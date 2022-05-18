Back in January, I wrote an article on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Since then, the stock has collapsed by 50%+. Roku's stock is definitely 'broku' to say the least. However, as you'll find out later, the fundamentals of the business remain strong. With that said, here's a deep dive on Roku. Enjoy!

Investment Thesis

Roku is leading the cord-cutting revolution as TV streaming continues to take market share from legacy cable TV. The shift towards 100% streaming, and 0% cable seems inevitable. While Roku is leading the charge, competition continues to put pressure on the purple giant. However, Roku has a unique value proposition of being a service-agnostic and brand-neutral platform, "maniacally focused" on building the best TV OS.

Roku's fundamentals remain strong and the company has a long growth runway ahead. Furthermore, valuations are at the lowest multiples ever, offering investors a large margin of safety. As such, Roku is a Strong Buy.

Value Proposition

Roku, a company that designed media players, was founded by Anthony Wood in 2002. Wood then joined Netflix (NFLX) in 2007 as the company's new Vice President, spearheading Netflix's ambition to launch a streaming player of its own, the Netflix Player. This venture was top secret, and it was code-named Project Griffin.

Moments away before its launch, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings decided to pull the plug on Project Griffin due to doubts about entering the hardware space. At that time, Hastings believed that launching its own hardware would be viewed as competitive with other device makers — such as Sony, LG, and Samsung —which also happened to be Netflix's distribution partners.

A few months later in 2008, Hastings decided to spin out Project Griffin to Roku, leaving Anthony Wood with a few Netflix employees and little cash in hand to finish what Netflix has started. In exchange, Netflix retained 15% of Roku's equity.

A year later, Netflix sold all its Roku shares. The company booked a $1.7 million gain on a $6 million investment. If Netflix would have held on, its Roku stake would be worth billions today.

That brings us to the first topic of this article: what does Roku offer that makes it a multi-billion-dollar company today?

In a nutshell, Roku is the leading tv streaming platform for consumers, content providers, and advertisers.

Mission: To be the TV streaming platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem around the world.

Let's take a look at Roku's main offerings.

Roku Streaming Devices

Roku offers a variety of streaming devices that are powered by Roku's proprietary operating system. Consumers can purchase streaming dongles such as the Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick, which can be easily connected to any monitor or TV with an HDMI input. Consumers can also opt-in for the Roku Streambar, which is a soundbar with a streaming player built into it. Once connected, consumers can begin streaming content offered through Roku's platform.

To make streaming more accessible to the general population, Roku also licenses the Roku OS to TV manufacturers and sells co-branded Roku TV models with built-in Roku OS. In fact, all Roku devices have Roku OS built into them.

Source: Roku Website

At the core of Roku's mission, the company aims to make streaming accessible, affordable, and easy to use. At the same time, Roku ensures that a wide range of content is available to consumers, thus, driving maximum engagement.

Media & Entertainment (M&E)

On Roku's platform, customers have access to thousands of channels that offer 500,000+ free and paid movies and TV episodes. Users can also watch live TV, news, and sports, as well as stream music and audio content. More importantly, Roku's platform offers consumers tremendous flexibility, allowing them to add their favorite channels which can be found in the Roku Channel Store.

This is in sharp contrast to legacy cable TV providers which usually offer one-size-fits-all services with high, fixed monthly prices. With Roku, consumers can mix and match channels/content based on their preferences and pay for what they use, whether through purchases, rentals, or subscriptions — mine are Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify (SPOT).

Here's an example of how much consumers can save if they completely replace their cable TV providers with Roku:

Source: Roku Website

Furthermore, The Roku Channel, a channel developed and operated by Roku, provides consumers with 80,000+ ad-supported on-demand movies and TV shows that Roku directly licenses, 200+ live linear TV channels, and original content through Roku Originals, all for free! Within The Roku Channel, consumers can also choose from 50+ premium subscriptions such as SHOWTIME, AMC+, and STARZ.

Roku Advertising

Not only does Roku enables content partners to quickly and easily publish streaming channels on its platform, but it also enables advertisers to display relevant ads and reach highly-engaged audiences in a manner that legacy and cable TV providers are unable to fulfill.

