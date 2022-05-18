Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 28, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on April 15, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot

Gold production was low this quarter. Gold production came in at 93,209 Oz, down from 111,742 ounces produced in 1Q21 and down from 122,582 Oz delivered the preceding quarter. The revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $194.672 million.

Net income was a loss of $316.82 million in 1Q21 "primarily attributable to an impairment of $365.4 million ($345.4 million, net of deferred tax) of the Certej project, a non-core asset, and a write-down of $19.8 million ($15.4 million, net of deferred tax) relating to decommissioned equipment at Kisladag."

Lamaque production was to blame mostly for the lower production this quarter, as shown in the chart below:

EGO: Production per mine 4Q21 and 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is still a challenge for this gold miner. The weak production quarter is not helping, but we should not consider it a deal-breaker. The stock presents an excellent opportunity for a long-term investment, especially at or below $8.

This quarter's significant net loss was mainly an impairment related to the Certej project in Romania, and we knew that this asset had no value for a long time now. The company impairment came in at the wrong time where operations were affected by COVID-19 and mandated power outage in Turkey aggravated by severe weather in Turkey and Greece.

CEO, Georges Burns, said in the conference call:

We faced several challenges at the start of the year that impacted our operating and financial results. In the first quarter, we produced over 93,200 ounces of gold. During January and February, all operations were impacted by higher than anticipated absenteeism, related to the surge of COVID-19 cases. We were also impacted by a government mandated power outage in Turkey, and severe weather in both, Turkey and Greece.

However, despite those problems, while Eldorado Gold expects first-half production to be lower than second-half production, it has also maintained the 2022 production guidance range of 460k to 490k ounces.

The recurring issue is the Greek assets and particularly the Skouries mine. Many months have passed, and despite some recent progress in design, we still do not know what the company is planning.

On December 15, 2021, Eldorado Gold announced the completion of a Feasibility Study on the wholly-owned Skouries project with an initial CapEx of approximately $845 million. Since then, we learned that Eldorado had some activities at the Skouries mine.

EGO: Presentation highlights 1Q22 (Eldorado Gold)

Thus, I believe it is an excellent time to take advantage of the low stock price and start a slow long-term accumulation now. But, because a highly volatile environment characterizes the gold sector, it mandates short-term trading using the LIFO method to turn this investment worthwhile.

The solution is to trade EGO short-term LIFO using at least 40% of your entire position while keeping a core long-term position. This two-level strategy has prevailed in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," and I believe it is the most rewarding. However, only US investors can use LIFO. Please read my note at the end of this article.

3 - Stock Performance

The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now up 27% on a one-year basis. After early April, the entire sector dropped precipitously when the Fed started to hike interest.

Eldorado Gold - 1Q22 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 224.62 233.22 238.44 244.64 194.67* Net Income in $ Million 8.27 -55.74 -52.22 -43.1 -316.82 EBITDA $ Million 105.65 2.24 106.81 107.82 -319.26 EPS diluted in $/share 0.07 -0.31 -0.29 -0.22 -1.74 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 93.08 37.05 105.80 113.17 35.24 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 63.99 74.16 64.44 82.5 52.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 29.08 -37.11 41.36 31.11 -16.75 Total Cash $ Million 533.81 410.73 461.20 481.49 434.87 Long-term Debt in $ Million 491.54 426.31 497.73 497.87 497.22 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 177.23 181.60 183.95 182.52 182.36 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Production gold Au Oz 111,742 116,066 125,459 122,582 93,209 AISC 986 1,074 1,133 1,077 1,347 Gold Price 1,723 1,835 1,769 1,776 1,889

* Revenues, including "Gain on revaluation of derivatives in trade receivables in gold and other metals," were $194.672 million.

Part I - Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 1Q22 were $194.67 million

EGO Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $194.67 million, down from $224.62 million the same quarter a year earlier and down 20.4% QoQ.

The company recorded a net loss to shareholders in the first quarter of $316.82 million or $1.74 per diluted share.

