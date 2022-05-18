ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) is seeing cost inflation (particularly with diesel prices) result in increased cost of production at Gibraltar. This may make its total cost of production (including sustaining capex and capitalized stripping) approximately US$2.75 per pound at life-of-mine average copper grades.

Taseko has copper collars with a floor of US$4.00 per pound covering most of its expected copper production for the rest of the year. This protects it against a further decline in copper prices, although its projected cash flow is significantly different at US$4.00 copper compared to US$5.00 copper.

Cost Increases

Taseko has been dealing with cost inflation, which has been a noticeable theme across the mining industry as well as other industries. Taseko mentioned that diesel typically accounts for around 10% of its total operating costs. Diesel prices have reached all-time highs and have doubled since one year ago. This adds around US$0.20 per pound to operating costs at Gibraltar.

Taseko is dealing with inflationary pressure in other areas too, but diesel is the main factor in Taseko's expectations for production costs being around US$0.30 to US$0.40 per pound higher than in 2020/2021.

This would put Gibraltar's total cost of production (including capitalized stripping and sustaining capex) at around US$2.75 per pound now, based on life-of-mine average copper grades.

Copper Hedging

Taseko has copper collars covering around 90% of its expected copper production during the remainder of 2022. These puts cost approximately US$5 million.

This gives it a lot of protection against copper prices going below US$4.00 per pound, although Taseko remains exposed to copper price fluctuations above that level. Much of Taseko's recent share price decline can be attributed to copper prices going from around US$4.65 per pound to US$4.10 per pound (before rebounding in the last few days).

Taseko's Hedges (tasekomines.com)

With a cost of production of US$2.75 per pound, copper prices going from US$4.65 to US$4.10 would decrease Taseko's margins at Gibraltar by around 29%.

Cash Flow

Taseko had approximately US$166 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2022. The below table shows Taseko's estimated cash flow during the remaining three quarters of 2022.

At a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, Taseko would generate around US$39 million in estimated cash flow during the last three quarters of 2022. This includes the effect of equipment loan and lease repayments, as well as capitalized stripping and sustaining capex at Gibraltar. It does not include Florence Copper capex though. Taseko already paid one bond interest payment in February, so it has one more US$14 million interest payment due this year.

Copper Price $3.00 $3.50 $4.00 $4.50 $5.00 Revenue $203 $236 $270 $304 $338 Cost Of Production -$193 -$193 -$193 -$193 -$193 Hedging Value $63 $32 $0 $0 $0 Interest Costs -$14 -$14 -$14 -$14 -$14 G&A -$9 -$9 -$9 -$9 -$9 Equipment Loan And Lease Repayments -$11 -$11 -$11 -$11 -$11 Estimated Cash Flow $39 $42 $44 $77 $111

At US$4.00 copper, Taseko's estimated cash flow during the last three quarters of 2022 would be US$44 million. This would be only slightly different than its estimated cash flow at US$3.00 copper due to the effect of hedges. At US$5.00 copper, Taseko's estimated cash flow would be US$111 million.

Thus, at the end of 2022, Taseko's cash on hand position would be estimated at US$210 million (less Florence Copper capex) if copper averaged US$4 during the last three quarters of the year. Taseko's cash on hand position (also before Florence Copper capex) would be US$277 million at US$5 copper during that period instead.

Florence Copper

There has been no change in the status of the Florence Copper permitting process as Taseko is still waiting for the draft underground injection control permit from the EPA and for the start of the public comment period. Taseko indicated that it was in regular communication with the EPA and that the EPA has told them that there are no issues with the permit. So, the draft permit seems quite likely to be issued, but first production from Florence Copper seems unlikely to happen before 2024 now.

Conclusion

Taseko is well protected against copper prices falling below US$4 during the rest of 2022. However, its projected cash flow changes significantly in a US$4 copper scenario compared to a US$5 copper scenario.

Taseko is also dealing with cost inflation that is pushing its production costs at Gibraltar higher, although it should still be able to generate at least some positive cash flow during the remainder of the year no matter what copper prices end up with.