To provide an analogy, running ads on legacy cable TV is like firing a shotgun whereas running ads on Roku's platform is more similar to using a sniper. In other words, Roku's platform allows for much more targeted ad campaigns.

Roku offers three advertising solutions:

The Roku Channel — Free, ad-supported channel owned and operated by Roku.

— Free, ad-supported channel owned and operated by Roku. OneView — Launched in 2020, OneView is an ad platform built for TV streaming, which allows marketers to manage their ad campaigns on Roku's platform. Through OneView, advertisers can buy ad inventory from both Roku and content publishers. At the same time, advertisers can leverage Roku's proprietary first-party data.

— Launched in 2020, OneView is an ad platform built for TV streaming, which allows marketers to manage their ad campaigns on Roku's platform. Through OneView, advertisers can buy ad inventory from both Roku and content publishers. At the same time, advertisers can leverage Roku's proprietary first-party data. Brand Studio — Launched in 2021, Brand Studio produces new creative ad formats that go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot, such as short-form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on The Roku Channel.

Source: Roku OneView Product Guide

To summarize, Roku is the leading TV streaming platform. For consumers, Roku offers streaming devices powered with Roku OS, which consequently enables them to stream content on Roku's platform. For content publishers, Roku offers a platform to build and monetize large audiences. For advertisers, Roku offers marketing solutions to reach relevant, highly-engaged audiences, thus maximizing conversion rates.

Market Opportunity

As a result of the pandemic, people were forced to stay at home due to work-from-home and social-distancing policies. Consequently, TV streaming adoption accelerated as people find ways to entertain themselves. However, as economies reopen, global streaming consumption has stabilized over the last few quarters. For example, according to Conviva, global viewing time only grew by 7% YoY in Q4 2021. On the other hand, connected TV (CTV) viewing time dropped by 2% in Q4 2021 (Roku belongs in this category).

Despite the slowdown in CTV viewership, the shift from cable TV to TV streaming is likely to continue. According to Insider Intelligence, US pay TV penetration will likely drop below 50% by 2023 as the cord-cutting revolution continues.

Source: Insider Intelligence

At the same time, marketers are spending more on CTV platforms as cable TV continues to lose viewership. As shown in the chart below, US CTV ad spending is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2024, more than double from 2021 levels.

Source: Insider Intelligence

It is also estimated that 73% of the US population will likely turn to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services for their media consumption by 2026. OTT service providers include YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video (AMZN), Hulu, Disney+ (DIS), Apple TV (AAPL), and more. What do all these video streaming services have in common? Roku.

Ad-based video on demand, or AVOD, is also expected to gain in popularity over the next few years as people increasingly consume free ad-based video content. According to Insider Intelligence, AVOD viewers make up 50.9% of digital video viewers in 2021 and are expected to grow to 61.2% by 2025. This is a tailwind for The Roku Channel.

In Roku's Q1 earnings call, management also mentioned that consumers spend 46% of their TV time streaming, while advertisers spend only 18% of their TV ad budgets on streaming. Management believes that both these figures will eventually reach 100%.

Roku's Q1 Shareholder Letter also highlighted that TV streaming finally surpassed legacy pay TV in the US. According to Roku, 65% of adults streamed TV while 63% watched legacy pay TV in March. The trend is likely to continue where cable TV eventually becomes obsolete.

Source: Roku FY2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

The reason why cable TV is still prevalent today is because of the fact that numerous sports associations still hold exclusive contracts with cable TV providers. Once their contracts expire, we may see an accelerated downfall of cable TV and accelerated adoption of CTV streaming. Here's SVP Scott Rosenberg during the earnings call:

I mean, sports is certainly a key driver for a number of the services on our platform in a key way that some of these services, whether it's Paramount, Peacock, Football or with the Olympics. It's an essential instrument content type that these services are using to draw viewers into streaming. And in some ways, sports is the, the last pillar holding the traditional Pay TV bundle together. So, as we see that on that, we feel more sports become available through streaming services, we'll see continued acceleration of consumers out of traditional Pay TV and linear viewership into streaming. News has moved more readily. We've got some great news offerings in The Roku Channel. For example, ABC News, NBC, Reuters, we have a ton of offerings there. They do very well. And then there are standalone services as well. I think news has already moved and started to innovate and streaming. Sports is more of a mixed bag with obviously some content still locked up behind more traditional linear services.