Gold sold this quarter was 94,472 Au ounces. The company sold its gold at $1,889 per ounce. The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were a loss of $19.0 million or $0.10 per share.

EGO Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

2 - Eldorado Gold's net debt is $63.05 million in 1Q22

EGO: Quarterly cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

Total cash this quarter stands at $434.87 million, down from $481.49 million in the previous quarter. Total debt, including current, stands at $497.22 million. Total liquidity is $685 million.

Total cash is climbing again.

EGO: Quarterly cash position history (Fun Trading) EGO: Liquidity and debt presentation (Eldorado Gold)

3 - The free cash flow was a loss of $16.75 million for the first quarter of 2021

EGO: Quarterly free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a slightly different way of calculating the free cash flow, but I prefer using this general formula and allowing you to compare it with other companies.

EGO shows a trailing 12-month free cash flow of $18.61 million, with a loss of $16.75 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Part II - Gold Production Details For 1Q22

EGO: Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading) The first quarter of 2021 production came in at 93,209 Au Oz, down significantly year-over-year and sequentially. Production during January and February was impacted considerably by higher-than-anticipated absenteeism related to the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

This quarterly production comes with a price of gold estimated at $1,889 per ounce, and AISC was $1,347 per ounce. The AISC was high this quarter due to the low gold sold of 94,472 ounces.

EGO: Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading) EGO: Operations update 1Q22 (Eldorado Gold)

1 - Olympias Mine

The gold production at Olympias was affected by COVID-related absenteeism and power outages related to severe weather patterns in the region. Operations resumed mining to plan and achieve planned tonnage and grades from the mine in March.

Production came at 8,996 ounces compared to 15,461 ounces produced in 4Q21 and 13,437 ounces in 1Q21.

EGO: Olympia production history (Fun Trading) The chart showed a steady improvement in 2021.

2 - Lamaque Mine

The first quarter's weak gold production at the Lamaque mine was mainly driven by reduced workforce hours due to COVID-related absenteeism delaying the underground development of high-grade stopes, which led to lower-than-planned gold grades and tonnage.

However, the mine development progressed, and the planned gold grade and tonnage were achieved in March. Full-year gold production at Lamaque is expected to be in line with guidance.

Also, the Ormaque exploration drift is progressing as scheduled, and resource conversion drilling is expected to commence by mid-year.

EGO: Lamaque production history (Fun Trading)

Note: The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine was completed on schedule and budget in December 2021. The decline will allow direct ore and waste transportation from the Triangle mine to the mill, thereby eliminating the re-handling of ore.

Production came in at 33,377 ounces, down from 28,835 ounces in 1Q21 and down 35% sequentially.

3 - Kisladag Mine

Due to COVID-related absenteeism, severe weather, and a government-mandated power outage, production was lower than planned. The harsh weather and freezing temperatures worsened the expected winter impact on the ore conveyance and stacking system productivity on the leach pads. The high-pressure grinding roll is performing to plan, and recovery rates are as expected. The company maintains full-year production guidance.

EGO: Kisladag production history (Fun Trading)

Production came in at 29,779 ounces, down from 46,172 ounces in 1Q21 and from 33,136 ounces produced in 4Q21.

4 - Efemcukuru Mine

Production was in line with expectations. Gold production was 21,057 ounces compared to 22,631 ounces in the same quarter last year. EGO: Efemcukuru gold production history (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

EGO: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading)

EGO forms a symmetrical broadening wedge pattern with resistance at $12.25 and support at $7.75. However, we could also see a descending channel pattern using the mid-resistance at $9.60. One important oversold indicator is the RSI at 23, showing a strong buy signal.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell at or above $9.60 (200MA), about 40% of your position, and buy between $8 and $7.80.

The whole gold mining sector has experienced a significant drop triggered by the Fed's action against inflation early this month, pushing it to an exceptional oversold situation. Thus, it is natural to expect some bouncing back soon, even if the gold price is weakening and may cross $1,800 per ounce in the next few weeks.

Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.