Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

The housing market has been hot! Home prices increased 19.8% y/y in February, the highest reading in over 25 years. This is quadruple the average gain over the prior decade.

The run up to the pop in the housing bubble that caused the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-08 only produced home price gains of 15% y/y.

S&P

The reasons for the robust housing market are well known; limited housing inventory combined with strong demand resulting from a recovering economy spurred by low interest rates. Despite changing conditions in 2022, many expect the trend to continue, albeit at a slower pace.

We disagree.

Below are seven reasons why home prices will fall:

1. The Housing Market is Overvalued

The recent rapid acceleration in prices has led to an overvaluation in some markets, pushing up the risk of price declines in the coming year

CoreLogic (CLGX) looked at 392 major metropolitan areas in all 50 states and determined that 65% are overvalued. Their definition of overvalued is when an area's home prices are more than 10% higher than the long-term sustainable level, based on a region's per capita income. Only 26% of the areas are deemed normal valuations, while 9% are undervalued.

CoreLogic & Fortune

Moody's Analytics performed a similar study and determined that 96% of the regional housing markets are overvalued, with 38% of the metropolitan areas being overvalued by at least 25%.

2. Home Price Gains Exceed Income Growth

Since 2000, the growth in median home prices has greatly outstripped median income. Home prices have risen 159% cumulatively over this 21-year period, for an average annual increase of 4.7%. Income has only grown 15.9% cumulatively during the same timeframe, for an average annual gain of only 0.7%. During this time, the average annual increase in median home prices has greatly exceeded the 2.5% average annual gain in the CPI, while median income has lagged the CPI.

Over the past 2 years the disparity was even more extreme. From 2020 to 2022 median home prices increased 14.5% per year versus a 4% per year increase in median income. CPI averaged 4.4% for the period.

FRED

Another way to look at the relationship between home prices and income is as a ratio. Historically, an average house in the U.S costs around 5 times a family's yearly household income. The recent acceleration in home prices pushed this ratio to a record high of 7.5 times. This exceeds the level of 7.0 times in 2006 that led to the popping of the housing bubble.

Since income is such a significant factor in home sales, the wide difference between median home prices and median income cannot continue. The way the gap will narrow is for home prices to decline.

FRED

3. Mortgage Rates are Rising

Mortgage rates have risen for 10 consecutive weeks and are currently at 5.30%, the highest they've been in 13 years. Since the beginning of the year mortgage rates have climbed 2.19 %. This is the largest 5 month increase in mortgage rates in four decades.

The housing sector is the most interest rate sensitive segment of our economy, and rising rates will inevitably slow the number of homes sold in coming months. This will result in lower prices.

FRED

4. Housing Affordability is Declining

A home is usually the largest purchase a family makes. Since homes are so expensive, most families don't have sufficient liquid assets to pay all cash up front, so they follow the traditional route of taking a mortgage to make their purchase.

The most common question they face is how much home can I afford?

The standard practice is for a family to make a down payment of 20% of the purchase price of the home and to borrow 80% of the purchase price with a mortgage. Once the family has sufficient savings to make the down payment, they then need to learn if they qualify for a mortgage for the remaining 80%.

There are three variables in the determination of one's ability to afford a mortgage; their household income, the price of the home and the cost of the mortgage.

Until recently, mortgage rates have been in a secular decline for 40 years. While home prices were rising, even at a greater rate than incomes, because mortgage rates were declining, the affordability for homeowners remained relatively constant. From 2000 to 2021 while median home prices rose by 125% from $165,300 to $369,800, the mortgage payment required to buy a median home was relatively stable at an average of $1,078. The decline in mortgage rates offset the rise in the price of the home. Another way of saying this is that the decline in mortgage rates allowed the homeowner to pay more for the home by taking out a larger mortgage, without the mortgage payment really costing them more.

In the second quarter of 2021 things changed. Median home price increases accelerated and mortgage rates increased. All of a sudden, affordability became a problem.

Over the ensuing 12 months the median home rose in price from $369,800 to $430,000 and the mortgage payment required to buy a median priced home spiked from $1,192 to $1,910. This $718 per month increase in mortgage payments represented a 60% increase in housing costs. This would represent a significant hit to any household budget.

FRED

Example of Hypothetical Home Buyer

Home buyers often look at how much they can afford to pay monthly. A hypothetical home buyer who last spring was thinking of buying the median home priced at $369,800 would need to come up with $73,960 for the down payment. They then would need to take out a mortgage of $295,840. Last year the mortgage rate was 2.65%, so the monthly payment of principal and interest was $1,192. Using a standard bank metric of allowing 28% of gross income to cover mortgage payments, this hypothetical buyer would need an income of $4,257 per month, or $51,300 annually.