In my opinion, CTV will eventually make up 100% of global big screen viewership, and Roku stands to benefit from this industrial shift.

Business Model

Roku has two main revenue segments: Platform and Player.

Platform

Roku generates Platform Revenue from the sale of digital advertising services including:

OneView ad platform.

ad platform. Content distribution services (subscription and transaction Revenue share, M&E promotional spending, Premium Subscriptions, and branded channel buttons on remote controls).

(subscription and transaction Revenue share, M&E promotional spending, Premium Subscriptions, and branded channel buttons on remote controls). Licensing fees from service operators and TV brands.

Roku monetizes its platform through three primary ad business models:

TVOD (transactional video on demand) — As the name implies, Roku generates Revenue for each transaction executed on the Roku platform, including a la carte movie purchases, movie rentals, and pay-per-views. In this model, Roku retains 20% of the transaction value while the channel receives the remaining 80% of Net Revenue.

— As the name implies, Roku generates Revenue for each transaction executed on the Roku platform, including a la carte movie purchases, movie rentals, and pay-per-views. In this model, Roku retains 20% of the transaction value while the channel receives the remaining 80% of Net Revenue. SVOD (subscription video on demand) — This is a revenue-sharing agreement between Roku and content producers that offer paid subscription services. Roku gets a cut of the subscription revenue, if and only if, the consumer signs up for the subscription on Roku's platform. Similar to TVOD, Roku retains 20% of Net Revenue from subscriptions, perpetually. However, if the consumer signs up off-platform, Roku does not receive any Revenue.

— This is a revenue-sharing agreement between Roku and content producers that offer paid subscription services. Roku gets a cut of the subscription revenue, if and only if, the consumer signs up for the subscription on Roku's platform. Similar to TVOD, Roku retains 20% of Net Revenue from subscriptions, perpetually. However, if the consumer signs up off-platform, Roku does not receive any Revenue. AVOD (ad-based video on demand) — Some channels may offer free content to their viewers, and in most cases, free content is ad-supported. According to the Roku Distribution Agreement, ad-supported channels will default to an "Inventory Split", whereby the channel sets up its own ad server and must allocate 30% of its ad inventory to Roku. Roku retains 100% of Revenue generated from its 30% ad inventory split. Channels may also opt-in for the Roku Sales Representation Program, where Roku manages and sells 100% of the ad inventory on behalf of the channel. In return, Roku receives a 15% service fee, as well as 40% of Net Revenue earned on paid ads.

Source: Roku Website

Player

Roku generates Player Revenue from the sale of streaming devices and audio products. Player products are loss leaders such that they are typically sold at a loss as Roku intends to make streaming more available, accessible, and affordable. This, in turn, grows Active Accounts, which results in increased Platform Revenue. As shown below, Player Revenue as a % of Total Revenue has been declining as Platform Revenue continues to gain traction alongside Active Accounts.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Growth

Growth has been robust for the better part of 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic pulled forward years of growth. Since FY2021 Q2, growth has decelerated as the company faces tough YoY comps and headwinds from the reopening of the economy. Despite a 79% YoY growth in FY2021 Q1, Roku managed to grow Revenue by 28% in FY2022 Q1, to $734 million, demonstrating the strength of Roku's platform and the secular shift towards CTV streaming.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Breaking it down by segment, Platform Revenue grew 39% YoY in Q1, to $647 million. Much of the growth in Platform Revenue over the last few quarters is due to higher Revenue from advertising and content distribution services. The growing library of content and channels on the Roku Platform also increased the advertising opportunities available on the platform.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

On the other hand, Player Revenue suffered YoY declines over the last three quarters. Player Revenue dropped 19% YoY in Q1, to just $87 million. This is due to the lower volume of streaming devices sold and a decrease in their average selling prices. In Q1, for example, Roku sold 12% fewer streaming devices and the average selling price of devices decreased by 9% YoY. The decrease in the average selling price of devices means that management is sacrificing Player profits for long-term Platform Revenue growth. As such, we should see little to zero growth for the Player segment moving forward.

