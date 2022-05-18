Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) CEO Mark Anderson Hosts 2022 Alteryx Investors Session Conference (Transcript)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) 2022 Alteryx Investors Session Conference Call May 17, 2022 3:00 PM ET

Ryan Goodman

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today and welcome to the 2022 Alteryx Investors Session. My name is Ryan Goodman. I am the Head of Investor Relations. So before we begin the presentations, I do have some housekeeping. We will be making forward-looking statements today in the program in regard to our Alteryx’s business, financial expectations and other future events. So I’d like to refer you to the SEC filings and our Safe Harbor statement for a description of our business and the risks and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have a fantastic line up today. We will begin with a company and market update with our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Anderson. And as we are taking the utmost care with our COVID policy, Mark’s presentation today will be shared on video. Next, Paula Hansen, our President and Chief Revenue Officer, will provide an update on the go-to-market strategy. And then we have Suresh Vittal, our Chief Product Officer, who will give a product overview and then a discussion on the innovation strategy. And then we will wrap up with Kevin Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide an update on the financial drivers. And then after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session with the executive team. And then for those of you who will be joining us in-person here today, we will have a customer panel, an interactive customer panel that will be moderated by our Chief Advocacy Officer, and our Co-Founder, Libby Duane.

So with that, it is my pleasure to welcome our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Anderson.

Mark Anderson

Thank you all for joining us here today. Those of you here in Denver, it’s so good to be back in person and thanks to those of you that are joining us remotely. You are seeing this on video. Unfortunately, I got busted by the COVID police and could make it in-person. But my name is Mark Anderson. I am the CEO of Alteryx. And it’s my pleasure to offer this audience updates on our strategic roadmap and talk about how Alteryx will win in the data and analytics space.

Before I jump in, I am eager to share that a lot has changed since our last in-person Investor Day 3 years ago. This is my first Investor Day in-person as CEO and I have imposed a lot of change on the team that I inherited. We have an up-leveled executive bench with well-tenured leaders who bring relevant stage experience. And we have added well over 1,600 exceptional employees across the company, including cloud experts from three acquisitions last year. We are attracting people with, on average, over 15 years of experience with most coming from $1 billion or greater companies. We have made exceptional progress as a company and I am thrilled at where we are and where we are going.

Yes, in many ways, we are still the same Alteryx that our customers have always loved. Our designer platform has never been stronger and we continue to serve our core customer base with our best-in-class solutions. Under the product leadership of our CPO, Suresh Vittal, we’ve introduced an end-to-end cloud-based platform of offerings that enables us to empower new personas and a multitude of use cases. Over my 30 plus years in IT, I have seen how platforms win. They won in mainframes, operating systems, networking, public cloud and security. We are confident that platforms will win in our very complex marketplace. And under the sales leadership of our President and CRO, Paula Hansen, we have up-leveled our go-to-market motion with greater focus on enterprise and global scale.

With these strategic initiatives well underway, the company is executing at a high level as evidenced by our strong finish to last fiscal year as well as our Q1 results announced earlier this month. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and so excited at the massive opportunity ahead as the need for democratization of data is higher than ever before.

Digital transformation has become more urgent than ever in the post-pandemic world. Consistently, enterprise and government leaders from whom I hear tell me it’s a number one or number two priority. Companies need to be more nimble and agile to win in their respective markets and that requires fully embracing data analytics. In order to transform, businesses must upskill their knowledge workers. As such, we are witnessing a massive uptick by businesses to invest in analytic platforms that allow them to harness their vast amounts of data.

In fact, a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of meeting with the number two official at the Department of Defense, Deputy Secretary, Kathleen Hicks. What I learned from Dr. Hicks was that while DoD is leaning into investments in technology, AI and analytics, they are keeping humans at the center of their strategy by prioritizing the upskilling and reskilling of their existing workforce. Based on recent data conducted in January of this year by IDC, we know that 88% of organizations face data analytics and technology constraints, 95% of organizations report being challenged by data in creating analytic outcomes, and 90% of organizations use multiple tools in data and analytics activities.

No wonder, we continue to see companies that are hungry for ways to harness data to make better decisions and improve their competitive advantage. These realities signaled that our mission statement is more relevant than ever, to enable every person to transform data into a breakthrough. We know that upwards of 78 million data workers are advanced spreadsheet users and this number has gone up 15% in just the last 2 years alone. Folks, we all know that this time on spreadsheets has its challenges. IDC sites that data workers lose 800 hours annually. That’s annually, with 78 million data workers, that means that there are more than 60 billion hours wasted on a global scale due to redundant tasks and inefficiencies. Despite the innovations across the stack, ingestion, visualization, AIML, significant time is still wasted on manual tasks.

And what we hear from business and government leaders is that while early in their journey to digitize and become data-centric organizations, they are keen to make the investments. But some struggled with where those investments should go with a host of commercial tools in use. The analytics market is highly fragmented and companies often find themselves requiring multiple tools from multiple vendors for a single task. Vendor fatigue is high. In fact, a recent IDC study found that over 50% of those IT leaders polled use over four commercial data or analytics software tools for each activity. In addition, they are added complexities in the form of disparate data types, multiple data links, implementation of hybrid stacks across cloud and on-prem with firewalls.

As enterprise digitization tailwinds continue to rise, incremental demand for data analytics with new personas amplified that challenge exponentially. These challenges create a massive market opportunity for Alteryx. First, there is a tangible $65 billion spent annually on large disparate siloed tools. This spend alone is expected to grow north of $110 billion by 2025 and is ripe for disruption with more modern, comprehensive solutions. Secondly, there are nearly 80 million spreadsheet users that may not even be using analytic tools that are very much in need of data analytics solutions. And finally, new personas are emerging every day as enterprise organizations continue on their digital transformation journeys.

As a company, we are exceptionally well positioned to address this growing TAM with our evolving product portfolio. Number one, we are the well-established leader in data analytics with our flagship Designer Desktop. Time and again, our customers leverage our solutions to optimize multi-hour, if not multi-day workflows to a matter of minutes. Number two, we’re building a unified end-to-end analytics platform, a one-stop shop. Number three, our UI is unrivaled. It’s easy to use, low code/no code, and that allows customers to democratize analytics across a broad range of personas. And we will meet demand for a platform that brings it all together both in the cloud and on-prem. As this generational shift towards data literacy evolves, customers will look to accelerate their data analytic journey, and it must apply to a broad range of knowledge workers. I submit that there will be independent companies across this ecosystem that will emerge as platform leaders. Today, you will hear more about how we plan to seize this meteoric opportunity to be one of those winners.

Since we connected last May, we have taken bold steps to broaden our platform offering. This includes a doubling down on our innovation efforts, led by Suresh’s team, implementation of a world class go-to-market motion led by Paula and an investment in our people and teams as our customer persona have shifted, so has our talent profile. We are benefiting from a virtuous cycle of high-quality team expansion with employee retention rates at the highest level in well over a year. We also welcomed over 200 employees from Trifacta, whose deep industry skills continue to strengthen our cloud capabilities. On the sales front, we’re attracting many well-tenured sales reps with a wealth of experience coming from Fortune 500 and multibillion-dollar software companies.

I am also incredibly pleased on our progress on our CSR efforts, which Paula will share more on shortly. We are uniquely positioned to meet this growing TAM with our Trifacta, our strategic sales motion, innovative products and solutions and our teams. To expand on these elements, our President and CRO, Paula Hansen, will provide all of you with an update on why our customers are increasingly choosing Alteryx. She will offer updates and a roadmap on a refreshed go-to-market strategy that she launched in 2021, which has already enabled us to address enterprise data analytics needs more broadly. This is evidenced by our continued acceleration in ARR from customers contributing greater than $100,000, with a record Q1 in terms of million dollar ACV deals more than double year-over-year. She will also talk about our plan for continued growth across the G2K.

On our Q1 earnings call, we noted that nearly half of the Global 2000 is an Alteryx customer. This is hugely beneficial to the company given their 128% net retention rate. She will also talk about how she is working with an expanded ecosystem of partners to scale both our go-to-market reach and our customer success efforts. And why cloud matters now and how we will continue to leverage access to our cloud products. Our Chief Product Officer, Suresh Vittal, will provide this group the ability to see a few demos of the expanded platform, Designer, Auto Insights and end-to-end. And he will really go a layer deeper on the technology to help you appreciate how differentiated our platform really is. He will also cover where Alteryx fits into the modern data analytics stack how cloud streamlines data analytic adoption for our customers and effectively expands our reach to new personas and new use cases.

At Alteryx, we believe it ties back to empowering our customers and changing lives. I’m sharing this outstanding customer quote, which says so much, we all wonder what we want to do when we grow up. Alteryx not only showed me, but taught me to be what I was meant to be. That’s what it’s all about folks, enabling our customers to be what they were meant to be. Thank you so much for allowing me this time to set the stage for today’s investor update. I am so proud of the results that we have achieved over the last year, and I’m extremely grateful to our customers, our partners and our internal teams for their ongoing vote of confidence. We have a vibrant community of over 300,000 Alteryx Zelle who continue to champion our mission.

With that, I will hand it over to our own GTM powerhouse, President and COO, Paula Hansen.

Paula Hansen

Good afternoon. So excited to be here. Welcome to those of you that are here in the room and also welcome to those of you who are joining us via the live stream. So many things, so many exciting things to share with you today and over the course of these next couple of days, which I hope you have the opportunity to spend some time with us during our Inspire event.

