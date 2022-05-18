umenie/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) posted its full year results on Monday. In this report, I will have a look at the results but also discuss something that caught even more attention than the results, which is Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary slamming jet maker Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Ryanair FY22 Results: Higher Revenues, Lower Fares

Ryanair results (Ryanair)

The fiscal year results showed significant improvement as revenues are three times as high as last year. This was partially offset by costs doubling. Just like with other airlines, cost increases were a function of costs related to higher flying activity such as airport handling and crew cost as well as the surge in jet fuel prices. What should be noted is that the average fare dropped from roughly €60 to slightly less than €50, €3.65 per passenger lower than the break-even level. This fare reduction is related to slower re-openings due to the Omicron variant and invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Overall, the lower fares did result in fuller aircraft as load factors increased by 11 points, but topline growth not being in line with the number of passengers carried.

That the average fares dropped comes hardly as a surprise. During the quarter, Ryanair aggressively priced seats and extended that sales campaign various times. In October last year, I started flying again after a stop that lasted almost two years. While I didn’t take the offer, Ryanair had been selling seats for as low as €5. If you add checked bags to that, it would increase to around €35. Surely Ryanair isn’t known for its comfortable seating, but I booked a similar route with Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) operated by Lufthansa CityLine, paying €150 where the passenger comfort was just marginally better and the onboard service that I received was a bottle of water and a tiny chocolate bar. Paying €115 more for a bottle of water and a piece chocolate makes the piece of chocolate extremely expensive. Admittedly, the chocolate was good but not worth the money. Ryanair sells a pack of Maltesers at ridiculous prices on its aircraft, but even after buying the pack of Maltesers the ticket would still be cheaper than the price of a ticket that you would find with the competition. I believe that the extremely low prices directly contributed to the significant drop in air fares. As an investor, you would like to see fares to rise but I believe Ryanair also gained from the sales campaigns. The carrier is able to improve utilization in this way, lowering costs and expanding its network while also pressuring competition. As Ryanair started flying to my destination, Lufthansa dialed back the flight frequency. So, Ryanair is losing a bit on the top line but gaining in the competitive field.

Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

Ryanair forecast passenger growth (Ryanair)

Ryanair has guided for passenger numbers that will be exceeding pre-pandemic levels by more than 10%. So, the recovery is strong but Ryanair guided for pricing stimulation in Q1 which basically means that Ryanair is seeing continued pressure on air fares as it tries to fill its aircraft. Nevertheless, getting improvement in passenger numbers and utilization will allow for improvement in unit costs. Ryanair will likely use this pricing opportunity to outprice competitors, after which it will try to improve unit revenues. So, the road ahead seems to be gaining market share to get the unit costs down and then increase unit revenue to bolster the margins.

Also, interesting to note is that Ryanair is expecting strong increases in passenger volumes over the next years. That is not something new. However, what is interesting to note is that years ago when Ryanair ordered the Boeing 737 MAX 200, it expected 150 million passengers annually by 2024. Even with the impact from the pandemic, expected passenger numbers are 35 million higher than years ago. The acquisition of Laudamotion carried 4 million in 2019. So, I don’t see mergers and acquisitions as a key element to the increased expectations for FY24E. Several brands and airlines were instated in the past few years, but those are not key elements to Ryanair’s projection as the airline is transferring aircraft between airlines that could also have operated under the Ryanair brand.

What we actually are seeing is that the market has been robust with demand exceeding expectations from eight years ago. So, even with disruptions as significant as we have seen over the past two years, the market has a long-term upward trajectory.

Ryanair fuel hedges (Ryanair)

Ryanair has hedged 80% of its fuel usage in the coming years. So, it can be said that the hedging strategy will shield the company from the current high fuel prices to some extent. With 20% unhedged, Ryanair will still see some of its fuel usage subject to fluctuation in oil prices but its hedge strategy seems to be guarding the airline better in case of elevated oil prices. Simultaneously, if recession becomes a reality and oil prices drop, Ryanair will eat a hedge loss.