Making streaming devices affordable for the masses coincides with higher user adoption. Active Accounts reached 61.3 million in Q1, which is a 14% YoY growth. The slowdown in growth is primarily due to tough YoY comps driven by government stimulus in FY2021 Q1. The TV industry is also facing supply chain disruptions which led to an increase in TV prices over the last few quarters, resulting in lower TV sales and subsequently lower account activations.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Streaming Hours were 20.9 billion hours in Q1, up 14% YoY as more consumers join the platform. We may see Streaming Hours drop QoQ in Q2 or Q3 as people begin to spend less time at home during the summer months. Nonetheless, the opportunity to grow Streaming Hours on the platform remains attractive as Streaming Hours per Active Account per day was 3.8 hours globally in Q1, versus 8 hours for US households. Higher Streaming Hours mean better advertising opportunities, and therefore, higher Platform Revenue.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Despite the slowdown in growth across all other metrics, Average Revenue Per User growth remains robust. ARPU grew 34% YoY, to $42.91 in Q1. This shows strong advertising demand on CTV platforms as well as high bargaining power for Roku. More importantly, higher ARPU enables Roku to insulate consumers from rising material and shipping costs in streaming devices, thus maximizing Active Account growth potential.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

All in all, growth numbers remain strong, particularly for the Platform segment and ARPU. I believe Roku will be able to sustain 20%+ growth for the next few years as consumers continue to cut cords and migrate to TV streaming.

Profitability

Overall Gross Profit was $1.4 billion in the last twelve months. In Q1, Gross Profit was $365 million, up a mere 12% YoY. Q1 Gross Margin was 50%, which was down from 57% last year.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

If we look at each segment, Gross Margins have been trailing downwards for both segments. For the Platform segment, Gross Margin dropped from 67% a year ago, to 59% in Q1. Here's CFO Steven Louden on why Platform Gross Margin compressed.

Platform gross margin was 59%, which was down roughly 8 points year-over-year, reflecting a shift towards a greater mix of video advertising compared to a year ago period, which had significant growth of higher margin M&E and content distribution due to the launch of new services.

As for the Player segment, Gross Margin dropped to negative territory. Q1 Gross Margin was (17)% primarily due to rising costs associated with disruptions in the global supply chain, including higher direct manufacturing costs and higher freight costs. Lower Player Revenue also contributed to negative margins. In the near term, we should expect negative Player Gross Margins as global supply chains remained constrained and management "prioritize account acquisition and insulate consumers from higher costs".

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

As shown below, we can see how the different components of Operating Expenses have trended. As a % of Revenue, we can see that management is ramping up investments in R&D and S&M in Q1, which grew by 400 and 500 basis points YoY, respectively. Clearly, management is prioritizing product innovation as well as increasing brand awareness.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

As a result of lower Gross Margins and increased spending, Roku swung to a loss in terms of Operating Profit. Operating Margin was (3%) in Q1, versus last year's 13%. As such, Roku has yet to achieve meaningful operating leverage.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Adjusting for non-cash expenses, we arrive at an Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million in Q1, with an AEBITDA Margin of 8%. The silver lining is that Roku is profitable and not burning any more cash.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Net Income Margins are similar to Operating Margins. Here, we can see how Net Income Per Share has fared over the last few quarters. Again, dropping to negative territories as the company reinvests into growth.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

The quick take is that Roku's margin profile has been quite volatile and it has not shown economies of scale or operating leverage — certainly a concerning sight for investors. This is due to supply chain constraints that distraught Player Gross Margin. Moreover, management is sacrificing short-term profitability for long-term growth. However, the higher-margin Platform segment should continue to make up a greater portion of Total Revenue over time, which should be margin accretive to the business. As such, we should see margins improving, leading to stronger earnings potential for Roku.

Financial Health

Turning to the balance sheet, Roku has $2.2 billion of Cash and Short-term Investments. Total Debt stands at $576 million comprising $487 million of Operating Lease Liability and $89 million of borrowings from its Term Loan A Facility due February 2023. As such, Roku has a Net Cash position of approximately $1.7 billion. The company also has a healthy Current Ratio of about 4x.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Looking at the company's Cash Flow, we can see that Roku is already Operating Cash Flow Positive, although only by a thin margin in my opinion. In terms of Investing Cash Flow, the major outflow includes $177 million to acquire Nielsen AVA and This Old House. In terms of Financing Cash Flow, Roku has issued shares from time to time, more recently in FY2021 Q1, where the company sold 2.6 million shares at a price of $379.26 — great timing indeed — for gross proceeds of $1 billion.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Roku's Free Cash Flow, although quite sporadic, seems to be improving. However, we may see FCF Margins compress as the company ramps up Operating Expenses to reinvest into growth. Nonetheless, I believe Roku has a strong balance sheet with a high Net Cash balance and positive Operating Cash Flow.