Well, we have all been through a lot over the last couple of years. The global pandemic has changed the competitive landscape forever. And as we talk to customers, we realize and they realize that to be able to meet the redefined customer expectations that the pandemic has introduced to be able to identify how they are going to differentiate within their competitive landscape, they need to do digital transformation. And that is what’s going to separate them from the rest of the competitors in their industry.

If you want to accelerate top line revenue growth, if you want to efficiently manage bottom line costs, the only way to do it is to unlock the potential of your data and turn that into insights. And businesses have realized this more and more over the last couple of years haven’t they? We talked to customers, and they all want to be data-driven enterprises. They have been trying to be data-driven enterprises for a couple of decades, and yet they haven’t realized the vision yet, because most of them chose to go down a path of investing in technology for a small set of experts, build a data science team and they’ll solve all the problems. And yet all the problems haven’t been solved because the data set is huge, the landscape is moving so quickly and more and more people need to participate in the data-driven enterprise. That’s the opportunity that we see at Alteryx, that’s the long runway of opportunity that we intend to lead and I’m going to share with you a little bit about the go-to-market strategy to do just that.

The International Institute of Analytics, or the IIA, has developed a five-stage maturity model for analytics maturity. They surveyed thousands of organizations and found that most organizations, those data-driven enterprises, are at a 2.2% on the 5-point scale. They are still dealing with localized analytics and reporting. They have this great data science team, but the rest of the organization isn’t equipped, isn’t upscaled to participate in the analytics opportunity to become a data-driven enterprise. And what’s more, study show, that as organizations move up this maturity curve, their business performance improves as well, higher growth, better profitability and better shareholder value generation, which all of us in this room care about. Simply put, those companies that invest in analytics are going to win. And this, for us at Alteryx, means a great opportunity ahead.

Now as we talk to the leaders of analytics in the enterprise, the customers that are furthest along on the maturity curve, they have taken a new approach. They realize that they need to democratize the analytics capability across a broad base of their employees. That is our mission here at Alteryx. That’s why you will see the theme for the next couple of days is analytics for all. This is our differentiation, this is what we enable for our customers and this is how we’re going to help upscale and solve the world’s most complex business problems and close the gap to being a data-driven organization.

We simplify our differentiation down to 4 Es: easy, everything, everywhere and everyone. Easy is what we’ve been known for since our inception. We are such an easy-to-use user interface, drag-and-drop, low code/no code platform. We can take virtually any task and turn it into days, or turn it into minutes or hours instead of days or weeks. The everything means that we deliver across the entire analytic lifecycle, from data to insight to action across every data source and every data type. Everywhere means that’s where our customers are, that’s where we need to be, from legacy on-prem databases and applications, to modern cloud data warehouses, to every type of cloud platform and most likely a hybrid version of all of that. We operate in those environments alongside our customers. And everyone is the all. Every industry benefits from our technology, every department in the enterprise has use cases for our technology and we are here to deliver to all users of all skill sets to participate in that democratization of analytics. And it turns out this is resonating in the marketplace with our customer base. This is our Global 2000 customer base today, which we’re very proud of and very focused on, and what you’ll see here is that it is every industry that you can think of. It is every department inside of those industries. And we’re enjoying great growth with these customers. As Mark mentioned, we now today have 45% of the Global 2000. That’s up 6% from Q1 of 2021.

We have confirmed product market fit. We’re focused on this particular part of the market. Why, because it’s where the highest TAM is. It’s where the most amount of data is swirling around the enterprise, where the complexity exists with organizations that need to continue to differentiate in their industries. They have an appetite for our innovation, and the results show it. We have the higher net expansion in the Global 2000 at 128% versus a 119% net expansion we have across the entire customer base that we serve. So once again, I’ll say, we have a long runway of opportunity ahead.

So now let’s shift to what the strategy is that we have to serve this market. It’s a three-pillar go-to-market strategy that we put in place at the beginning of 2021. It will continue to be our strategy for 2022. And I would submit to you for the foreseeable future. The three pillars are focusing on the enterprise segment, winning with partners and investing with customer success. So what does this mean? Well, from a go-to-market perspective, the enterprise segment, as I already mentioned, has the TAM, but we’ve built now a diversified multidimensional strategy to serving this segment with aligned sales plays, marketing plays and customer success deliverables. We address a wide range of personas across the enterprise, and Suresh and team have built out a wide platform portfolio to marry up to those personas. From a partner perspective, we are very invested in our thriving ecosystem. They will help us to efficiently scale our business to new markets, new logos and new buying centers inside of our existing customer base. So I’ll talk a little bit about what we are doing there in a minute.

And then the third part of the strategy, customer success. You can’t expect the customer to continue to invest with you if they haven’t yet realized the value of the solution that they’ve started their investments with. The good news for us at Alteryx, our product has a quick time to value, it has a high NPS it’s very, very sticky. So when we just apply the right customer success model to that with our customers, we’re able to build repeatable processes, we’re able to help them mature on the analytics curve and in so doing, grow our business with them.

So now I’ll just double-click a little bit on each 1 of these pillars. So in the enterprise space, we built our business over the last two decades, focusing on the lines of business. We would find the business analysts, the knowledge workers, the data workers that we are spending, 60%, 70% of their time with data and very quickly demonstrate our value to them. They would adopt our technology, and it would go viral across the organization. That land and expand motion is still very, very relevant and helps us build out demand across multiple departments within the enterprise.

But more and more as we talk to customers, they are realizing that they need to have an enterprise platform that they need to democratize the capability broadly across the enterprise, inclusive of that centralized data science team that might exist over in IT. And so, we have built sales motions to be able to have all of those conversations from the CIO and Chief Data Officer, where the democratization of analytics really resonates, through a wide variety of personas. Of course, our Designer and Server products continue to resonate with the business analysts and the heads of line of business departments. So we will continue those conversations. Now with the acquisition of Trifacta, it opens up a whole new persona for my team to talk to, the data engineer, an IT and the CIO who are dealing with large data sets on their journey to cloud.

With our acquisition of Hyper Anna and our Auto Insights product, that’s a whole new persona for us to talk to. The business owner, often the executive team within our customers, who are staring at dashboards and still don’t have the answers to their most important questions because data is real-time, it’s living, breathing and changing, and they want to be able to get easy understanding and insights of not just what’s happening in their business, but why it’s happening and what the next action is that they should take or with the release of our Alteryx Machine Learning, we continue to have discussions with our business analysts to get them more into the Machine Learning opportunity. But it gives us a chance to go have conversations with the data science team as well. So now that we have this platform, and we can address a multitude of personas, it aligns very, very nicely with our go-to-market strategy.

We have also talked a few times during earnings calls and in various meetings that we’ve had that our enterprise license agreement is our vehicle for growth in the enterprise segment. This resonates with enterprise customers that are familiar with the construct. What they love about it is its predictable pricing, it gives them access to a broader set of our portfolio and it eases their expansion because we give them burst capacity to be able to move and grow with us in a more easy way.

We are really pleased with the results of our ELA, only really introduced in Q3 of last year. We’re pleased with it, not just because of the ability to sell them and the outcomes that we’ve had from a deal size perspective. But we’re pleased with what the customers are seeing and what we’re seeing after the sale. Now a couple of quarters post sale, we’re seeing high utilization of our software. We are seeing they are turning on these other products that they now have access to. And in one-third of the cases, they are already leveraging that burst capacity to expand with us, which means my team has an opportunity to go back to them and move them up to the next tier of the ELA even before their renewal comes. So we’re really continuing to double down on the ELA and we will be announcing in June our cloud ELA to stack on top of our existing ELA because we know this is the right vehicle for our enterprise segment. So when you net this whole strategy out, what does it mean? It means that I believe we will continue to see strong and improving sales productivity, and more importantly, continued ARR growth.

Now let’s talk about the second pillar of winning with our partners. We’ve had a thriving ecosystem for a couple of decades, and we continue to invest in this and look at where they can help us to efficiently break into new markets, break into new logos or help introduce us to new buying centers within our existing customer base. What’s new though is that we’ve been really intentional, just like every other part of our go-to-market strategy, to build more discipline into the way that we work with our partners. We re-launched our partner program on April 1 and the design of this has a couple of aspects to it. One, to recognize not all partners are the same. There are different categories of partners. And the way – and you drive behavior and incent growth from your partner community has to change with the different types of the partner. We also realized we needed to be much more clearer with our partners on our expectations, that they would yield certain benefits from us once they accomplish certain goals that we had for them. And so we’re really excited about the launch of this program, and the feedback has been positive. We have an incredible representation of partners here this week at Inspire. Again, I encourage you to have conversations there.

I will just give you a couple of quick examples to maybe clarify the differences of these partners, right. So first, we have solution providers. These are the partners that help our customers’ onboard new users, dream up new use cases, implement our technology. So you see the names of some of those there, data meaning capitalized key risk, all have been with us for a couple of decades.

Our global system integrators operate at a completely different part of the market and customer. They have C-suite relationships. They are having discussions with customers about big digital transformation objectives. So of course, these are the PwC, KPMG, HCLs of the world. This maps very nicely to our executive conversation of democratizing analytics. We can go in with PwC and talk about tax automation at a very strategic level. We can go in with HCL and talk about supply chain reinvention at a very strategic level, different conversations, obviously, than the solution providers. Then we have our technology partners, our ISVs, where Suresh and team have built innovative hooks and integrations into other players in the data landscape to drive value for our customers.

