Introduction

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2021.

1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot

SFL reported a quarterly income of $0.37 per diluted share compared to $0.27 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago.

It was a solid quarter with a new record in revenues. The company's total U.S. GAAP operating revenues on a consolidated basis were $152.389 million in 1Q22, compared to $152.06 million in the previous quarter.

Note: This figure is lower than the cash received as it excludes revenues from charter hire, which are not identified as operating revenues under U.S. GAAP. More details later in this article.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share this quarter. The dividend yield is now 8%.

Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis was $119.01 million, up from $99.72 million posted the same quarter a year ago.

Its current fleet comprises 71 ships or drilling rigs - wholly or partly owned vessels.

SFL: Quarterly Backlog history (Fun Trading) The company's actual backlog is now $3.6 billion, with a weighted remaining charter term of 7.1 years. It was a big jump in backlog this quarter.

CEO, Ole Hjertaker, said in the press release:

We added more than $1 billion to the fixed rate charter backlog during the first quarter, and with increasing long term cash flow visibility, we are pleased to increase the dividend by another 10% compared to last quarter.

2 - Investment Thesis

The SFL's business model is versatile, an excellent advantage in the shipping segment. I have owned SFL for many years, and it has been an outstanding long-term investment supported by a secure dividend.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in the press release:

While most of our current fleet consists of container vessels, we also have investments in other maritime assets including offshore rigs. This market has shown an encouraging recovery the last two months, and our two harsh environment drilling rigs are well positioned to benefit from the increased activity level in the sector.

Thus, the investment thesis continues to be the same as my preceding article, and I recommend this versatile shipping company as a long-term investment.

However, I suggest trading short-term SFL using at least 30% of your entire position to profit from your investment. This two-level strategy has prevailed in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," and I believe it is the most rewarding.

However, only US investors can use LIFO. Please read my note at the end of this article.

3 - Stock Performance

I generally compare SFL to two other companies I am following on Seeking Alpha. Teekay Tankers (TNK) and Frontline (FRO).

The shipping industry is very volatile. However, we see signs of an improving outlook. SFL jumped significantly after raising the dividend by 10% this quarter. SFL is up 23% on a one-year basis.

SFL Corp.: The Raw Numbers: First Quarter Of 2022 And Financials History

SFL 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 109.13 116.76 135.45 152.06 152.39 Net Income in $ Million 31.48 19.53 33.21 80.12 47.02 EBITDA $ Million 219.51 77.47 57.88 104.42 70.83* Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 97.72 102.72 112.26 121.30 119.01 EPS diluted in $/share 0.27 0.16 0.26 0.63 0.37 Operating cash flow in $ Million 62.99 61.96 77.14 91.50 81.51 CapEx in $ Million 7.84 15.61 411.38 146.80 186.74 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 55.16 46.36 -334.24 -55.30 -105.24 Total cash $ Million 237.25 394.39 275.39 166.83 173.02 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,624 1,682 2,000 1,889 2,026 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.18 0.20 0.22 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 116.34 126.26 156.06 166.61 167.36*

Source: SFL release

* Estimated by Fun Trading

** Gain on sale of assets and termination charter is not included and was $13.51 million in 1Q22.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating revenues were $152.39 million in 1Q22

1.1 - Revenues and others

SFL: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Operating revenues were another record of $152.39 million compared to $109.13 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $152.06 million in 4Q21.

SFL Corp. received a charter hire of approximately $165.90 million in the quarter from the Company's vessels and rigs, including $4.5 million in profit share.

Note: The company indicated that revenues are lower than the cash received. According to U.S. GAAP, it excludes approximately $13.51 million of charter hires, which is not identified as operating revenues.

The company had $47.02 million in income for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $119.01 million, up 21.8% from last year.

SFL: Adjusted EBITDA history (Fun Trading)

The company received a charter hire of approximately $21.3 million in the first quarter from Seadrill.

1.2 - Highlights during 1Q22

SFL: 1Q22 Highlights press release (SFL Corp.)

1.3 - The quarterly dividend has increased to $0.22 per share in 1Q22

It is still a historical low for the company, but we see definitive progress on this side, with a yield now of 8%.

SFL: Quarterly dividend history (Fun Trading)

In the press release:

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 29, to shareholders on record as of June 15, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 14, 2022.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss estimated at $105.24 million in 1Q22

SFL: Quarterly free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Trailing 12-month free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of $448.42 million, with a free cash flow loss estimated at $105.24 million in 1Q22.

