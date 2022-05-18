Marco Bello/Getty Images News

Palantir, Palantir, Palantir… It’s hard to think of a more controversial stock. Once loved by growth investors and their queen, Cathie Wood, now it's scorned by both. Where will Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) go next?

Helmed by the charismatic CEO Alex Karp and co-founded by the controversial Peter Theil, Palantir sells software to major government institutions and large companies worldwide. Alex has stewarded the company for years now winning contract after contract, even contesting the Army in court in a famous lawsuit.

Following their IPO, Palantir continued on its path, adding new software features such as Edge AI, MetaConstellation, and Apollo, alongside many others:

New Products Released Since Public Listing (Palantir Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation)

But contrast their technological, and deal making success with their share price performance:

Palantir Market Summary (Google Finance)

Now nearly all public market investors are underwater.

Where's the disconnect?

Within this article, I’ll explain my analysis and why I am neutral on Palantir at these prices. Ultimately, my argument comes down to a few points:

Palantir has shown excellent revenue growth thus far and its software is technically advanced and feature-rich

They have begun to show issues continuing to scale their businesses

Horrible governance structure: notably, the problematic founder shares

Valuation analyses suggests shares trade moderately above their fair value

Growth and Scalability

Traditionally, investors are willing to pay up for fast growth because they hope that growth continues and ultimately leads to generating positive cash flows and returns for the investors down the line. So, let’s first examine their growth and the issue of scalability of their business model to see if it will meet those expectations. I'll start with an allegory...

Books versus Haircuts

Software is unique compared to other industries in that an incremental unit sale of software requires little to no increase in variable expense. You can think of software licenses as something like selling an e-book online, almost all the expenses are incurred during the writing/development phase and each sale of the e-book you make is done at a contribution margin close to 100%. In other words, each incremental sale is pure profit. SaaS just takes that to the next level by charging you a recurring fee for something that costs the maker little/nothing to deliver to the customer.

Because of this effect, companies unprofitable for long periods can explode upwards, in terms of profitability, as the impact of the R&D serves as a coiled spring of sorts.

Now, let's compare that to running a haircutting business. Say you own a salon; you hire stylists for $15 an hour and haircuts take an hour to perform; you then charge $25 per haircut. If you want to make more money, you’ll need to sell more haircuts. To do that, you need more hairstylists. Now let's switch out "hairstylists" for MBAs, Accountants, and Engineers, and the "hair" for Fortune 500 companies, and now you have a consultancy. A potentially profitable business, but with much less upside potential compared to software.

Books and Haircuts?

That brings us to Palantir, which is a bit of an enigma of sorts. To use the lingo of the prior example, Palantir sells “books” that come bundled with a “haircut”. Or put straightly, Palantir is both a SaaS company and an IT consultancy all wrapped in one. That makes it hard to understand, and to value.

Palantir was founded on the vision of productizing what used to be a service; in other words, they wanted to create a flexible software product that could solve problems for governmental agencies that used to necessitate a fully customized solution built from the ground up. Palantir has been more or less successful in this endeavor. While expensive, Palantir’s solutions are far cheaper than in-house developments or fully customized contracted solutions.

The result of these development is that Palantir has significantly cut down on the amount of variable expense needed to solve problems for their customers, which is a strong edge against the competition and has solidified Palantir as a leader within their space.

Let's see if the financials agree with my argument...

Q1 Financial Results

Here are some headline figures from their latest earnings release:

Revenue growth of 31% YoY

Commercial revenue growth of 54% YoY

Adj. Operating Margin of 26%*

Adj. Gross Margin of 81%*

*Excluding Stock-Based Compensation

With numbers like those, it's hard to imagine whatever there could be to not like! Right?

Well… the story is not that straightforward, as you might have guessed from those asterisks. Let's look at that operating margin of 26% and compare it to Adobe’s (ADBE) margin of ~32%. It might first seem that Palantir’s operating margin profile is similar to that of the SaaS juggernaut Adobe!

Not so fast… Adobe’s number is inclusive of SBC, while Palantir’s is not. To get an apples-to-apples comparison, Palantir is closer to a 16% operating margin (per Macrotrends) - not bad, but not great. In fact, it's much closer to the operating margin of Accenture (ACN), an IT consultancy, ~11%.

What’s the takeaway? Palantir is not a SaaS pure play, but do they have powerful software? Yes.

Does it require a ton of highly paid consultants to operate? Also, yes.

Palantir doesn’t just sell books; they sell haircuts and books.