Ryanair Slams Boeing

What caught the headlines was that Ryanair’s O’Leary slammed Boeing’s management:

Boeing need a management reboot in Seattle and either the existing management needs to up its game or they need to change the existing management. We're very happy to work with existing management but they need to bloody well improve on what they've been doing delivering to us over the last 12 months.

O’Leary is known for being outspoken but it is also known that he often gives or withdraws support based on negotiations with aircraft purchases. So, let’s have a look at whether O’Leary has a point and why he is pressuring Boeing’s management.

Ryanair fleet plan (Ryanair)

In December 2020, when Ryanair ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets, it shared a slide saying that by the Summer of 2021 (Ryanair’s fiscal year ends in March) it wanted to have 27 Boeing 737 MAX 200s. Data analytics tools from The Aerospace Forum showed that in 2021, Ryanair received 41 Boeing 737 MAX 200s. Taking June-August as the peak season, Boeing only managed to deliver 12 aircraft. So, O’Leary has a point. The outspoken businessman also said that he hoped to receive 50 aircraft in 2021. So, Boeing missed both of the 2021 objectives.

For the year ending 2023, Ryanair hoped to have 75 Boeing 737 MAX 200s, and in July 2021, that figure was altered to 60 jets which doesn’t come as a surprise as the 2021 peak deliveries were 15 units behind expectations. This is actually were things become interesting. Until April 2022, Boeing had delivered 66 Boeing 737 MAX 200 jets to Ryanair, beating the target set in July 2021. In May, another three aircraft have already been delivered and four aircraft are waiting delivery. This would bring the total number of deliveries to 73 and 75 delivered aircraft as initially intended should really be in reach for Boeing and Ryanair.

So, if you assess the delivery situation, as I pointed out before, the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries are extremely disappointing but that is not the case for Ryanair.

All About The Boeing 737 MAX 10

Boeing 737 MAX 10 (Boeing )

The reason why O’Leary is slamming Boeing management is likely different in nature. Having followed the current CEO and management for a while, I don’t believe that currently the right people are in the right place for Boeing, so I do share O’Leary’s view, but the Irish businessman has other motives for that view.

It is highly likely that O’Leary is slamming Boeing because of the failed negotiations for the Boeing 737 MAX 10. I previously did a deep-dive analysis on the difficult negotiations for that particular aircraft. Summarized, Ryanair has been interested in the Boeing 737 MAX 10 but has always maintained that the price for the jet is too high. The low-cost carrier has a history of seeking for a counter offer from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), but Airbus is not extremely willing to do business with Ryanair since the European jet maker felt deceived since John Leahy put together a sales campaign for Airbus 20 years ago only for Ryanair to use that leverage to negotiate prices with Boeing.

Since then, Airbus has been unwilling to do business with Ryanair, which obviously makes it more difficult to negotiate down the prices on Boeing aircraft, and each and every campaign, we have seen Ryanair trying to seduce Airbus to enter the competition. That also did happen. Leahy retired and with that the anti-Ryanair sentiment also. In 2019, Ryanair and Airbus were in discussion for a sizeable order for the Airbus A321neo and it is not known whether that was a serious interest in the aircraft or once again to put Boeing on the edge. Important to note is that first rumours on those negotiations surfaced before the Boeing 737 MAX crisis started with the second fatal crash. So, it was not to put pressure on Boeing for the Boeing 737 MAX crisis as the crash that would unleash the crisis had not yet occurred.

Since the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10, Ryanair has been interested in the MAX 10 but also said that the price is too high for them. The Irish low-cost carrier had actively been seeking discounts, which Boeing has not been willing to give, believing in pricing power to improve in the coming years and after some successful deals involving the MAX 10. O’Leary had previously been optimistic that a deal for the MAX 10 was only a matter of time, but as Boeing remained inflexible on pricing, discussions were halted in September 2021.