Snowflake is a great example. We have the analytic pushdown capability into their cloud data warehouse. We want to take analytics to where the data exists and resides and is moving, and this is a great partnership that is unlocking value for both of us with our customers, or UiPath and a number of the other RPA-bought providers they go find data in really hard places to find in the enterprise to bring that into our platform to be a part of the analytics opportunity. So this is an exciting part of the partner portfolio.

And then lastly, OEMs, which is probably a little bit of a newer pillar of our partner strategy, but I envision it growing quite rapidly, where they take their OneSource tax software and wrap it around our Alteryx platform and provide that to their customers for tax automation, unlocking quite a bit of opportunity in the marketplace. So, so far, we are really pleased with the results of this investment, as well as redesign of our partner program. In Q1 this year, we saw significant growth in our partner attached business as compared to just a year ago, and we’re just getting started here.

The third pillar is customer success. As I said, you have to partner closely with your customer, make sure they realize the value of any investment they make so that you can ask permission or rather they come to you and say, I am ready to expand. I’m ready to buy new products. I’m ready to grow with you, Alteryx. So what we’ve done here is build methodology into our process, to helping our customers through this journey, this analytics journey that they go through, that we have learned about over a couple of decades. We have seen thousands of customers mature up that curve that I talked to you about.

So, now we take those best practices, that guidance and we provide customer success repeatable methodologies to our customers, and our partners do as well. This helps them to more easily onboard people onto our platform, adopt our technology and ultimately expand and grow with us. We have instrumented this team with the technology that helps them really have insight into what’s happening in our customers’ environment so we can be that good business partner. We understand how they are utilizing our software. We apply health scores to how they’re using our software so we can benchmark them against best practices, make recommendations really help facilitate that move of maturity. We have triggers that tell us okay maybe this customer could be at risk of churn. So let’s respond to that or triggers that say, this customer is really moving quickly. The sales team should go in and propose another product or propose an ELA to facilitate faster growth. This repeatability is generating higher net expansion with customers that have customer success and higher renewal rates. And to be clear, this is a for-fee capability that our customers pay for. They can either buy for it – buy it a la carte, or we bundle it into our ELAs as well because that facilitates the adoption.

Now what’s even more exciting, because this is a human capital investment, and Matthew Stauble here, our Chief Customer Officer, runs this organization, these customer success managers in human capital that we’ve built up over the last 1.5 years, now we have taken that capability and built it into a digital capability so that we can take this down market across the entire customer base that we serve, because we have no intention of building a customer success team large enough to serve all of them, but we want all customers to understand these best practices, to understand how to mature on their analytics journey in a very repeatable way that we know works. So we’re really excited about this as a pillar of our growth strategy. I feel like nothing really cements this strategy better than sharing a customer story.

So I thought I’d share with you Phillips 66, who we all know as a global energy leader in the Global 2000. They have been a customer of ours for a number of years and have used our software across a number of different departments, including finance, supply chain, legal, engineering and operations. But last year, we decided to get far more strategic with this customer. We decided to be provocative and put a proposal in front of them about how they could more quickly mature on their analytics journey. We partnered up with PwC, and married up our strategies and put in front of Phillips 66, a proposal for an ELA as well as customer success that they also agree was the right thing for them to do based on where they were with Alteryx and the transformation that they wanted to drive.

The outcome and it’s still pretty early days because this is a second half engagement with them. But they have estimated they saved 800 hours of productivity that they have realized over $100 million in benefits. And there’s been some really core use cases that they’ve seen very quick returns on, whether it’s helping them optimize their buyback pricing, reduce auto – reduce spending too much in their operational technology departments or just driving better efficiencies. We are only getting started with Phillips 66. There is plenty of growth opportunities still there and yet there is many Phillips 66 customers out in the wild as well. So we know that this three-pillar strategy of enterprise, partners and customer success wins and drives growth.

So now I am going to shift gears a little bit. I have been talking about the go-to-market strategy and Suresh is about ready to share with you our product strategy. But while we are building those strategies and executing in the market with our customers, we also want to make sure we are doing it the right way. And so we have really doubled our focus in ESG. And I thought I’d share with you the initiatives that we have ongoing here.

So last year in 2021, we engaged with QB Consulting, which is a woman founded and women-led consulting business who focuses in the area of guiding enterprises in their ESG initiatives. And now we have a couple of great initiatives underway to share with you in 2022. We have our first energy and greenhouse gases inventory initiative launched, and that’s going to culminate in our inaugural global impact report that we’ll be releasing here within the next 12 months.

Additionally, last month in April, we opened our global headquarters in Irvine, which I encourage you to come visit if you have an opportunity. It’s not only a beautiful facility, but it’s also gold-certified lead. So we are very excited about that. Libby, who is here as our Co-Founder and Chief Advocacy Officer, leads our Sparked initiative, which many of you are probably familiar with, this is our commitment to developing the next generation of analytic leaders, by donating software and curriculum to colleges and universities globally to help them upskill students, so as they move into the workforce, they can be incredibly impactful to their organizations. And just since May, we have donated over 130,000 licenses to 800 colleges and universities across 45 countries. And I know Libby and her team are just getting started here, so we can’t wait to see the long-term impact that we can have on society and in business here. So if you want to learn more about what we’re doing in ESG more broadly, I encourage you to review our recently released proxy statement.

And with that, I’m now going to ask up to the stage my partner-in-crime, Suresh Vittal, our Chief Product Officer, who I can be more pleased to work alongside our customers expect that our product strategy and our go-to-market strategy are fully aligned. And I can tell you right now, we are fully aligned on what we are doing together in support of this opportunity and in support of our customers. So, I couldn’t be more excited about what he and his team are building. The interest is incredibly high with customers as I travel around and talk to them and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to invite him on to stage to share with you. Thank you.

Suresh Vittal

Hello and welcome, everybody. I am Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. I truly appreciate all of you being here with us in-person and virtually. This is my first time being at an Inspire Investor Day in person, and I’m looking forward to connecting with all of you or as many of you as I can after the session is done. And it’s hard to believe it’s been just about over a year since I joined Alteryx and the transformation of the portfolio has been exhilarating to watch.

Let me share with you a little bit about what’s going on by the talented product and engineering teams that are working on our product portfolio every single day. We’re deploying more products, more capabilities, more features than ever before, driving value for our community of users across the board. And on an average, we deliver 100 product features every year on top of our solutions. And a lot of these come directly from our informed community of users. And so if you’ve been through the Alteryx community, you see them sharing ideas and sharing product use cases and those kind of emerge into the product over time.

As you will see over the next few days, this community of users, of data enthusiasts are vocal and they are growing and we want them to keep growing because our goal is to provide the most powerful solutions that enable people to extract actionable insights out of all of their data and drive breakthroughs. And we’re only just getting started with our product strategy. Since last year’s Investor Day, a lot has changed politically, socially, environmentally, economically for our customers. More and more of our customers, like Alteryx, have tried to figure out ways to work and adopted new processes. They have adopted hybrid work environments, they think about modernizing their ways in which they share data and of course, they are creating new analytics automation and new ways in which they share insights across these organizations.

What’s undeniable with all of this change is that there is this underlying digital transformation that’s happening for our customers. And now more than ever, they seek the clarity that only analytics can offer. Every time we talk to our customers, that question becomes clearer. They want to empower more and more users with analytics and with the insights, which allows them to make more informed decisions. But with these new changes and with these – with companies adopting new processes, we have also seen them struggle to leverage all of those data, all of the diversity of data, all of the diversity of insights, the increase in data literacy inside their organizations. And this challenge exasperates with fragmentation that we see in the data every single day.

We see the pool of data moving to the cloud. We see that getting stronger. Enterprises are adopting cloud warehouses or data lakes or data stores and they are retrieving and working with increasingly large sets of data. But it doesn’t mean that they want – excuse me, they also want cloud analytics solutions to go with that. But what’s clear is that this on-premise data isn’t going away far from it actually. In fact, when you look at a recent IDC study on some of those software implementations, over 50% of the data analytics solutions implemented have happened for on-premise data. And a lot of the critical analytics and the insights that are happening continue to happen in data across the firewalls. And this will continue for many years to come.

But with this increase in enterprise digitization, we see a real need to empower every single individual and for organizations to tap into this information in far more meaningful ways than they do today. And we hear from our customers, they want these insights to happen at a much faster speed and a much faster scale than we have seen up to-date. But this means the way – the challenges that they are faced with also are changing, right? They are looking at fragmentation of data. With every new enterprise SaaS application they adopt, it creates yet another data silo. They are working with hybrid and cloud environments that really make it complicated for them to integrate this data. And they are working with a bevy of tools. New users introduce new tools, new use cases introduced new tools and they are struggling with these voluminous data piles that these tools are creating. This has become an incredibly complex challenge for our customers to manage across the world. And that’s what informs our product strategy. And the 4 themes that I’m about to discuss with you are really aimed at addressing these challenges that our customers see day in, day out.

Let’s talk about these four themes a little bit and unpack them: cloud centricity, big data fluency, AI is a strategic advantage and persona expansion. Let me start a little with cloud centricity. This supports our goal of making it easy for data users to collaborate across personas, across roles, across organization lines. We actually go to where the data is today. And to accelerate the investment in the cloud, we acquired three companies over the past 12 months: Trifacta, Lore IO and Hyper Anna, which is now Alteryx Auto Insights. This allowed us to tap into new markets, this allowed us to help new use cases come to life, and this brought new users, which expands our TAM reach.