Source: Roku Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Outlook

In terms of outlook, management expects the following Q2 results:

Revenue — $805 million (up 25% YoY)

Gross Profit — $395 million (up 17% YoY, 49% Margin)

AEBITDA — Breakeven

Management also expects FY2022 Revenue to grow by 35% YoY, which is about $3.7 billion. This means that we should see a reacceleration of growth rates in the second half of FY2022. Full-year AEBITDA is also expected to be $150 million, which is a steep drop from FY2021 AEBITDA of $465 million.

CFO Steven Louden also provided additional details on the company's guidance:

Total net revenue of $805 million reflects our expectations that the ongoing macro headwinds, I just mentioned, have the potential to reduce or delay ad spend in certain verticals. However, we continue to improve our ability to monetize across our business, and we believe that this will be reflected in growing net revenue despite a very difficult comp. Recall that Platform revenue in Q2 of 2021 more than doubled year-over-year. Gross profit of $395 million reflects our expectation that in our Platform business, we will continue to grow the portion of video advertising, which has slightly lower margins than other revenue streams. And we expect that supply chain disruptions will continue to pressure the Player business, resulting in a negative gross margin, as we prioritize the account acquisition and absorb elevated costs. Together, we expect this will result in total gross margin of approximately 49%. Finally, our outlook for Q2 adjusted EBITDA is breakeven, primarily due to our strategic commitment to invest in our business and the significant opportunity ahead of us. Recall that we curtailed spending during the early phases of COVID and then began ramping spending mid last year. And we, therefore, expect OpEx to increase approximately 90% year-over-year. We also continue to expect full year adjusted EBITDA of roughly $150 million.

Put simply, investors should expect a reacceleration of growth in the back half of FY2022 after a very tough YoY comps in Q2 (Platform Revenue grew 117% YoY in FY2021 Q2). Margins are also expected to compress across the board, driven by ad mix, supply chain disruptions, and higher Operating Expenses.

Competitive Moats

Based on my research and analysis, I identified four competitive moats for Roku: brand, scale, network effects, and switching costs.

Brand

Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the US, Mexico, and Canada by streaming hours. In terms of TV units sold, Roku OS is the #1 TV OS in the US, #2 TV OS in Mexico, and #1 licensed OS in Mexico.

Some of Roku's products were also named the 'Best 4K Streaming Media Device of 2022’ and one of the ‘Best Soundbars Under $200', according to Consumer Reports. The Roku Streambars has also been recognized as a best-in-class audio device by CNET, Yahoo, and Rolling Stone.

As of this writing, Roku's mobile app has a rating of 4.7/5.0 with 1.3 million+ reviews. It is also ranked #7 in the Entertainment category.

It is safe to say that Roku has one of, if not, the most powerful brands in the CTV space today.

Scale

Having pioneered TV streaming, Roku had a strong head start and has established itself as the undisputed king of TV streaming. According to Conviva, Roku has a 31.8% market share in Q4 2021. It managed to increase its market share by 0.7 percentage points, despite rising competition. Furthermore, most of its viewership came from North America — arguably the most important market — where Roku holds a 41% market share. In other regions, however, Roku has little to no market presence, providing a long growth runway for the company.

Source: Conviva

In my opinion, Roku is a service-agnostic and brand-neutral platform which may explain why consumers, content publishers, advertisers, TV brand partners, and retailers favor Roku over its competitors. For example, TV manufacturers are more inclined to use Roku OS than Samsung TV OS as Samsung is a direct competitor to them. Another example would be that companies like Walmart (WMT) would much prefer to run ad campaigns on Roku's platform than on Amazon Fire TV since the latter company is a direct competitor.

Network Effects

With a large and growing ecosystem of consumers, content publishers, and advertisers, Roku is well-positioned to enjoy powerful network effects.