For Ryanair that really is a big problem. As I explained years ago, the MAX 200 does a lot for Ryanair to lower unit costs, and as more MAX 200s get delivered, those lower unit costs will have a significant positive impact on Ryanair’s results and play a key role in getting to 225 million passengers by 2026. However, while Ryanair is benefiting from being able to put 8 more seats in their MAX 200s. The competition has bigger advantages. For instance, Wizz Air, a fierce competitor of Ryanair in Eastern Europe, has the Airbus A321neo in the fleet which offers 9 seats more than the current engine variant and 53 seats more than the Airbus A320neo and 59 seats more than the Airbus A320ceo. So, with the Airbus A321neo, carriers have an extremely strong vehicle to reduce unit costs. The MAX 200 is simply no match to that and O’Leary knows that as well as the fact that if other airlines are going to be capitalizing on the A321neo, they will outprice Ryanair as they will be able to grow more efficiently than the Irish low-cost carrier. Ryanair already sees a gamechanger in the MAX 200 and also calls the plane as such. A Boeing 737 MAX 10 would allow a 41-seat upgauge and unlock further unit cost reductions for Ryanair.

Airbus A321neo (Airbus)

O’Leary negotiated with Airbus in 2019. There was no deal and after that the A321neo actually sold so well that Airbus didn’t need a discounted order from Ryanair. So, pitting Boeing and Airbus against each other failed and Ryanair eliminated the Airbus A321neo as an option because Ryanair yet again negotiated with Airbus without result. When Boeing lost various key campaigns for the MAX, O’Leary believed the case for discounts on the MAX 10 strengthened and he still did not get the deal he wanted and that infuriated him. With a questionable assessment, O’Leary claimed that Boeing lost some campaigns because of the pricing validating his point. In March 2022, O’Leary once again tried to engage Airbus as seen in the embedded Twitter video saying that the European jet maker doesn’t want to negotiate because they don’t believe Ryanair will not order aircraft. O’Leary challenged Airbus to drop the pricing by 10% and see what happens. suggesting that an order would happen. Airbus hasn’t offered anything as far as I know to-date.

Boeing 737 MAX 200 Ryanair (Boeing)

As Ryanair has little means to push Boeing to drop the pricing, because Airbus is not willing to make a sweet deal, there are extremely little levers for O’Leary to pull to get that discount. So, what he does is using the media to increase pressure on Boeing and he openly criticizes Boeing’s management.

O’Leary simply doesn’t have a lot to use against Boeing. Airbus is not biting; the MAX 10 has been having some good sales momentum. So, the only thing O’Leary can do is get aggressive on Boeing management.

Conclusion

Results were really not the most interesting thing about the earnings call. Passenger numbers are up, costs are up, revenues are up but average air fares are down which is barely a surprise. For Ryanair, I do believe that as demand for cheap mobility solutions increase over the next few years, there are good returns for investors. That said, the company continues to see pressure on the air fares going forward.

The bigger item is O’Leary slamming Boeing. Executives slamming Boeing is nothing new by now and most executives likely have a good point. However, when it comes to deliveries, I feel like there are no delays for Ryanair in deliveries that are justifying a rant from the airline executive. In fact, it seems that Boeing is doing a pretty good job delivering the MAX to Ryanair in particular. The reason for slamming Boeing management likely is the unwillingness of the US jet maker to lower prices on the MAX 10. Ryanair has been trying to get the MAX 10 at very good prices for years. They also negotiated with Airbus about the A321neo and didn’t get an agreement out of it and right now the A321neo as well as the MAX 10 are enjoying strong sales momentum which reduces Ryanair’s ability to reduce the prices for the MAX 10 even though an aircraft of that type is what is going to fuel their next leg of passenger growth and reduction in unit costs. Boeing knows, O’Leary knows it too.