If you think about the big data fluency, more and more our customers are overwhelmed with the amount of data that’s coming at them, the variety and velocity of all of this data that’s coming at them. This can be overwhelming, especially with the data that’s growing in cloud bond applications. They now need to master cloud warehouses, they need to look at Cloud Bond SaaS applications, but they are working in a world of ubiquitous connectivity. And Alteryx uniquely gives them the opportunity to work across all of data. Regardless of the amount of wrangling and algorithms that they need to run, to reshape this data and make it ready for analytics, Alteryx is the primary solution they use to drive these transformations.

With our fourth pillar – with our third pillar, excuse me, AI as a strategic advantage, we aim to embed intelligence into every decision that happens inside the organization. And this happens in a few ways, right? We want everyday tasks that a user does to become easier for them by using data science and AI capabilities. But we also want to make sure that AI doesn’t become a nice to have, it’s a must-have as companies compete in today’s markets. And finally, for our fourth pillar, persona expansion, this is at the core of how we democratize analytics. Every single persona, whether it’s a business analyst, a business owner who is not as skilled at the data, an IT analyst who is focused on the systems or a data engineer who is building these complex data pipelines. We want to serve all of these users regardless of the skill sets that they have. But by doing so, what we think what this unlocks is this unlock shared learnings and it allows employees to do their job better and which in turn then boost the company’s data wealth and gives people confidence in the results and in some of these insights that are driving decision-making inside the organization. That’s a lot of what our product strategy is focused on.

Let’s talk a little bit about our product roadmap and some of the recent innovations that we delivered and what’s coming next. On Designer and Server, we focused on the user experience with enhancements to the interfaces, making it easier for our customers to become more productive from day 1 on the products. We’re focusing on deep cloud to desktop integrations, as well as broad governance capabilities, you will see me talk about this a little more later. We reworked the entire server API fabric, and this was an important initiative for us because what it does, it allows the IT teams and organizations, the administrators in organizations to integrate Designer and Server into their enterprise technology stack.

On our cloud offerings, we have hit a number of great milestones, including the launch of our cloud products earlier this year. We made deep integrations into Snowflake and Databricks, we have tightened integrations of Auto Insights with Designer and Server and we have introduced new connectivity features across all of our cloud offerings. Looking ahead, we are committed to continue to evolve our platform strategy, we tightly woven integrations across all of our products that make it easy for our users to access functionality across these different offerings.

But now I’d like to take a few minutes and talk to you about how all of this innovation positions Alteryx in the modern data and analytics stack. Ultimately, it really comes down to users creating insights out of all of this data. And that requires orchestration, it requires automation and it requires access to these actionable insights. Clearly, data comes in various forms, right? There is spatial data, there is spreadsheets, there is local files, there is data coming from cloud applications as enterprises adopt these of these cloud strategies and these continue to be fragmented. When you think about applications like Salesforce or Workday, these are applications that our customers work with every single day. And then cloud storage environments, right, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and so on.

So you – not only you have the complexity of the data, but you also have complexity of location, the data is all there and it’s largely siloed, but because it lives in various places throughout the organizations, most firms think they need to have this to be centralized. We think this is an opportunity, but this isn’t the only way forward. We see companies really expanding their data footprint with cloud storage. Many of our customers use Snowflake or Databricks, they work on AWS Spreadsheet, they work on Azure Data Lake and Microsoft Azure Synapse. But you can see this data footprint increasingly getting very complicated.

And if you imagine one department doing this, imagine what the rest of the departments are doing, right? They are creating replications of this data all over the place. And this is a fundamental reason why a lot of the organizations seem to be drowning in data, but lacking insights as the ecosystem becomes far more complex and confusing because the data can be accessed productively for them. And while they move to the cloud and that will help solve some of the scale problems that they have, it will help solve some of the data maintenance problems that they have. It doesn’t do anything for the data management problems that this complexity and diversity brings. In fact, in a recent study by the Enterprise Strategy Group, 55% of the respondents said that cloud actually makes data integration harder for them, not easier.

Now, this influx of data, coupled with kind of a decentralized ecosystem and decentralized storage options, creates a need for IT analysts and the need for data engineers inside the organization, but that’s just not it. They also need data literate people who are able to work with the data and translate that into insights. In fact, one of a recent Gartner study shows that the second biggest roadblock for the Chief Data Officers is access to data literate people inside the organization. But it still doesn’t answer the ultimate question people have, right? What are these users doing with this data? How can a company make use of this – all this data productively? How can they create these actionable insights? And the challenge these companies have, our customers have is they are using lots of legacy tools for specific actions, whether it’s data prep and blend, whether it’s spatial, AI and ML, enriching the data. Each of these tools was built fit for purpose for just one specific task, and inherently, don’t integrate with other products inside the ecosystem. This makes it hard for the end users. So, if you step back and take a look at the entire ecosystem, it’s incredibly complex, and it continues to remain so.

And with all of these data living across on-premise and cloud and morphing across multiple data sources, the basket of solutions that customers are using and that they are grappling where to create enterprise value keeps growing. And this is exactly where Alteryx comes in and how our product solutions can help. We’ve got a 15-year track record of low code/no code friendly solutions, and we’re never going to waver from these trends. But we’re going to continue to evolve, as you’ll see from some of our product strategy that I’m going to share here in a second. We’re going to continue to evolve our product architecture on a platform architecture to reflect some of the changes that our customers are facing.

Complex data pipelining, how do you incorporate that? How do you incorporate automation and orchestration into the platform? How do you optimize the analytics experience so you’re starting to create value quickly and permanently? We go to where the data resides, whether it’s on the cloud, whether it’s on-premise or a combination of both. And in parallel, we’re constantly fine-tuning how we access the data and how our customers experience the data by embedding richer, more intuitive AI capabilities inside of our products with tools like Alteryx’s Intelligence Suite. And it’s now incredibly easy for any user, regardless of the skill sets that they have and the expertise they have in data, to be able to create a workflow and start to automate analytics inside of Alteryx.

So with that, let me actually introduce Vishal Soni. He is in our product organization, and he’s going to show you exactly this, how easy it is for a user to create a workflow and start to harness all the data and create insights inside of designer. Take it away, Vishal.

Vishal Soni

Thank you so much, Suresh. So yes, thank you all for being here. I’m super excited today to be able to show you the power of Alteryx. So we’re all going to play pretend, and we’re going to pretend that we’re a retail company. And so what we’re trying to do is to try to understand where we should actually go ahead and open a new store using data. So with Alteryx, the nice thing is I can actually go ahead and connect to my data wherever it lives. I can start to prepare my data, I can start filter it, I can start to transform my data or even tap into things like spatial analytics, machine learning or even computer vision. So we’ve got all of these 300 different drag-and-drop blocks built out of the box, which allowed to do things, like I just mentioned, those ETL task, the data prep tasks. And you can actually start to shape the data however you want it.

So the first thing we’re going to do with our case, we’re actually going to go ahead and connect to some data. So to do that, all I need to do is drag-and-drop. From here, I’m able to actually dive in and connect to data wherever it lives. So for example, if I wanted to go ahead and connect into Amazon or Snowflake or Databricks, I just simply click and choose where I want my data to live.

In my case, I do have a file, so I was going to go ahead and connect into that. And so this file contains my customer order data, the shipping data and transactional information. So in order for me to actually start to understand the data, I can actually go ahead and get visualitics given to me directly. And so what this allows me to do is really uncover all the headed insights that they to us to offer. So for example, straight away, I’m able to see in terms of my shipping method, most people actually prefer to ship with standard class with just around 60%. From here, I can then go ahead and also check the data health to make sure that the data is clean. It’s how we want it. I’m not missing any data and I can do this all in a couple of clicks.

I can then go in to start doing whatever I want to on my data. I can start adding different filters I can start changing the way that the data is actually structured. And I can even go ahead and output that data or even tap into things like spatial analytics. So here is the one I made earlier and so – but going back to that business problem that we’re trying to solve. We’re trying to figure out where we should actually go ahead and tap into a new market. Well, I can very easily start to do things like a heat maps directly on to workflow. Again, just by dragging and dropping. I can go ahead and choose exactly what I wanted to show me. So in this case, let’s just look at the sales. And in seconds, I’m able to click run, and I’ll actually be able to see an interactive map showing me exactly where all of my different customers’ spending is coming from and also where it’s not coming from to really allow me to start to understand where to go ahead and open that new location.

From here, I can actually go ahead and just I’ll put this back to wherever it needs to go as well. I can choose, if I want to, output it directly back into a BI platform like Tableau or PRB. If I wanted to put it back into something like Snowflake or Databricks or into a static file as well. And everything that I’m doing is live. We were able to do this all without a single line of code, all using drag-and-drop in record time. Thank you, Suresh.

Suresh Vittal

Thank you, Vishal. You saw how easy that was for a user to be able to do a retailer creating, targeting strategies and targeting decisions on the fly. And as you think about our role in the broader analytics stack and our commitment to innovation, particularly focused on the cloud, we’ve delivered three cloud solutions in the market earlier this year. This expanded portfolio of solutions puts us in a position where we can serve the rising global demand for data analytics, whether it’s new personas that we meet with products like Auto Insights and Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta or this whole new set of use cases. And this is all part of our vision for democratizing analytics. With Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta, we brought together the best of both worlds. We brought together the user experience that our customers love from Designer Cloud with the secure multi-tenant, multi-region cloud-native platform of Trifacta. With Alteryx Machine Learning, we’re giving analysts the opportunity to build predictive models. And with Auto Insights, we are creating a whole new set of users of our products, the non-technical business owner or business user who can derive insights with a click of a button and have an automated analyst at the tip of their fingertips.