Comparison of Buying Median Home in 2021 and 2022 2021 2022 Difference Median Home Price $369,800 $430,000 $60,200 20% Down Payment $73,960 $86,000 $12,040 80% Mortgage $295,840 $344,000 $48,160 Prevailing Mortgage Rate 2.65% 5.30% 2.65% Mortgage Payment $1,192 $1,910 $718 At 28% debt/income Monthly Income Required $4,257 $6,821 $2,564 Annual Income Required $51,084 $81,852 $30,768

Let's say this hypothetical buyer decided to wait a year and is now in the market again. They got a 10% raise and now their current income is $56,430, or $4,703 per month. They now would be able to pay $1,317 per month for their mortgage.

Hypothetical Buyer's Income Increases 10% Hypothetical Buyer Median Home Requirement Difference 2022 2022 Annual Income $56,430 $81,852 $25,422 Monthly Income $4,703 $6,821 $2,118 Monthly Payment at 28% Debt to Income $1,317 $1,910 $593 Amount qualified to borrow at 5.30% $237,167 $344,000 $106,833 Original Down Payment $73,960 $86,000 $12,040 Amount Buyer Can Afford $311,127 $430,000 $118,873

But the market has changed. The median priced home they were looking at last year now costs $430,000, a full $60,200 more than it would have cost last year. The down payment is now $86,000, so they would need an extra $12,040 up front. They also would need a mortgage now of $344,000, $48,160 more than last years. Mortgage rates have also increased to 5.30%, so the monthly payment now is $1,910. But based on their income, they can only pay $1,317 per month, which leaves them $593 per month short.

Based on their income and the higher mortgage rate, this hypothetical buyer would only qualify for a $237,167 mortgage. With their original down payment of $73,960 and the $237,167 mortgage that they qualify for, they can afford to only spend $311,127 for a house. This leaves them $118,873 short for the current median priced house. This hypothetical buyer is now priced out of the market.

The combination of higher home prices and higher mortgage rates dramatically reduces affordability and will result in drop in demand for homes.

5. The Supply and Demand Imbalance is Shifting

As shown in the above example, demand will decline due to affordability. As mortgage rates continue to increase, more and more prospective buyers will be priced out of the market.

On the supply side, the market is changing as well. New housing starts have gradually increased and in March were 1.793 million units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the highest level since June 2006. Zillow also reported that existing home inventory began notching up in March, and not just following seasonal trends.

This shift of increasing supply and reduced demand will lead to price declines.

FRED

6. The Fed Giveth and the Fed Taketh Away

Former Fed Governor William McChesney Martin is famous for saying the Federal Reserve "is in the position of the chaperone who ordered the punch bowl removed just when the party was really warming up."

That is exactly what they are doing. As inflation is heating up, the Fed is removing the punch bowl by way of raising the Fed Funds rate 75 basis points so far this year and beginning their balance sheet reduction. The accommodative monetary policies that got us through the tough times but have since led to asset inflation and price inflation are no more. The stock market, bond market and crypto market are already seeing signs of price declines due to the Fed's actions. These are liquid financial assets and can adjust quickly to Fed policy moves.

Home prices are different. Homes are not liquid assets and don't respond immediately to changes in policy. There is a long lead time in the process of buying or selling a home, so price movements lag.

The rise in mortgage rates that are reducing housing affordability will eventually lead to lower demand for homes which will result in a decline in home prices.

7. Homeowners are turning to alternative mortgage products

Adjustable rate mortgage applications jumped to 10.8% of all mortgage applications, more than tripling from 3.1% at the beginning of the year according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This is the highest level of ARMS since 2008. The appeal of the ARMS is that the current rate of 3.98% on a 5/1 ARM is a full 1.32% lower than the rate of 5.30% on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. While this represents significant savings, it also comes with increased risk in a rising rate environment when the Fed is tightening. Borrowers are stretching. As mortgage rates continue to rise the demand for ARMS will increase.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Buyer's Remorse

The recent hot real estate market caused many home buyers to make some hasty decisions. Real estate normally is not an impulse purchase, but the unusual circumstances of buying a home during the pandemic caused buyers to change their behavior.

With limited inventory and strong demand, many buyers had a fear of missing out and jumped into the market, perhaps prematurely. As is often the case when that happens, there are unintended consequences.

Zillow did a study of home buyers from the past two years and learned that a whopping 75% of them experienced some form of buyer's remorse.

The reasons are illuminating. One third of the buyers realized that their new home required more repairs or more maintenance than they expected. This added to the cost of their purchase. Thirty one percent felt that they bought a home that was too small. And 28% wished that they bought a home in a different area.

These buyers learned that homes are not commodities and wished they had taken more time. While buyer's remorse is not a reason why home prices will fall, the frenzy to own something did lead to the sharp run up in prices.

We have reached an inflexion point, and for the seven reasons discussed above, the housing market will experience price declines in the coming months.