Its growing partnership with content publishers will expand its content library, thus attracting more users to its platform. For example, in Q1, Roku reached an agreement with A+E Networks to expand its content on The Roku Channel. In addition, Roku partnered with Lionsgate to exclusively stream upcoming blockbuster movies including John Wick, Expendables 4, and Borderlands. Roku also launched discovery+ via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, which adds 70,000+ TV show episodes. There are too many to list here, but the point is that Roku continues to land deals and partnerships with content publishers, which grows its content library, which in turn leads to a higher number of viewers on its platform.

Roku has also made it easier for brands to advertise on TVs. For example, Roku has partnered with Shopify (SHOP) to allow small businesses to launch TV ad campaigns, something that has always been available only to larger companies. In my Shopify deep dive, I mentioned the following:

In fact, Shopify's scale is formidable. The company has 2 million+ merchants across 175+ countries. This merchant base includes 14,000+ Shopify Plus merchants such as Allbirds (BIRD), Heinz (KHC), FIGS (FIGS), Netflix (NFLX), Gymshark, NOBULL, and more.

This should amplify Roku's network effect.

Lastly, Roku has a solid distribution strategy. First, it partners with major TV brands to license the Roku OS. Second, Roku sells its hardware through retailers such as Best Buy (BBY), Target (TGT), Walmart, and Amazon.

Source: Roku Website

Switching Costs

Although not as prominent as the last three moats, I believe Roku has a switching cost moat. Here is how it applies to the different stakeholders:

Consumers — people do not switch TVs easily as it is a high-ticket household item.

— people do not switch TVs easily as it is a high-ticket household item. Advertisers — Advertisers turn to Roku due to its large scale (61.3 million Active Accounts), first-party data, and its integrated OneView ad platform. Their satisfaction is demonstrated by a 96% retention rate for advertisers that spent $1 million+ on Roku's platform.

— Advertisers turn to Roku due to its large scale (61.3 million Active Accounts), first-party data, and its integrated OneView ad platform. Their satisfaction is demonstrated by a 96% retention rate for advertisers that spent $1 million+ on Roku's platform. TV brands — TV manufacturers want to streamline their manufacturing process and branding. Therefore, they prefer to work with just one (or at most, two) TV OS providers. Choosing Roku's industry-leading OS is a no-brainer.

Valuation

Since its all-time highs in July 2021, Roku has lost 80% of its value. The selloff on some high-quality growth stocks, including Roku, seems to suggest that these companies are heading towards bankruptcy. I beg to differ.

Just like many companies, Roku is facing tough macro headwinds such as supply chain disruptions, high inflation, and rising interest rates. However, the fundamentals of the business remain strong and the growth story of the company remains intact. I believe the selloff is unjustified.

On a historical basis, Roku has never traded this cheap before, trading at a 2.8x EV / NTM Sales multiple. It is valued even lower than its March 2020 lows.

Source: Koyfin

We can see the same pattern on an EV / Gross Profit basis, trading at only 7.6x.

Source: Koyfin

We can also see that institutions have been buying Roku over the last few months.

Source: Fintel

I understand that growth is slowing down and that profitability metrics look weak in the short-to-medium term. However, I think the selloff to the downside is overdone, which is good, as it provides a large margin of safety for long-term investors.

Catalysts

Live Sports

As mentioned by management, live sports is the final nail in the coffin for cable TV. The cord-cutting trend will accelerate if cable TV providers lose their rights to broadcast live sports. When that happens streaming players like Roku will benefit immensely.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel could, perhaps, be one of the major revenue drivers for Roku. As mentioned earlier, Roku enters into an "Inventory Split" with ad-supported channels, receiving 30% of the ad inventory. However, since The Roku Channel is developed and operated by Roku, there's no need for an "Inventory Split". As such, Roku controls 100% of the ad inventory and therefore, retains 100% of ad Revenue generated from The Roku Channel.

As The Roku Channel expands its content library, more consumers, content producers, and advertisers will flock to The Roku Channel, driving high-margin Revenue for the business.

