Although it is one of the smallest, by market capitalization, trucking companies in the US, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) must also be one of the most iconic and well-known players in the space. Sadly, financial performance for this firm has not been all that fantastic in recent years. And with the general market declining, shareholders have felt a great deal of pain. But it is possible that this picture is set to change. That is because, on May 17th of 2022, shares of the company closed up 26.3% compared to what they closed at one day earlier in response to a rather exciting development regarding the firm's top brass. This could be indicative of the worst for the business now coming to an end. Though investors would still be wise to be cautious about the enterprise moving forward.

Assessing recent developments

The last time I wrote an article about Yellow Corporation was in September of 2021. At that time, I called the less-than-truckload transportation services firm a mediocre company in a mediocre industry. I did say that shares might be able to experience some nice upside, but only if management could stabilize the enterprise. And I also acknowledged that, all things considered, the business was probably fairly valued relative to its peers. Since then, the broader market has taken quite a hit, with the S&P 500 dropping by 7.9%. Given the inflationary pressures, particularly regarding wages and fuel costs, the trucking industry has been impacted in a rather material way. For Yellow Corporation, this materialized in the form of a 24.6% decline in the company's share price. That's after factoring in the surge in pricing that shares experienced on May 17th.

The move higher for the company's stock was driven by decisions taken by some of the top brass at the company. News broke that the CEO of Yellow Corporation acquired 26,000 shares of the company's stock for a weighted average price of $3.92. The COO also bought an impressive amount, totaling 18,844 shares in all, with a weighted average purchase price of $3.95. And the CFO purchased 5,000 shares for $3.86 apiece. As great as all of these purchases were, they all paled in comparison to the 53,150 shares one of the company's Directors, Matthew Doheny, acquired at a weighted average price of $3.83. All told, these top four executives paid just under $400,000 for a combined 102,994 shares of stock.

Given the company's current share count, this works out to 0.2% of all shares outstanding. At first glance, it may seem unreasonable for shares to have risen so much in response to this kind of move. However, proper context is needed. For instance, as of April 4th of this year, the top 16 individuals of the company, comprised of its Directors and Executive Officers, owned just 3.1% of shares outstanding. Those who acquired shares in this recent move represented four of the seven largest of those shareholders. It's also worth noting that, relative to the number of shares each member owned prior to the transactions, the one who saw the largest increase in ownership on a percentage basis was Matthew Doheny. He effectively increased his ownership of Yellow Corporation stock by 25.6%. Next in line was the COO, Darrel Harris. His stake increased by 18.3%. This was followed by the CFO, Daniel Olivier, with a 12.4% increase. And finally, the CEO, Darren Hawkins, increased his holdings by 6.5%. This is rather small by comparison, but it's also worth noting that, using the April 4th figures, he already owned 25.5% of all the shares owned by the top 16 individuals I mentioned.

When so many members of the top brass of a corporation start buying shares, that can be a sign that things are about to turn around. Certainly, we have seen some improvements lately for the enterprise. For instance, we need only look at financial performance covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. During that quarter, revenue came in at $1.26 billion. That represents an increase of 5.2% over the $1.20 billion generated one year earlier. The company also saw its net loss improve, going from $63.3 million in the first quarter of last year to $27.5 million this year. Operating cash flow also improved, going from a negative $38.8 million to a negative $33.5 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is even better, with the metric going from a negative $17 million to a positive $14 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the firm also improved, turning from $13.2 million in the first quarter last year to $52 million the same time this year.

In one way, shares of Yellow Corporation are also fairly cheap. If we use the data from the company's 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, it is trading quite low on a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis. Using our 2020 results, this multiple is 1.7. Meanwhile, using the 2021 figures, the multiple is just 1.5. To put this in perspective, I decided to look at five similar companies. These firms ranged from a low multiple of 3 to a high multiple of 5.6. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. The picture does change, however, when we look at it through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple. In this case, using our 2021 results, the multiple comes out to 5. Meanwhile, if we use the 2020 results, the multiple increases to 8. Using the same five companies as in the price to operating cash flow scenario, I calculated multiples ranging from 2.4 to 6.2. Using our 2020 data, Yellow Corporation was the most expensive of the group. Even if we use the 2021 results, four of the five companies were cheaper than our target. This all relates to a rather hefty amount of leverage that Yellow Corporation has right now. Using our 2020 figures, the firm has a net leverage ratio of 6.8. This does drop to 4.3 if our 2021 figures are more indicative of the company's prospects. No matter how you stack it, these are not exactly great numbers.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Yellow Corporation 1.5 5.0 U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) 3.0 6.2 USA Truck (USAK) 4.0 2.5 Covenant Logistics Corp (CVLG) 3.7 2.4 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 5.6 4.2 Daseke (DSKE) 3.8 4.3

Takeaway

At this moment, investors in Yellow Corporation are incredibly excited about the firm and its prospects. On the positive side, we do have some leading indicators to work with. The first was when the business reported financial results covering the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. This data was clearly better across the board than it was just one year earlier. And perhaps more telling is the news of share purchases by the aforementioned individuals. On the other hand, the recent past for the enterprise has not been great and leverage is an issue. Add on top of that concerns about the broader economy, and it's not unthinkable that the company could experience a great deal of pain for an extended timeframe if things don't go right. As for me, given the drop in price I have seen since I last started about the firm and weighing the pros and cons I just mentioned, I believe that a ‘hold’ rating is appropriate at this time.