Auto Insights really introduces a unique approach for understanding the data and getting insights out of the data. Whether if you’re a business or a non-technical data worker, you just plug in your time series data, and Auto Insights does the rest. It starts to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to uncover the business metrics that really matter for your business and surfaces them to the user. And many goes beyond what the dashboard can actually provide.

To show you precisely what this will mean, let’s have Vishal kind of just show you the time cities data in action and how these insights are generated.

Vishal Soni

Cheers. Thank you so much. Brilliant. So with order insights, exactly as Suresh mentioned, we’re giving business users the power of AI-powered dashboards to really allow them to unlock all of the different insights in that time series data, and it’s done so simply. Without building any code, new business users get an overview of their KPIs. We can go ahead and choose which one of these that we want to actually focus on. So for example, let’s take a look at some profits. And we’re – by clicking an overview, able to actually go ahead and see all the historical views of what’s happened.

We can see that we’re up 6.4% over the previous month, which is great. But the natural question that follows this is why? Why did this happen? Well, clicking on what caused this shows you just that. Here, we can see all the different top factors that have contributed to our increase in profits, and we can even go ahead and drill down into any of these if we wanted to. So for example, here, we can see that Delaware did pretty well. It’s one of the top contributing factors. So by clicking on drill down, we’re able to actually go ahead and see all the different key changes that occurred, all in context without any code. I just want to stress that none of these screens have been preconfigured. All we’ve done is we’ve taken data, we plugged it in and everything you’re seeing is happening without any custom code or setup. With every refresh, Alteryx is scanning the data and showing you things that you might need to have brought to your attention.

So with unexpected changes, you’re able to actually start to have prompts where any anomalies in your data can be showed – can be surfaced to you, and making understanding them simpler than ever. You can have all of these different types of insights also sent directly to you and shared with members of your team. So typically, creating all these different weekly, monthly and quarterly reports have been super manual and time consuming, not here. You have all of this done for you, so it makes preparing for that 10 am meeting that much simpler and lets you answer the questions you didn’t even know you had. Thanks. Back to you, Suresh.

Suresh Vittal

Thanks, Vishal. So you saw with the designer demo how easy it is for a non-technical user or a user of any skill sets to be able to automate analytics and create all of this data and these insights. With Auto Insights, you see how a non-technical business user get access to insights that were hidden in the data and the AI engine starts to uncover all of those insights. It’s really exciting to see our products bringing new use cases to life. But our customers require converged experiences, and that’s exactly what we set out to do with the recent announcement of the Alteryx Analytics Cloud.

We announced it earlier this year, and the Alteryx Analytics Cloud is an end-to-end suite that integrates Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta, Alteryx Auto Insights and Alteryx Machine Learning into one single platform. These products work in concert together today, and that integration gets better over time. We are building a converged front-end experience that’s role-based and accessible to our users from anywhere across the enterprise. We’re firm believers that a platform-based approach is the way forward, and this allows us to scale data and analytics use cases across every user, every line of business and every department. By pulling all of our analytics capabilities together, we can help our customers truly democratize insights and automate analytics.

But let me give you a fairly simplified peak at our cloud architecture. Underpinning all of our cloud platforms that you just saw is our unified platform that is built in the multi-tenant SaaS control plane. Our platform brings together a common set of shared services, whether its connectors, user management, telemetry and extensibility, which increasingly becomes critical as our customers and our partners extend our products and extend our solutions to create new innovation. Uniquely, we also offer unrivaled deployment versatility, whether it’s multi-tenant SaaS or in the customer’s virtual private cloud. They get to decide. This end-to-end platform provides the backbone for our analytics solutions to serve our community’s needs across the board. And we are seeing our customers engage with Alteryx across a broad set of use cases, really reinforcing this vision that we have for democratizing data analytics for all.

For instance, CFOs are leveraging our solutions to build tax and audit automation workflows. CMOs are using our solutions to do build campaigns and do customer targeting. And even CIOs are using our products to do security and network analysis these days. This is just a small sample of the number of use cases that over 300,000 users are doing every single day in our products. And another great example is Stanley Black & Decker, who are here at Inspire. You’ll probably hear from them over the next couple of days. They use our products to generate top line growth and cost savings to the tune of millions of dollars by creating real-time analytics for their sales and accounting teams. That’s you.

And interestingly enough, they aren’t alone. We have this large community of users that have selected Alteryx as their platform of choice for data analytics. This is precisely why I’m so confident about the bold and transformative steps that we are taking in product engineering to make Alteryx an innovation powerhouse. But it’s always better for these things for you to see the reality of the Alteryx Analytics Cloud in life.

So why don’t I turn it over to Vishal again where he can show you an end-to-end demonstration of how the analytics platform empowers our customers to drive insights and breakthroughs and meaningfully enhance the business.

Vishal Soni

Cheers. Thank you so much. So we’re going to go through another example today. So we’re all going to pretend that we are a retail company. And we’ve got a bunch of different data. So we’ve got some sales information, we’ve got customer information and we’ve got the different products that we’re actually selling. And so, data comes from a bunch of different places: CRM systems, marketing systems, transactional systems, databases, files and so on.

So first, we’ve designed a cloud pub by Trifacta, data engineers can start to orchestrate and automate all of the different data pipelines that load up your data warehouse or data lake. So here, data engineers can easily start to build out different flows. That can take, for example, our customer data from HubSpot, our order data from Oracle or our product data – sorry, from Salesforce and a product data from Oracle to start to combine, structure and standardize all of these different sources of information to build out a single consistent customer view. So in this case, we’re going to take all of these different transaction data, customer data, shipping and order data and put it into something like Snowflake or Databricks.

We can then step it up. So with plans, you can start to orchestrate and automate your entire different data flows to manage entire data pipelines. So all the different steps that we saw in the previous screen can be put together so that we can start to continue loading up all of our different tables and even send alerts to let people know when the data is ready. So the result of this is that we’ve now got a single consistent customer view of all our different upstream systems. And in this case, we’ve even sent a Slack notification to the different analysts to let them know that the data is ready. So, so far then, what we have been able to do is to build out a data pipeline, set up the orchestration and start to pull data from all the different systems into our data infrastructure. So from here, analysts can then go ahead and pick up that data and start to build out their own analytic use cases on top of it.

So what we have done here is we have connected to that data from Snowflake or Databricks or wherever we decided to put it, and so what we’ve been able to do is start to build out a customer segmentation model so that we can really understand the spending patterns of all of our different customers. So we built out this using an RFM model, which essentially looks at the recency of the previous transaction for each customer. We’ve also looked at the frequency of how often they are purchasing from us, as well as the monetary value of how much they are actually spending within our company.

So just by dragging and dropping, we are able to start to transform the data that was provided to us, gain deeper insights about our customers and segment them based off their spending patterns. We can then output this data directly wherever it needs to go. So as you saw earlier, we can output directly to something like Tableau or Snowflake or really any where you want to put it. But we could also go ahead and output this to something like Auto Insights just by dragging and dropping to start to give this data to our business users. But for this example, let’s take things up just a little bit, and send it into Alteryx Machine Learning, where we can start to build out code-free models to answer even more business use cases. So for example, what is the lifetime value of each of these different customers.

So I am going to jump into Alteryx Machine Learning now. And so with Alteryx Machine Learning, citizen data scientists can start to build out different machine learning models, which in this case is going to be to understand the lifetime value of each customer. First, Alteryx is going to analyze the data’s condition to make sure that it’s ready for modeling. Next, we will be able to choose what it is that we actually want to predict. So in our case, we’re trying to predict the lifetime value. So we will look at that sales column. And Alteryx is going to start to show us the different relationships between our columns in these rich interactive charts. And this makes it super simple to start to understand the different relationships between all of our different columns so that we’re easily able to see the different patterns in customer spending.

Different models are now being trained and analyzed to present us the best one for us to use. We can then also see insights about our models as well. For example, we can look at things like feature importance, which tells us just how important each of our different columns are when making that prediction, or we can actually start to do simulations and what-if analysis. So this can be super valuable. If we wanted to understand how a change, for example, in the customer segment from a corporate to a consumer customer is actually going to have on the lifetime value of that particular person. So we can then allow analysts to go ahead and use this model to be able to go ahead and predict new customer spending values, and this can really help us to aid those business decisions.

But what if we don’t know the questions that we want to ask? What if we want Alteryx to take a look at the data and just tell us? Well, that’s exactly where Auto Insights comes in. We can load the data in as is, so for example, we could take it directly from Designer Cloud part by Trifacta, and Alteryx is going to give us these insights, no problem. On the other hand, what we’ve done here is we’ve got a head and loaded that enrich data that’s gone through Designer as well as Alteryx Machine Learning, and this gives the business even further insights, giving us even more detailed analysis on our trends, showing us our customer sales data in a way that’s easy to digest.

You will get insights automatically generated on your time series data, and you don’t need to be a data expert to digest the analytics from it. We can get deeper insights by clicking on that overview. For example, how the transaction count has been over the last month and we can also go ahead and dive in to see exactly what caused it. And this is super crucial in understanding the why. We can drill down into the different segments, that’s actually affected the change to really start to understand how each of these have contributed to our KPIs as well as dive deeper into any unexpected changes.

