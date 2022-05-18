Spring 2022 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Every three months, we take a snapshot of the expectations for future earnings in the S&P 500 (SPX) at approximately the midpoint of the current quarter, shortly after most U.S. firms have announced their previous quarter's earnings.
  • Since our last update three months ago, Standard & Poor's projections have strengthened, indicating expectations of stronger growth through 2022 and 2023.
  • The improved outlook for S&P 500 earnings has developed even though the Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates and is signaling larger rate hikes to squelch excess inflation generated by the Biden-Harris administration's fiscal policies.

Wide banner with S&P 500, s and p 500 words arranged isometrically on white background with copy blank space

DariaRen/iStock via Getty Images

Every three months, we take a snapshot of the expectations for future earnings in the S&P 500 (SPX) at approximately the midpoint of the current quarter, shortly after most U.S. firms have announced their previous quarter's earnings.

Since our last update three months ago, Standard & Poor's projections have strengthened, indicating expectations of stronger growth through 2022 and 2023. The following chart illustrates how the earnings outlook has changed with respect to previous snapshots:

Forecasts for S&P 500 Trailing Twelve Month Earnings per Share, December 2017-December 2023, Snapshot on 12 May 2022

The improved outlook for S&P 500 earnings has developed even though the Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates and is signaling larger rate hikes to squelch excess inflation generated by the Biden-Harris administration's fiscal policies. Since those policies represent a growing headwind for the U.S. economy, it raises the question of how much more improvement would have been seen had the Fed chosen to continue holding the Federal Funds Rate at the zero bound.

Reference

Silverblatt, Howard. Standard & Poor's. S&P 500 Earnings and Estimates. [Excel Spreadsheet]. 12 May 2022. Accessed 13 May 2022.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.2K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.