Investment thesis

Since my last article on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) some external factors have changed significantly and the dividend yield went up by approximately 2.5% to almost 16%. This was only due to the price decline in 2022 and due to the general market conditions. The fundamentals of CHMI have hardly changed so I am still neutral on the company. The company’s portfolio is still stable with the management making some small changes in the portfolio structure. In this article, I try to evaluate the changing external factors and their direct effect on CHMI.

Business Model

CHMI is a mortgage real estate investment trust specialized in RMBS and MSRs. The company’s current portfolio includes 30-year RMBS, less than 20-year RMBS, and MSRs. The vast majority of its portfolio is in 30-year RMBS, but the management started a small restructuring of assets in the fourth quarter of 2021. CHMI is a micro-cap mREIT (ranked 35th of the 41 publicly traded mREITs). It is vital to know that this market cap size is not due to the COVID-19 crisis, and it has never been a large-cap mREIT however, the company lost significant value during the first months of the pandemic.

Financials & Earnings

Fresh Q1 results

The company reported an 11.9% total quarterly economic loss and a 15.1% decline in BV per share from $8.56 per share in the fourth quarter to $7.27 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Part of this book value per common share loss is due to new share issues (more on that later). Despite these figures, I am glad to see the net interest spread further widened by 0.6% compared to Q4 2021. The net interest spread for RMBS almost doubled in a year from 1.57% in Q1 2021 to 3.06% in Q1 2022. In addition, the management further decreased its less than 20-year RMBS portfolio and acquired more than $500 million worth of MSR increasing its share in the total portfolio from 14% in the last quarter to 21% by the end of Q1 2022.

External factors

The external factors have been changing rapidly in the last couple of months: record inflation, Ukrainian war, sky-high food prices, tightening monetary policy, and recession fears. Some of these factors could be favorable for CHMI but some of them could undermine the management’s growth targets. Let’s start with the basic one: Low-interest rates tend to increase demand for property, (and for mortgages) driving up prices, while high-interest rates generally do the opposite. Going one step further: Prepayments are more frequent when interest rates are low because people can easily refinance their current mortgages and when interest rates are high CPR tends to decline which is good news for mREITs. CHMI can confidently count on the MBS they have in their portfolio without the worry of increasing prepayment risks. The CPR has been on the decline, and I expect further declines as the interest rates continue to rise. This will strengthen the net interest income of the company’s portfolio.

The general housing trends are in CHMI’s favor in my opinion. According to a recent prediction for the housing market in MarketWatch, the analysts expect further home price rises but at a slower pace than previously. Some buyers will be forced out of the market due to the rising interest rates but on the other hand, as more and more companies adapted their standards to the home office, the higher qualified workforce will likely buy more expensive homes as they spend more time at home. These factors will very likely maintain a healthy housing market in 2022 and 2023 which will help CHMI to increase its MBS portfolio and collect monthly mortgage payments.

Valuation

Since my last article, the company’s TBV had its ups and downs but now it stands nearly at the same point as of December 2021. It trades 10% below its tangible book value and we can say that is the average of the last 12 months so based on this metric CHMI is fairly valued at the moment. In terms of the company’s dividend yield, CHMI trades at almost a record high of 16%. This is the highest figure in the last 12 months. However, this does not mean the company is undervalued it only means that the stock prices declined 20% YTD and the dividend has not changed.

Most mortgage REITs rely heavily on issuing new shares to fund their operations, support the dividend and get better financing over time. CHMI is no different. The main question is: how much this practice destroys shareholder value. I believe that a slight increase in the number of shares is acceptable but some mREITs just go too far. CHMI increased its diluted weighted average shares outstanding by 7.4% in the last 3 years which is acceptable in my opinion.

Comparing this to its closest market cap peers we can see a difference. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) increased its diluted weighted average shares outstanding by an astonishing 86% in the last 3 years while Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) has 17% more shares outstanding than 3 years ago.

Company-specific Risks

I see two major risk factors for CHMI in the upcoming months: recession and extremely high inflation. As we discussed earlier, as interest rates increase, borrowers have less incentive to refinance at a higher rate, so prepayments will decline. These types of prepayments are considered voluntary. Involuntary prepayments, on the other hand, occur when borrowers are unable to make their mortgage payments and go into default. In case of a recession, default rates will increase and CPR will be on the rise not because of low-interest rates but due to defaults which eventually means a loss for CHMI. The current probability of a U.S. recession is 30% over the next 12 months according to Bloomberg.

The other major risk is inflation. High inflation is not necessarily bad for the housing market and mortgages however, long sustained high inflation can easily halt the mortgage market due to the less purchasing power of new buyers and during high inflationary times, it can be difficult to get a mortgage. This will of course have an effect on CHMI’s ability to acquire new MSRs to support its growth and RMBS to support its income.

My updated take on CHMI’s dividend

Not many things have changed since my last article. As I expected (and I still share this view) the company’s earnings growth will be the backbone of the sustainability of its dividend. Its payout ratio is very likely to decline to approximately 80% on a yearly basis from the 100%+ previously. This is of course calculated without any dividend increase. If the company can maintain its growth, there will be no issue with sustaining the dividend; however, a recession could slow down or half its growth which will eventually affect the dividend.

Final thoughts

No doubt that the 15.88% forward dividend yield is a very attractive figure for income-seeking investors. At the moment it seems sustainable and if there is no major recession or extremely high inflation in the long term CHMI will be in a right place to capitalize on these external factors. I believe the stock is fairly valued and the issuing of new shares is at an acceptable level. I believe the question an investor should ask when deciding to open a position in CHMI is: how long the inflation will remain high and what is the chance of a recession in the next 6-9 months.