Alteryx is scanning the data with every refresh, giving you those long-term trends. And ultimately, giving you trust in the numbers and helping you answer the business questions you might not even know you had. This is Alteryx, and it truly is analytics for all. Jeez, thank you, Suresh.

Suresh Vittal

Thank you, Vishal. Those three demos really brought our value proposition home. It’s a great view of the expanding platform of solutions that work together and create this cohesive experience. So, I talked to you about Alteryx’s role in the modern data stack, how we are helping our customers across on-premise and cloud data sets. I talked to you about the Alteryx Analytics Cloud and how we are bringing an integrated cloud product platform together with a single unified user experience that’s role-based. Vishal showed you the demos that you’ll start to see this product strategy come together, and this is all kind of product and data working together in real time.

I’d like to highlight next some of the announcements that we’re making at our Inspire Conference. Firstly, we are announcing expanded technology partnerships with Snowflake with Databricks with Google. We’ve entirely refactored our Databricks connectors to make it easy for our customers to connect with Cloud Delta Lakes, and to read and write into those delta lakes, but we’ve also given them the opportunity to use Databricks SQL and to work with their cloud fetch capabilities. We’ve made massive improvements to our Snowflake bulk loading capabilities and to big query access and so much more. These updated integrations that we have made with our cloud partners allows our customers to really leverage this native pushdown capabilities that makes it easy for them to extract insights out of these massive datasets.

You will also hear us announce several platform enhancements and an even better user experience. We’ve updated the Designer interface, made it easier for the analysts to get more productive and to improve the capabilities of the analysts as they work with Designer. We’ve shown new integrations. We’re announcing new integrations between Auto Insights and Designer. You actually saw that integration at work when Vishal is demonstrating the product, where you could drag and drop Auto Insights inside the Designer pallet.

In Alteryx Machine Learning, we’ve added enhancements to our time series modeling capabilities. We’ve introduced a whole new metric store that allows any user inside the organization to define a common set of operational metrics that they can then share and distribute with their partners inside the business.

And not – and last but not the least, we’re announcing a whole new set of governance capabilities. Our teams have been hard at work updating our cryptographic libraries and our communications to release a FIPS compliant version of designer and server. A FIPS compliant version is critically important for and it’s key for us to unlock new TAM with federal markets in the public sector. So I strongly encourage all of you to explore the Alteryx platform over the next couple of days, talk to our customers, there is many of them here, talk to our partners and even spend time with product engineering teams so we can get deeper into our products and understand them better. And you will soon start to understand why I’m so confident about the bold steps we’ve taken in product engineering to keep Alteryx’s plays as an innovation powerhouse.

Thank you for supporting us and thank you for being part of the ride. I appreciate getting a chance to meet all of you after the session. Let me invite Kevin Rubin, our CFO, to the stage next.

Kevin Rubin

Thank you, Suresh, and thank you to Mark and Paula, who we also heard from today. It’s great to be back with all of you in-person and those of you on the live stream. Thank you for joining us. I’ve been at Alteryx for 6 years now, and the excitement and momentum within the business throughout the entire organization has never been greater. Mark began this afternoon talking about our vision of democratizing analytics and the massive TAM in front of us. And Paula then shared a refreshed go-to-market strategy, including our large enterprise focus. And Suresh just walked through our expanded product offering that now includes our cloud-based data analytics platform. Global demand for digital transformation and analytics is ramping to new levels. And when we consider all that we heard today, our ability to meet this demand has never been stronger. Let me now tie all of this back to the financial model and how we believe we are differentiated and positioned as a leader for many years ahead.

From a financial model perspective, it really all distills down to growth and profitability. Robust durable ARR growth, coupled with disciplined investments, is a recipe for long-term shareholder value. And given the size of the market, as well as our robust net expansion, we are focused on growth today. We have several incremental tailwinds underlying this growth that I’d like to highlight. As Mark mentioned earlier, the market opportunity is massive. Today, we operate in a $65 billion TAM. According to IDC, that’s going to grow to over $110 billion by 2025. This TAM consists largely of legacy, disparate, BI, data prep and analytic tools. That means Alteryx is about 1% penetrated into a very large market opportunity that is long overdue for modernization.

In addition, enterprise digitalization is driving an influx any further fragmentation of data throughout the organizations. This further expands the market by generating incremental demand for data and analytics within new types of organizations, new personas and new use cases. Alteryx’ low code/no code approach to data analytics is well aligned to help enterprise customers empower their employees to leverage the data available to them and extract actionable insights.

We are seeing this consistently – we are seeing this consistent expansion in our average ARR per customer with acceleration in recent quarters as enterprises expand their use throughout the organizations. We are also seeing this traction with ELAs, that Paula described a little earlier. ELAs remove friction to new adoption, they see the natural path to incremental ARR in subsequent quarters and they provide us a high level of visibility into net expansion going forward.

Our cloud strategy is to enable enterprises through a single, easy-to-use centralized solution, unlocking new personas and new use cases. We believe this strategy secures Alteryx as a key enabler across the ecosystem for years ahead, especially as the data stack evolves. And as you just heard from Suresh, our platform includes Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta, Alteryx Auto Insights and Alteryx ML. We are committed to our customers, and we will continue to evolve this platform to meet their needs.

We were a pioneer in analytic automation, and we view the cloud as our opportunity to further extend this leadership. Having the right platform for customers is only part of the story. You also need to have a go-to-market strategy to bring the solution to the customers. And that’s where Paula’s impact on the business has been so transformational. This begins with building out an enterprise-focused direct sales team, where we had a record level of hiring in the first quarter.

With our enhanced go-to-market now in place, along with our expanded product platform of cloud-based solutions, we can better engage with customers and prospects at the executive level. And this top-down approach creates opportunities for broader enterprise use of our solution across the organization. As we mentioned earlier, we are seeing this early success in our greater than $100,000 ARR customers, growing nearly 40% year-over-year in Q1.

Finally, we view partners as being key to efficiently scaling our go-to-market reach and meeting this rising demand. Contributions from partners have been a tailwind to ARR growth in recent quarters, and we believe helps us efficiently and quickly scale our reach to companies of all sizes. Again, our ecosystem partners include technology partners, global system integrators, solution providers and OEM partners.

Today, partners represent about one-third of our business, and we expect will continue to be a growth driver in the future. We’ve experienced consistent ARR growth for multiple years now. This has largely been due to the robust underlying analytic demand and our market leadership. The incremental growth drivers, a large TAM, expanded product portfolio, incremental cloud capabilities, new personas, an enterprise go-to-market motion and investments in our partner program give us confidence in the year ahead.

I’ve also included our historical growth in ARR, revenue and billings to show two dynamics. First, billings and ARR are closely aligned, reinforcing that ARR tracks the fundamentals of our operating model very closely. Second, while there can be some variations year-to-year in revenue growth rates compared to ARR due to 606, revenue ultimately follows the path of ARR. We manage our business on ARR today, which we believe is the purest metric and most reflective of the state of the business.

Growth is on a solid trajectory with multiple drivers in place that we expect will bear fruits for many years. With that in mind, it’s equally important to consider the underlying earnings power of our current model. We are committed to investing in our business, but within a framework that we believe puts us in a path to durable profitability.

So let’s take a few minutes and talk about the operating model. We are continuing to target gross margins in the 80% to 85% range. This reflects the incremental cloud-driven revenue, plus strategic investments in customer success, a key area of focus as we continue to gain traction with large enterprise customers. We are targeting optimizations across the entire operating business, which I’ll focus on a little bit in a moment. But we see the most meaningful opportunity in sales and marketing over time. We are deliberately investing in enterprise sales, global scale and brand to capitalize on what we believe is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We expect this will ultimately equate to a profitability of 22% to 25%, with free cash flow in 20% to 25%.

With the framework in place, let’s explore the levers we have to bridge from our operating margins that we have today and where we see them going forward. Keep in mind, this slide is not drawn to scale. Many of the strategic initiatives driving growth will also unlock incremental margin expansion over time. First, we expect our enterprise-focused sales motion to fuel a rapidly growing enterprise base of business. We are already seeing this strategic focus bear fruits. As we mentioned, we have 45% of the Global 2000 now as Alteryx customers, and that’s up 6 points year-over-year. Given the higher upsell and lower churn of this customer segment, this gives us a much stronger net expansion rate. As mentioned, our overall expansion rate for the company is 119%, but it’s a much stronger 128% within the Global 2000. This equates to a higher relative lifetime value and a more efficient customer acquisition cost, which is positive for long-term margins over time.

Second, we are scaling our go-to-market reach through partners. Empowering our global system integrators and solution providers to sell the Alteryx platform can efficiently scale our ability to meet the rising demand, both domestically and internationally. Our partners also provide scale to our customer success efforts, and this means we can expand our incremental ARR more efficiently through partners. Third, we recently expanded the platform to include cloud-based solutions to address the needs of new use cases and new personas. We are already seeing favorable ARR per customer trends and see potential additional tailwinds ahead as customers can more broadly expand corporate-wide with our new platform.

And last but not least, we continue to see opportunities to scale the business and unlock operational efficiencies of scale across all of our operating expense line items. So to be clear, today, we are dialed for growth. We have significant momentum behind us, a massive opportunity ahead of us and we strongly believe that driving responsible investments for growth today will maximize long-term shareholder value. Over time, as we scale our business and capitalize on these margin levers, we are confident in our ability to deliver against the long-term target margins.