The recurring loss in free cash flow can be explained by the significant CapEx used. In this case, the loss is not necessarily a negative. However, the company should lower CapEx in the next few quarters.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is estimated at $1.853 billion in 1Q22

SFL: Quarterly cash versus debt history (Fun Trading) SFL's long-term debt (including current) is $2,026.27 billion, and total cash is $173.02 million as of March 31, 2022.

4 - Segment analysis

4.1 - The offshore segment. Seadrill has emerged from bankruptcy

On February 23, 2022, we learned that Seadrill has emerged from Chapter 11.

SFL owns two HE rigs. The semisub West Hercules and the support jackup West Linus have been chartered to Seadrill since 2008 and 2014.

During the first quarter of 2021, SFL received a charter hire of $21.4 million from the rigs, including a $7.3 million lump-sum payment relating to the termination of the West Linus charter. The West Hercules will be transferred to Canada later this year. The West Linus will be reassigned from Seadrill to an SFL subsidiary, significantly reducing the relationship between the new Seadrill and SFL.

The harsh environment semi-submersible rig West Hercules will remain on charter to Seadrill while it is finalizing a drilling contract with an oil major offshore Canada before redelivery to SFL in Norway, currently estimated to Q4 2022. Thereafter, a subsidiary of Odfjell Drilling, a leading harsh environment drilling rig operator, will perform commercial and operational management of the rig. Source

4.2 - SFL dry bulk segment

The Company had 15 dry bulk vessels with ten vessels employed on long-term charters. These vessels generated approximately $26.1 million in gross charter hire during the first quarter, including $0.1 million in profit share.

Freight rates softened during the first quarter in line with seasonal market trends. The market weakness was most apparent on the larger vessels. According to industry sources, the dry bulk market outlook is positive as increased trade volumes and potential effects from continued port congestion is expected to absorb fleet capacity while few newbuild deliveries are scheduled in the second half of 2022.

4.3 - Tankers segment

SFL has 16 crude oil, product, and chemical tankers, mainly operating in long-term charters.

The segment generated about $30.2 million in gross charter hire in 4Q21. However, the tanker market is still weak, with recovery taking longer to materialize due to the conflict in Ukraine affecting the global oil trade. The company sees the near-term outlook turning more positive.

SFL operates two Suezmax tankers trading in the spot market with a net charter hire of $2.3 million in 1Q21. Recent transactions:

During the first quarter, the Company took delivery of two LR2 product tankers and two Suezmax tankers that immediately commenced 5-year time charters to a subsidiary of Trafigura, a world leading commodity trading and logistics company. The two transactions added a total of $325 million to the fixed-rate charter backlog. After quarter end, SFL sold the two 2004 built VLCCs Front Force and Front Energy and simultaneously agreed to terminate the vessels’ charter agreements with a subsidiary of Frontline. The sales price was approximately $70 million including a compensation from Frontline for the early termination of the charters. SFL expects to record a gain of approximately $2 million in the second quarter as a result of the sale.

4.4 - Liners segment

SFL owns a liner fleet of 34 wholly- or partly-owned container vessels and six car carriers. The liner fleet earned about $88.2 million in gross charter hire in 1Q22, including $4.4 million of profit share from fuel savings. 90% of the total gross charter hire came from vessels on long-term charters, and the remaining were from vessels on short-term charters.

In 1Q22, the container market was solid, with solid freight rates and few available vessels. However, the recent conflict in Ukraine and a new Covid-19 lockdown in China create near-term uncertainty.

In the press release:

During the quarter, SFL entered into an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd AG to charter out six 14,000 teu container vessels for a firm period of five years, following the expiry of the vessels’ existing charters to Evergreen in 2023-2024. The new charter contracts will add approximately $540 million to the fixed charter backlog. The 1,700 teu container vessel MSC Alice, which has been on a hire purchase arrangement during the last five years, was delivered to MSC subsequent to quarter end against a total purchase price of approximately $13 million. The vessel was debt free and SFL expects to record a gain of approximately $12 million in the second quarter.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

SFL: TA chart short term (Fun Trading)

Note: The graph has been adjusted for the dividend.

SFL forms a bullish ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $11 and support at $9.82.

We are trading now at resistance, and we will see if the momentum is strong enough to cross the resistance and reach $11.7-$12.

Watch for a significant uptick in unusually high volume. However, the RSI is close to overbought, which means a breakout is not very likely.

The overall strategy that I regularly promote in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner", is to keep a core long-term position and utilize about 35% to trade LIFO (see note below) while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $14 and $16.

The trading strategy is to sell ~35% above $11 and wait for a retracement below $9.90 with lower support at $9.15.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

