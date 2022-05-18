metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

There are concerns regarding the global economy's projected decreasing growth, which raises numerous doubts regarding the potential of a market crash in 2022. Multiple causes, including the present conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have led to the US inflation rate remaining near to its 40-year high. This puts pressure on consumers' ability to purchase needless things, which will eventually impact a company's profitability. Nonetheless, investing in a fundamentally good company such as Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) prior to its fear-driven market meltdown will unleash exceptional long-term gain. This includes both its price appreciation and dividend yield of 3.17%.

TPR is still in the midst of its Acceleration program, which includes store closures to boost the company's future margins. Despite operating in a more challenging environment, TPR has a positive outlook on its margins and provided diluted EPS growth in FY2022. The repurchase of TPR shares by management may encourage investors to do the same. This stock is trading at a logical support and has enormous cash flow potential, making it a buy on the current weakness.

Company Background

Tapestry is a well-known global brand house with a substantial presence in the fashion industry. It is a well-established company that has appeared on the Fortune 500 list for two consecutive years. Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are the company's three operating segments. As depicted in the image below, all of its segments mentioned in its Q3 2022 report experienced positive YoY growth and significant growth relative to their pre-pandemic levels.

TPR: Disaggregated Net Sales Trend (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by InvestOhtrader)

This is especially true when comparing its current performance to its 2019 figures; however, its luxury boots and footwear brand, Stuart Weitzman, is still below it. This is acceptable because, as can be seen, despite being one of the company's reportable segments, it contributes only about 4% of the company's total revenue.

TPR Is Still a Work in Progress

In addition to the risks associated with COVID-19 lockdowns, the slowing store count is another reason why growth appears unsustainable, as depicted in the image below.

TPR: Number of Stores Affected by Closure (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

This cost-cutting initiative by management increases the company's top line and operating income despite the decline in store count.

TPR: Improving Top Line Despite the Slowing Store Count (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Despite the continued headwinds from COVID-19, as seen in the image above, the company generated higher trailing total revenue and operating income than in FY2019, demonstrating its improving operational efficiency.

Management Assures Their Investors That Their Margins Are Under Control

It is reasonable to assume that TPR's margin will be under pressure, especially in the current environment of high inflation. In fact, management anticipates inflated freight costs in FY2022 and an improved operating environment in FY2023.

For the year, we've anticipated a gross margin decline compared to the prior year, assuming, first, a headwind of approximately $175 million or 260 basis points of margin associated with increased freight expense. This includes the expectation for a moderating impact in the fourth quarter and into the next fiscal year. Source: Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Noting the ongoing lockdown in Greater China as a result of its stricter approach to controlling the pandemic, which is impeding business transactions between consumers and businesses, is particularly important. This has resulted in a negative outlook for the company's revenue derived from this region in FY2022, which is projected to decline by 35% in its Q4 2022. This resulted in a slower operating margin, which is anticipated to decline by more than 70 basis points from FY2021's reported 19.1%, potentially causing FY2022's figure to remain above pre-pandemic levels. In conclusion, despite the pandemic and rising freight costs, management anticipates a double-digit increase in diluted EPS to approximately $3.45 in FY2022, compared to $2.95 in FY2021 and $2.21 in FY2019.

Strong Buybacks Guidance

While other investors are selling due to margin and demand worries, TPR continues to purchase its own shares and enhances its estimate regarding the proportion of the fiscal year 2022 budget that will be devoted to buybacks. As of the time of this writing, the company expects to acquire $1.6 billion during this fiscal year, up from $1 billion in Q1 2022. In addition, positive insider trading occurred on March 11 at an average cost of $34.60.

TPR: Positive Insider Trading (Source: Finviz.com)

Strong Cash Flow potential Even at a Conservative Look

TPR: Company Valuation (Source: Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

The company's undervaluation is certainly one of the reasons why management is buying at current levels. TPR is currently cheap based on its trailing P/E ratio of 10.11x vs its sector's median of 12.69x and its forward P/E ratio of 9.69x, as well as its trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.07x, its 5-year average of 10.59x, and its forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.08x. I believe that any price decline below approximately $26 will provide a better entry point and a suitable area to begin dollar cost averaging.

TPR: DCF Model (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo! Finance. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

The management tells investors that they are well-positioned to generate a sales record of $6.70 billion in FY2022, in line with analyst projections. As depicted in the graphic above, I built my DCF using analysts' projections, and it is notable how analysts estimate its growing top line. With its digital-first strategy, TPR is well-positioned to benefit on this growth, in my opinion. In fact, TPR's digital channel is projected to generate $2 billion in revenue in FY2022, representing 30% of the company's total revenue. The company will continue to profit from their digital operation, especially with their $180 million investment in cloud computing, despite the fact that its bright future is still hazy at the moment. This would allow Tapestry to enhance its digital ecosystem, hence serving more customers digitally and enhancing its brand visibility. This strong digital momentum snowballed into increasing average spending by consumers despite decreased advertising expenditures by the company and attracted 13 million new customers.

Regarding the model, I made the conservative assumption depicted in the graphic above. I utilize the median of the industry, which is lower than its historical data. I maintained a conservative operating margin of 15.5%, which was a touch lower than the management's expectations for FY2022. In addition to the cost savings from its Acceleration program, I predict that TPR's margin will improve in FY23 and subsequent years as a result of the improving advertising expense and freight costs. This is especially true while looking at its slowing interest expense outlook of $62 million in FY22, thanks to its declining total debt of $3,256.4 million. Over 5% of TPR's total revenue is attributable to Europe, with less than 0.1% tied to the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the fact that this may look inconsequential, it could contribute to rising inflation and labor shortages, hence putting pressure on future TPR margins.

Trading at a Logical Support

TPR: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

As of this writing, TPR offers a buying opportunity after plunging over 40% from its high last year. Bears were rejected around $27 after the price broke below its 200-day simple moving average, as shown in the preceding chart. TPR may re-confront its 200 SMA or consolidate at the current price. Investors and traders should keep an eye out for a potential breakout from its SMAs, which may signal bullish price action. Nevertheless, according to its MACD indicator, it remains in confluence with its 20- and 50-day simple moving averages.

Final Key Takeaways

With a controlled margin catalyst in place, Tapestry will generate an increasing and consistent cash flow. It has an increasing ROA, which supports the notion that its operational efficiency is improving.

TPR: Improving ROA trend (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

On top of this catalyst, TPR maintains a liquid balance sheet with no long-term debt maturing after FY2022.

TPR: Improving Debt Trend (Source: Q3 2022 Filings)

As a result of its declining total debt, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is presently 2.28x better than its 5-year average of 2.75x. As of this writing, TPR's payout ratio is only 22.06%, and based on the company's margin outlook, dividend payments may increase or grow substantially in the next years. Tapestry is inexpensive and has strong buyback catalysts, making it a buy during the current market slump.

Thank you for reading. Good luck!