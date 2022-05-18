gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

In early April, I decided to exit my speculative position in Boxlight Corporation or "Boxlight" after the company surprisingly disclosed the receipt of a default notice by its brand-new lender WhiteHawk Capital Partners ("WhiteHawk").

While the company succeeded in negotiating an amendment, defaulting on a new credit agreement after just three months doesn't exactly instill confidence in senior management.

On March 29, 2022, the Company received a Notice of Events of Default and Reservation of Rights (the “Notice”) from the Collateral Agent, alleging, among other things, defaults as a result of (i) failure to repay $8.5 million of the facility by February 28, 2022, (ii) non-compliance with the borrowing base resulting in the Company being in an over advance position under the Credit Agreement, and (iii) failure to timely provide certain reports and documents. (...) Following the Company’s receipt of the Notice and pursuant to amendment to the Credit Agreement, dated April 4, 2022, the Collateral Agent and Lender agreed to extend the terms of repayment of the $8.5 million originally due on February 28, 2022 until February 28, 2023 and waive and/or otherwise extend compliance with certain other terms of the Credit Agreement in order to allow the Loan Parties adequate time to comply with such terms. The principal elements of the amendment included (a) an extension of time for the Loan Parties to repay $8.5 million of the principal amount of the term loan from February 28, 2022 to February 28, 2023, and (b) forbearance on $3,500,000 in over advances to grant the Loan Parties until May 16, 2022 to allow the Company to come into compliance with the borrowing base requirements set forth in the Credit Agreement. In such connection, the Loan Parties have obtained credit insurance on certain key customers whose principal offices are located in the European Union and Australia as, without the credit insurance, their accounts owed to the Loan Parties had been deemed ineligible for inclusion in the borrowing base calculation primarily due to the perceived inability of the Collateral Agent to enforce security interests on such accounts.

Last week, Boxlight reported mixed first quarter results with revenues of $50.6 coming in well ahead of expectations but adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million missed management's projection of $2 million.

Company SEC-Filings

Q2 guidance of $54 million in sales and adjusted EBITDA of "greater than $2 million" fell short of consensus estimates due to manufacturing delays in China caused by recent lockdown measures.

In addition, the company now expects supply chain disruptions to impact profit margins for at least the entire year but anticipates at least some improvement for the remainder of 2022.

Generously assuming adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million for the first six months, Boxlight would be required to generate a whopping $22 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second half of this year which appears to be quite a stretch particularly in light of the situation in China.

Free cash flow was negative $5.9 million for the quarter, much worse than in previous years due to unfavorable working capital movements.

In order to comply with the terms of the amended credit agreement, the company will have to either generate substantial free cash flow or raise additional equity as otherwise Boxlight would again be in danger of missing out on the scheduled $8.5 million credit facility repayment early next year.

Bottom Line

I am throwing in the towel on Boxlight given less-than-stellar execution and supply chain disruptions causing ongoing challenges to profitability and cash flow.

At this point, I would expect the company to miss its full-year profitability projections by a wide margin. In addition, the required $8.5 million repayment to WhiteHawk early next year might very well require another capital raise.

Given these issues, investors should remain on the sidelines or consider selling existing positions.