalize and amortize R&D expenses rather than deduct them in the current year." Although operating income is completely unaffected companies such as Cirrus might experience a significant increase in FY23 non-GAAP effective tax rate to 23 percent to 25 percent. A two-percentage drop in tax rates would occur each year following this year. Keiter CPA stated that a bill to move this tax change to 2026 was making its way through Congress. We didn't find any reference to this issue from either Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) or Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO). If this change continues, it will be meaningful but not catastrophic. We aren't sure how this affects analysts' opinions or market pricing. It also seems most probable that the change will be delayed.

The Coming Year

Cirrus will continue to add ASP from deeper penetration with existing products, amplifiers, haptics, codec, power control, fast charging technology and control loop. Management also noted this in the shareholder letter, "In addition to laptops, we are engaging with customers seeking louder, higher-quality sound in tablets, wearables, gaming devices, and AR/VR headsets and anticipate a number of new devices utilizing our components to be introduced to the market over the next 12 months. "Two changes with Apple will likely positively affect the second half of the year. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the front camera in the iPhone 14 model out in September will add auto focusing. We wonder if high speed stabilization will be added also. Adding both or one of these features into the front camera utilizes Cirrus high speed control chip at $0.35 each. This could add up to $0.70 APS per unit. Our belief for the iPhone 13 ASP equals approximately $5.00. (Includes two amplifiers, a haptics device, a codec, two closed loop controllers and power control.) The coming change adds something near $0.50 or a 10% boost.

Although not determined, Apple could replace the iPhone 11 with the iPhone 13, a higher ASP device than the 11 by almost $2.00.

There was enough changes coming beginning in September that Thurman Case (former CFO) made it clear that Cirrus expected meaningful revenue growth in the 2nd half of the year, barring a major collapse in market volumes.

With a possible recession and 40-year high inflation, market revenue for items such as mobile devices will likely see a level of disruption. Understanding what Apple now sells might offer a few clues into the future. From Apples last four quarterly reports, we estimated iPhone unit sales shown in the next table.

iPhone June 21 Sept 21 Dec 21 March 22 Total Revenue (Billions) $39.5 $38.8 $71.6 $50.6 $200.5 Units Sold (Millions)* 48 47 87 61 243

* At average ASP of $825.

We find it most probable that Apple will sell less, especially smartphones, during the next year. What needs to be remembered is that each 200 units sold, Cirrus' likely ASP additions adds $100 million and each 20% decrease in unit sales subtracts $200 million. With new ASP coming in multiple new devices, it seems that the revenue break even for unit volumes equals 20%. With much uncertainty abounding, we aren't making any predictions considering FY-2023 revenue or earnings except that a flat year over year is likely the worse case. On the other side, revenue could increase $200 million or more.

Long-Term Vision

Before we end, it is imperative to mention that Cirrus updated the SAM slide.

Cirrus Logic Presentation

The company increased its SAM by $800 million. Past performance for Cirrus suggests that it manages to garner 55%-65% of its SAM. Sometimes it is a year or two late. A year or so after 2026, Cirrus could generate between $4.0-$4.6 billion.

To figure out shares of stock, a window into stock outstanding follows.

Cirrus Share FY 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 No. 62.5 60.2 60.8 60.0 58.5

History projects a drop to 52-54 million shares by 2026 calendar year. Margins and tax rates by then are 50% and 13% respectively. Real expectation for cash costs might be $600 million or more. Based on these numbers, Cirrus might be expected to earn between $23 and $28. Stock valuations in the several hundreds will follow. At $75-$80 pricing, Cirrus isn't expensive from the long-term view.

Risk & Conclusion

Always remember, investing in Cirrus isn't for the faint of heart. The price range, even with all the good news, has been $74 - $95, something that seems cheap. A coming recession could dampen the can crushing party.

Even with uncertainty from economic turmoil abounding, long-term Cirrus sits in a unique position with both coming growth and conservative and track-proven management. Buying shares during weaknesses seems like a valid plan to add to or enter into a position. We strongly advise against buying it all at once. The can crushing party began and during times of weakness adding shares just might crush it.