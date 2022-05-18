undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like to write about companies that lack coverage on SA and today I'm taking a look at Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE). It's an telecommunications and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company that has been growing at a rapid pace and I expect this to continue in the near future. However, I'm concerned that the margins aren't improving and I'm bearish. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

Charge Enterprises owns a portfolio of companies that specialize in connected calls, mobile charging, EV charging and micro mobility infrastructure.

Charge Enterprises

Its business is split into two segments, namely telecommunications and infrastructure. The telecommunications business is involved in the provision of connection of voice calls and data to global carriers. The infrastructure business, in turn, focuses on the building of physical wireless network elements, provision of electrical construction services and design and installation of EV charging stations and infrastructure.

Charge Enterprises used to trade on the OTC market and it uplisted on NASDAQ on April 12. Shortly after that, it announced a $10 million private offering with U.S. merchant bank Island Capital Group. Charge Enterprises plans to use the fresh funds to invest in organic growth. I think that it was a good deal for the company as the shares were sold at $7.00 apiece, which is much higher than the current share price. The latter stands at $4.62 as of the time of writing and the company's valuation has been decreasing since the deal was announced on April 22.

Seeking Alpha

So, why is the share price so volatile? Well, I think the reason could be high retail investor interest. There were rarely days when more than 100,000 shares changed hands before the uplisting but the daily trading volume has grown significantly in over the past few weeks just as the company is attracting attention on websites like StockTwits and twitter. Browsing the latter, you will notice that Charge Enterprises is being mentioned in tweets leading to two stock trading rooms on Discord, namely Eagle Investors, and Bull Trades. The two of them have over 300,000 members. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

Turning our attention to the latest available financial results, we can see that revenues soared by 46.7% to $163 million in Q1 2022. However, Charge Enterprises acquired ANS in May 2021, BW in December 2021, and EV Depot in January 2022. The proforma results show that the revenues of the group rose by 30% year-on-year, which I still consider a good growth rate.

Charge Enterprises

However, I'm concerned that there were no economies of scale as the gross margin remained at 4% despite the significant increase in proforma revenues. And the proforma net loss soared to $13.1 million. Sure, professional fees and general and administrative expenses were higher due to the listing on NASDAQ but the loss would've expanded significantly even if they remained unchanged.

Looking at the financial results by segment, we can see that most of the revenue growth is coming from the telecommunications business. I find it worrying that this segment that is barely profitable, and you can see that the gross profit is decreasing.

Charge Enterprises

The infrastructure segment includes three recently acquired companies - ANS, BW, and EV Depot. I like its growth rate and margin expansion, but it remains a small part of the business of Charge Enterprises. In Q1 2022, the infrastructure segment accounted for just 12% of the company's revenues.

Charge Enterprises

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, I think that the situation looks good at the moment. As of March, Charge Enterprises had debts of $36.7 million but cash and cash equivalents stood at $26.4 million and the company owned marketable securities worth $23.7 million. And don't forget that Charge Enterprises raised $10 million from Island Capital Group in April. Yet, I'm concerned about the capital structure. As of March, Charge Enterprises had 2,395,105 Series B preferred shares which are convertible into 2,395,105 common shares. There were also 6,226,370 Series C preferred shares that are convertible into common shares at $3.125 per share. In addition, there were 46,905,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of just $1.85 per share as well as 24,084,772 warrants with weighted average exercise price of only $1.74 per share.

Charge Enterprises Charge Enterprises

Assuming all preferred shares are converted and all options and warrants are exercised, the number of common shares would soar from 191,217,322 to 270,828,569. This would give the company a market valuation of $1.25 billion at the current share price of $4.62.

Overall, I think that Charge Enterprises looks overvalued at the moment. Revenues are rising fast but much of that growth is coming from the telecommunications segment which is barely profitable. In my view, the share price is likely to return to around $3.50 in the near future as retail investor interest fades off. And unless Charge Enterprises becomes a takeover target, I think the company would be expensive even at that price. Call me old-fashioned, but I like to see earnings and Charge Enterprises doesn't have those at the moment. It doesn't seem this is likely to change anytime soon.

However, I think that short-selling could be dangerous due to the high share price volatility. Also, it's possible that retail investor interest doesn't decrease in the future. And it's also possible that the margins of the telecommunications business start to improve in the future. In my view, investors should avoid Charge Enterprises.

Investor takeaway

Charge Enterprises has been growing rapidly but this is mainly due to acquisitions as well as the company's telecommunications business, which has low profit margins. Add G&A expenses into the mix and Charge Enterprises is far from achieving a positive net income.

Another concern for me is the share structure as there are a significant number of preferred shares, stock options, and warrants that could boost the common share count to over 270 million.

In my view, Charge Enterprises is overvalued but there could be strong retail investor interest here which makes the share price volatile. I think that risk-averse investors could be better off avoiding this stock.