With that, let me wrap up a quick summary of the day. We remain very positive about the data and analytics market dynamics, as well as our positioning in this market. The TAM opportunity is massive at $65 billion, and with users largely leveraging legacy disparate tools, the market is ripe for modernization. Enterprise digitalization is expanding market demand to new personas, and our commitment to democratizing analytics uniquely positions us to meet that demand. We are seeing this both with our flagship Designer and Server solutions, and we are reinforcing our leadership position with an expanded cloud-based solution. Finally, we have an aligned go-to-market motion to efficiently and rapidly scale our market reach to capitalize on this global once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

So with that, I’d like to welcome Paula and Suresh up to the stage to join me for some Q&A. I’m also excited to share that we have Mark joining us virtually, so please feel welcome to direct any questions on strategy and vision his way.

Mark Anderson

Hello, everyone. It’s Mark Anderson here. I just wanted to thank you all again so much for joining us today. I hope you enjoyed the presentations by myself and our leadership team. I really wish us able to be there in person, but really excited to participate with this Q&A session virtually. So with that, let’s open up the floor for the first question.

Michael Turits

Hi, everybody. Good afternoon. Michael Turits from KeyBanc. Thanks to the whole team, and great to see you all. So it’s a fantastic demonstration of the breadth and usability and capabilities of the platform. Suresh, I just wanted to ask you a little bit about the evolution of the – from the current platform to where it’s going with the Trifacta integration. Maybe approach it from two sides, both from the back-end side and from the UI side? And just if you’d map it out for us where we are, where the different pieces will fit together and what some of the road maps will be for that?

Suresh Vittal

Yes. Thank you for the question. So as you saw, we continue to invest in Designer and Server. There is a massive opportunity for our customers there that empower data analysts and teams that want to build and manage complex workflows on-premise. And we continue to support that. Our product roadmap is super rich and robust on that front. On the Trifacta, Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta, Alteryx Auto Insights and Alteryx Machine Learning, that comprises our Alteryx Analytics Cloud. We’re making significant investments there, and the investments there are directed in a couple of areas. You will start to see the user experience that our customers are super familiar with, the low code/no code-friendly building blocks, the access to our engines, AMP and E1, the access to and the ability to build workflows. You start to see that show up inside the design of cloud powered by Trifacta product as early as this summer. Because we will embrace a cloud-native platform and we deploy code almost every single week, we start to roll these capabilities inside the cloud product. So you’ll start to see the user experience show up first and foremost. I talked to you, I kind of give you a simplified look at the cloud platform. It’s multi-tenant SaaS in the control plane, but it’s easy enough for our customers to deploy the data plane where they choose to, whether it’s AWS or Azure or frankly, on-premise, if that’s if that’s what they want to do. And what Trifacta acquisition gave us was that accelerated cloud platform, which makes it easier for us to kind of make this multi-tenant cloud capability available to our customers.

So step one, you will start to see us bring the user experience of Designer Cloud, you’ll start to see the Designer low-code tools show up and the engines show up and the ability to create workflows as early as the summer, as I said. And then what you’ll start to see is that as customers adopt these products, you’ll have clearly the estate on the on-premise world, where customers are running on desktop and server, and you will have our customers expanding using our cloud solutions being able to access through a browser, being able to access for a variety of use cases that are increasingly aimed to the casual user and aimed at the business analyst seeking to bring AI and ML skills to bear. Over time, what you’ll start to see is customers being – the ability to run these workflows in either on-premise or in the cloud, right? And so that’s the evolution of the product roadmap and the product strategy.

Kamil Mielczarek

Kamil Mielczarek from William Blair. I have one for Mark. So you’ve been in investment mode. You’ve done a great job refocusing on the enterprise and building a cloud product, and it’s helpful to see the steps that Kevin laid out on profitability long-term. But given the macro overhang, how do you think about potentially readjusting the growth and profitability in a more severe macro environment? And I know you joined mid-pandemic, but given you’re on the Board, how does your experience and knowledge of changes made in response to the pandemic inform that decision? And what would you do differently versus early 2020?

Mark Anderson

Hi, Kamil and thank you so much for the question. Yes, I think we’re always adapting and iterating to what’s going on based on what we hear from our customers, what we hear from our partners what we’re seeing in the markets, macro in particular. But as I think we talked about on the last earnings call, what we do for our customers, I think, really matters. And oftentimes, were brought in to help them drive more profitability or help them streamline efficiencies in their supply chain. Just last week, I was talking to a large U.S. based tool manufacturer, and these guys have generated hundreds of millions of dollars worth of savings and margin recapture with us. And their priority going forward, recognizing that they see the inflationary impact, they see potential recession down the road is to double down and invest more with Alteryx because they know they are going to get a really good return. So I think it sort of dovetails with what I hear customers, whether it’s cybersecurity or digital or functional transformation, these are the two priorities that I hear from almost every investor – excuse me, every customer, whether it’s enterprise or government very consistently.

So I think what I’ve learned in the last couple of years is keep your ear to the ground and adapt. I think this isn’t – this won’t be my first recession. If in fact, we do go through it, I learned deeply from the banking crisis in 2008, as well as, as a mid-level manager, the com or dot-com bust in 2000, 2001. But we’ve got tools and capabilities to really hear and see things as they are happening. We’re prolific users of Alteryx ourselves, and we’re going to continue to keep our ear to the ground.

Kamil Mielczarek

That’s helpful. And if I could just quickly follow-up on, first, Suresh, as you look across your cloud portfolio, the updates are very helpful. There is so many changes going on. If you look out 3 to 5 years, what will be most different about the cloud product versus today? And when you look across the various initiatives, what are you most excited about?

Suresh Vittal

I’m excited about the opportunity to drive an integrated end-to-end analytics platform. And once you have this platform capability, you can roll out new innovation faster. And frankly, our customers and our partners can build innovation faster. You saw me throw up that slide on the use cases across the Office of Finance, Office of Marketing, supply chain, HR and so on, and that was just a fraction of the use case that our customers use. Now if we give them the opportunity to bring users on board, and you saw Vishal’s demo, a business user kind of using Auto Insights and getting insights out of that, that goes beyond what a dashboard can provide, frankly, or a business analyst kind of building and validating predictive models, that ability to give all of them the opportunity to drive value out of analytics through a single platform, a single interface and be able to do that quickly with the time to value keeps decelerating, I think that’s the most exciting part of what cloud brings for us.

Kamil Mielczarek

Thanks, a lot, Kamil.

Sanjit Singh

Thank you for taking the questions. Sanjit Singh, Morgan Stanley. And really appreciate going to see everyone for the first time in 2 years. And thank you for the content on the presentation was very informative I wanted to talk a little bit on some comments that Paula made. I think she talked about the competitive environment, the pandemic sort of structurally changed that. And when I look at some of the demos, I wanted to get a sense of whether Alteryx is going after the last mile problem when you talk about sort of driving to more automated insights. We had team in this world where you guys saw solving the data wrangling problem and then the BI tool, the data visualization tool would create a dashboard. Is that world essentially ending? And are you guys going after the – replacing the dashboard with more automated insights? Is that the opportunity? What’s going to drive a lot of growth if this platform story really begins to execute?

Paula Hansen

Yes. So there is still plenty of opportunity in the early miles, if you will, to use your analogy. We are still just scratching the surface, right, when we look at the 1% market share that we have and the number of data workers that are out there that common, common conversations that we have with customers that they just can’t keep at the pace that the business requires to be able to address and make decisions and solve the problems that they have. They have worked tirelessly to try and get the data in one place. It’s not in one place, it’s still very distributed. They have worked tirelessly to try and try to see if this highly skilled, expert centralized data science team could solve the problems. They are not able to retain those people because those people want to work on the really complex problems. They don’t want to solve all the problems for the entire enterprise. So, without fail, every customer that I talk to is recognizing that. It’s absolutely about empowering a broader base of employees across the enterprise. So there is still lots of growth opportunity there.

In terms of the dashboard piece, we have great partnerships with dashboard providers. So we’re not really intending to go square into that space. And I think, frankly, there is a tire of the dashboard environment right now, to be honest with you. That’s why Auto Insights is so compelling for our customers because the static dashboards might answer your first question about what’s happening, but it doesn’t answer the next question, and the next question, and the next question and they certainly aren’t nearly as dynamic and able to deal with time series data in the way that the business is running. So I have been blown away by the appetite for the Auto Insights conversation at the executive level with our customers and trying to do that storytelling of your business from your data, what’s happening, what are you going to do next, why is it happening. So I do think that’s going to be a significant growth effort for us as well.

Sanjit Singh

And for my follow-up, Kevin, thank you for laying out an updated financial framework. When I look at where we are today, which is sort of negative 30, negative 40 operating margin and then this path to 20% to 25%. In terms of thinking about kind of interim milestones, in terms of let’s talk about maybe operating profitability this year is definitely an investment year. Is that something we can expect in calendar year ‘23? If not calendar ‘23, when can we expect you guys to achieve that sort of interim milestone of getting back to operating profitability on the path to the 20% to 25%. Thank you.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. Thank you for the question. Going back to the beginning of the year on our Q4 call and when we had given guidance, we were really clear that the operating margins of the business this year were being largely impacted by the acquisition of Trifacta. But for that, we would be operating breakeven, and that was kind of how we were making our intentional investment decisions. As you saw in Q1, we actually performed better on the operating margin line, and we’re actually allowing some of that to end up or a majority of that to kind of flow through to the full year, while still being very selective in where we invest in the business for growth. I would just go back to what you’ve heard from all of us. This is a really large opportunity and we really have an opportunity now to take advantage of kind of our leadership at 1% penetrated into a $65 billion TAM. We do think making very disciplined and intentional decisions around where to invest to really kind of grow for scale is an appropriate decision. As for when we kind of get there, unfortunately, we don’t guide out before this year. But I would like you to take away the power of the model that I kind of walked through.

