Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a long-term revenue growth story. In the last five years the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 26.34%, and I believe revenue growth will settle down at around mid-teens in the next five years driven by weaker expected macro-environment. The company's highly demanding taser devices, coupled with its sensor and software products will drive long-term revenue growth. Long-term growth-focused investors can buy the company's shares on pullbacks for making significant gain.

Axon develops technology and weapon products for military, law enforcement agencies, and civilians. The company's hardware and software products serve the community faster. The company develops body cameras and fleet in-car systems for law enforcement agencies. The company's Evidence website is a cloud-based digital evidence platform.

Growth Drivers

Taser Devices

Axon's primary growth driver is its family of taser devices. The company develops taser devices which actually are smart devices, tools and associated services which support public safety officers in de-escalating situations. Safety officers use these devices for avoiding or minimizing use of force and helping consumers in personal protection. Axon's taser devices are most effective less-than-lethal force option. In addition, these taser devices offer lowest likelihood of injury. As a result, these devices enjoy rising demand in the marketplace. Majority of U.S. police departments use taser devices, but these devices can also be adopted by private individuals. Axon's consumer business can grow significantly if the company develops such devices specifically for consumers, and the company's market penetration among consumers is virtually nil. Therefore, the taser devices can boost Axon's revenue growth meaningfully in the coming years.

Sensor and Software Products

Axon's sensor and software products are also its growth drivers. The company develops sensors for Axon body cameras, Axon fleet in-car systems, and other devices. The company has a suite of cloud-based software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions which works in conjunction with its sensor products and taser devices. The company's public safety sensors and software are primarily used for digital evidence management. The digital evidence management market is a nascent and high-growth market. According to a report:

The digital evidence management market potential difference will be USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report has also identified the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period.

With cyberthefts across the globe increasing significantly, governments in developed countries are engaging in integration of digital technologies for evidence collection, which results in meaningful growth of the digital evidence management market. Since Axon is a major player in this market, its sensor and software products revenue will grow at a significant rate in the long term, which will drive its overall revenue growth.

Competition

Axon operates in a highly competitive environment. Its competitors include Motorola Solutions (MSI), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), Open Text (OTEX), NICE (NICE), Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFY), Rekor Systems (REKR) and Digital Ally (DGLY). Axon competes with these companies on the basis of product performance, product features (including live-streaming, GPS tracking, and pre-event buffering), total cost of ownership, and data security.

Axon's primary competitive advantage is that it has invested $25 million in Dedrone (for strategic partnership), a company with leadership position in drone security solutions. Axon's long-term plan to use drones for public safety (and generate revenue from related sensor and software products) became stronger with Dedrone, since Dedrone's technologies can detect, track and mitigate drone threats. For using drones for public safety and police surveillance, mitigating drone threats is required. According to a report:

Dedrone says that they have sold more than 1,000 sensors and have expanded their capabilities to be able to cover more than 200 different drone types.

With strategic partnership with Dedrone, Axon's revenue from sensor and software products will grow significantly in the coming years.

Axon's another competitive advantage is that it has acquired Occam Video Solutions, which provides forensic video solutions software. Since managing video security, CCTV and publicly submitted video evidence is burdensome for law enforcement agencies due to technological reasons, Occam's video solutions software is needed by the agencies. These solutions help Axon beat competitor video surveillance products and boost the company's sensor and software products revenue growth.

Axon Q1 2022 Financial Results

Axon's first quarter 2022 revenue came in at $256 million, up 31.3% year-over-year. The company's non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.45, up 45% year-over-year. Axon's upwardly revised FY22 revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion, reflecting ~25% annual growth. Bookings grew 52% year-over-year in the first quarter, which was encouraging.

The company delivered exceptional first quarter 2022 financial results. Top-line increased driven by strong Axon Cloud revenue, which was up 47% year-over-year on strong SaaS demand. Bottom-line increased driven by strong execution and strict cost-control measures. The company's growing international presence with expanding international deal-pipeline coming from countries like Canada, the UK, Hungary, Brazil and New Zealand is driving long-term revenue growth.

The company saw strong demand for Axon Fleet 3 with its AI-enabled ALPR (automatic license plate recognition) system. Axon Fleet 3 with ALPR system remained a game-changer in-car camera system with over 6,000 systems installed so far, which was introduced last year. I believe this device will boost the company's long-term revenue growth significantly, since it can automate the job of law enforcement agencies. In a separate development, Axon's momentum with Records started to accelerate with more than 25 agencies with nearly 11,000 sworn officers live on Axon Records. This development is boosting Axon's long-term revenue growing capacity, which is encouraging from long-term investors' point of view.

Valuation

Axon's peer group companies include Motorola Solutions, IBM, Oracle, Open Text, and NICE.

AXON MSI IBM ORCL OTEX NICE Non-GAAP (FY1) P/E 51.96x 21.86x 13.64x 14.96x 11.56x 27.52x TTM Price/Sales 7.21x 4.39x 2.05x 4.67x 2.89x 6.43x TTM Price/Cash Flow 64.87x 22.25x 10.80x 18.27x 9.65x 26.19x

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Axon's stock is richly valued compared to its peer group company's stocks. The company has a healthy balance sheet comprising of $424 million of cash, equivalents and investments. It has zero debt. The company's stock is relatively expensive because its revenue is growing at a stunning 26.34% CAGR rate for the past five years. I expect the company's revenue will continue to grow steadily, albeit at a lower rate of around mid-teens, driven by weaker macro-economic growth in a tight monetary environment in the next five years. Axon is a strong and niche player in the public safety market with low penetration and technologically advanced products, like taser devices, and sensor and software products. The company's initiative to utilize drones for public safety and related initiative to mitigate drone-based social threats will keep its long-term revenue growth at a higher territory. Axon presents a great stock-specific opportunity to long-term investors in a stock market with weaker expected long-term returns.

Assuming Axon's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 16% in the next five years, I will find out the company's long-term share price. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $863.40 million, and at a CAGR of 16% the company's mid-2027 revenue will be $1,813.50 million, or $25.54 per share. In the last five years, the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 4x and 18x. In the next five years I expect the company's price to sales multiple will remain at a high of around 10x. This is because I believe the company's growth rate will gradually taper off beyond the next five-year period. Applying a price to sales multiple of 10x on Axon's mid-2027 revenue per share, I get $255.40 as the company's mid-2027 share price.

Risks

Axon's future success depends upon the company's ability to develop new products and product enhancements, which is complex, time consuming and expensive. To generate consistent revenue growth and profitability, the products and product enhancements should be accepted by the law enforcement market in a timely and cost-effective manner. If Axon fails to develop new products and product features consistently, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

Axon currently serves its Axon Evidence customers through third-party cloud storage providers, and if the providers cause interruptions in Axon's service, or cause loss or corruption of digital evidence, Axon's customers could terminate their subscriptions with the company. In addition, this may result in decline in renewal rates. The company's ability to attract new customers would also be affected.

Conclusion

Axon is developing disruptive products and investing in research and development for staying in front as the innovation leader in its category of products. The company remains successful in developing products, such as taser, body cameras, and fleet in-car cameras with automatic license plate reading capability. The facts that the company's shares are richly valued, and the market remains weak, could cause the company's share price to remain soft, which should be considered as long-term buying opportunity for the company's shares. Long-term investors should buy the company's shares during pullbacks.