International Expansion

Roku's international reach is still minuscule, with Revenue in international markets making up less than 10% of Revenue. Roku has recently introduced streaming players in Germany and launched advertising in Mexico. However, International ARPU is still very low, which should present growth opportunities for Roku. Here's CEO Anthony Wood on international monetization:

And if you think about ad growth generally from Roku's business point of view, there's a shift of traditional TV ad dollars to streaming in the United States. In the rest of the markets around the world, Roku is much more focused at this point in the life cycle on building active accounts. And we barely started monetization. We just recently, in Mexico, launched ad sales, but almost no ad monetization in the rest of the world. That's also going to be–I mean the whole world is going to switch to streaming and all TV advertising switch to streaming.

Partnerships & Innovation

The launch of The Roku Channel, the OneView platform, and the Shopify partnership are probably the most important developments made by the company so far. However, I expect Roku to continue its track record of innovation and strategic partnerships, driving Revenue in the process.

Source: Roku FY2022 Q1 Shareholder Letter

Risks

Concentration Risks

According to Roku, a handful of content publishers make up a significant portion of total streaming hours. For example, in FY2021, the top three streaming services represented 50%+ of total streaming hours.

In addition, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart make up 69% of Player Revenue for both FY2020 and FY2021.

Supply Chain Constraints

Again, the ongoing supply chain constraints will likely put pressure on ad spending and profitability metrics for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, Active Account growth may turn out soft as elevated TV prices discourage people from buying new TVs.

SVOD Saturation

As you may have already known, the king of SVOD, Netflix, reported dismal Q1 results. In particular, Global Streaming Paid Memberships dropped QoQ for the first time in a decade, to 221.6 million subscribers. Furthermore, the company expects further drops in Q2 to 219.6 million subscribers. This could be a symptom of a larger problem as the SVOD industry matures.

However, do note that Roku is service-agnostic. Here's CEO Anthony Wood explaining further:

If you look at Roku as a platform, there's lots of different services that consumers can select to stream from. Streaming has never been more popular. The viewers have just a tremendous number of options. And so–and that's causing overall engagement across our platform to grow. Any particular service might be going up or down or whatever has some specific dynamics, but in aggregate, we're seeing streaming grow.

Management also mentioned that the AVOD side of its business is growing rapidly, so it should offset the decline in SVOD Revenue. Nonetheless, we cannot completely ignore Netflix's decline as it is one of Roku's major partners.

Competition

Despite holding a 30%+ market share in the big screen category, Roku still faces tough competition from the likes of Amazon, Samsung, Google (GOOG), Apple, and more. Some TV manufacturers have also created their own OS, and service operators like Comcast (CMCSA) also offer TV streaming solutions as part of their cable TV plans. Conviva also found that peers like Samsung, LG, and Android TV are growing much faster than Roku.

Source: Conviva

Despite competitive pressures, I believe Roku has a strong competitive advantage of being a service-agnostic and brand-neutral platform. Furthermore, CEO Anthony Wood believes that being "maniacally focused" on building the only purpose-built TV OS is going to set the company apart from competitors:

So, we've been competing very effectively. We take competition very seriously. I don't see any particular dramatic change in the competitive landscape, with all the stuff that's going on. It's just more of the same, and we will continue to compete in market share. I think we'll continue to grow although there'll be puts and takes as we move along that path. We continue to innovate. We've built the world's only purpose-built operating system for TV, it's one of the primary reasons we're so successful. Our competitors all take – generally take mobile operating systems and port them to TV, and that is versus Roku's approach is from the ground up, build the best possible operating system just for TV and keep innovating and being maniacally focused on that.

Conclusion

In summary, Roku is the leading TV streaming platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem around the world. The cord-cutting trend is well underway and over time, 100% of TV will be streamed, with cable TV dead in the water. Roku will benefit from this industrial shift.

However, Roku is not alone in the CTV space; tech giants are also piling resources to capture this secular trend. Despite competitive pressures, Roku is the only purpose-built TV OS that is service-agnostic and brand-neutral. This should set Roku apart from its peers.

While the stock looks 'broku', business fundamentals remain strong. However, margins may look weak in the next few quarters or even years as management reinvests into the business. Nonetheless, the 80% selloff seems overdone — I believe it is a great time to accumulate shares of Roku at these levels.

Thank you for reading my Roku deep dive. If you enjoyed the article, please let me know in the comment section down below.