Sources: Palantir Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation & Macrotrends

Financials

Breakdown TTM 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total Revenue 1,647,012 1,541,889 1,092,673 742,555 595,409 Gross Profit 1,287,316 1,202,485 740,126 500,182 430,008 Research & Development 377,617 387,487 560,660 305,563 285,451 Operating Income -336,471 -411,046 -1,173,679 -576,444 -623,440 Net Income -498,284 -520,379 -1,166,391 -579,643 -598,125

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the income statement, nothing jumps out to me as being particularly noteworthy. At this point, most of us know what a fast-growth company looks like, that being low/no profit, fast revenue growth. Palantir ticks all those boxes. Going forward, I would suggest paying close attention to gross margin and operating margin trends, particularly the unadjusted figures to assess how/if Palantir is making progress on their shift towards SaaS, ideally utilizing fewer FDE’s.

The Slowdown

Data by YCharts Government Revenue (Palantir Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Given that Palantir is not a SaaS pure-play I’ve speculated they will start hitting barriers to their growth once a certain scale is reached. This is starting to appear as if it may be the case, once stellar, government revenue (the lion's share of total revenue) is now decelerating rapidly.

Furthermore, 16% growth just does not move the needle for such a richly priced equity; commercial growth is great, but it cannot be in a vacuum; the company needs to fire on all cylinders for the price to come back above its IPO level.

Risks

Before I get into my valuation, let's take note of some of the risks. For me, with Palantir, two risks are the most important: inflation, and poor governance.

Inflation

As we all know, tech stocks, growth stocks, momentum stocks, and Ark Funds (ARKK), it's all dead right now. And for good reason, with inflation at 8% and interest rates rocketing upwards, growth stocks just have to come down, those future cash flows are now worth much less. I believe that the market has already priced in much of this action on the long end of the curve. The economy may be teetering on the edge of a recession right now, and the Russia conflict remains unpredictable, any shocks could cause further deterioration and could devastate growth stocks.

CPI YoY (US BLS)

Governance

What I’m more concerned about is the governance. Here are just a few of my gripes:

The CEO, Alex Karp, is nonexistent during most earnings calls

Quarterly Earnings calls are dominated by retail investor questions which are often softballs, often consisting of questions regarding the basics of finance or asking for a dividend.

IB Analysts receive little to no time to ask real, tough, questions

Founder shares mean there's zero accountability

Stock-Based Compensation Dilution

Adjusted Gross Margins and Operating Margins that overstate earnings by relying on SBC

Now that's quite the list… Ultimately though, much of this will never change; through their founder shares, the company is essentially untouchable, which just makes me more concerned about my list of risks.

Valuation

To value Palantir, I’ll be looking at two different methods, a P/S Comparison, and a DCF Analysis. For the Price to Sales comp, I’m taking Adobe and Accenture as peers; not perfect but provides a ballpark estimate. Adobe is the high-margin SaaS that Palantir might like to become, and Accenture is the consulting model Palantir would like to move beyond.

Price to Sales

Company Price to Sales Operating Margin Weight ACN 3.4 11% 75.00% ADBE 11.8 32% 25.00% Blend 5.5 16%

Source: Macrotrends, Google Finance, and Author’s Calculations

Using this method, we come to a base case valuation of 5.5x sales, this is unfavorable compared to their current valuation of 10.2x sales.

Here are a few different scenarios based on this analysis:

Palantir Stock Price Forecast Price to Sales Multiple Bull Case: Adobe Valuation $9.53 11.8 Base Case: 75% ACN 25% ADBE $4.42 5.5 Bear Case: Accenture Valuation $2.71 3.4 Current Palantir Valuation $8.21 10.2

The result does not speak well of Palantir's valuation, the base case is nearly 50% down from the current price! Granted Palantir is smaller, and has a larger growth runway ahead, Adobe is a pure-play SaaS, but even Adobe is only valued 10% more based on the price to sales metric.

Not great.

Discounted Cash Flow

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $1,990.0 $2,447.7 $3,010.7 $3,703.1 $4,554.8 Net Income $278.0 $434.3 $541.9 $703.6 $911.0 Cash Flow 179.1 $244.8 $316.1 $444.4 $592.1

DCF Valuation Metrics Estimates Discount Rate 10.00% Revenue CAGR 27% Terminal Growth 4%

DCF Implied Share Price: $6.85

Source: Author's Calculations

Moving on to the discounted cash flow analysis, the results don't bode well for Palantir, either. And that's after forecasting an improving margin profile and billions of dollars of revenue growth.

This goes to show that even with aggressive predictions for future growth, Palantir’s valuation just cannot be justified in this new interest rate regime.

Conclusion

Palantir is a great company. It's growing fast, and I believe it will succeed over the long term. What I’m not convinced of, is whether individual shareholders will benefit from that success. Right now, the only winners are employee insiders, and the valuation doesn’t suggest that might change in the short term.

For me, it comes down to the critical factor that I do not trust management at this point, until the governance issues are resolved I can't consider investing. But given just how beaten down the name is, a bear market rally could also be in the cards, and that's something I cannot predict.

With all that in consideration, I rate Palantir a “hold” with a 1-year price target of $7 a share.