Joel Fishbein

Thank you. Joel Fishbein from Truist. I guess two for you, Kevin. One, you put up ARR per customer and how nicely it’s grown. Can you, maybe both you and Paula, give us some insight on where do you think that number can grow to or go to? And Paula, along those same lines, you talked about penetration inside your installed base. You have 45% of the Fortune 500, I believe you said. How are you driving new use cases inside the enterprise? Like are there any specific examples you can give us with regard to that? And then where do you think that ARR per customer could go? Thanks.

Paula Hansen

Yes. So, there are still lots of opportunity inside the existing customer base. And we have built the go-to-market to be able to support that. That’s why it’s so important to have the customer success element of the three-part enterprise strategy that I shared with you, because that team, those methodologies, the practices that they have built are for identifying new use cases, right. So, maybe we are in a customer and we are in the finance department today, doing dozens of different use cases, but we can go over to the marketing organization and take a look at how they are building targeted campaigns, how they are handling lead routing and so forth, and Alteryx has use cases there. So, what’s really common for us is to work with the customer to build a center of excellence, center of enablement, so they can drive in their own way, leveraging their culture and their operating model a scale out across the enterprise to bring on more users to the Alteryx platform. And so we give them the tools to do that. We show them the training, we show them the enablement, we show them how to run hackathons to identify new use cases. We help them with the practice to build up the enablement and the excellence center. So, this is the repeatability stuff that I was talking about that we have seen working for customers that have gone from 10 users to thousands of users over a period of time. And now we know how to shrink that down and say, here is the playbook for you to be able to do that. And we will help you with it. Our partners will help you with it, or you can do it for yourself. So, that’s the way that we help them increase their analytic maturity, and there is a lot of growth opportunity for us in that.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. I would echo the same. I mean if you just look at the amount of transformation and the changes we have made in our business and the improvement we have seen in that metric just over the last five quarters, imagine how that changes over time as we are really kind of leaning into this momentum and seeing continued success with ELAs and customer success and really growing that Global 2000 footprint. So, I think there is a lot of opportunity going forward.

Joel Fishbein

So, can that 83,000 be over 100,000 in a period of time per customer? Is that the goal or…?

Kevin Rubin

We will see.

Paula Hansen

Drive it up.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you. Brent Bracelin with Piper Sandler. Great to see a lot of familiar faces here in person and not on Zoom. My question maybe two if I could, but I want to start with Paula. And obviously, it sounds like ELA is very early, but it sounds like very encouraging success. What is driving the success? I would love to drill down into that because on one hand, it sounds like a dedicated customer success team is helping kind of accelerate use cases. But I would kind of not call Alteryx a low-cost product. And so I wonder how much pricing as you think about like an ELA and being able to reduced friction around pricing is also contributing to some of the success there? So, just any more tidbits you can give us on why ELAs are having success would be helpful. And then one quick follow-up.

Paula Hansen

Yes. So, absolutely to connect it back maybe to the prior conversation, right. I think reducing that friction for them to bring on more people onto the platform more quickly without having to raise a PO every time this department wants to get licenses or that department wants to get licenses. So, the burst capacity that we provide them in year one of ELA makes that easy for them to do. And that’s why we are not surprised to see that already a third of the customers in a pretty short period of time have already pushed into that and far into that capacity so we can go back and say, okay, clearly, we need to move up. So, reducing the friction, helping them with the governance of license administration, right? These are things that can get in the way of customers moving at the speed that they want to move. So, the ELA absolutely helps with that. It helps them test out other capabilities that server, intelligent suite. These may not be products that they have yet started playing around with, but those are built into the ELA. So, now they have the licenses to be able to do that and they can start turning those on and seeing how that affects their business. And on the discounting side, we were intelligent about what we built into the ELA, right, to be able to say, here is a cost-efficient and predictable way for you to gain access to Alteryx innovation.

Brent Bracelin

ELA pricing, we saw Tableau go through a similar transition to more of a role-based pricing model that really helped reduce friction. In those ELA structures, is it structured more like a role-based pricing where there is different things, or is it more volume pricing benefits and discounts on volume?

Paula Hansen

Volume and product breadth, which you could, by relations, say that it’s sort of accessing more personas, particularly when we talk about our cloud products, right, because the cloud products open up the persona base widely. But we haven’t designed it with role-based categories. It’s volume and breadth of the portfolio.

Brent Bracelin

Helpful color there. And then just, Mark, quick follow-up for you on the phone here. You haven’t been shy over the last 2 years talking about your appetite for M&A. I would love to get a current read on the appetite just given the changes in the market conditions that have soured. I know there is an inversion between public valuations and privates still. But to the extent that, that changes, and it sounds like with some of the layoffs that we are hearing in the Valley, that is changing. What is the current appetite on further M&A? Thanks.

Mark Anderson

Yes. Thanks for the question Brent and sorry, not in person to see your smiling face. I think for M&A, last year, we were very intentional around three specific targets that each served a very important need, whether it was an aqua hire, whether it was getting some technology like auto insights, as Paula said, that’s very much aligned with what we do, getting that team onboard or whether it’s Trifacta getting 200 cloud-first engineers, marketeers, salespeople to come and join us and become a replatforming option, if you will. I think we are going to continue to cautiously look at potential targets. I do see private company valuations going way down as you inferred. But we are always going to be thoughtful about how we execute these things and make sure that we are doing the right thing relative to long-term profitability models that we are very much committed to. But that said, I will tell you, there is such vendor fatigue out there in the marketplace right now. And as I have said in my opening keynote, there is too many vendors, and they all sound like they do basically the same thing and nobody really does. And I think our thesis is that there needs to be independent companies that build proper platforms that consolidate much of this, and that’s what we are going to do in the long run. My view and what we have talked about as an executive chief, Brent, is in times like this, what we might face in the next year, high-quality teams really shine. And high-quality technology really sets itself apart from mediocre technology. And so we feel really good about who we are and where we are now and we will continue to cautiously look at potential targets.

Ryan Goodman

I think we have time for one more question.

Ashish Bhandari

Hey Paula, Kevin, Suresh. Thanks for taking the time today – also Mark virtually. Ashish Bhandari from Ashler Capital. So, it’s great to hear that you are now going to be going to market with cloud ELAs. I guess could you frame for us what changes around your go-to-market approach through a cloud-specific ELA? Is kind of the advantage basically that your customers are wanting to consume more of your cloud SKUs? And so this is a quicker procurement process that should drive kind of faster sales cycles and bigger deal sizes, or is there kind of more to that? And then I had a quick follow-up.

Paula Hansen

Yes. Thank you for the question. So, right now, as we are talking with customers, they all want to hear about the cloud strategy and analytics cloud. There are varying degrees of places on their own cloud journey. And they want to know that all the innovation and the user experience and the outcomes that we have delivered with our on-prem portfolio is going to continue to exist in our cloud portfolio. So, we are having conversations with every customer today about Analytics Cloud, and it’s definitely going to be a big theme this week. So, the cloud ELA is something that can stack on top of our existing ELAs. So, we have designed it exactly the same so that our customers can understand it. And likely, they are operating in a hybrid environment. So, that sort of serves their hybrid environment well that they get access to both the cloud and the on-prem solutions in the same construct. And then there might be others that are net new logos for us that they want to start first with us on cloud because that’s where they are focusing their investments and they could easily get started with the cloud ELA as well. So, it’s meant to drive adoption. It’s meant to give them access to all three cloud products to drive that persona experience. And we are so excited to launch it. I can’t wait.

Suresh Vittal

And it’s designed for different companies based on where they are in the journey, right. And clearly, not everybody is on the extreme of the cloud journey. There are so many of them just feeling it out and trying to understand the hybrid cloud model, the on-premise model. They are shuttling between warehouse vendors. They are shuttling between cloud vendors. And so just understanding our product strategy and roadmap and having the flexibility the cloud ELA gives them, I think really helps them try out these products and start working with them.

Ashish Bhandari

That makes sense. And then just my quick follow-up. It feels like your Global 2000 focus is really paying off. You have reduced the friction for them to expand through your ELAs. I guess, how should we be thinking about that higher rate of large enterprise expansion as an ARR growth driver in the back half, especially given your cohort of kind of 3-year renewals that are coming up this year? Thanks.

Paula Hansen

Yes. So, we have a great opportunity this year with the renewals that are coming up. And I mentioned that we not only enjoy higher net expansion in the Global 2000, but we also on average, see better renewal rates with them. And the faster and larger companies grow with us that better renewal rates as well. So, there is a lot of positive interdependencies there. So, we certainly intend to focus our energy now and in the future to making sure at the time of renewal that we not only renew, but we have the expansion opportunity. And history has shown us that we have great expansion opportunity with our renewal base because of their satisfaction and utilization, and between the customer success focus, as well as what our partners do for us. We have the whole go-to-market pointed in a big way to that opportunity.

Ryan Goodman

