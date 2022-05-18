alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Since its quarterly revenues have been progressing while shares have been going in the opposite direction as per the charts below, a bullish case can easily be made for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) based on the growth rationale.

In this respect, the Arizona-based network testing and measurement company is seeing growth in both its fiber and wireless businesses as two key enablers of communication services. Also, with the infrastructure stimulus and secular trend in digital transformation, demand will be there for years.

However, in line with the value strategy which is mainly guiding the stock market currently, this thesis will focus primarily on profitability and, accordingly, I start with supply chain challenges.

The new supply environment

First, for companies that are exposed to Chinese-based production, with the zero-COVID policy in place by the authorities, there are additional controls that increase the quarantine period both for incoming components and outgoing products after these have been assembled in factories. Thus, there is a longer lead time both for getting parts into China as well as shipping out the value-added products.

For Viavi, it will cost the company about $8 million in additional shipping costs during the 2022 fiscal year which ends in July.

Second, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted the top line of several U.S companies doing business in Europe with Viavi not constituting an exception. However, the company's overall European exposure amounts only to $8 million- $10 million which constitutes less than 1% of annual revenues.

Going into product details and starting with semiconductors, these are used as raw materials used to manufacture measuring instruments, with the company not facing issues with the more passive components. On the other hand, there is a shortage of high-performance chips used to process the more active FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) that are used to process logic codes. There are also issues with the supply of integrated analog mixed-signal components and certain specialized steel components.

However, despite these constraints and as shown in the table below, the company’s third-quarter (which ended in April) revenues actually went up, both on a year-on-year and sequential basis.

This ability to have delivered growth in face of adverse supply conditions is explained by the fact that Viavi built more inventories from mid-2021 onwards (table above) after its procurement section anticipated forthcoming supply chain-related shortages, and was able to secure critical components and stock them. As a result, the company was able to honor its customer engagements and gain market share.

In other words, it actually benefited from increased spend on fiber by service providers across the U.S and in so doing, differentiated itself with respect to competitors with its ability to successfully navigate supply-chain issues.

In concrete terms, according to the executives, convinced by the strength of their company’s supply chain management, large service providers which were previously splitting contracts between two different suppliers on a 70% to 30% basis, have now started to allocate whole contracts to Viavi. This is a positive, but it is important to assess the specific areas where the company is most likely to benefit. For this purpose, I check the revenue segments.

Revenue growth potential

The company operates in three segments as shown in the table below with SE (Service Enablement) having grown by 30.5% on a year-on-year basis while there was a regression in OSP (Optical Security and Performance) by 8%. This is due to a reduction in anti-counterfeiting product revenue obtained from central banks being gradually lowered after peaking in 2021 due to Covid. However, OSP was still up by 20% when compared to Q2 with demand starting to recover.

Pursuing further, the largest segment or network enablement ("NE") which provides integrated testing solutions saw a 7% revenue growth as shown in the table above. This was driven by build-up and maintenance needs both for fiber and wireless.

For fiber, after large-scale fiber rollout by the likes of Comcast (CMCSA), and with new customers signing up for their services, there is now upbeat demand for field instrumentation to ensure optimum performance. Exploring further, requirements for instruments are changing as the technology has changed from legacy DSL (copper) and cable to becoming more diverse with fiber and wireless (including 5G).

For wireless, the company has adapted rapidly to the new standards around mobile cellular wireless, namely 5G deployment using O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network). The advantage of this first-mover advantage for Viavi is that the number of stakeholders required to set up the radio network has increased compared to traditional RAN, where it was just one supplier. As a result, with relatively more instruments required per deployment and more of these taking place, the company is witnessing an expansion of its addressable market and should be valued accordingly.

Valuations and profitability

The O-RAN market is expected to grow at an accelerated rate of 42% CAGR from $1.35 billion this year to $32 Billion by 2030, representing significant revenue opportunities for Viavi for years to come. Moreover, with a price-to-sales multiple of 2.62x (table below), which is below the IT sector by over 12%, the company is undervalued. Along the same lines, the company’s trailing non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio also trails the sector by around 12%. Adjusting accordingly, I obtain a share price of $16 based on the current share price of $14.23

Diving deeper into profitability, a comparison with peers reveals that Viavi has one of the highest gross margins in the Communications Equipment industry at 62%. This is much higher than Corning’s (GLW) 36% which also manufactures fiber access tools. This is despite the fact that Viavi with a market cap of $3.3 billion generates less than one-tenth of Corning's revenues. This means that the smaller instrument producer, despite not enjoying the larger economies of scale of Corning with a market cap of $30 billion, has a better production efficiency at its plants. Another reason for its superior gross margins can be attributed to better supply management.

On the other hand, Corning has higher EBIT or operating profit margins at 16% or is incurring less operating expenses, which conversely implies that Viavi is spending relatively more on marketing, administrative, and research activities.

Discussion including risks and conclusion

Going forward in the current high inflation environment, the smaller company is likely to see a further increase in expenses as wage inflation pressures bite harder. For this purpose, companies including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are having to "nearly double" staff salary budgets in order to retain talent. Now, in a tight labor market, things are likely to be the same for Viavi even if it operates within a different industry within the IT sector.

Furthermore, Q3 (the last reported quarter) did see a decrease in gross margins of 5% due to higher raw material costs and expedited shipping costs. Also, there was a reduction in cash and equivalents by $82.1 million to $596 million, primarily as a result of reducing debt from 813.6 million in the January quarter to $765.9 million. Other reasons for the reduction in cash include financing higher inventory levels, meeting payroll expenses, and an additional $11.1 million spent on capital expenses for the new Arizona production facility.

Thus, there is a risk that Viavi's operating cash flow may also drop in Q4 due to higher wages, inventories, and investment in production capacity. Now, with investors paying more attention to profits and liquidity as inflation and rising interest rates are high on the agenda, the stock may suffer accordingly.

On the other hand, with about $322 million of revenues expected in the fourth quarter together with operating margins of approximately 21.5%, the company has sufficient funds to pay interest payments of around $40 million. Continuing on a positive note, equipped with $596 million of cash, Viavi has the flexibility to spend for growth purposes while improving its capital structure. For this purpose, it benefits from strong demand as a resilient testing equipment supplier with high production efficiency.

Finally, this is not necessarily a high-growth company as expected revenue for the 2022 fiscal year will only represent a 5.8% growth over 2021, but it is a profitable one with a balanced capital-allocation profile. Thus, Viavi is a buy after suffering from a 20% year-to-date decline, and its stock can get some support from the shares repurchasing plan.